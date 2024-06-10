You are here

Say 'allo' to authentic Lebanese street food in Riyadh

Say ‘allo’ to authentic Lebanese street food in Riyadh
Echoing the nostalgia of Beirut’s golden age, Allo Beirut’s aesthetic marries a contemporary take on 1960s Levantine design with vibrant Middle Eastern pop culture elements.
Updated 10 June 2024
Arab News
Say ‘allo’ to authentic Lebanese street food in Riyadh

Say ‘allo’ to authentic Lebanese street food in Riyadh
Updated 10 June 2024
Arab News
Apparel Group, a retail and lifestyle conglomerate, has announced the expansion of Allo Beirut, a Dubai-born Lebanese street food eatery, into Saudi Arabia. The first outlet is located in the vibrant district of Olaya, Riyadh. Following a successful tenure in Dubai, the popular restaurant is poised to charm food enthusiasts across the GCC, with plans to open four stores this year and targeting 25-30 more over the next five years.

Echoing the nostalgia of Beirut’s golden age, the 1940s to 1960s, Allo Beirut’s aesthetic marries a contemporary take on 1960s Levantine design with vibrant Middle Eastern pop culture elements. The design of the store recreates the feel of a bustling Beirut street corner, offering a mix of traditional food stalls and modern dining experiences that cater to a cosmopolitan clientele.

Allo Beirut prides itself on a diverse menu that spans several categories, including shawarma, falafel, grills, manakeesh, and sandwiches. Designed to cater to every palate, the menu features authentic Lebanese flavors made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The restaurant is open 24/7, ensuring that it can meet the cravings of customers at any time of the day or night, embodying the promise of “Everyone, All Day, Every Day.”

“In an era where authenticity and quality define consumer preferences, Allo Beirut is set to carve a niche in the culinary landscape of the GCC,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “Our expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a strategic step toward introducing a rich Lebanese culinary tradition to a new audience, providing them with an authentic dining experience that is both accessible and enjoyable.”

The interactive, open kitchen layout allows guests to watch as their meals are prepared, fostering a lively dining environment that is as engaging as it is appetizing. This approachable setting enhances the dining experience, encouraging repeat visits and creating lasting memories for diners.

“As Allo Beirut embarks on this exciting new chapter in the Kingdom, Apparel Group looks forward to bringing Lebanese culinary delights to more diners across the GCC in the coming years,” the group said in a statement. “Allo Beirut is set to become a cornerstone of the region’s dining scene, blending tradition with innovation and a commitment to excellence.”

stc's digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown

stc’s digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
stc’s digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown

stc’s digital solutions to power New Murabba downtown
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

stc Group, a leading enabler of digital transformation, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with New Murabba, a Public Investment Fund company, to enhance and facilitate the implementation of advanced communications and information technology at the upcoming New Murabba mixed-use development in Riyadh. The partnership will leverage a wide range of innovative digital solutions provided by stc Group.

Through agreements such as this one, stc Group aims to drive digital and technical transformation across major projects in the Kingdom, enhancing infrastructure and digital services within the real estate sector, by leveraging the most advanced solutions.

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, said: “This strategic partnership reflects stc Group’s excellent digital ecosystem and its ongoing commitment to driving digital transformation and being a key enabler of national development. New Murabba represents a major national initiative, and we are deeply committed to supporting it by providing the latest digital technologies.”

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, said: “Our strategic partnership with stc Group will position New Murabba as a pioneering urban development that enhances quality of life and serves as a global example of innovation and sustainability. This collaboration will further establish New Murabba as one of the world’s most transformative, modern downtowns.”

The partnership between stc Group and New Murabba will boost innovation and improve the quality of life, in alignment with the Kingdom’s objectives. It will also enable New Murabba to benefit from the most advanced technological solutions, enabling it to offer a truly unique experience for residents, workers, and visitors alike.

This strategic alliance covers the potential implementation of all projects related to communications and information technology infrastructure. It also includes the utilization of stc Group’s diverse and innovative digital solutions, supported by their expertise in smart city development. These solutions will encompass key elements such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cloud services, and cybersecurity.

New Murabba is shaping new standards for urban development in the Kingdom, and championing Riyadh’s transformation into a global, modern metropolis. The destination will seamlessly integrate technology with nature and sustainability, driving the capital’s evolution and improving living standards. At the heart of New Murabba is the Mukaab, an architectural icon measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length, making it one of the largest urban structures in the world.

This partnership underscores stc Group’s commitment to advancing the real estate and tourism sectors in the Kingdom by providing cutting-edge communications and information technologies to beneficiaries and visitors. It will elevate smart technology services in new urban developments, fostering the growth and expansion of the national economy. Ultimately, this partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals, and will play a key role in enhancing the well-being of Saudi society.

Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA's built environment

Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA’s built environment
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA’s built environment

Two upcoming events to lead future of KSA’s built environment
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is set to host two groundbreaking events, the MEP International Conference 2024 and the inaugural Building Envelope Design and Insulation Conference 2024, on Sept. 16-17, at Jeddah Hilton.

These co-located events, supported by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing along with other key industry stakeholders, will revolutionize the region’s construction landscape, emphasizing sustainable and innovative solutions in alignment with Vision 2030.

The MEP International Conference 2024, held with the tagline “Pioneering Sustainable Innovation,” will convene leading experts to explore the future of the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing sectors in Saudi Arabia. Backed by prominent organizations such as KAFD Development and Management Company, ROSHN, Red Sea Global, Rua Al-Madinah Holding, CIOB, and CIBSE, this conference will feature distinguished keynote speakers including Mohammed Asiri, chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers, and Khalid Abdullah Al-Molhem, CEO of Saudi Electricity Company.

The agenda will cover a wide range of critical topics, from sustainable energy solutions and smart building technologies to digital transformation, driving discussions on best practices and groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future of the industry.

Co-located with the MEP International Conference, BEDIC 2024 focuses on “Advancing Building Envelope Design” and marks the region’s first dedicated event on building envelope design
and insulation. 

With the support of the Ministry, the National Committee for the Saudi Building Code, and leading industry partners, the conference will address the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The event will be inaugurated with a keynote address by Mohammed Al-Mulhim, deputy minister for licensing and project coordination, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. The agenda will feature insights from key industry figures involved in giga-projects such as New Murabba, Rua Al-Madinah, NEOM, and King Abdullah Financial District, focusing on the latest trends and technologies driving the future of building design in the Kingdom.

Both events, MEPIC 2024 and BEDIC 2024 offer a strategic platform for professionals to engage, network, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s built environment.

Aroya Cruises' celebrates with its trade partners a remarkable milestone

Aroya Cruises’ celebrates with its trade partners a remarkable milestone
Updated 14 September 2024
RIYADH: RASHID HASAN
Aroya Cruises’ celebrates with its trade partners a remarkable milestone

Aroya Cruises’ celebrates with its trade partners a remarkable milestone
Updated 14 September 2024
RIYADH: RASHID HASAN

Cruise Saudi, a 100 per cent Public Investment Fund (PIF) owned business, and a pioneering force in the development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry, announced the launch of its owned cruise line, AROYA Cruises.

AROYA Cruises hosted an exclusive event for its trade partners to celebrate achieving a new milestone, and the anticipated date to set sail in December 2024.

The event, held in Riyadh, brought together key partners and influential figures from the travel and tourism industry to celebrate this significant milestone for AROYA Cruises.

"By launching the first Arabian Cruise line that leads the way in elevating joyful and memorable experiences for guests at sea and onshore, commercially and sustainably, we aim to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia," said Dr Joerg Rudolph, AROYA Cruises president, speaking at its partners launch program in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Rudolph told Arab News: "This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030.”
 
Combining the words “Arabian” and “Roya” (meaning vision or dream), AROYA Cruises will offer Saudi nationals, expatriates, and regional guests a unique opportunity to explore Saudi Arabia’s stunning coastlines from the sea.

With a commitment to showcasing Arabian experiences, AROYA Cruises will reflect the country's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, providing an immersive journey, designed and tailored to reflect its brand values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity and respect.

AROYA Cruises is committed to offering passengers an exceptional experience with the highest standard of service, premium facilities, and shore excursions culminating in a unique offering in the region.

AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences.

While AROYA Cruises operates within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, it runs as a separate business unit with an independent operational and management team based in Jeddah. The cruise line supports Cruise Saudi’s broader objectives, including welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors annually by 2035, creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi’s tourism sector, and contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry in line with Vision 2030.

Scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage in the Red Sea on December 16, 2024, AROYA Cruises will offer itineraries departing from Jeddah, with destinations including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. Future voyages will expand to the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea, providing guests with the opportunity to explore a variety of breathtaking locations across the region.

One of AROYA Cruises’ distinctive offerings is the Khuzama experience, a luxurious onboard concept designed to immerse travelers in the elegance and serenity of Arabian hospitality. Khuzama will feature tranquil, high-end facilities where comfort and relaxation take center stage, offering a unique blend of modern luxury and deep-rooted cultural experiences.

"With pride, we introduce Khuzama, where you will experience Arabian luxury at the heart of the sea," said Ala Tashkandi, Sales Director at AROYA Cruises, during the partner launch event.

While AROYA Cruises operates as an independent entity, Cruise Saudi is the leading entity for the development of Saudi Arabia’s cruise industry.

Since its inception, Cruise Saudi has successfully welcomed over 300,000 passengers as part of its efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a global cruise destination. With a focus on building both onshore and offshore infrastructure, Cruise Saudi is working closely with regulatory authorities and international partners to ensure a seamless cruise experience.
 
Cruise Saudi’s ongoing efforts include the development of state-of-the-art cruise terminals in Jeddah, Yanbu, and Dammam, along with the creation of premium shore excursions. These efforts aim to attract international cruise lines to include Saudi Arabia as a port of call, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.
 

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm
Updated 12 September 2024
Arab News
IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm

IMI launches media academy with renowned Emirati news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz at the helm
Updated 12 September 2024
Arab News

IMI, a privately-owned global media group headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of the IMI Academy, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s media landscape. The academy will equip the next generation of journalists and content creators with the skills and resources necessary to excel, offering an advanced curriculum focused on media, journalism, and content creation using the latest learning methodologies.

IMI has undergone a significant transformation under the leadership of Group CEO Rani R. Raad, who also serves as president and operating partner of Redbird IMI. The launch of the IMI Academy represents the latest milestone in this ongoing journey, building on a series of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding and enhancing the group’s offerings. These efforts include the appointment of new divisional leaders at IMI, the introduction of new editors-in-chief at Sky News Arabia and CNN Business Arabic, and a comprehensive overhaul of the group’s editorial assets, focusing on both content strategy and product innovation.

Training and knowledge exchange have long been part of IMI’s operations, driven by the unwavering commitment of its various media entities and their training initiatives. The National recently initiated its second cohort of its graduate training program designed to provide young graduates with the essential skills and insights for a successful career in journalism. Also, since its inception in April 2021, Sky News Arabia Academy has made significant strides in nurturing future media professionals, journalists, and content creators, delivering high-caliber courses to a wide range of participants, from youth and students to aspiring media professionals, business leaders, and CEOs. The IMI Academy will build upon these under the leadership of Faisal bin Huraiz as its director.

Bin Huraiz first joined Sky News Arabia as a key member of its launch team and has been one of the channel’s leading anchors since 2012, conducting interviews with high-profile political figures such as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. In addition to his role in the newsroom, he has garnered extensive expertise as a trainer, coach, and certified mentor over the past 17 years, training more than 3,000 individuals, including top-level executives, government officials, students, and graduates. 

Raad said: “From the outset, our vision has been to build IMI into a global media powerhouse that enriches and empowers lives through cutting-edge media products, content, and user experiences, delivered by best-in-class journalists and professionals.

“We are proud to have made significant strides toward that goal over the past year, and we recognize that this progress brings with it a responsibility to nurture the next generation of media talent in the region, helping to grow this vital sector that we aim to lead. The establishment of the IMI Academy will introduce a new offering that supports the ongoing learning and development needs of our evolving industry.

“I am delighted to welcome Faisal bin Huraiz to this new role, which he will take on alongside his position as a presenter at Sky News Arabia. Faisal is an exemplary Emirati talent, and one of the region’s most highly certified professionals in media training, Faisal has been instrumental in the success of the Sky News Arabia Academy since its inception. In his new role, the IMI Academy will benefit not only from his expertise at Sky News Arabia but also from the strengths of The National, CNN Business Arabic, and Al-Ain News. I am confident that he will lead the IMI Academy to become the region’s foremost media training hub.”

Under bin Huraiz’s leadership, the academy will introduce world-class training and development programs, featuring modern curriculums delivered through advanced practical teaching techniques and accelerated learning methods. All courses will be aligned with global standards to ensure the highest levels of professionalism and will incorporate the latest technologies, including AI tools.

Reflecting on his new role, bin Huraiz said: “I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead the IMI Academy. This role perfectly aligns with my passion for training, capacity building, and media empowerment. In today’s era of storytelling, owning and effectively conveying your narrative is crucial — if you do not tell your story, someone else will. The experiences I’ve gained at Sky News Arabia, both in the newsroom and on the field, have deepened my commitment to advancing media training in our region. My goal is to enhance professionalism and empower every speaker and decision-maker to communicate their message effectively.

“I look forward to working with our experienced team to build on their excellent work and deliver innovative, impactful programs tailored to the needs of individuals, institutions, and governments, while upholding the highest professional and ethical standards.”

In addition to his extensive training accreditations and certifications, bin Huraiz holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from UAE University and an associate degree in cinematography and film/ video production from the New York Film Academy.

Tree launches Saudi Arabia's first pet insurance

Tree launches Saudi Arabia’s first pet insurance
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News
Tree launches Saudi Arabia’s first pet insurance

Tree launches Saudi Arabia’s first pet insurance
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News

Tree Digital Insurance Agency has announced the official launch of the Kingdom’s first pet insurance, a groundbreaking product designed to meet the growing needs of pet owners in Riyadh and beyond. This innovative product is part of Tree’s broader strategy to expand its digital insurance offerings, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of enhancing the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

As the only insurance product of its kind licensed by the Insurance Authority in Saudi Arabia, Tree’s pet insurance provides comprehensive coverage for cats and dogs, offering financial protection for pet owners against the costs of veterinary care, surgeries, medications, and more. This product launch represents a significant milestone in Tree’s mission to fill market gaps with innovative, customer-centric solutions.

“Today’s launch of pet insurance marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector,” said Preeti Mundhra, a member of Tree’s executive management. “As the first digital insurance agency in the Kingdom, we are committed to driving digital transformation and bringing innovative products to the market that address the unique needs of our customers. This product not only protects pets but also enhances the overall support system available to pet owners, contributing to the quality of life improvements envisioned in Vision 2030.”

Bader Alhathal, another member of Tree’s executive management, added: “This product is more than just insurance; it’s a commitment to the well-being of our pets and the peace of mind of their owners. By offering pet insurance, we are taking a significant step toward providing comprehensive, accessible, and digitally driven solutions that cater to the modern lifestyle of our customers.”

The launch of pet insurance comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid growth in pet ownership, particularly in urban centers like Riyadh. With this new offering, Tree aims to support this growing community by providing a reliable and accessible insurance solution that ensures pets receive the care they need while also providing peace of mind to their owners.

The Insurance Authority has played a crucial role in enabling Tree to bring this product to the market. By lifting regulatory restrictions and granting Tree a perpetual license earlier this year, the IA has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a vibrant, diversified private sector, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Insurance Authority, which has been instrumental in our journey to becoming a leader in digital insurance,” added Mundhra. “Their commitment to innovation and public-private collaboration has been key to our success.”

Tree is Saudi Arabia’s first digital insurance agency. Since its inception in 2022, Tree has aimed to transform the insurance sector through digital innovation, offering a range of products that include motor insurance, travel insurance, and now pet insurance.

