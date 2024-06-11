Turkish foreign minister discusses economic issues with Lavrov in Russia, source says

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan raised “economic issues that are important for Turkiye” with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday and they also discussed the war in Gaza, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
The source gave no details on the talks, which took place in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod where Fidan was attending a meeting of the BRICS group. Fidan said last week that Turkiye, a NATO ally, may consider joining the group, which Moscow hopes will one day challenge US domination of the global economy.
Fidan also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nizhny Novgorod, the diplomatic source told reporters. Fidan made his remarks about joining BRICS during a visit to Beijing, though Turkiye has not formally applied to join.
Turkiye has faced growing criticism from its Western allies over its burgeoning trade, tourism and energy ties with Russia. Ankara says it remains a committed member of NATO and still aspires to join the European Union, but has not joined in Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
The diplomatic source said Fidan would represent Turkiye at a conference in Switzerland at the weekend on Ukraine. Ankara has voiced support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and given it military backing, while maintaining cordial ties with Moscow.
Turkiye has previously said it will not become a haven for those circumventing the sanctions imposed on Russia and that it has taken compliance measures.
However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month the
most concerning
Russian sanctions evasion activity was coming via China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye. She said the Treasury aimed “to disrupt evasion wherever we see it, from Central Asia to the Caucasus and throughout Europe.”
Fidan also held talks on Monday in Moscow with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, and Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin, the source said.
