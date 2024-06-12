You are here

Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland in final Euros warm-up

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during a friendly soccer match against Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2024
AFP
AFP
AVEIRO, Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Portugal as they comfortably beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly.

Joao Felix was also on target as Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back from a defeat by Croatia last week to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo, 39, watched that match from the bench but started against Ireland in Aveiro and came close in the first half before dismantling the visitors in the second.

Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player ever to play at the Euros, also started.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100 percent record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in.

“The Portuguese expect a lot from Portugal, there’s no margin for error, none, they always want Portugal to win because of the generation, the talent there is,” said Ronaldo.

“We have to have our feet on the ground and our thoughts in the sky, dreaming of the Euros.”

Ronaldo will appear at a record sixth edition of the tournament, having played in his first back in 2004.

“Going back to 2004... my thoughts and my pride remain the same,” said Ronaldo.

“Playing for the Portuguese national team, it doesn’t get better than this.

“For the Euros we have to think positively, this team has to dream and has been working hard, because just having talent is no use if there’s no hard work.”

Felix broke the deadlock with a smart finish after a short corner routine in the 18th minute.

Ronaldo almost made it two but his deflected free-kick struck the post.

The Al-Nassr striker appealed for a penalty after falling under pressure and then fired a decent opening straight at Caoimhin Kelleher toward the end of the first half.

Ronaldo did not have to wait much longer to score, pouncing soon after the break with a sublime effort curled into the top corner.

The former Real Madrid marksman soon grabbed another after Diogo Jota found him well placed in the area.

Ronaldo netted a record-extending 130th international goal with another confident finish.

The striker fired inches wide when he might have completed his hat-trick as Ireland, under interim coach John O’Shea, began to tire, although Portugal could not add to their lead.

“The game against Croatia served to bring us down a peg and today we did a great job, it’s about following this line,” said Felix.

“We have 100 percent confidence on the way to Germany.”

Euro 2024 begins on Friday and Portugal’s first match is against the Czech Republic on June 18, before facing Turkiye and Georgia in Group F.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Euro 2024

Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers

Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers
Updated 11 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers

Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers
  • It was sweet revenge for Colombia, who were beaten 1-0 by Argentina in a bitterly disappointing Copa America final loss in Miami two months ago
  • With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying will win a berth to the finals
Updated 11 September 2024
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Colombia avenged their Copa America final defeat with a 2-1 victory over Argentina while Brazil crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Paraguay in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Skipper James Rodriguez buried a nerveless 60th-minute spot-kick to seal a hard-fought win for Colombia over the reigning world champions, who were without injured captain Lionel Messi.

It was sweet revenge for Colombia, who were beaten 1-0 by Argentina in a bitterly disappointing Copa America final loss in Miami two months ago.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored against them — there’s a first time for everything,” Colombia captain Rodriguez said of his winning spot-kick.

“We want to get used to playing finals. Today was just another game, but against a team that has won everything — this victory tastes even better.”

The victory at Barranquilla’s Metropolitano Stadium lifted Colombia into second place in South America’s 10-team qualifying competition with 16 points from eight points, just two points behind leaders Argentina.

Colombia, backed by a passionate home crowd, took the lead in the 25th minute when Rodriguez chipped a cross to the back post where Yerson Mosquera rose to head home.

But three minutes after the interval, the visitors drew level when a misplaced pass from Rodriguez was pounced upon by Nicolas Gonzalez, who raced away and slotted past advancing Colombia keeper Camilo Vargas.

Twelve minutes later, though, Colombia restored their lead in controversial fashion.

Nicolas Otamendi clattered Daniel Munoz with a wild challenge and after several minutes, Chilean referee Piero Maza was sent to the VAR monitor and awarded a penalty.

Rodriguez stepped up and confidently slotted home, sending Argentina’s penalty specialist Emiliano Martinez the wrong way.

Colombia striker Jhon Duran missed a great chance to make it 3-1 when he was found unmarked in the center of the box but fired straight at Martinez.

Despite the defeat, Argentina remain comfortably on course for a place at the 2026 World Cup which is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying will win a berth to the finals.

The seventh placed team in qualifying goes into an inter-confederation playoff, with the bottom three teams eliminated.

Five-time world champions Brazil, meanwhile, continued their unconvincing qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Paraguay in Asuncion.

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez — who is reportedly due to join Premier League side Brighton at the end of the season — scored the game’s only goal, crashing a long-range shot in off the post in the 20th minute.

The defeat leaves Brazil in fifth place in the standings on 10 points, leading by goal difference from Venezuela, who drew 0-0 at home to Uruguay on Tuesday.

Paraguay, meanwhile, moved into seventh place on nine points after just their second win of the qualifying campaign.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Chile’s hopes of qualifying suffered another body blow after they slumped to a 2-1 loss at home to Bolivia.

After winning back-to-back Copa Americas in 2015 and 2016, the Chileans failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The prospect of missing out on a third straight tournament loomed closer after goals from Carmelo Algaranaz and Miguel Terceros handed Bolivia a 2-1 win.

The victory left Chile languishing in ninth place in the standings with just five points from eight games as Bolivia climbed into eighth, trailing seventh-placed Paraguay on goal difference.

Ecuador meanwhile boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-0 win over Peru in Quito thanks to a goal from veteran striker Enner Valencia.

Ecuador sit in fourth place in the standings with 11 points from eight games. Peru remain bottom of the table with just three points from 10 games.

Topics: FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England. Ake injured in Netherlands game

Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England. Ake injured in Netherlands game
Updated 11 September 2024
AP
Follow

Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England. Ake injured in Netherlands game

Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England. Ake injured in Netherlands game
  • The Bayern Munich star’s second goal came with an assist from one of England’s new faces as Noni Madueke played the pass for Kane to hit a shot that took a slight deflection
  • Kane: It was a big night for me, obviously really proud to reach 100 caps. I want to score goals, I want to help the team
Updated 11 September 2024
AP

LONDON: Harry Kane marked his 100th game for England with two goals and celebrations with his family in a 2-0 win over Finland in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Presented with a golden cap before kickoff and playing in gold boots at Wembley Stadium, the England captain was swarmed by his teammates after scoring his first goal in true Kane style. He beat a Finnish defender before unleashing a powerful shot which was still rising as it clipped the underside of the crossbar.

The Bayern Munich star’s second goal came with an assist from one of England’s new faces as Noni Madueke played the pass for Kane to hit a shot that took a slight deflection — not that it mattered to the crowd which gave Kane a standing ovation when he was substituted off soon after.

“It was a big night for me, obviously really proud to reach 100 caps. I want to score goals, I want to help the team,” Kane told broadcaster ITV.

It was the second straight 2-0 win for interim England manager Lee Carsley, who took over on a temporary basis after Gareth Southgate stepped down following England’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Carsley could yet remain in the position for a while longer if the search for Southgate’s permanent successor extends beyond the next international break in October.

England are playing in the second tier of the Nations League and are level on six points at the top of their group with Greece, who beat Ireland 2-0.

Ake injured in Netherlands draw

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake went off with an apparent muscle injury shortly before halftime while playing for the Netherlands in a 2-2 draw with Germany. That could be a blow for City ahead of games against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and Inter Milan and Arsenal next week.

Denzel Dumfries’ goal helped salvage a draw for the Netherlands, who had started well when Tijjani Reijnders’ goal gave the Dutch the lead after just one-and-a-half minutes in Amsterdam after being left in plenty of space by the German defense.

However, Germany had a 2-1 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Deniz Undav and Joshua Kimmich, before Dumfries leveled in the 50th.

Germany and the Netherlands were familiar foes who have played seven times since 2018, and most recently in March.

For the Netherlands, it was the first game since coach Ronald Koeman ruled forward Steven Bergwijn out of his plans following the forward’s move to the Saudi Arabian league. Koeman suggested Bergwijn, who was on the team at Euro 2024, lacked ambition because of the move.

Germany were without Niclas Füllkrug after the West Ham striker struggled with an Achilles tendon problem and was replaced in the lineup by Stuttgart’s Undav.

In the same group, Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina drew 0-0 in the other top-tier game.

Also Tuesday, Pavel Sulc scored twice to lift the Czech Republic to a 3-2 win over Ukraine, and Georgia beat Albania 1-0.

Topics: UEFA Nations League

Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team

Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team
Updated 11 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team

Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team
  • Pochettino is the biggest name coach to take charge of the USA and the first foreigner since German Juergen Klinsmann, who was sacked in 2016
  • No detail of the contract length was provided by US Soccer but Pochettino will lead the team in the 2026 World Cup which the USA is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada
Updated 11 September 2024
AFP

MIAMI: Argentine Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the new head coach of the US national team, the US Soccer federation announced on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Espanyol coach replaces American Gregg Berhalter who was fired in July after a disappointing Copa America campaign.

Pochettino is the biggest name coach to take charge of the USA and the first foreigner since German Juergen Klinsmann, who was sacked in 2016.

Pochettino, 52, has been unemployed since his abrupt departure in May from Chelsea after just a single season in charge.

No detail of the contract length was provided by US Soccer but Pochettino will lead the team in the 2026 World Cup which the USA is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

“Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams,” said Matt Crocker, US Soccer’s sporting director who led the search for a new coach.

“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad,” he added.

Pochettino has a track record of promoting young talent at Southampton, Tottenham and Spanish side Espanyol earlier in his managerial career.

At Tottenham, Pochettino played a key role in shaping the career of England captain Harry Kane and he turned Spurs into regular top-four finishers while also guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019.

The Argentine, who coached stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris, said he was relishing the chance to progress the US team.

“The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” Pochettino said.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the US men’s national team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of,” he added.

Pochettino inherits a relatively young team which reached the last-16 at the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, losing to the Netherlands in the knockout phase.

But hopes that a young squad could progress toward 2026 were damaged by a poor Copa America campaign in July, when the team failed to advance out of the group stage finishing with just one win from three games after losses to Panama and Uruguay.

Berhalter, who had been heavily criticized by fans and pundits, was dismissed and the federation took their time in the search for his replacement.

US Soccer chief executive J.T. Batson said he was convinced that Pochettino was the right coach to get the best out of a team which is led by AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic.

“His deep knowledge of the game, his commitment to developing talent, and his relentless drive for excellence are exactly what we need as we prepare for the 2026 World Cup,” he said.

The financial package to bring in Pochettino, involved negotations with his former club Chelsea and included help from donations from the business world.

“Pochettino’s appointment is supported in significant part by a philanthropic leadership gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst. Additional support has been provided by Scott Goodwin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Diameter, and several commercial partners,” US Soccer said in their statement.

The appointment is the second made by Crocker, a Welshman who previously worked with Pochettino at Southampton.

Crocker brought in another former Chelsea coach, Emma Hayes to lead the women’s team who she took to an Olympic gold in the Paris Games last month.

Topics: Mauricio Pochettino

Australia struggle in World Cup qualifying as Son lifts South Korea

Australia struggle in World Cup qualifying as Son lifts South Korea
Updated 10 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Australia struggle in World Cup qualifying as Son lifts South Korea

Australia struggle in World Cup qualifying as Son lifts South Korea
  • Australia carved out a succession of chances but lacked any cutting edge, coming closest when Bayern Munich teenager Nestory Irankunda thundered a shot against the post
  • South Korea’s English Premier League strike force of Hwang Hee-chan and Son Heung-min both scored as they beat Oman 3-1 in Muscat
Updated 10 September 2024
AFP

HONG KONG: Australia failed to score for the second successive match, but Son Heung-min scored a stunning goal as South Korea got off the mark in Asian World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
Graham Arnold’s Socceroos, having been shocked at home 1-0 by Bahrain last week, dominated a Group C encounter with Indonesia but were held 0-0 in front of almost 80,000 fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Australia carved out a succession of chances but lacked any cutting edge, coming closest when Bayern Munich teenager Nestory Irankunda thundered a shot against the post.
“It was our game all along,” Irankunda said. “We should have won it. We should have put them away in the first half.”
Next month, Arnold’s men face China at home in Group C and then a tough trip to in-form Japan.
“There’s eight games to go,” said Arnold. “It’s not like it’s a disaster, but I’ve got to go home and do a lot of thinking.”
South Korea’s English Premier League strike force of Hwang Hee-chan and Son Heung-min both scored as they beat Oman 3-1 in Muscat.
Wolverhampton’s Hwang opened the scoring after 19 minutes before Jung Seungh-hyun’s own goal equalized on the stroke of half-time.
Tottenham’s Son got South Korea’s second, turning outside the box and firing home an unstoppable left-foot finish on 82 minutes.
Joo Min-kyu put the result beyond doubt in the 11th minute of added time after being played in by Son.
It was South Korea’s first win in the final Asian qualifying phase after they were held goalless at home by Palestine last week.
The Palestinians could not repeat their heroic performance in Seoul, however, and were beaten 3-1 by Jordan in a match played in Kuala Lumpur because of the war in Gaza.
North Korea drew 2-2 with Asian Cup champions Qatar in wild weather in a Group A match played in Vientiane.
Ri Il Song gave North Korea an early lead, in what was nominally their home fixture, before they were reduced to 10 men when Jang Kuk Chol was red carded for preventing a goal-scoring opportunity.
Akram Afif scored the resulting penalty and Almoez Ali put the Qataris 2-1 up at half-time.
After the break, the heavens opened violently, dumping huge amounts of water on the Laos National Stadium pitch.
Kang Kuk Chol pierced the gloom with a rasping free-kick equalizer from 30 yards before puddles on the pitch grew into lakes leaving the referee no choice but to take the players off.
There was a delay of more than 20 minutes until the rain eased but when the teams resumed there were no further goals as the players struggled on the waterlogged surface.
In another Group A match Uzbekistan beat Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in Bishkek.
The top two from each of the three six-team Asian groups will be guaranteed a place at the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The third qualifying round wraps up in June.

Topics: Asian World Cup Oman Australia South Korea Son Heung-min Palestine Jordan

Vincent Labrune re-elected to another 4-year term as French soccer league president

Vincent Labrune re-elected to another 4-year term as French soccer league president
Updated 10 September 2024
AP
Follow

Vincent Labrune re-elected to another 4-year term as French soccer league president

Vincent Labrune re-elected to another 4-year term as French soccer league president
  • The league (LFP) said Labrune received strong support from the board and was then elected by the general assembly in the first round
  • The vote was expected to be tighter because Labrune had faced criticism in recent months over the handling of the league’s TV rights
Updated 10 September 2024
AP

PARIS: French league president Vincent Labrune was re-elected Tuesday to another four-year term with an overwhelming majority.
The league (LFP) said Labrune, who was formerly club president of nine-time French champion Marseille, received strong support from the board and was then elected by the general assembly in the first round of ballots with 85.67 percent percent of the votes.
“After a first mandate marked by emergency solutions and long-term responses to the unprecedented crisis in the financing of audiovisual rights, an era of transformation for professional soccer has now begun,” the league said in a statement.”
The vote was expected to be tighter because Labrune had faced criticism in recent months over the handling of the league’s TV rights.
Following the collapse of its record-breaking TV rights contract with Spanish-based broadcaster Mediapro four years ago, the league hoped it could get up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) per year from the sale of broadcasting rights for 2024-29 but had to lower its target.
In the end, the league settled for 500 million euros per year after sealing a late deal with British streaming platform DAZN and BeIN Sports.
Under Labrune, the French soccer league also approved an investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners as part of a new commercial subsidiary in charge of marketing media rights. CVC invested 1.5 billion euros in return for a 13 percent stake in the new commercial subsidiary managing TV rights, valuing the entire capital of the commercial subsidiary at 11.5 billion euros.
The CVC deal, which was sealed in 2022 after French soccer came close of bankruptcy, is supported by a large majority of clubs. But it has been challenged by Le Havre, which launched a lawsuit against the French league because it is unhappy with the repartition of the money.
In addition, the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office said this year it was assessing a complaint focusing on possible misappropriation of public funds when the LFP’s trading company was created following the partial transfer of capital to CVC.
The league said Tuesday it will now work on reducing the deficit of its clubs and enhancing the value of its competitions in partnership with broadcasters and CVC.
After the Mediapro collapse, the league was forced to ask the government to set up a financial rescue plan amid huge revenue losses exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The deal with Mediapro should have been worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) over four years for the top two tiers but collapsed after only four months.

Topics: Vincent Labrune French soccer league Marseille

