The bittersweet moment when pilgrims bid farewell to Makkah after Hajj

MINA: It is a time of overwhelming emotion – the moment when pilgrims finish their Hajj journey and must bid farewell to the holy city of Makkah.
They offer their final prayers and make their way to the airport, leaving behind the place where they have felt the deepest connection to their faith.
The unity and camaraderie they have shared with other pilgrims, the hardships they have endured, and the profound sense of peace and tranquility they have found in Makkah — all contribute to the sadness of saying goodbye.
Ishfaq Al-Hassan, from Pakistan, told Arab News: “Being in this place has made me feel incredible, and anyone who has a connection to Allah (God) and Prophet Muhammad — peace be upon him — should witness this beauty, and visit this holy place again and again.”
As he left for home, Al-Hassan said the sense of spiritual fulfillment and closeness to God he felt during Hajj would linger in his heart.
“I pray that Allah grants the entire Muslim Ummah (community) the ability to come here and unite. I ask God to eliminate the shortcomings of Muslims and resolve any difficulties they may be encountering in life.”
Kuwaiti Sami Al-Qahtani told Arab News: “Having gone through Hajj myself, I can say that the emotions experienced are beyond words.”
He added it was truly a divine blessing from God that he could be there to perform Hajj for a second time.
A pilgrim from the Philippines called Haris said he was grateful to God that he was able to perform Hajj. He added he had sad emotions as he remembered the loss of his parents during his pilgrimage.
“I hope for Allah to place them in heaven,” he said.
It is with mixed emotions that these pilgrims board their flights home. While full of gratitude for the opportunity to perform Hajj, they also feel a longing to return to a place that has left an indelible mark on their souls.
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: During the National Day weekend, residents and visitors alike were treated to a vibrant display of Saudi culture in Jeddah and throughout the Kingdom, a show of the nation’s rich heritage through various family-friendly events.
In Jeddah, festivities kicked off with a Saudi Folklore Show at the Jeddah Yacht Club, featuring traditional dances and costumes that honored the country’s traditions.
This four-day celebration was designed to bring the community together, fostering a spirit of unity and pride.
One of the highlights at the Jeddah Promenade was a performance by a band featuring the Royal Naval Forces, which entertained crowds. The event included a variety of engaging activities inspired by Saudi heritage, such as a henna corner, face painting and National Day giveaways.
Hamza Mohammed, a Saudi artist who worked on a painting live at the event, told Arab News: “Celebrating this special national occasion is an affirmation of my role as a creative artist to showcase traditional Saudi music in a contemporary manner.”
The Art Dose cafe organized activities at Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, including cartoon drawing, face painting, performance art and an interactive mural.
The Social Development Bank ran a small bazaar at Jeddah Promenade featuring local brands and entrepreneurs, highlighting the richness of Saudi craftsmanship and innovation.
Shoroq Al-Johani, a Saudi artist displaying her work at the bazaar, told Arab News: “I am truly humbled and honored to showcase my artwork during the Saudi National Day celebrations.
“Art has the incredible ability to transcend boundaries and evoke deep emotions. In my stall I feature a variety of pieces, including coasters, wall hangings and bowls, each designed to celebrate our culture and inspire connection.”
A Saudi graphic designer, Anhar Ahmed, who also displayed works at the bazaar, told Arab News: “I am thrilled to contribute to this celebration of Saudi Arabia. I created a variety of products for this bazaar, including a calendar featuring illustrations of historic landmarks, as well as coffee mugs, pencil holders, and stickers designed specifically for Saudi National Day.
“Through my work, I aim to share the essence of Saudi culture and pride with everyone.”
National Day activities provide a platform for artists, designers and the wider community to come together, celebrate their identity and share their love for the Kingdom.
Aliya Mahmoud, who visited with her family said: “Attending the National Day celebrations fills me with pride. The lively displays of our culture and traditions truly highlight our rich heritage and allow our kids to learn the history.
“It’s heartwarming to see families and friends unite in celebration of what it means to be Saudi. Moments like this, where our community shines, are something I deeply cherish.”
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior hosted the “Homeland Glory 3” event on Sept. 22-23 at King Saud University Sports Arena in Riyadh.
The event was part of the 94th National Day celebrations, in partnership with the General Entertainment Authority.
It featured a military display called “Banner and Vision,” which looked at the Kingdom’s journey, history, achievements, and advances in security.
The program also included sessions called “Security and History Dialogue,” in which historians and experts discussed key historic events, security developments, and strategic shifts that had helped to bring security and stability.
Visitors had the chance to participate in military scenarios and field operations while exploring an exhibition showcasing the ministry’s security advances, capabilities, services, and security methods from the past.
The Ministry of Interior also took part in other Saudi National Day celebrations which featured events, exhibitions, and military shows across several regions to commemorate heroic sacrifices which had given rise to a secure, prosperous nation.
Arab News
RIYADH: Monday marked a day of joy and expressions of pride as people throughout the Kingdom took to the streets flying the Saudi flag high at various events organized by local authorities to mark the occasion.
The Royal Guard Presidency organized a celebration of the 94th Saudi National Day on Sept. 23 in Jeddah, in the presence of Maj. Gen. Suleiman Al-Hudhaili, the commander of the Royal Guard Group in the Western Region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The celebration included musical performances of Saudi melodies, a motorcycle parade, a show by the Honor Guard, and other activities.
The official ceremony began with the national anthem and recitation of verses from the Qur’an, followed by a performance of an operetta titled “And Blessings,” presented by Dar Al-Tarbia Al-Hadetha School, a documentary film about the occasion, and a film by the Royal Guard, all themed around the special day.
The ceremony also featured welcoming words, poems and national melodies, with attendees gathering to enjoy the festive atmosphere and promote the values of national unity.
The 94th National Day celebrations in the Jazan region, organized by the municipality in the northern coastal area of Jazan city, also attracted a large and diverse crowd of visitors of all ages.
Locals with their children thronged the event venue adorned with the national flag, enjoying shows, parades and cultural exhibitions organized by local associations and clubs in partnership with the Ministry of Sports. The activities took place along the cultural street in Jazan.
People visited art stations to admire national-themed artworks symbolizing allegiance, patriotism and admiration for the nation and its leadership.
The cultural street, stretching more than 450 meters, featured a wide range of attractions for visitors along its length. People could stroll shaded pathways adorned with decorative motifs featuring the national flag, relax in designated seating areas, and pose for photos next to beautiful sculptures.
Families and children in Madinah also enjoyed an atmosphere of happiness at events and programs held in parks and squares. The events were held under the slogan “We Dream, We Achieve.”
In Hail and Tabuk, thousands of children draped in the national flag and dressed in its colors, also celebrated National Day, joining their families at various public spaces for celebrations organized by the local municipalities.
A bicycle parade in Yanbu featured 130 cyclists carrying national flags to celebrate the day. The event was attended by Yanbu Governor Saad bin Marzouq Al-Suhaimi, government officials and numerous enthusiasts.
The parade started from the Royal Commission in Yanbu Industrial City and continued to the historic district in Yanbu Al-Bahr. It involved local security forces, industrial security from the commission, and 21 volunteers, all expressing their joy for Saudi National Day.
In the Northern Borders region, cities and governorates were decorated with more than 6,000 flags raised in gardens, public parks, streets and squares, and 650 advertising boards.
Festivities included entertainment and cultural events organized by the region’s municipality and held in Arar Water Tower Park.
The General Entertainment Authority also organized fireworks displays throughout the Kingdom to celebrate the day. The fireworks were launched simultaneously in Riyadh, Jeddah, AlKhobar, Buraidah, Tabuk, Madinah, Abha, Hail, Arar, Najran, Baha, Al-Jouf and Jazan.
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Under the theme “We Build Our Nation with Our Heritage and Future,” the Tariq Abdul Hakim Center in Jeddah celebrated the 94th Saudi National Day from Sept. 19 to 23.
The festivities attracted a diverse audience and provided a rich mix of entertainment and cultural activities for all ages.
Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, acting CEO of the Museums Commission, said: “The late Tariq Abdul Hakim was a prominent figure who greatly contributed to the development of Saudi Arabia’s national music identity.
“Celebrating our National Day at the Tariq Abdul Hakim Center today underscores the importance of preserving and appreciating our rich cultural heritage and fostering a sense of pride among all Saudis.”
The event featured a visit from local students to the center’s museum, where they were introduced to the history of Saudi music and art through the legacy of the late composer.
Tariq Abdul Hakim is celebrated as the “Master of Saudi Art,” and the museum has a diverse collection of artifacts, including his personal belongings, musical instruments, recordings, traditional attire and numerous awards.
To honor the late composer, the center staged live musical sessions on its rooftop, allowing attendees to enjoy a program of national and traditional songs. The family-friendly atmosphere included an interactive karaoke experience, inviting visitors to show off their singing talent.
Various workshops for participants of all ages were organized too, blending educational and entertaining elements aimed at enhancing skills in playing musical instruments and singing.
Yasser Alshehri, the workshop instructor, shared insights about the national anthem and told Arab News: “The national anthem was without words before, it was just musical notes. So, King Khalid ordered lyrics to be written for the national anthem to go along with the music. The writer, Ibrahim Khafaji, worked with Tariq Abdul Hakim to write the music notes for it.”
Discussing its launch, he said: “Unfortunately, King Khalid passed away before it was completed, and then King Fahad continued the project. It was written on a Friday in 1984 and released in schools, embassies and nationwide. In this workshop, we are giving a brief history about the national anthem, how it came to be, and then I play the notes where the participants sing along.”
Adding to the festive spirit, a food corner offered traditional Saudi dishes and refreshing beverages, highlighting local flavors. Younger guests enjoyed face painting and other engaging activities, while a gift shop provided Saudi heritage-inspired souvenirs for those wishing to take home a memento of the celebration.
Arabic calligrapher Mariam Al-Yafi had a stall where she crafted names and phrases on request, and visitors could explore the art of calligraphy.
She told Arab News: “Through my calligraphy, I aim to showcase the beauty of Arabic script and its deep cultural significance.
“Calligraphy is not just an art form, it is a reflection of our heritage and stories that connect us to our history. I am proud to contribute to the rich tapestry of Saudi culture by sharing my art with others during this important occasion.”
Music was presented as an engaging art form, inviting attendees to explore various musical styles. Saud Al-Sharif, who played the traditional Saudi music at the center, said: “I play the oud and explain the songs for visitors. There are traditional songs for Saudi Arabia that we play and discuss because Tariq Abdul Hakim is the composer for most of the songs.”
He added: “Playing the oud helps release negative energy and serves as a form of therapy. Visitors will explore the music and learn about traditional melodies.”
In a discussion with Arab News, Hasan Iskandari, a folklore music researcher at the center, emphasized Tariq Abdel Hakim’s central role in shaping the Saudi national anthem.
He pointed out that Abdel Hakim’s journey began with the royal anthem, which later transformed into the national anthem’s melody created by Ibrahim Khafaji. Iskandari said that Abdel Hakim’s songs transcended mere entertainment, embodying essential aspects of modern Saudi identity.
“His legacy is truly remarkable,” Iskandari said. “And visitors on National Day have the opportunity to view the notes displayed at the museum and discover the origins of the anthem, understanding how it will always be linked to him, ensuring his memory lives on every time it is played.”