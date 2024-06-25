Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attacks that targeted places of worship in Russia’s Dagestan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday the terrorist attacks that targeted churches and synagogues in Russia’s mainly Muslim region of Dagestan on Sunday.

21 people were killed and at least 46 people were injured after militants attacked Christian and Jewish houses of worship and fired at police in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of all forms of terrorism, extremism, and targeting of civilians.

The Kingdom extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, Russia, and its people. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.