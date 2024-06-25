You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attacks that targeted places of worship in Russia's Dagestan

Russia’s FSB security service officers conduct an anti-terrorist operation in Dagestan. (File/AFP)
Russia’s FSB security service officers conduct an anti-terrorist operation in Dagestan. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attacks that targeted places of worship in Russia’s Dagestan

Russia’s FSB security service officers conduct an anti-terrorist operation in Dagestan. (File/AFP)
  Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of terrorism, extremism, and targeting of civilians
Updated 25 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday the terrorist attacks that targeted churches and synagogues in Russia’s mainly Muslim region of Dagestan on Sunday.

21 people were killed and at least 46 people were injured after militants attacked Christian and Jewish houses of worship and fired at police in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of all forms of terrorism, extremism, and targeting of civilians.

The Kingdom extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, Russia, and its people. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Qassim University granted patent for robot powered by electromagnetic energy

Qassim University granted patent for robot powered by electromagnetic energy
Updated 27 June 2024
Arab News
Qassim University granted patent for robot powered by electromagnetic energy

Qassim University granted patent for robot powered by electromagnetic energy
  The invention can be used in various industrial and medical fields and robot applications
Updated 27 June 2024
Riyadh: Qassim University has obtained a patent from the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property for technology that allows a robot to be powered by electromagnetic energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The technology can be used in various medical and industrial sectors, and works with Android applications, the report stated.

The research team included Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Sunaidah, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Amer Al-Rumaih, Dr. Khaled bin Ali Al-Hassoun, Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Saleem, Dr. Shaaban Abdul-Radi Mahmoud, and Dr. Omar Hazem Saleem.

In their report, the team stated that the aim was to “transform inventions and research ideas into protected products with economic returns, and to contribute to raising the university’s local and international classification in the patent registry.”

Qassim University is one of the Kingdom’s top tertiary institutions and has a mechanical engineering department focused on robotics.

Celebratory Al-Daha dance at Turaif weddings has deep historical roots

Celebratory Al-Daha dance at Turaif weddings has deep historical roots
Updated 27 June 2024
SPA
Celebratory Al-Daha dance at Turaif weddings has deep historical roots

Celebratory Al-Daha dance at Turaif weddings has deep historical roots
  The dance aims to either spread fear among enemies or celebrate victory after the battle
  It includes songs and voices similar to lions' roar or camels' grunt, and is performed by young and old people collectively
Updated 27 June 2024
TURAIF: Weddings in Turaif governorate in the Northern Border province are marked by the celebratory Al-Daha dance which symbolizes community and connection to the land.

Its songs have sounds mimicking animals, including the lion’s roar and the camel’s grunt. Young and old people traditionally perform it together, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

In the past, the dance was used to inspire combatants before battle and celebrate victories in the aftermath.

The dance aims to either spread fear among enemies or celebrate victory after the battle. (SPA)

Khalaf Al-Karan, head of the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts in the Northern Border province, said that normally between 20 and 40 people participate in the dance.

He added that his organization was committed to keeping traditional practices alive, including on national holidays and during various cultural events.

Al-Karan said young people have shown increasing interest in the country’s history and traditions.

Rare bilingual inscription unearthed in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province

Rare bilingual inscription unearthed in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province
Updated 27 June 2024
SPA
Rare bilingual inscription unearthed in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province

Rare bilingual inscription unearthed in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province
  The piece, found during an archaeological dig in the village of Alqan, comprises two lines in Thamudic script and one in early Arabic
Updated 27 June 2024
RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the discovery of a bilingual inscription in Tabuk.

The piece, found during an archaeological dig in the village of Alqan, comprises two lines in Thamudic script and one in early Arabic, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The style of the characters suggests the piece dates from the 5th century.

Recent archaelologican find demonstrates the historical coexistence of Thamudic in the Arabian Peninsula, says Saudi Heritage Commission

The commission said the find demonstrated the historical coexistence of Thamudic and early Arabic and illuminated the evolution of ancient writing systems in the Arabian Peninsula.

It represents a significant addition to the commission’s collection of ancient Arabic inscriptions and writings and aligns with its ongoing efforts to study, document, preserve and promote archaeological sites across the Kingdom.

Such work underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to protecting and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.
 

Saudi deputy FM holds talks with US envoy to Sudan

Saudi deputy FM holds talks with US envoy to Sudan
Updated 26 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi deputy FM holds talks with US envoy to Sudan

Saudi deputy FM holds talks with US envoy to Sudan
Updated 26 June 2024
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji on Wednesday received the US Special Envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello at the ministry’s office in Riyadh.
During the reception, they discussed developments in Sudan, ways to enhance cooperation, and issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

AI training program targets Saudi science and engineering specialists

AI training program targets Saudi science and engineering specialists
Updated 27 June 2024
Arab News
AI training program targets Saudi science and engineering specialists

AI training program targets Saudi science and engineering specialists
Updated 27 June 2024
JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Alat have collaborated to launch an eight-week training program covering the latest AI technologies, the SPA reported on Wednesday.

The Alat-KAUST Artificial Intelligence Training Program targets science and engineering specialists in Saudi universities who are either outstanding bachelor’s degree holders or nearing the completion of their degree.

T

he program aims to drive the transformation of global industries, including electronics and advanced manufacturing, by equipping specialists with comprehensive knowledge and tools in the field of AI. 

Alat, a conglomerate owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, specializes in manufacturing semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, smart appliances, smart health, advanced industrials, and next gen infrastructure.

