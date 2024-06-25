Zelensky says ICC warrants show justice for Russia ‘inevitable’

You are here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed a decision from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Russia’s chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and former defense minister Sergei Shoigu. (AFP/File)
Updated 25 June 2024
AFP
  • “This decision is a clear indication that justice for Russian crimes against Ukrainians is inevitable,” Zelensky said
  • “Every criminal involved in the planning and execution of these strikes must know that justice will be served“
AFP
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed a decision from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Russia’s chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and former defense minister Sergei Shoigu.
The warrants — issued over strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure that constitute alleged war crimes — are the latest in a series of actions by the court over the Ukraine war, including an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“These barbaric missile and drone strikes continue to kill people and inflict damage across Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
“This decision is a clear indication that justice for Russian crimes against Ukrainians is inevitable,” he added.
“Every criminal involved in the planning and execution of these strikes must know that justice will be served. And we do hope to see them behind bars,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on social media.
The two men are accused of the war crimes of directing attacks at civilian objects and causing excessive incidental harm to civilians, as well as the crime against humanity of “inhumane acts” in Ukraine, the ICC said in a statement.
The Ukrainian presidency’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote that “Shoigu and Gerasimov bear individual responsibility” for the strikes.
“This is an important decision. Everyone will be held accountable for evil,” he said.
“Every war criminal should be held accountable,” said Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.
The country’s prosecutor general’s office also welcomed the news in a statement.
“This is a new significant step toward full accountability for the aggressor,” it said.

French far-right leader Le Pen questions president’s role as army chief ahead of parliament election

Updated 5 sec ago
Updated 5 sec ago
Le Pen has repeatedly said that Jordan Bardella, her protegee and her party’s star leader, will lead France’s next government if their party wins
She suggested in an interview that Bardella, 28, will also take over at least some decisions on France’s defense and its armed forces

NICE, France: With just three days to go until France’s landmark legislative election, the county’s far-right leader on Thursday raised the question of who would be in charge of the military if her party takes over the government after the two-round balloting.
The early elections are plunging France into uncharted territory, and political scientists are scrambling to interpret how exactly President Emmanuel Macron and a prime minister who is hostile to most of his policies will share power if Marine Le Pen’s National Rally wins the majority in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.
Le Pen has repeatedly said that Jordan Bardella, her protegee and her party’s star leader, will lead France’s next government if their party wins. She suggested in an interview that Bardella, 28, will also take over at least some decisions on France’s defense and its armed forces. Macron has three years to serve out his final term as president.
Serving as a commander-in-chief of the armed forces “is an honorary title for the president since it’s the prime minister who actually pulls the strings,” Le Pen said in an interview with Le Télégramme newspaper published Thursday.
The French Constitution states that “the President of the Republic is the head of the armed forces” and that the head of state also “chairs the councils and higher committees of national defense.” However, the Constitution also states that “the prime minister is responsible for national defense.”
Constitutional experts say the exact role of prime minister in foreign policy and defense appears to be subject to interpretation.
France has nuclear weapons and its troops and military personnel have been deployed in many conflict zones around the world.
The last time France had a prime minister and a president from different parties, they broadly agreed on strategic matters of defense and foreign policy. But this time the power sharing concept known in France as “cohabitation” could be very different given the animosity between the far-right and the far-left politicians. Both blocs appear to deeply resent the business-friendly, centrist president.
On the issue of the country’s military command, political historian Jean Garrigues said that “the president is the head of the armed forces, (but) it’s the prime minister who has the armed forces at his disposal.”
In practice, he said this means that “if the president decided to send troops on the ground to Ukraine ... the prime minister would be able to block this decision.”
In March, Macron warned Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia and said Ukraine’s allies shouldn’t rule out sending Western troops into Ukraine to help the country against Russia’s aggression.
Le Pen is confident that her party, which has a history of racism and xenophobia, will be able to translate its stunning triumph at the elections for the European Parliament earlier this month into a victory at the upcoming legislative two-round vote in France.
The first round will take place on Sunday. The decisive second round is scheduled a week later, on July 7.
Polls show that the outcome of the early election remains uncertain amid a complex voting system and potential alliances. Macron is aligned against both the National Rally and the New Popular Front, a coalition of far- to center-left parties that includes France Unbowed of Jean Luc Melenchon.
If the National Rally gets the mandate from a majority of voters to form a new government, Le Pen said Bardella, who has no experience in governance, will aim to be firm but not hostile to the serving president.
“Jordan has no intention of picking a fight with (Macron), but he has set red lines,” Le Pen said. She added: “On Ukraine, the president will not be able to send troops.”

Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
  • The BMG Research opinion poll for the i newspaper, carried out June 24-26, put support for Reform on 16 percent, down from a record high of 19 percent last week
  • Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were on 20 percent, up from 19 percent previously
Reuters

LONDON: Support for Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK party has fallen ahead of a July 4 election, a poll showed on Thursday, after he said the West had provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The BMG Research opinion poll for the i newspaper, carried out June 24-26, put support for Reform on 16 percent, down from a record high of 19 percent last week. Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were on 20 percent, up from 19 percent previously.
Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party remained far ahead on 42 percent.
In an interview with the BBC aired last Friday, Farage said he stood by previous comments that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a consequence of the eastward expansion of the European Union and NATO.
The remarks by Farage, one of the country’s most recognizable and divisive politicians, drew strong criticism across the British political spectrum, but he went on to repeat them again during campaigning this week.
Britain has been a vocal backer of Ukraine since the February 2022 invasion and polls taken earlier this year showed British public support also remained solid.
The dip in support for Reform could ease some of the pressure on the Conservatives after Farage’s surprise entry into the election race threatened to divert right-of-center votes away from Sunak’s party.
“This is a glimmer of hope for the Conservatives as the Reform surge appears to have stalled,” Rob Struthers, BMG Research Director said.
“However, the overall picture for Rishi Sunak remains extremely bleak ... Labour’s lead over the Conservatives remains above 20 points. This leaves little doubt that the Conservatives are fighting to avoid a near wipeout next week.”
Any hope that the Conservatives could narrow the gap on Labour in the final weeks has been tested after five Conservative Party officials, including two candidates, were investigated over bets on the timing of the election.
London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it was investigating “a small number of bets” made on the timing of the election, with possible offenses including Misconduct in a Public Office.

Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents sought in litigation

Updated 44 min 48 sec ago
AP
  • A lawyer for Harry said News Group Newspapers was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition”
  • The hearing is the latest in Harry’s battles against Britain’s biggest tabloids
AP

LONDON: An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid Thursday accused Prince Harry of engaging in “shocking” and “extraordinary” obfuscation by destroying evidence it was seeking in his lawsuit claiming that the newspaper violated his privacy by unlawfully snooping on him.
Attorney Anthony Hudson said at High Court that the Duke of Sussex had deliberately destroyed text messages with the ghostwriter who penned his bestselling memoir, “Spare.”
A lawyer for Harry said News Group Newspapers was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition” by seeking documents they should have sought much sooner for a trial scheduled in January.
“NGN’s tactical and sluggish approach to disclosure wholly undermines the deliberately sensational assertion that the claimant (Harry) has not properly carried out the disclosure exercise,” his attorney, David Sherborne, said in court papers. “This is untrue. In fact, the claimant has already made clear that he has conducted extensive searches, going above and beyond his obligations.”
Hudson said Harry had created an “obstacle course” to getting documents it was seeking from his former lawyer and staff when Harry was a working member of the royal family.
“If the claimant wanted his documents from his former solicitors’ or from the royal household ... he would have got them,” Hudson said.
The hearing is the latest in Harry’s battles against Britain’s biggest tabloids over alleged phone hacking and hiring private investigators to use unlawful measures to dig up dirt on him.
Harry is one of dozens of claimants, which had included actor Hugh Grant, alleging that between 1994 and 2016, News Group journalists violated their privacy through widespread unlawful activity that included intercepting voicemails, tapping phones, bugging cars and using deception to access confidential information.
The litigation grew out of a phone hacking scandal that erupted at NGN’s News of the World in 2011.
The judge in the case recently ruled that Harry couldn’t expand his lawsuit to add allegations that Rupert Murdoch, who was executive of the company that included NGN, was part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful activity.
NGN issued an unreserved apology in 2011 to victims of voicemail interception by the News of the World, which closed its doors after the scandal. NGN said it has settled 1,300 claims for its newspapers, though The Sun has never accepted liability.

Ukraine’s president urges EU leaders to make good on their arms promises

Updated 54 min 4 sec ago
AP
  • “We have to work on next steps,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters in Brussels
  • He thanked countries that have promised equipment, weapons and ammunition, but underlined that “we need them urgently on the battlefield”
AP

BRUSSELS: Ukraine’s president called on European Union leaders on Thursday to make good on their pledges to provide military equipment to his war-ravaged country, just days after the bloc launched membership talks with his government.
“We have to work on next steps,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters in Brussels as he arrived to attend a summit of EU leaders. He said he and the leaders would discuss “the urgent things -– air defense, that is one.”
Zelensky thanked countries that have promised equipment, weapons and ammunition, but underlined that “we need them urgently on the battlefield.”
Russian forces are seeking to press their advantage in troop numbers and weaponry before Ukraine’s armed forces are bulked up by promised new Western military aid, some of which is trickling to the front line, analysts say.
The EU launched membership talks with Ukraine on Tuesday, a decade after Russian troops seized the Crimean Peninsula to deter the country from moving closer to the West, part of a chain of events that set the two neighbors on the path to war.
“We waited for this, a long period of time,” Zelensky said, thanking the EU for its approval.
The leaders are expected to sign a document of security commitments to Ukraine, which in essence encapsulates what the 27-nation bloc has been doing for the country in terms of financial, military and other assistance since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.
Several countries already have similar agreements with Ukraine, offering a long-term commitment to help Kyiv, including once its war with Russia is over. Zelensky and US President Joe Biden signed one such pact earlier this month which will run for the next decade.

Philippines hosts Asia-Pacific’s first UN forum on gastronomy tourism

Updated 27 June 2024
Ellie Aben
  • Event co-organized by Spain-based Basque Culinary Center, one of the world’s top gastronomy schools
  • UN Tourism chief announces plan to establish an educational gastronomy center in the Philippines
Ellie Aben

Manila: The Philippines is hosting the UN’s first regional forum on gastronomy in Cebu, in conjunction with UN Tourism’s annual joint meeting of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the Commission for South Asia.

Organized by the government of the Philippines, UN Tourism and its Spain-based affiliate Basque Culinary Center — one of the world’s top gastronomy and nutrition schools — the event on June 26-27 is focused on policies to advance culinary tourism in the region, preserving local traditions and protecting the land and products for the sector’s sustainability, and initiatives to help address climate change.

“Food tourism is of course a growing and dynamic sector, offering enormous potential for economic growth and advancement and cultural exchange among nations,” Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said as she welcomed the forum’s participants in the Cebu province’s Lapu-Lapu city.

“We join you in our shared aspirations to advance tourism and gastronomy in the Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

The UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific started with the ceremonial pouring of rice into a giant puso — a Filipino cake made by boiling rice in a rectangular woven pouch of palm leaves, which is a culinary pride of the Cebu province.

“By showcasing our local flavors and culinary traditions, we invite the rest of the world to experience the heart and soul of the Filipino, the heart of the Philippines,” Frasco said, narrating the country’s culinary history, where indigenous and Malay heritage meets Spanish, Chinese, and American influences.

“Filipino cuisine is a diverse tapestry of flavors, reflecting regional characteristics from across our beautiful archipelago of 7,641 islands, from the globally renowned Cebu lechon and the comforting tastes of adobo and sinigang to Mindanao’s distinctive dishes like curacha, pastil, our culinary heritage is rich and varied ... Through our food, we tell the story of the Filipino. We narrate the victories of our people, our homeland, our history.”

Since Asia and the Pacific’s status as a gastronomy tourism destination has been growing, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili announced he wanted to establish an educational gastronomy center in the Philippines.

“We know that education is the top priority for your tourists, and we will support this initiative to help the progress of UN Tourism,” Pololikashvili said.

“Food is at the heart of every tourist experience, and gastronomy tourism delivers many social and economic benefits.”

The event produced the Cebu Call to Action on Gastronomy Tourism for public and private sector leaders to integrate gastronomy tourism into policy and practice.

“It urges the creation of governance mechanisms uniting stakeholders under a shared vision, fostering cooperation across sectors such as agriculture and culture, and supporting small businesses to enhance their market position,” UN Tourism said in a statement.

“Emphasis was placed on empowering local communities through training and financing, promoting unique culinary experiences, and advocating for sustainable practices that protect local cultures and the environment.”

