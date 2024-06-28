You are here

'Unbeatable' Pogacar aiming for Tour-Giro double in spite of Covid blow

‘Unbeatable’ Pogacar aiming for Tour-Giro double in spite of Covid blow
UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar cycles during a team training session ahead of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in Florence in Italy, on June 27, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2024
AFP
‘Unbeatable’ Pogacar aiming for Tour-Giro double in spite of Covid blow

‘Unbeatable’ Pogacar aiming for Tour-Giro double in spite of Covid blow
  • Winner of the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France, the Slovenian won the Giro d’Italia last month
  • He hopes to be the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win a Tour-Giro double
Updated 28 June 2024
AFP
FLORENCE, Italy: Race favorite Tadej Pogacar was on Thursday hailed as “unbeatable” even as he revealed he contracted Covid just 10 days ago.
Winner of the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France, the Slovenian won the Giro d’Italia last month and is hoping to become the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 — the year Pogacar was born — to win the rare combination of a Tour-Giro double.
“The Giro-Tour double is difficult to achieve. It’s a big challenge but I’m ready to take it on,” the Team UAE rider said Thursday.
The challenge will be made even tougher by the presence in the peloton of two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, the Dane who pushed him into the runner-up spot in the past two editions, as well as two other leading contenders, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel.
Belgian rider Evenepoel deemed Pogacar “unbeatable” if he remains “safe and sound” but that dose of Covid may just have sapped some of the strength from his legs.
“I fell ill 10 days ago,” Pogacar told a press conference in Florence.
“I had Covid and there was a little question mark but I am fully recovered. It wasn’t so bad. It was just a cold that passed quite quickly.
“Covid is no longer as virulent, especially if you’ve had the virus before. I’ve already had it once, maybe twice even, I don’t remember.”
The 25-year-old fell ill during a training camp at Isola 2000, a ski resort in the southern French Alps.
His otherwise “perfect” preparation was also upset by the death of his grandfather and the consequent return to Slovenia for the funeral.
Visma rider Vingegaard, 27, was not reading too much into the news of Pogacar’s Covid.
“It depends if it was a bad dose,” said the Dane. “I don’t know how much it will take out of him, but it doesn’t sound perfect.”
The peloton and its Fab Four — Pogacar, Vingegaard, Roglic and Evenepoel — were given a rapturous reception by fans and curious tourists alike in front of the 800-year-old Palazzio Vecchio with its copy of the Michelangelo sculpture David.
Pogacar, after his heroics here in May, got the loudest cheers telling fans “I’m honored to have superstars as teammates.”
Former Vuelta and Giro champion veteran Roglic appeared the most relaxed of the four.
He arrived in the brand new ‘Red Bull’ outfit in black and red and a six-million-euro contract recently signed.
“Each of us is part of the story,” said the 34-year-old winner of the warm-up race the Dauphine.
“Sometimes you win, sometimes not, you have to do your best possible.
“Life offers you opportunities and to try and win the Tour, I changed teams to be here, but in the end there’s another one next year too if this goes wrong.”
The Tour sets off Saturday for four days of racing in Italy with race director Christian Prudhomme promising a “brawl” from day one.
Roglic and Vingegaard tipped Mathieu van der Poel or Wout van Aert to take the overall leader’s yellow jersey whilst still in Italy.
Van der Poel, 29, who has had stage wins in the 2021 Tour and the 2022 Giro, revealed his Alpecin-Deceuninck team had been doing their homework, with one eye on the Paris Olympics which follow the Tour.
“Our team have looked at nine stages,” he said of how many times he or his sprinter teammate Jasper Pedersen could win.
“And I want to get into top shape for the Olympics right after that,” he said.
 

Siem takes Italian Open golf title in play-off

Siem takes Italian Open golf title in play-off
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Siem takes Italian Open golf title in play-off

Siem takes Italian Open golf title in play-off
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

RAVENNA, Italy: German Marcel Siem claimed his sixth European Tour title with a play-off win at the Italian Open on Sunday.
Siem, 43, overcame a shaky back nine on his final round to hole a birdie putt on the 18th to tie him at 10-under with Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin, after having at one point held a three-shot lead over his closest competitor.
On the first play-off hole, McKibbin missed his birdie putt and Siem then made no mistake in sinking his as he claimed a win in just his fourth tournament back after hip surgery in February.
“I love this sport and these moments, I work really hard for them. When you get rewarded like this, it’s a very special moment,” said Siem.
“I think it’s the second oldest trophy on mainland Europe. So I’ve got the French Open and this one now, I’m so proud of that.”
However, the second-place finish does at least have a note of consolation for Northern Irishman McKibbin as it ensured his place at The Open Championship in July.

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany
Updated 01 July 2024
AP
Follow

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany
  • Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart
Updated 01 July 2024
AP

COLOGNE, Germany: Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament’s most compelling underdog stories.
Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand’s own-goal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. Nico Williams and Dani OImo took the game out of Georgia’s reach with two more goals late in the game as heavy rain fell.
Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart.
The loss ends Georgia’s first ever major tournament campaign, which included a 2-0 upset win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.
Despite the lopsided score, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had another standout game with nine saves to prevent a rout.
Spain had beaten Georgia 7-1 in qualifying last year, but this game was a close contest until the last 20 minutes and testament to Georgia’s rapid improvement under coach Willy Sagnol.
Playing its fourth game of Euro 2024, Spain had yet to concede a goal all tournament.
That soon changed when Otar Kakabadze surged down the right flank for Georgia and crossed low. Le Normand chested the ball past his own goalkeeper, with the defender apparently distracted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arriving behind him to meet the cross.
Spain took its time to get back into the game, but Rodri — back from a one-game suspension — leveled the score in the 39th with a low shot from just outside the box.
Georgia remained a threat on the counter, including with an audacious shot from the halfway line by Kvaratskhelia, but Spain midfielder Ruiz made it 2-1 in the 51st when he rose unmarked to meet a cross from the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.
Needing a goal, Georgia had to open up its compact defensive formation and conceded twice more as Williams scored in the 75th and substitute Olmo eight minutes later.
After the final whistle, Georgia’s players gathered in front of their fans for a slow-clap chant reminiscent of another European Championship underdog — Iceland — when it beat England in 2016.

Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia

Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia

Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia
  • Three Lions looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz’s 25th minute goal
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP

GELSENKIRCHEN: England escaped an embarrassing last-16 exit at Euro 2024 thanks to Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick before Harry Kane struck in extra-time to grab a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.
The Three Lions have been hyped as one of the favorites as they bid to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory but looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz’s 25th minute goal.
However, Bellingham’s moment of inspiration five minutes into six added on in stoppage time breathed new life into Gareth Southgate’s reign as England boss.
Kane then headed in just a minute into extra-time to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.
“That’s the desire and the attitude from the boys. It looked tough for a second there but you keep going,” said Kane. “Jude does what Jude does and what an unbelievable goal.”
Southgate looked set to fall on his sword after steadfastly refusing to make changes to a side that stumbled through as winners of Group C despite scoring just two goals in three games.
Kobbie Mainoo was introduced for his first competitive start in Southgate’s only change and he paid the price with another lacklustre display lacking in any speed or invention for long spells.
“We want to be better,” said Southgate. “I’m not going to hide from that but the spirit and character was there for everybody to see and we’re still in there fighting.”
The one saving grace of England’s performances in the group stage was that a makeshift defense had held up well, conceding just once in three games.
However, they were torn to pieces early on by a Slovakia side ranked 45th in the world.
England did not heed a couple of warnings as David Hancko and Lukas Haraslin were wasteful with big chances.
Slovakia finally punished their more illustrious opponents when David Strelec was given acres of room to turn and play in Schranz, who confidently stroked past Jordan Pickford for his third goal of the tournament.
The half-time whistle was met with a chorus of boos but Southgate still stuck to his guns and did not make a change until 25 minutes to go.
England did at least improve on a dismal first half and had the ball in the net within five minutes of the restart.
Phil Foden turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross but was caught offside after a VAR review.
Slovakia should have doubled their lead shortly afterwards when England gave away possession and Strelec saw Pickford well off his line but failed to hit the target from the halfway line.
Southgate’s hand was finally forced on 66 minutes by an injury to Trippier.
But England still struggled to create and looked down and out when Kane headed wide a golden opportunity and Declan Rice smashed the post with a long-range pot shot.
Southgate was even derided by the England support for bringing on Ivan Toney deep into stoppage time with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing.”
However, there was an incredible twist as Bellingham acrobatically turned home Guehi’s flick-on from a throw-in the final moments of added-on time.
“It’s a feeling that is like no other,” said Bellingham.
“You’re 30 seconds from going home and having to listen to all the rubbish and feeling like you’ve let a nation of people down. In 30 seconds or one kick of the ball everything can change.”
Slovakia were suddenly rattled and Toney was to have a telling contribution.
The Brentford striker headed Eberechi Eze’s mishit shot back across goal for Kane to power home his second goal of the tournament.
Slovakia should still have taken the game to penalties when full-back Peter Pekarik failed to turn in a dangerous driven cross from point-blank range.
But England live to fight another day come the quarter-final against an impressive Switzerland, who comfortably knocked out holders Italy 2-0 on Saturday.

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
  • Tournament will feature world’s best clubs and players and a record-breaking tournament prize pool of $60 million
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s star gamers have spoken of their pride at participating in the upcoming Esports World Cup in Riyadh.

The pinnacle of gaming and esports, featuring the world’s best clubs and players and a record-breaking tournament prize pool of $60 million, the tournament is being hosted at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 3 to August 25.

The inaugural Esports World Cup will feature a unique cross-game structure pitting 1,500 elite gamers from around the world head-to-head across 22 competitions in 21 leading games.

Ibrahem Alali, who will be representing Twisted Minds’ Overwatch 2 and was Overwatch World Cup 2023 champion, said representing the Kingdom was “one of the biggest honors” of his life, let alone his gaming career.

“I feel privileged that Saudi Arabia has such incredible ambitions for esports and gaming – it is amazing what is being done here. I truly feel I can achieve all my dreams as a professional esports athlete in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Of course, the Esports World Cup will be tough – but that’s what playing against the best in the world is all about. Every single one of us has been training so hard for this moment and will give our absolute best,” he added.

Rae’f Alturkistani, a Tekken 8 player who competes as Luminous Rage for the Dragons team, and the winner of the best FGC (fighting game community) player award in Saudi Arabia for 2023, echoed Alali’s sentiment. 

“When I heard about the Esports World Cup, I can’t begin to tell you how happy and excited I was. This is where I’ve worked my entire life to be and where I’m determined to shine,” he said.

“There’s no fear from me or the team. We know what we have to do. Saudi Arabia’s support of esports athletes is excellent and only going to get bigger and better – it’s up to us now to get out there and be the best that we possibly can be,” he added.

Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16

Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16

Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16
  • Their performance raises questions on how far the team can go
Updated 30 June 2024
AFP

FRANKFURT: Concerns are building among Portugal supporters over Roberto Martinez’s approach as his side take on Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Monday.

Portugal arrived in Germany among the contenders to win the tournament for a second time, but despite topping Group F, their performances lowered expectations over how far the Selecao can go.

They scraped a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, impressed in a 3-0 victory against Turkiye and then fell to a shock 2-0 defeat by debutants Georgia.

Martinez deployed a 3-5-2 formation against the Czechs and Georgia which his players struggled to get to grasps with, while their more familiar 4-3-3 worked well against Turkiye.

After qualifying for the Euros with a 100 percent record, Portugal’s form since has been far patchier, with Georgia inflicting the first competitive defeat in Martinez’s reign.

Slovenia were the first side to beat Martinez’s Portugal in a March friendly, with his 3-5-2 system failing again that day.

But veteran Portugal defender Pepe said that the team needs to step up and follow Martinez’s instructions better.

“I think we lost when we should have lost and now we need to learn from that,” said the center-back ahead of the clash with Slovenia in Frankfurt.

“(We must learn) from what we didn’t do as players, whether we followed what the coach asked us to do in general, and of course, try not to make mistakes in the next game.”

However, some in Portuguese media believe the players are puzzled by Martinez’s plans and therefore are struggling to execute them.

“We are left wondering whether Roberto Martinez has understood what went wrong against Georgia, and the Czech Republic, for that matter,” read a column in newspaper A Bola.

“It’s hard to see in the faces of (many players) a team that knows what it is doing, and perhaps more importantly, believes in it.”

There are also concerns Martinez is too deferential to 39-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not score in any of the three group games.

Despite rotating virtually his whole team for the defeat by Georgia, Ronaldo still started and Martinez’s reasoning did not particularly stand up to scrutiny.

“I think that to continue with the competitive rhythm it’s not good to stop and then (have to) reactivate in six days’ time,” explained the coach ahead of Portugal’s capitulation.

Martinez left Belgium after the 2022 World Cup where his team were eliminated in the group stage, scoring just one goal.

In that tournament his selection of Eden Hazard was questioned given his struggles for fitness and form at Real Madrid, with the winger later saying he felt younger players had deserved his spot. Portugal fans hope the Georgia result will be a wake-up call for Martinez, but the coach claimed his squad was now set up well for the knock-out rounds after sharing around minutes to reserves.

“The focus was on preparing all the players and now we are better prepared for the round of 16,” said Martinez.

“We had players on the bench that had to play. “We don’t like losing — it’s the first competitive game that we have lost — but the aim was achieved because now we are better prepared.”

In Slovenia, Portugal face tricky opponents who reached the knock-outs for the first time in their history by holding England to a draw.

With Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in goal against his former Real Madrid nemesis Ronaldo and striker Benjamin Sesko on the prowl at the other end, Matjaz Kek’s side could prove thorny opposition for a Portugal team struggling to hit their stride.

