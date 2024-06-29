Ukraine drone attack kills 5 in Russian border village

You are here

This photograph released on August 27, 2023 reportedly shows a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Kursk, Russia. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack on a house in a Russian border village killed five people, including two children, the regional governor said Saturday.
The drone hit a house in the village of Gorodishche, a tiny village in Russia’s Kursk region, just a few meters from the border with Ukraine.
“To our great grief, five people were killed ... including two small children. Another two members of the family are in a serious condition,” Kursk governor Alexei Smirnov said in a post on Telegram.
The attack was with a “copter“-style drone, he added, a small device that can be fitted to carry grenades or other explosives that are dropped over targets.
Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges of up to hundreds of kilometers, extensively throughout the conflict which began in February 2022.
Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a major new land offensive on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region last month in what he said was an operation to create a “buffer zone” and push Ukrainian forces back to protect Russia’s border Belgorod region from shelling.
The Kursk region, where Saturday’s attack occurred, lies further north, across from Ukraine’s Sumy region, which Kyiv controls.

Topics: Ukraine Russia war

18 inmates escape after overpowering guard in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

18 inmates escape after overpowering guard in Pakistan-administered Kashmir
Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
AP
Follow

18 inmates escape after overpowering guard in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

18 inmates escape after overpowering guard in Pakistan-administered Kashmir
  • Prison’s chief and some other officers dismissed from their post while some officials had been arrested for question
  • Six of the prisoners were on death row, while another three were serving life sentences
Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
AP

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Eighteen inmates, including some on death row, have escaped from a prison in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after overpowering a guard with a pistol, Pakistani officials said on Monday.
Local police chief Riaz Mughal said one of the prisoners was shot and killed in the breakout from Rawalakot prison the previous day.
A massive search has been launched to trace and arrest all those inmates who fled the prison, Mughal said, authorities opened an investigation into what lead up to the prison break. The prison’s chief and some other officers have already been dismissed from their post while some officials had been arrested for question, he said.
Mughal said six of the prisoners were on death row, while another three were serving life sentences. Such jail breaks are rare in Pakistan, he said.
Officials say one of the inmates had a pistol that was used to overpower a guard and snatch the keys to the prison cells.
The disputed Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan, both armed with nuclear weapons. The South Asian neighbors have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Topics: Pakistan

Japan launches advanced Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket

Japan launches advanced Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket
Updated 01 July 2024
AP
Follow

Japan launches advanced Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket

Japan launches advanced Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket
  • ALOS-4 is capable of monitoring military activity, such as missile launches, with an infrared sensor developed by Japan’s defense ministry
  • Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space program and national security
Updated 01 July 2024
AP

TOKYO: Japan deployed an upgraded Earth observation satellite for disaster response and security after it was launched on a new flagship H3 rocket Monday.
The H3 No. 3 rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on a southwestern Japanese island and released its payload about 16 minutes later as planned, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said during a livestream.
The Advanced Land Observation Satellite, or ALOS-4, is tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and mapmaking. It’s also capable of monitoring military activity, such as missile launches, with an infrared sensor developed by the Defense Ministry.
The rocket appeared to fly as planned, and JAXA is expected to give further details at a news conference later Monday. The launch was initially planned for Sunday but was delayed due to bad weather at the launch site.
The ALOS-4 is a successor to the current ALOS-2 and can observe a much wider area. Japan will operate both for the time being.
The launch was the third of the H3 system, after the successful one on Feb 17. and the shocking failed debut flight a year earlier when the rocket had to be destroyed with its payload — a satellite that was supposed to be the ALOS-3.
Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space program and national security.
JAXA and its main contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have been developing the H3 launch system as a successor to its current mainstay, H-2A, which is set to retire after two more flights. MHI will eventually take over H3 production and launches from JAXA and hopes to make it commercially viable by cutting the launch cost to about half of the H-2A.

Topics: Japan

Britain’s Labour aims for closer EU ties without reopening Brexit wounds

Britain’s Labour aims for closer EU ties without reopening Brexit wounds
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Britain’s Labour aims for closer EU ties without reopening Brexit wounds

Britain’s Labour aims for closer EU ties without reopening Brexit wounds
  • Starmer’s reward is polls that now predict him sweeping into Downing Street as prime minister at the end of this week, possibly with a historic majority
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters

LONDON: For a decade, leaving the European Union was the question that dominated British politics. These days it barely comes up. Which is clearly how Labour Party leader Keir Starmer likes it.
He has worked diligently to win back the support of working class voters, millions of whom were lured away five years ago by Conservative Boris Johnson’s promise to “get Brexit done,” when Labour campaigned to leave a path open to stay in the EU.
Starmer’s reward is polls that now predict him sweeping into Downing Street as prime minister at the end of this week, possibly with a historic majority. But if he does get there, he won’t be able to keep Brexit out of the news for long.
His mandate will be to spur economic growth. Businesses say that would require lifting some of the barriers that Britain’s exit from the EU has left in the path of their trade. And that, in turn, is likely to mean reopening contentious negotiations with Brussels.
Britain finally left the EU in January 2020 under Johnson. In its determination to turn the page on Brexit, Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union. But it says it is still possible to remove trade barriers with the 27-nation bloc, to help companies, particularly smaller ones, which have struggled with higher costs and paperwork.
Labour does not want to “reopen the wounds of the past,” said Jonathan Reynolds, the Labour lawmaker who is in line to become business secretary in a Starmer cabinet.
“Clearly, we need to get a better deal, and there are real improvements we could achieve,” he said at an event on Thursday hosted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the business lobby group which has said parties should stop “treading on eggshells” over EU ties.
A survey by accountancy firm Menzies showed that 1 in 3 British businesses want to reopen the Brexit deal reached under Johnson, and 1 in 5 want a new government to rejoin the single market, with 20 percent citing barriers as a result of Brexit as a factor limiting international expansion.

’LIKE-MINDED PARTNER’
One early pledge from Labour is to seek a veterinary agreement with the EU that would reduce border checks on animal products, a hindrance for British farmers and importers. It also wants the mutual recognition of certain professional qualifications, and easier access for artists on tour.
Labour has presented these as comparitively simple gains it can make without reopening the Brexit agreement reached under Johnson.
But even such small steps would require tough choices, said an EU source, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss hypothetical future negotiations.
A veterinary agreement would require Britain to submit to resolving disputes through the European Court of Justice (ECJ) the EU source said. That is anathema to Brexit campaigners who consider it an infringement of British sovereignty.
“Working with a like-minded partner, friend and ally is what everybody wants,” said the EU source. “But the idea of having the same benefits you get as a member of the club becomes a little bit trickier.”
Anand Menon, a politics professor and director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, said Labour might be misjudging how enthusiastic the EU would be about renegotiating after years of clashing with British governments.
The bloc already has a lot on its plate, he said. And while Britain may want to improve technical issues on areas like food, Brussels would want to talk about mobility — making it easier for people to live and work in Britain, especially young people.
“I think we’ll have a massive change in style, and a bit of tinkering in substance,” Menon said.
The Conservatives say Labour’s policies would “unravel Brexit,” including by making Britain again subject to rulings from the ECJ.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a debate this week accused Labour of planning to accept a return to free movement of people under its plans to strike a better Brexit deal with the EU. Starmer said he would reject any deal with the EU that increases immigration.
Labour’s Reynolds said he wanted to improve the trade situation while offering benefits to the bloc: “It’s not necessarily easy, but there’s a negotiation, there’s a process I can see delivering those things.”

Topics: UK

North Korea test-launches 2 ballistic missiles, after end of new US-South Korea-Japan drill

North Korea test-launches 2 ballistic missiles, after end of new US-South Korea-Japan drill
Updated 01 July 2024
AP
Follow

North Korea test-launches 2 ballistic missiles, after end of new US-South Korea-Japan drill

North Korea test-launches 2 ballistic missiles, after end of new US-South Korea-Japan drill
  • Missiles launched 10 minutes apart in a northeasterly direction from the town of Jangyon in southeastern North Korea
  • South Korea maintains a firm readiness to repel any provocations by Pyongyang
Updated 01 July 2024
AP

SEOUL: North Korea test-fired two ballistic missile Monday but one of them possibly flew abnormally, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North vowed “offensive and overwhelming” responses to a new US military drill with South Korea and Japan.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missiles were launched 10 minutes apart in a northeasterly direction from the town of Jangyon in southeastern North Korea.
It said the first missile flew 600 kilometers and the second missile 120 kilometers, but didn’t say where they landed. North Korea typically test-fires missiles toward its eastern waters, but the second missile’s flight distance was too short to reach those waters.
Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Lee Sung Joon later told a briefing the second missile suffered a possible abnormal flight during the initial stage of its flight. He said if the missile exploded, its debris would likely have scattered on the ground though no damages was immediately reported. Lee said an additional analysis of the second missile launch was under way.
South Korean media, citing unidentified South Korean military sources, reported that it was highly likely the second missile crashed in an inland area of the North. The reports said the first missile landed in the waters off the North’s eastern city of Chongjin.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the North’s launches as a provocation that poses a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula. It said South Korea maintains a firm readiness to repel any provocations by North Korea in conjunctions with the military alliance with the United States.
The launches came two days after South Korea, the US and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills in the region. In recent years, the three countries have been expanding their trilateral security partnership to better cope with North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats and China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.
The “Freedom Edge” drill was meant to increase the sophistication of previous exercises with simultaneous air and naval drills geared toward improving joint ballistic-missile defense, anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and other skills and capabilities. The three-day drill involved a US aircraft carrier as well as destroyers, fighter jets and helicopters from the three countries.
On Sunday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a lengthy statement strongly denouncing the “Freedom Edge” drill, calling the US-South Korea-Japan partnership an Asian version of NATO. It said the drill openly destroyed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and contained a US intention to lay siege to China and exert pressure on Russia.
The statement said North Korea will “firmly defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the state and peace in the region through offensive and overwhelming countermeasures.”
Monday’s launches were the North’s first weapons firing in five days. On Wednesday, North Korea launched what it called a multiwarhead missile in the first known test of a developmental, advanced weapon meant to defeat US and South Korean missile defenses. North Korea said the launch was successful, but South Korea dismissed the North’s claim as deception to cover up a failed launch.
In recent weeks, North Korea has floated numerous trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea in what it has described as a tit-for-tat response to South Korean activists sending political leaflets via their own balloons. Last month, North Korea and Russia also struck a deal vowing mutual defense assistance if either is attacked, a major defense pact that raised worries that it could embolden Kim to launch more provocations at South Korea.
Meanwhile, North Korea opened a key ruling party meeting Friday to determine what it called “important, immediate issues” related to works to further enhance Korean-style socialism. Observers said the meeting was continuing Monday.

Topics: North Korea South Korea US Japan

Ukraine says Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures seven

Ukraine says Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures seven
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine says Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures seven

Ukraine says Russian missile attack on Dnipro injures seven
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters

DNIPRO: A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s city of Dnipro injured seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, and damaged scores of residential buildings, Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said on Monday.
One of the injured was hospitalized, Lisak said on the Telegram messaging app.
He added that Russia’s drone and artillery attack on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, which lies in Ukraine’s southeast, late on Sunday damaged five residential buildings, power and gas lines and other infrastructure.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, which Russia launched against its smaller neighbor in February 2022.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

