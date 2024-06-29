Hajj 2024: Najm ensures pilgrim safety on the road

CEO of Najm for Insurance Services Mohammed Yahya Al-Shehri expressed his gratitude and congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the conclusion of a successful Hajj season this year.

He also announced the success of Najm’s operational plan for Hajj, which involved deploying dedicated human and technical logistical capabilities as well as vehicles and other transportation means to enhance traffic safety, promptly address traffic accidents in the holy sites, and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims according to the highest standards.

“At Najm, we are honored to have been part of the Hajj’s success by efficiently implementing our operational plan. Najm succeeded in providing support for traffic plans on the roads leading to the holy sites and within the central region, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and enhancing the efforts of all relevant parties, including the General Traffic Department and the Special Forces for Road Security,” said Al-Shehri.

Najm’s operational plan for this year’s Hajj season, complements the Kingdom’s efforts in caring for the pilgrims, providing the best services, and creating conditions that allow them to perform the Hajj rituals with ease and tranquility. Najm’s plan relied on interactive maps, advanced digital tools to respond to traffic accident reports, and the enhanced capabilities of its operations room equipped with a network of technical systems that contributed to faster response times and handling of accident reports. Smart applications and systems were also deployed to serve pilgrims and to reach traffic accident sites in the shortest possible time.

Najm participated in this year’s Hajj mission with a field operations team consisting of approximately 120 members, including liability determination specialists and supervisors overseeing the mission. It also allocated a fleet of more than 80 motor vehicles and motorcycles. Technical and support teams from the Command and Control Center and the IT sector also contributed, with Najm’s teams assisting in easing traffic congestion and surveying traffic accidents in the holy sites of Makkah, Madinah, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah. Najm’s teams also provided insurance services to pilgrims coming through all border crossings.

Najm is a closed and unlisted Saudi joint stock company established in 2007, to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom. It provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in 44 Saudi cities through a skilled Saudi workforce.