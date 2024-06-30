Deep feelings: into the blue with Saudi diver

MAKKAH: In the depths of the Red Sea lies a world of wonder that professional Saudi diver Faisal Abdulsalam describes as a “blue treasure trove teeming with life and secrets.”

Abdulsalam, who spends a lot of time underwater, told Arab News that the experience is transformative for him, dispelling negative energy and revitalizing his life.

The allure of the Red Sea extends far beyond our borders, Absulsalam said. “It is not just Saudi divers who are drawn to these waters. Divers from every corner of the globe are constantly on the lookout for chances to plunge into our waters, drawn by its vibrant coral reefs and warm beaches,” he said.







Faisal Abdulsalam, a diver who spends a lot of time underwater, told Arab News that the experience is transformative for him, dispelling negative energy and revitalizing his life. (Supplied)



Of his interest in diving, he said: “My relationship with the sea began in childhood with my father, as our outings were mainly sea trips and recreational activities.

“As I grew older, my love for sea trips did not fade. I found that free diving was the best option for exploring the sea and its depths.”

Abdulsalam learned free diving, which involves holding one’s breath while descending without breathing apparatus, from Ishak Abdulkhaleq, known as the deepest diver in Saudi Arabia.







Faisal Abdulsalam, Saudi diver



He noted that professional training is important and recommended specialized centers, such as the Jeddah Free Diving School, for those aspiring to dive professionally.

Beyond its natural beauty, the Red Sea offers unexpected therapeutic benefits. Abdulsalam recounted his personal experience with depression, sharing how spending time by the sea became a significant remedy.

It is well known among divers that we have access to a blue treasure full of secrets and bustling with beautiful creatures. Faisal Abdulsalam, Saudi diver

“Seawater is rich in magnesium, which helps relax muscles and reduce stress,” he explained. “The combination of free diving as a sport and the sea’s natural properties provides multi-faceted benefits for mental, physical, and cognitive health. This combination provides threefold benefits for mental health, along with opportunities for meditation and discovering God’s creations.”

Describing his most memorable underwater encounter, Abdulsalam recalled his first shark sighting. “I was amazed and carried a lot of fear, but it did not approach me and swam by calmly. It was a beautiful moment of facing my fear.”

Abdulsalam said that the Red Sea is one of the world’s most beautiful seas. Its suitable diving climate, rich marine life, clear visibility, and numerous historical shipwrecks make it a diver’s paradise.

He also noted the increasing presence of endangered species like turtles, which are being taken care of by Saudi Arabia’s various conservation efforts for both marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

However, Abdulsalam feels that public beaches directly facing the open sea are still quite lacking. He said most Saudi beaches are private or located near shipping lanes, detracting from their tourist appeal. “They are not as lively or enjoyable as the open sea with its natural beauty,” he said.

Abdulsalam hopes for future development of large public beaches with proper safety measures and awareness systems to ensure safe enjoyment of the marine environment.

“It is well known among divers that we have access to a blue treasure full of secrets and bustling with beautiful creatures. We are amazed by the Red Sea’s beauty and its uniqueness,” he said.