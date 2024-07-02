You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  
The top-performing stock of the day was LIVA Insurance Co., with its share price surging 6.66 percent to SR19.22. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qcza

Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, losing 52.44 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,606.09.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.3 billion ($1.7 billion) as 87 of the listed stocks advanced, while 136 retreated.    

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dropped 209.07 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 26,108.82. This came as 35 of the listed stocks advanced, while 31 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 10.96 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 1,446.49.   

The top-performing stock of the day was LIVA Insurance Co., with its share price surging 6.66 percent to SR19.22. 

Other top performers include Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. as well as Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 5.80 percent and 4.57 percent, to stand at SR9.30 and SR18.76, respectively.    

In addition to this, other top performers included Ades Holding Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 5.69 percent to SR1.16.     

Other companies to see falls were Arab National Bank as well as Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.09 percent and 3.78 percent to stand at SR19.72 and SR229.00, respectively.    

Moreover, others to see drops include Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co.  

In Nomu, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 10.42 percent to SR39.20     

Other best performers in Nomu were Knowledge Tower Trading Co. as well as Saudi Top for Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 8.94 percent and 8.53 percent to stand at SR7.19 and SR7.38, respectively.    

Other top gainers include Al Mohafaza Co. for Education and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co.  

Pan Gulf Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 10.00 percent to SR32.40.     

The share prices of Leaf Global Environmental Services Co. as well as Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also fell by 9.05 percent and 5.65 percent to stand at SR47.75 and SR12.70, respectively.    

Other major fallers included Academy of Learning Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co.  

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green

Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report

Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report

Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential market activity hit record highs in the second quarter with 35,310 transactions, a 20.5 percent year-on-year increase, driven by customizable units and stable investment returns, a new report showed.  

According to a study conducted by the UAE’s real estate company Primo Capital, this surge was driven by a 23.9 percent rise in off-plan property sales and a 15.2 percent increase in secondary market deals.  

This comes as real estate activities generate around 5.5 percent of the UAE’s overall gross domestic product, according to the latest data by global platform Statista.  

Primo Capital further stated that this trend reflects enduring confidence among prospective buyers and strong demand within the industry.   

Furthermore, the shift by leading developers in the UAE from one rigid design to a customer-centric construction has boosted activity, according to Mohammad Zeaiter, senior property advisor at Primo Capital.  

He explained that giving the buyers the freedom to choose, change and customize according to their tastes and preferences is a major reason for the growth.  

“Moreover, the fertile grounds of real estate market guarantee steady ROI (return on investment) and higher capital gain are captivating the international investor’s interest more than any other major metropolitan cities including New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong,” he added.  

The average home price in Dubai rose by 20.7 percent year-over-year, with flats and villas seeing increases of 20.4 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively, confirming Dubai’s status as a premier global real estate investment destination, the report stated.  

In Abu Dhabi, the residential sector also showed positive growth, with villa prices increasing by 2.3 percent and apartment prices by 4.3 percent year-over-year, indicating continuous expansion.  

The commercial real estate market in Dubai displayed impressive performance, with average rents rising by 22.2 percent annually and 17.1 percent quarterly, driven by the expanding needs of companies and businesses within the thriving UAE economy.   

Additionally, the industrial and logistics sector saw annual rental rate increases of up to 14.3 percent, attributed to heightened demand for warehouses and storage facilities.  

The hospitality sector maintained a strong performance, with a 0.9 percentage point annual increase in average occupancy rates, showcasing the industry’s resilience and adaptability despite high visitor rates.  

Retail rental rates also saw significant increases, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai experiencing average rental rises of 14.7 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, over the year preceding the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a supply-demand mismatch and heightened commercial activity.  

Real estate agents at Primo Capital foresee sustained growth in the UAE’s real estate market, driven by factors such as a robust economy, significant return on investment, higher capital returns, and favorable government policies.

Topics: main real estate Dubai real estate

Related

Saudi projects to take spotlight at 15th Real Estate Development Summit in Spain 
Business & Economy
Saudi projects to take spotlight at 15th Real Estate Development Summit in Spain 

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA
Updated 02 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA
Updated 02 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Middle Eastern airlines witnessed a 15.3 percent year-on-year demand growth for cargo in May, driven by growing e-commerce and maritime issues, an analysis showed.

In its latest report, the International Air Transport Association said that airlines in the Middle East region handled 13.5 percent of the overall cargo globally, a figure that remained unchanged from the previous month. 

IATA also highlighted that the total cargo capacity of carriers in the region increased by 2.7 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Countries in the Middle East region, including Saudi Arabia, have strengthened their aviation sector over the past few years as they continue to reduce their dependence on oil and continue their economic diversification journey. 

Saudi Arabia’s national aviation strategy outlines an ambitious plan aimed at handling 4.5 tonnes of cargo by the end of this decade, along with establishing more than 250 direct destinations from the Kingdom’s airports to global locations. 

“Air cargo demand moved sharply upwards in May across all regions. The sector benefited from trade growth, booming e-commerce and capacity constraints on maritime shipping,” said Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA.

The report revealed that the demand for air cargo routes between the Middle East and Europe grew at an annual rate of 33.8 percent in May.

Freight demand between the region and Asia expanded by 18.6 percent year-on-year in May. 

Global outlook

According to the release, the total demand for air cargo globally, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, surged by 14.7 percent in May, compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the sixth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. 

IATA revealed that African airlines saw 18.4 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo over the period – the strongest of all regions. 

Moreover, demand for air cargo routes between the African and Asian markets increased by 40.6 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the most robust performance among all trade lanes. 

The report added that African airlines’ air cargo capacity also surged by 21.4 percent year-on-year in the fifth month of the year. 

Similarly, the Asia Pacific region witnessed a year-on-year growth in air cargo handling in May at 17.8 percent. 

The capacity of Asia Pacific carriers also grew by 8.4 percent in May, compared to the same month of the previous year. 

On the other hand, European carriers witnessed a 17.2 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo. 

The report revealed that intra-European air cargo rose by 25.6 percent compared to May 2023, the fifth month in a row of double-digit annual growth, while demand increased by 33.8 percent on the Europe – Middle East routes. 

Similarly, air cargo capacity of European airlines surged by 11.9 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Latin American carriers saw a growth rate of 12.7 percent year-on-year in May, while the capacity of these carriers increased by 8 percent during the same period. 

On the other hand, North American carriers witnessed a growth rate of 8.7 percent in air cargo handling, the weakest among all regions. The airlines’ capacity in this region also rose marginally by 2.5 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

“For Asia-North America, the largest trade lane by volume, the question remains what will happen following the US crackdown on e-commerce deliveries out of China. Rising costs and increasing transit times of shipments valued less than $800 could dampen US consumers’ appetite for e-commerce, which could have an impact on the whole air cargo sector,” the report warned. 

IATA optimistic about future growth

In the analysis, the airline trade association noted that it is optimistic about the future growth of air cargo transportation, as most countries have recorded positive Purchasing Managers’ Index figures in recent months. 

According to Investopedia, PMI measures the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of supply chain managers across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity. 

IATA revealed that PMI for global manufacturing output and new export orders indicated expansion at 52.6 and 50.04, respectively. 

“The month of May delivered small improvements in global production and trade figures, which continued optimism for new export orders and manufacturing output among purchasing managers,” said IATA in the report. 

Similarly, industrial production and global cross-border trade also increased month-on-month in April by 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. 

“The outlook remains largely positive, with purchasing managers showing expectations for future growth. Some dampening, however, could come as the US imposes stricter conditions on e-commerce deliveries from China,” said Walsh. 

He added: “Increased costs and transit times for shipments under $800 may deter US consumers and pose significant challenges for growth on the Asia-North America trade lane –  the world’s biggest.” 

The report further noted that inflation figures showed a mixed picture in April. 

In April, the inflation rate in Japan and the EU fell to 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, while in the US, it rose to 3.3 percent. 

In contrast, China’s inflation rate remained at 0.3 percent, reflecting weak domestic demand due to high unemployment, slow income growth, and a crisis in the real estate sector, a trend that has persisted since 2023.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Air cargo International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Related

Middle Eastern airlines set for $3.8bn profit surge in 2024: IATA
Business & Economy
Middle Eastern airlines set for $3.8bn profit surge in 2024: IATA

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report
Updated 02 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report
Updated 02 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia could add SR27 billion ($7.19 billion) to its national economy annually by reducing the gross domestic product gap between its major cities and regional areas by just 10 percent, a new report stated. 

An analysis by the US-based consulting firm Arthur D. Little reveals that while metropolitan centers like Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah have an average GDP per capita of around SR107,000, regions such as Aseer and Al-Qaseem average closer to SR73,000. 

It underscores that narrowing this gap could significantly boost the Kingdom’s overall economic growth, underscoring the crucial role of regional development in Saudi Arabia achieving its Vision 2030 goal of becoming one of the world’s 15 largest economies. 

Recently, there’s been a notable shift toward exploring the untapped potential of smaller towns and regional municipalities, catching the attention of investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. This departure from the traditional focus on urban centers signifies a new era of exploration and diversification. 

As Saudi Arabia advances toward a more resilient and inclusive economy, the newfound interest in these previously overlooked areas highlights the evolving priorities and ambitions set forth by Saudi Vision 2030. 

Eddy Ghanem, partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said: “Developing Saudi Arabia’s regional economies is a crucial strategic move with far-reaching economic implications.” 

He added: “By strategically tapping into the potential of areas beyond major cities, the Kingdom paves the way for inclusive growth and gains momentum to become one of the world’s 15 largest economies.” 

The report outlines a framework for success based on five key pillars essential for advancing regional development.  

As a first pillar, the report discusses strategy, which involves aligning regional strategies with national priorities, capitalizing on local strengths, and prioritizing sustainable development. 

Governance, the second pillar, requires ensuring stakeholder commitment, establishing clear frameworks, and implementing coordination mechanisms for seamless collaboration. 

The report emphasizes the third pillar, human capital, which focuses on investing in tailored development programs to equip the workforce with necessary skills and enhance retention through appealing living conditions and incentives.  

Infrastructure, the fourth pillar, advocates for an integrated approach to development, exploring diverse financing models to bridge regional disparities effectively.  

Lastly, the fifth pillar, investment, aims to facilitate private sector engagement through dedicated units, strategic promotion of opportunities, and comprehensive support services, while leveraging entities like the Public Investment Fund to stimulate growth. 

“Unlocking the potential of regional growth demands a multifaceted approach encompassing strategic vision, robust governance, human capital development, infrastructure enhancement, and investment attraction. These pillars serve as the foundation for achieving Saudi Arabia's ambitious socioeconomic goals and propelling its regions toward global recognition,” said Tobias Aebi, principal at Arthur D. Little Middle East. 

The report drew on global benchmarks, including Brazil’s Growth Acceleration Program and Spain’s regional development trajectory, to offer insights into successful regional development strategies.  

By incorporating these elements, the consulting firm noted that Saudi Arabia can not only achieve its Vision 2030 economic aspirations but also unlock social potential across the Kingdom’s regions, fostering a more inclusive and robust economy. 

Topics: main Arthur D. Little

Related

Saudi Arabia GDP growth higher than G20 average: OECD
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP growth higher than G20 average: OECD

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to process approximately 3 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually to produce refuse-derived fuels in six governorates following a new agreement. 

The new plastic waste management project, a collaboration between MVW Lechtenberg and Partner, a German environmental consulting firm, and Norwegian solution provider Empower, is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,791,300 tonnes per year.

This will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s environmental sustainability goals toward a greener future, aiming to mitigate pollution and protect natural resources.

It also aligns with the nation’s endeavors to achieve sustainable development goals through well-designed plans and processes in all its sectors, including the National Environment Strategy.

To bolster the capabilities and extend the reach of this initiative, MVW Lechtenberg and Partner Middle East and the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. have established a joint venture.

SIRC is a key player in this project, serves as the executive arm for waste management in Saudi Arabia, and is wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Empower’s blockchain technology will be crucial to this project. It will enable transparent tracking and management of plastic trash from collection to recycling and include refuse-derived fuel conversion.

This system will allow real-time monitoring of waste management activities, delivering valuable data to stakeholders such as municipalities, governments, and environmental organizations.

One important aspect of this project involves combining plastic credits with refuse-derived fuel.

This will incentivize responsible waste disposal by providing financial rewards for verified plastic waste collection and recycling activities.

The credits are tradable and can be sold to organizations seeking to offset their plastic impact or meet environmental standards, promoting a circular economy approach.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture unveiled a plan to recycle up to 95 percent of the country’s waste, a move it claims will contribute SR120 billion ($31.99 billion) to the gross domestic product, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The initiative will help create over 100,000 jobs in the sector for Saudi nationals and seeks to recycle up to 100 million tonnes of waste annually in a push toward its sustainability efforts.

Topics: plastic waste waste factory energy

Related

Special How Saudi Arabia is protecting marine habitats by tackling plastic waste  graphic
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is protecting marine habitats by tackling plastic waste 

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024
Updated 57 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024
Updated 57 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s tourism revenues surged 4.7 percent year on year during the first half of 2024 to reach $6.6 billion, according to a new report.

Issued by the African country’s Ministry of Tourism, the data indicates a 17.8 percent rise compared to the corresponding period in the peak year of 2010, according to a statement. 

This rise is mainly attributed to an increase in Egypt’s inbound airline seats and hotel rooms, which contribute to accommodating travellers and improving the visitor experience. 

This increase in numbers also falls in line with the country’s National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism 2030, which aims to boost visitor traffic to 30 million by 2028, 

This is achieved by working to attain incoming tourist traffic rates to the Egyptian destination by about 25 percent and 30 percent annually, within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

It also aligns well with the country’s continuous and periodic follow-up of indicators and numbers of incoming tourist traffic to Egypt from the targeted visitor markets.

Moreover, the report revealed that the total number of travelers arriving in Egypt during the first half of this year reached 7.07 million, which is almost identical to the historical record achieved during the same period in 2023, which amounted to 7.06 million tourists.   

In the first six months of 2024, Egypt has seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals compared to 2010, surpassing the peak year’s figure of 6.9 million tourists. 

Meanwhile, tourist nights also saw growth in the first half of this year, reaching 70.2 million, surpassing previous records of 67.6 million in 2023 and 65.7 million in 2010. 

In January, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism revealed that a record-breaking 14.9 million tourists visited Egypt in 2023, marking a 33 percent increase in the country’s global tourism share compared to 2019.  

Ahmed Issa, speaking during a Senate plenary session, attributed this success to coordinated efforts between the ministry, private sector, and strategic partners.  

Issa highlighted several achievements for 2023, including a 10 percent rise in hotel room capacity to a total of 220,000 rooms.  

Also in January, the UN released its World Tourism Barometer report which showed that countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council witnessed a substantial increase in international tourist arrivals in 2023, collectively growing by 128.9 percent compared to 2019.   

The report also emphasized at the time that the GCC is expected to sustain its upward trajectory in international tourist arrivals

Topics: Tourism & Transport egypt tourism

Related

Egypt launches new phase of ‘100 Million Trees’ initiative
Middle-East
Egypt launches new phase of ‘100 Million Trees’ initiative

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to experience scorching heat through the month
Saudi Arabia to experience scorching heat through the month
Ukraine to get ‘good news’ on air defense at NATO summit, US official says
Ukraine to get ‘good news’ on air defense at NATO summit, US official says
Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges
Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges
Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report
Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report
‘Singing nation’: How karaoke took over the Philippines
‘Singing nation’: How karaoke took over the Philippines

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.