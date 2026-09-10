Another weekend. Another day out trying a restaurant for the first time. This time it was The Plan in Al-Muhammadiyah district.

I was expecting a nice, cozy restaurant as per all the hype around it on social media. However, I was taken aback by the small, brown cubicle attached to a large complex.

Once inside, the restaurant was packed and we were putting on a waiting list. After a wait of about 10 minutes, we were called in to take our table.

The place is so compact that there is no space between the dining area and the kitchen. My partner and I carefully manevored our way to the table so as not to bump or graze into the serving staff, furniture or other guests.

We ordered their house eggs, 24/7 meat burger, their popular hopscotch pancake, iced coffee, and orange juice.

The food was good and the pancakes are worth the popularity hype. They were soft and huge and the sauce had the perfect sweetness to it. All other edible items were also good.

If I plan to visit The Plan again, then I will do so only for their pancakes and other desserts that looked delectable on other tables.

The menu is short and simple and the servers are graciously cordial. The prices are nominal.