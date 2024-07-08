Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside and says it’s time for party drama ‘to end’

You are here

US President Joe Biden reacts to children while greeting supporters and volunteers during a campaign stop at a Biden-Harris campaign office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
  • Joe Biden stressed that the party has ‘one job,’ which is to defeat presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in November
  • Anxiety is running high as top-ranking Democratic lawmakers are joining calls for Biden to step aside despite his defiance
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, in a letter to congressional Democrats, stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and called for an “end” to the intraparty drama that has torn apart Democrats since his dismal public debate performance.
Biden’s efforts to shore up a deeply anxious Democratic Party came Monday as lawmakers are returning to Washington and confronting a choice: decide whether to work to revive his campaign or edge out the party leader, a make-or-break time for his reelection and their own political futures.
Biden wrote in the two-page letter that “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.” He stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in November.
“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden said in the letter, distributed by his reelection campaign. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”
Anxiety is running high as top-ranking Democratic lawmakers are joining calls for Biden to step aside despite his defiance. At the same time, some of the president’s most staunch supporters are redoubling the fight for Biden’s presidency, insisting there’s no one better to beat Trump in what many see as among the most important elections of a lifetime.
As lawmakers weigh whether Biden should stay or go, there appear to be no easy answers.
It’s a tenuous and highly volatile juncture for the president’s party. Democrats who have worked alongside Biden for years — if not decades — and cherished his life’s work on policy priorities are now entertaining uncomfortable questions about his political future. And it’s unfolding as Biden hosts world leaders for the NATO summit this week in Washington.
Time is not on their side, almost a month from the Democratic National Convention and just a week before Republicans gather in Milwaukee to renominate Trump as their presidential pick. Many Democrats are arguing the attention needs to be focused instead on the former president’s felony conviction in the hush money case and pending federal charges in his effort to overturn the 2020 election.
It’s what Biden himself might call an inflection point. As he defiantly says he will only step aside if the Lord almighty comes and tells him to, Democrats in the House and Senate are deciding how hard they want to fight the president to change course, or if they want to change course at all.
In an effort to “get on the same page,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is convening lawmakers for private meetings before he shows his own preference, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. He plans to gather Democrats on Monday whose bids for reelection are most vulnerable.
But a private call Sunday of some 15 top House committee members exposed the deepening divide as at least four more Democrats — Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state and Rep. Mark Takano of California — privately said Biden should step aside.
Nadler, as the most senior ranking member on the call, was the first person to speak up and say that Biden should step aside, according to a person familiar with the call who was granted anonymity to discuss it. He did so aware of his seniority and that it would allow others to join him.
Many others on the call raised concerns about Biden’s capability and chance of winning reelection, even if they stopped short of saying Biden should step out of the race.
Still other members, including Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, both leaders in the Congressional Black Caucus, spoke forcefully in support of Biden, as did Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the powerful Ways and Means Committee.
And several lawmakers appeared frustrated that leadership was not providing direction or a path forward, according to people familiar with the call. One Democratic lawmaker said regardless of the decision, the situation has to “end now,” one of the people said.
Neal said afterward that the bottom line is Biden beat Trump in 2020 and “he’ll do it again in November.”
The upheaval also is testing a new generation of leaders, headed by Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both New Yorkers have refrained from publicly directing lawmakers on a path forward as they balance diverse opinions in their ranks.
Behind the scenes is Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who continues to field calls from lawmakers seeking advice about the situation, and is widely viewed as the one to watch for any ultimate decision on Biden’s future because of her proximity to the president and vote-counting skills in party politics.
Pelosi spoke up last week, saying Biden’s debate performance raised “legitimate” questions he needed to answer, but she has remained supportive of the president. And Biden called her last week when he reached out to other party leaders.
When Biden’s prime-time ABC interview on Friday appeared to do little to calm worried Democrats, and some said made the situation worse, Pelosi stepped forward to publicly praise Biden on social media as a “great President who continues to deliver for America’s kitchen table.” She added, “and we’re not done yet!”
Schumer has kept a lower profile throughout the ordeal but will convene Democratic senators Tuesday for their weekly lunch when senators are certain to air many views.
One Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, had intended to gather senators Monday to discuss Biden privately, but a person familiar with his thinking said those conversations will take place in Tuesday’s regular caucus luncheon with all Democratic senators.
Another Democrat, Sen. Alex Padilla of California, said it was “time to quit the hand-wringing and get back to door knocking.”
Padilla spoke with Biden over the weekend, and urged his campaign to “let Joe be Joe.”
“Given the debate, I think the campaign has no choice,” Padilla said Sunday, explaining that Biden needs to hold town halls and unscripted events to show voters “the Joe Biden I know, and that most people in American have come to grow and love.”
While some deep-pocketed donors may be showing discomfort, strategists working on House and Senate races said they posted record fundraising as donors view congressional Democrats as a “firewall” and last line of defense against Trump.
House Democrats have had some of their better fundraising days yet, including a $3 million haul last Friday night after the debate at an event with former President Barack Obama and Jeffries in New York City. That’s on top of $1.3 million that rolled into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the debate and its immediate aftermath.
Senate Democrats are also seeing a “surge” of support, according to a national Democrat with knowledge of Senate races.
As Democratic candidates campaign alongside Biden, the advice has been to focus on building their own brands and amplifying the way the work that’s done in Congress affects their local districts.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Joe Biden Donald Trump

France players celebrating election results back home ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal

France players celebrating election results back home ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal
Updated 52 min 26 sec ago
AP
France players celebrating election results back home ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal

France players celebrating election results back home ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal
  • Marcus Thuram: ‘Congratulations to all those who came forward in the face of the danger that hovered over our country’
  • Jules Kounde: ‘Congratulations to all the French people who mobilized so that this beautiful country that is France does not find itself governed by the extreme right’
Updated 52 min 26 sec ago
AP

MUNICH: Several France players are already celebrating something at the European Championship — the result of the elections back home.
A leftist coalition that came together to try to keep the far right from power in France won the most parliamentary seats in Sunday’s runoff parliamentary election.
“The victory of the People,” France midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The first-round vote on June 30 saw major gains for the National Rally, potentially putting the far right in a position to govern France for the first time since World War II.
“Congratulations to all those who came forward in the face of the danger that hovered over our country,” France forward Marcus Thuram put on his Instagram story, after a graphic of the projected outcome.
“Long live diversity, long live the Republic, long live France. The fight continues.”
Thuram had already spoken out last month about the “sad reality” of the political situation back home and France’s players have consistently been vocal at Euro 2024 with calls to get out to vote in parliamentary elections.
Captain Kylian Mbappe had warned that his country was in a “catastrophic” political situation.
“The relief is equal to the worry of these recent weeks, it is immense,” France defender Jules Kounde wrote on X.
“Congratulations to all the French people who mobilized so that this beautiful country that is France does not find itself governed by the extreme right.”
France plays Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Munich on Tuesday, hoping to reach its fourth major final in the past eight years.
That would be against either England or the Netherlands in Berlin on Sunday.

Topics: France Marcus Thuram Jules Koundé

Heavy rains in India’s Mumbai hit transport, shut schools and suspend flights

Heavy rains in India’s Mumbai hit transport, shut schools and suspend flights
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Heavy rains in India’s Mumbai hit transport, shut schools and suspend flights

Heavy rains in India’s Mumbai hit transport, shut schools and suspend flights
  • More than 300 mm of rain lashed the city of 12 million for six hours on Monday, officials said
  • More heavy showers were forecast, accompanying a high tide of 4.40 meters in the coastal city
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters

MUMBAI: Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines on Monday in India’s financial capital Mumbai, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools and colleges.
Just ahead of the morning rush hour, more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million in the six hours until 7:00 a.m (0130 GMT), civic officials said in a statement. More heavy showers were forecast, accompanying a high tide of 4.40 meters (14 ft) in the coastal city.
“There is heavy traffic on the roads and rail lines too have been affected,” Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, the western state whose capital is Mumbai, said on X, urging people to stay indoors unless necessary.
Mumbai commuters waded through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in many areas, while traffic clogged the city’s Eastern and Western Express highways.
Water on the tracks forced railway authorities to cancel some long-distance trains. Television images showed some suburban passenger trains halted on inundated lines.
India’s seasonal monsoon rains, which start at the end of May, bring respite from heatwave conditions after a scorching summer but have also triggered widespread flooding across the country in recent years.
In Bihar state in the east of India, separate cases of lightning strikes killed 12 people, taking the toll from such incidents to 20 since the start of the month, a state government official said.
More than 2 million people have also been affected by rivers flooding in northeastern Assam, where the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhinoceros, was inundated. Six of the animals drowned, authorities said on Sunday.
Assam authorities said 66 people have died in floods and rain-related incidents in the state since May.
Flooding has also affected 31 villages in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh on the Nepal border, the state government said.
Torrential monsoon rains have also triggered floods and landslides in Nepal, where at least 11 people were killed.
In neighboring Bangladesh, more than 2 million people were affected by the third wave of flooding since May, with 300,000 currently stranded in the northern parts of the country, officials from the disaster management ministry said.
With heavy rain forecast in coming days, the situation could deteriorate, the officials added.
FLIGHTS SUSPENDED
Just 10 days after record-breaking showers in India’s capital New Delhi caused the fatal collapse of an airport roof, Monday’s Mumbai rains also caused disruptions in air travel.
Airport authorities had to suspend runway operations for more than an hour from 2:22 a.m., airport sources said.
More than 430 flights were delayed and 49 canceled, the website of tracking service Flightradar24 showed. Airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India were among those reporting disruptions.

Topics: India monsoon

France’s Macron keeps prime minister in place for “stability of the country” after chaotic election

France’s Macron keeps prime minister in place for “stability of the country” after chaotic election
Updated 08 July 2024
AP
Follow

France’s Macron keeps prime minister in place for “stability of the country” after chaotic election

France’s Macron keeps prime minister in place for “stability of the country” after chaotic election
  • French voters split the legislature on the left, center and far-right, leaving no faction even close to the majority needed to form a government
  • The results from Sunday’s vote raised the risk of paralysis for the European Union’s second-largest economy
Updated 08 July 2024
AP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron refused the resignation of the country’s prime minister, asking him on Monday to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo.
French voters split the legislature on the left, center and far right, leaving no faction even close to the majority needed to form a government. The results from Sunday’s vote raised the risk of paralysis for the European Union’s second-largest economy.
Macron gambled that his decision to call snap elections would give France a “moment of clarification,” but the outcome showed the opposite, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics, when the country will be under an international spotlight.
France’s main share index opened with a dip, but quickly recovered, possibly because markets had feared an outright victory for the far right or the leftist coalition.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had said he would remain in office if needed but offered his resignation Monday morning. Macron, who named him just seven months ago, immediately asked him to stay on “to ensure the stability of the country.” Macron’s top political allies joined the meeting with Attal at the presidential palace, which ended after about 90 minutes.
Attal on Sunday made clear that he disagreed with Macron’s decision to call the surprise elections. The results of two rounds of voting left no obvious path to form a government for either the leftist coalition that came in first, Macron’s centrist alliance, or the far right.
Newly elected and returning lawmakers were expected to gather at the National Assembly to begin negotiations in earnest.
Macron himself will leave midweek for a NATO summit in Washington.
Political deadlock could have far-ranging implications for the war in Ukraine, global diplomacy and Europe’s economic stability. Still, at least one leader said the results were a relief.
“In Paris enthusiasm, in Moscow disappointment, in Kyiv relief. Enough to be happy in Warsaw,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a former European Union Council head, wrote late Sunday on X.
According to official results released early Monday, all three main blocs fell far short of the 289 seats needed to control the 577-seat National Assembly, the more powerful of France’s two legislative chambers.
The results showed just over 180 seats for the New Popular Front leftist coalition, which placed first, ahead of Macron’s centrist alliance, with more than 160 seats. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its allies were restricted to third place, although their more than 140 seats were still way ahead of the party’s previous best showing of 89 seats in 2022.
Macron has three years remaining on his presidential term.
Rather than rallying behind Macron as he’d hoped, millions took the vote as an opportunity to vent anger about inflation, crime, immigration and other grievances — including his style of government.
The New Popular Front’s leaders immediately pushed Macron to give them the first chance to form a government and propose a prime minister. The faction pledges to roll back many of Macron’s headline reforms, embark on a costly program of public spending, and take a tougher line against Israel because of its war with Hamas. But it’s not clear, even among the left, who could lead the government without alienating crucial allies.
“We need someone who offers consensus,” said Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party, which joined the leftist coalition and was still sorting out how many seats it won on Monday.
Macron warns that the left’s economic program of many tens of billions of euros in public spending, partly financed by taxes on wealth and hikes for high earners, could be ruinous for France, already criticized by EU watchdogs for its debt.
A hung parliament is unknown territory for modern France and many people reacted with a mix of relief and apprehension.
“What pollsters and the press were telling us made me very nervous so it’s a huge relief. Big expectations as well,” said Nadine Dupuis, a 60-year-old legal secretary in Paris. “What’s going to happen? How are they going to govern this country?”
The political agreement between the left and center to block the National Rally was largely successful. Many voters decided that keeping the far right from power was more important than anything else, backing its opponents in the runoff, even if they weren’t from the political camp they usually support.
“Disappointed, disappointed,” said far-right supporter Luc Doumont, 66. “Well, happy to see our progression, because for the past few years we’ve been doing better.”
National Rally leader Le Pen, who was expected to make a fourth run for the French presidency in 2027, said the elections laid the groundwork for “the victory of tomorrow.”
Racism and antisemitism marred the electoral campaign, along with Russian disinformation campaigns, and more than 50 candidates reported being physically attacked — highly unusual for France.
Unlike other countries in Europe that are more accustomed to coalition governments, France doesn’t have a tradition of lawmakers from rival political camps coming together to form a majority. France is also more centralized than many other European countries, with many more decisions made in Paris.

Topics: France Macaron

Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU

Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU

Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU
  • ‘We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson bought home and we will work on that’
Updated 08 July 2024
Reuters

BELFAST: Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday promised to get a better deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trading rules than a “botched deal” secured by former prime minister Boris Johnson.
“We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson bought home and we will work on that,” Starmer told journalists in Belfast as part of a tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Topics: UK keir starmer Brexit

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
  • Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group
  • Until the end of 2023, Rwandan authorities publicly denied that their troops were operating alongside M23 rebels in Nord Kivu
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP

GOMA, DR Congo: Some 3,000-4,000 Rwandan soldiers fought alongside M23 rebels in east DR Congo, said a UN experts report seen by AFP Monday, which noted that Kigali had “de facto control” of the group’s operations.
The North Kivu province has been in the grip of the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebellion since the end of 2021, with the group seizing swathes of territory in the region and installing a parallel regime in areas now under its control.
Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group. Kigali has never acknowledged its troops were operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
But the report commissioned by the UN Security Council said the Rwandan army’s “de facto control and direction over M23 operations” renders the country “liable for the actions of M23.”
Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) military interventions and operations in the Nyiragongo, Rutshuru and Masisi territories — all in North Kivu — “were critical to the impressive territorial expansion achieved between January and March 2024” by the M23, the report stated.
The report’s researchers estimated that at the time of writing in April the number of Rwandan troops were “matching if not surpassing” the number of M23 soldiers, thought to be at around 3,000.
The report contains authenticated photographs, drone footage, video recordings, testimony and intelligence, which it says confirm the RDF’s systematic border incursions.
The footage and photos show rows of armed men in uniform, operating equipment such as artillery and armored vehicles with radar and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as trucks to transport troops.
Until the end of 2023, Rwandan authorities publicly denied that their troops were operating alongside M23 rebels in Nord Kivu, but since then Kigali has no longer commented directly on such accusations.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on June 20 on France 24 “we are ready to fight” against the Democratic Republic of Congo if necessary, although he avoided the question of his country’s military presence in the country.
For several months the United States, France, Belgium and the European Union have been calling on Rwanda to withdraw its forces and ground-to-air missiles from Congolese soil and to stop supporting the M23.
The report also said that children from the age of 12 have been recruited from “almost all refugee camps in Rwanda” to be sent to training camps in the rebel zone under supervision of Rwandan soldiers and M23 combatants.
“Recruits aged 15 and above were combat-trained and dispatched to the frontlines to fight,” it said.
It added that the recruitment of minors in Rwanda was generally carried out by intelligence officers “through false promises of remuneration or employment,” and that those “who did not consent were taken forcefully.”
During their offensives the M23 and Rwandan army “specifically targeted localities, predominantly inhabited by Hutus, in areas known to be strongholds of FDLR” — the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.
The FDLR is a Rwandan rebel group formed by former senior Hutu officials behind the genocide of the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994, who have since taken refuge in DR Congo.
The presence of the group in the eastern DR Congo is considered by Kigali as a threat.
The international community has called for an end to foreign intervention in war-riddled DR Congo and also asked Kinshasa to distance itself from the FDLR.
But the UN report noted that the DRC government has used several “North Kivu armed groups, including the FDLR, to fight M23 and RDF.”
This mixture of armed groups fighting alongside the Congolese army is known as the Wazalendo — Swahili for patriots.
The experts who wrote the report accused the Wazalendo of numerous violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.
The experts also said they had confirmation of “active support” for the M23 from members of the Ugandan intelligence services.
This comes even though Uganda’s army has been working alongside the Congolese army in its fight against another rebel group affiliated with the Daesh group, some 100 kilometers north of the area under the control of the M23.

Topics: Rwanda DR Congo

