Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green

TAIF: Volunteer efforts by school students and members of nonprofit associations have helped Taif increase green spaces in the city this year.

Thousands of trees have been planted as part of an afforestation program that aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative.

Free seedlings were distributed to community members who helped in the program, with Taif’s fertile soil and moderate climate ensuring the success of the plan.

The municipality said that its program is addressing environmental challenges, combating air pollution caused by greenhouse gases, and reducing land degradation.

Green spaces also attract locals and tourists, promote community gatherings, and offer opportunities for physical activities.

Taif now has almost 2,000 acres of green space, the municipality said.