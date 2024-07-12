Literacy campaign in Al-Baha reaches more than 1,400 students

Chemical weapons watchdog convenes amidst global tensions

RIYADH: The 106th session of the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has commenced in The Hague.

Leading the Saudi delegation to the four-day conclave, running from July 9-12, is Ambassador Ziyad bin Maashi Al-Attiyah, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the OPCW.

In his address to the council, Al-Attiyah reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to bolstering international cooperation in the prohibition and non-proliferation of all weapons of mass destruction, emphasizing the pivotal role of the OPCW in safeguarding international peace and security.

“The use of chemical weapons or toxic chemicals as weapons, anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances, is abhorrent and a flagrant violation of both the Chemical Weapons Convention and established principles of international law,” Al-Attiyah declared, echoing the Kingdom’s long-standing position on the issue.

Al-Attiyah stated that the Saudi delegation welcomes the OPCW spokesperson’s statement regarding the situation in Ukraine, issued on May 7. The ambassador that crimes by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip have been continuing in a systematic manner for nine months since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Attiyah restated condemnation of these crimes, and emphasized the importance of implementing recent UN Security Council resolutions regarding the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Saudi ambassador reiterated the Kingdom’s endorsement of Palestine’s request to the OPCW’s technical secretariat for close monitoring of the situation in the occupied territories. He expressed the Saudi delegation’s appreciation for the director general’s response to the appeal, stressing the Kingdom’s confidence in the secretariat’s ability to fulfill its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, particularly in responding to any developments in the Palestinian territories.

Al-Attiyah also lauded the recent decisions by Norway, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Armenia to recognize Palestine as a state, urging the international community to follow suit and recognize Palestine within its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can secure their legitimate rights and to realize a comprehensive, just, and enduring peace.

On the issue of Syria’s chemical weapons program, the Saudi envoy welcomed the 27th round of consultations between the OPCW and Damascus. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a renewed spirit of cooperation within a technical framework to resolve all outstanding issues.

“This cooperation will open up new horizons and pathways to resolve all pending issues,” Al-Attiyah stated, urging all parties involved to work together constructively.

The session also saw Saudi Arabia congratulate Algeria on the designation of its National Institute of Forensic Evidence and Criminology as a new OPCW laboratory, marking a significant milestone for the African continent in the field of chemical analysis.

As the global community grapples with emerging threats, including the implications of artificial intelligence in chemical warfare, Al-Attiyah highlighted the need to leverage all existing mechanisms within the OPCW to address these challenges effectively. He welcomed the upcoming conference to be held jointly by Morocco and the OPCW technical secretariat in Rabat. The conference will focus on the role of AI in enhancing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.