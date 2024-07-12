Literacy campaign in Al-Baha reaches more than 1,400 students

RIYADH: A comprehensive literacy campaign in the Al-Baha region is currently serving 1,410 adult learners, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The initiative, dubbed “Al-Baha Without Illiteracy,” is a joint effort between the General Administration of Education in Al-Baha’s Al-Aqiq sector and several government agencies.
The campaign operates through 32 educational centers across the region, with 12 centers for men enrolling 390 students and 20 centers for women accommodating 1,057 learners. These centers are staffed by qualified educational and administrative personnel, supported by 27 additional participants.
Dr. Abdulkhaleq Al-Zahrani, director general of education in Al-Baha, highlighted the campaign’s alignment with national priorities. “Literacy promotion is a civilized approach championed by our leadership,” he said. “It is part of our commitment to lifelong learning and preparing an educated generation capable of serving their country and community.”
The program aims to reach citizens in their local communities, offering basic literacy skills alongside religious, cultural, social, and health education. It also emphasizes strengthening national identity and civic engagement.
Currently in its summer phase, the campaign has seen enthusiastic participation from adult learners eager to acquire reading and writing skills. The curriculum extends beyond basic literacy to include enhancing national belonging sense, digital literacy, health awareness, environmental education, and learning to use electronic systems and applications.
According to SPA, the initiative brings together resources from government agencies and non-profit organizations to deliver a holistic educational experience. It aims to develop life skills and achieve educational and cultural goals, ensuring quality education for all beneficiaries. Its objectives also include reducing illiteracy rates, fostering patriotism and love for the country and its leadership, and raising awareness on various religious, societal, health, economic, environmental, and cultural issues.
