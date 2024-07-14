KSrelief launches training program for orphan supervisors in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has started a training program for people supervising orphans in Yemen’s coastal area of Hadramout in coordination with the country’s ministry of social affairs and labor.
The initiative is part of the agency’s Sanad for Orphans project to “enhance the efficiency and capabilities of orphan supervisors through skills development, knowledge enhancement, and practical behavioral training,” the Saudi Press Agency said.
It will also cover practices related to orphan protection and care.
The Sanad project provides social, educational and economic empowerment programs for orphans and their families. As part of this initiative, a training program will be provided for 30 social supervisors from organizations working in orphan care in Hadramout and Taiz governorates.
Skill meets heritage in initiative boosting Saudi handicrafts sector
Saudi Artisanal Company is ‘leveraging the country’s cultural wealth to empower local artisans’
Updated 13 July 2024
Nada Hameed & Lama Alhamawi
JEDDAH/RIYADH: The Saudi Artisanal Company is playing a central role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s flourishing handicrafts sector — a reminder of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and commitment to honoring its traditions.
According to the company’s acting CEO, Ibrahim Al-Dulaijan, the SAC is “leveraging the country’s cultural wealth to empower Saudi artisans, build sustainable partnerships, and deliver Saudi-crafted goods that are an integral part of the nation’s legacy.
“The company not only supports its skilled local artisans but also equips them with the latest technologies to create their pieces blending heritage, tradition, and innovation.”
Al-Dulaijan told Arab News in a written statement: “Empowering local artisans and designers is a key element of the company’s operations. We have activated a strategic partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, through which practical training is provided for artisans, offering them practical and profitable opportunities in the artisanal field.”
HIGHLIGHT
Saudi Artisanal Company’s strategic partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts provides practical training to artisans.
Part of the training includes extensive research on the history and cultural significance of various products.
“The team believes in the importance of preserving heritage and reviving and empowering crafts approved by the Heritage Authority. This belief is reflected in the communication, implementation, and supervision processes with artisans and designers.” Al-Dulaijan added.
The resulting products “reflect genuine heritage” and “tell enriching stories,” he said.
During a recent visit to the company’s studio in Riyadh’s JAX district, Arab News witnessed some of these skilled artisans at work. Each of them has dedicated years to perfecting their craft, whether working with wool, wicker, wood, plaster, or engraving.
Abeer Al-Rabiah, the product design manager at the company, spoke to Arab News about her background and approach to design.
We aim to enhance our culture, preserve our identity, and pass on our heritage to future generations.
Sadiq Al-Hajri, Artisan supervisor, Saudi Artisanal Company
Growing up in an artistic household, she was surrounded by art and design but also had a strong interest in science. Al-Rabiah felt torn between these passions until discovering industrial design, which combines elements of both.
She emphasized that product design is not just about creating beautiful objects but also about considering their functionality and manufacturability.
Al-Rabiah highlighted the responsibility designers have toward the environment, especially when creating products for mass production.
“Handmade products are a lot more sustainable and eco-friendly than products designed in factories,” she said. “This is the main thing that drew me into the crafts field — the materials used, usually natural materials. You’re not using an entire factory that’s producing a lot of toxins into the environment.
“We do a lot of research before making every product and try to connect our history, culture, and heritage into the design,” she added. “Every product that we make either has a story or a meaning that is related to our heritage and culture. The fact that the products are handmade by Saudi hands, with crafts that have been in the region for years, also connects it to our heritage.
“We try to highlight parts of our heritage that are kind of forgotten or not widely talked about. A good example would be our Khawlani coffee collection. The Arabian Peninsula had a Golden Age when coffee was produced here and sent throughout the entire world.”
The collection is an award-winning piece that celebrates Saudi coffee. The 3D-modeled cover and hand-crafted wooden box reflect the mountainous terrains of the coffee-producing regions of the Kingdom, specifically Mount Talan.
Inside the box sit two porcelain coffee cups inspired by coffee fruits, along with coffee capsules filled with a blend of espresso and Saudi Khawlani coffee.
The Khawlani coffee collection won Best Luxury Item at the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism Awards earlier this year, while the dates bowls collection won Best Contemporary Interpretation and Design.
“It’s a global award that we’re very proud of,” Al-Rabiah added.
The SAC also has an online store offering more than 100 products, with local and international shipping options available.
“The company also participates in certain seasons and events. For example, we displayed artisans’ products during this year’s Hajj season,” Al-Dulaijan said. “Additionally, we’ll be opening stores in several cities in the Kingdom to serve citizens, residents, and tourists by providing high-quality artisanal products, supporting local products, and empowering local artisans and designers.”
Fatima Al-Thubyani, production unit manager at the company’s workshop, has eight years of experience in the field of handicrafts and an academic background in fashion design.
Al-Thubyani told Arab News, “To support the emerging generation, we use modern materials paired with traditional heritage patterns, creating contemporary and innovative outcomes. This approach integrates designers and artisans, providing sustainable job opportunities.”
The company invites artisans and designers from all over the Kingdom to collaborate, whether by showcasing their products on various sales platforms, participating in training programs, or working on business opportunities together. This mutual collaboration provides sustainable income sources for them and is, the company says, “pivotal in driving a significant transformation in the artisanal sector.”
Sadiq Al-Hajri, the artisan’s supervisor, who has more than 14 years of experience in the field, said: “We aim to enhance our culture, preserve our identity, and pass on our heritage to future generations. We strive to convey what our ancestors were, what we have added, and what the next generation will add.
“My interest in handicraft industries began at a young age, specifically with wood carving. Through workshops, I aim to demonstrate to artisans how an artisan as an artist differs from an artisan as a producer. We work to value artisans by providing the necessary tools to achieve outstanding work.”
The SAC has participated in numerous local and international events and exhibitions, such as the Artigiano in Fiera exhibition in Italy and the Benan exhibition in the Kingdom. International participation is a “significant focus” for the near future, according to Al-Dulaijan, in order to “introduce Saudi heritage to the world.”
Natural beauty of Baha’s Raghadan Park attracts visitors
Mayor welcomes tourists to popular location
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: With its vast green spaces, dense forest and mild climate, Raghadan Park is among Baha’s most popular destinations for tourists looking for outdoor fun.
In an interview with the Saudi Press Agency, Ali Al-Sawat, the mayor of the Baha region, spoke of the municipal projects within Raghadan Forest Park.
He said: “These projects encompass Bahjat Raghadan Park, which spans an estimated 20,000 sq. meters, (with a) 700-meter main walkway, and 18,000 sq. meters of green spaces.
“The park also boasts a 30-meter waterfall, an interactive fountain, 156 decorative columns, three children’s areas, three photography zones, and a 25-meter decorative pedestrian bridge.”
The site, which includes cafes and eateries, also boasts a forest with a lavender garden and a central area which spans over 20,000 sq. meters, he added.
The central square covers 8,000 sq. meters and is connected to the garden, which occupies some 5,000 sq. meters. Adjacent to it is a 500-meter walkway covered with natural stone and featuring waterfalls.
The project is illuminated by about 270 decorative lighting poles and includes statues, flower beds, seating areas, wooden bridges, and kiosks.
The mayor welcomes tourists and visitors to the location to enjoy its atmosphere, stunning views, valleys, and lush vegetation.
Saudi ambassador to UAE received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of UAE, wished ambassador success in his mission
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum received the Saudi ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari on Saturday during a reception in the emirate, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of UAE, wished the ambassador success in his mission.
Al-Angari passed on the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sheikh Mohammed, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the UAE.
The envoy was appointed last year and presented his credentials to Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan in October.
Saudi foreign ministry condemns continued genocide against Palestinian people
Saudi Arabia renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the provision of protection to unarmed civilians
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the “continued genocidal massacres against the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli war machine.”
The ministry drew particular attention to the latest targeting of displaced Palestinians at camps in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of 100 people.
Saudi Arabia renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the provision of protection to unarmed civilians in all occupied Palestinian territories.
The ministry also stressed the need to activate international accountability mechanisms regarding the continued Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and resolutions.
The UAE and Bahrain condemned and denounced on Sunday the continuing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, and the most recent targeting of camps for displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which led to numerous deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent civilians.
In a statements issued by both foreign ministries, they called for the respect of international law and international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects, an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to Palestinian civilians
Also on Saturday, the Muslim World League condemned the massacre in Khan Yunis.
The League’s Secretary-General, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, in a statement denounced the “heinous crime” and the Israeli occupation’s “continued flagrant violations of all international and humanitarian laws and norms.”
Al-Issa stressed the urgent need for the international community to intervene to stop the violence raging in Gaza.
Who’s Who: Ahmad Alshubbar, chief financial officer of Rawabi Holding Group
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Ahmad Alshubbar is the chief financial officer of Rawabi Holding Group, a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Alkhobar.
He is a member of the Rawabi Holding Board Investment Committee; the executive committee of Rawabi Electric; and the board of Rawabi Energy Co., Human Resources Business Support Co., and Equatoriale Energy in Singapore.
Alshubbar provides financial insight to the leadership of the group’s core operating entities. He works with the C-suite in developing the future equity capital market and debt capital market transactions.
Alshubbar’s journey in Rawabi Holding Group began in 2019 as the vice president of treasury and strategy. In this role, he contributed to the organic and inorganic growth initiatives, and deployed global best practices in corporate finance.
In 2017, he worked as Gulf International Bank Capital’s vice president of debt capital markets offering debt origination, structuring, and distribution expertise.
He previously worked in Banque Saudi Fransi’s corporate banking division as senior executive manager, serving high-tier corporate clients in the Eastern Province.
Alshubbar’s portfolio covered diverse economic sectors including civil and industrial construction, real-estate investment, diversified conglomerate, oil and gas services, and marine services companies.
In 2012, he joined Samba Financial Group as a corporate relationship manager and managed a portfolio of multiple diversified group relationships.
In 2008, he worked as a corporate relationship manager at National Commercial Bank.
Alshubbar’s work experience began in 2006 as a Coop Trainee at Arab National Bank.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2007.
Alshubbar earned a certification in CME-1 from the Capital Market Authority in 2017.