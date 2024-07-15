Saudi space graduate Sarah Alhabbas lauded in Germany

Sarah Alhabbas, the first graduate of Serco’s Space Graduate Program, was invited on Thursday to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Germany to meet with Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to Germany. The invitation was in recognition of her remarkable progress within a sector pitted to be instrumental in the achievement of Vision 2030. During the meeting, Alhabbas discussed how her experience with Serco can be an inspiration to the next generation of Saudi talent.

Alhabbas, currently working in Serco’s Copernicus Operations Support Services or COP-2, with the European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, Germany as part of her intensive training program, was joined at this special event by Serco Middle East’s Head of Space Amar Vora, Serco’s KSA Country Director Mona Althagafi and Serco’s Head of COP-2 Islam Alizada. This prestigious invitation underscores Saudi Arabia’s keenness to develop its human resources and the pivotal role Serco is playing in advancing the Kingdom’s capabilities in the space industry, highlighting how the private sector company is supporting the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing local talent capabilities to support Vision 2030 as a government impact partner.

Alhabbas was chosen by Serco as their first space graduate from more than 400 applications. An aerospace engineering graduate with a minor in applied mathematics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the US, she joined Serco as a graduate spacecraft operations engineer. In the past 12 months, Alhabbas underwent comprehensive training in the Kingdom and is now coming to the end of an intensive six-month training program at Serco’s COP-2 facilities in Germany, aimed at deepening her theoretical knowledge. Upon completion, Alhabbas will be certified as a proficient spacecraft operations engineer in a graduation taking place later this summer. After supporting a launch campaign, she will return to Saudi Arabia where she will transfer the knowledge gained to the wider Serco space team and its clients.

This accomplishment highlights the broader impact of Serco’s initiatives in the Kingdom. Serco has more than 60 years of space experience globally, supporting civil and military space programs, including those of the European Space Agency, the UK Ministry of Defense and NASA. In 2023, it launched a dedicated space division in the Middle East to support local talent and develop regional capabilities, ensuring the transfer of its wide-ranging operational knowledge and capabilities to the region. Its graduate, space-specific program is the first of its kind not only within the Kingdom, but also across Serco globally. By leveraging decades of global experience in the space industry, Serco is playing a crucial role in transferring knowledge and skills to Saudi nationals, impacting a better future.

Prince Abdullah said: “Sarah Alhabbas’ accomplishments epitomize the potential and the great expectation of Saudi Arabia’s youth in pioneering new frontiers. Her journey marks a significant personal achievement and symbolizes the leadership’s confidence and ambition in our nation’s youth. We are happy to celebrate Sarah’s accomplishment and look forward to her contribution to the Kingdom’s aerospace sector.”

Alhabbas said: “This opportunity to train with the European Space Agency and seasoned, international experts has been transformative. I am deeply honored by this recognition from Prince Abdullah. It reaffirms my commitment to contributing to the Saudi space sector and to inspiring other young Saudis to pursue their passions in this exciting field.”

Vora, Serco’s Middle East head of space, said: “At Serco, we are committed to bringing our global expertise to Saudi Arabia, fostering local talent and driving the Kingdom’s space ambitions. Sarah’s success is a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and the right support. We are thrilled to see her represent the future of Saudi space exploration.”