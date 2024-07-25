New NIVEA product ‘Luminous630’ targets uneven skin tone in Saudi Arabia

Global skincare leader NIVEA celebrated the launch of its revolutionary Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range in Saudi Arabia. This innovative product empowers Saudi women to embrace their radiant confidence by addressing a common concern — uneven skin tone and stretch marks.
The launch event took place on July 8 in Riyadh. It brought together a gathering of celebrated beauty insiders, influencers like Lojain Omran and Noha Nabil, celebrities, and international entertainment acts. The NIVEA team kicked off the event by sharing their brand heritage and future vision, culminating in the much-anticipated reveal of the NIVEA Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range.
Guests were welcomed into a vibrant pre-function area filled with interactive activities and captivating mirror art installations, setting the stage for a truly unique experience. Renowned DJ and violinist Andre Soueid took the stage after that, electrifying the ambiance even further. Guests also enjoyed a live stream screening of the “Boulevard Takeover,” capturing the launch’s real-time excitement.
A thought-provoking discussion panel followed, featuring a lively exchange between skincare expert Dr. Yasmin El-Masri and media personality Suha Nowailaty. Dr. El-Masri, a renowned dermatologist, shared valuable skincare insights, while Nowailaty brought her deep understanding of the multifaceted lives of Saudi women. The speakers engaged in a dynamic conversation about the importance of feeling confident in your skin and explored the latest trends and approaches to achieving an even skin tone. Through partnerships with influential figures like these, NIVEA continues to inspire and nurture the growing confidence of Saudi women.
“We are thrilled to introduce the NIVEA Body Luminous630 range to the Saudi Arabian market,” said Alia Lotfy, head of marketing at NIVEA MENA. “Uneven skin tone is a common concern for many people in the region, and this range offers a powerful and effective way to achieve a radiant, even-looking complexion.”
Following a decade of research, NIVEA developed the patented Luminous630 enzyme. This breakthrough ingredient regulates melanin production and reduces the visibility of dark spots, making it the world’s most effective solution for even skin tone. The NIVEA Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range, available in oil serum and cream formats, offers a clinically proven solution for achieving a visibly even skin tone and stretch marks reduction.