New NIVEA product ‘Luminous630’ targets uneven skin tone in Saudi Arabia

Honor 200 Series makes regional debut at Dubai event

Global technology brand Honor regionally launched its new 200 Series at a spectacular event in Dubai. The series introduces two cutting-edge models, the Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200, promising to reshape the smartphone experience and portrait photography with a range of advanced AI features across camera, chipset, display, user interface and powerful capabilities in a sleek design. The Honor 200 Series will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, with a later rollout expected in South Africa.

The event revolved around the concept of taking off on a journey to “Honor AI World,” where guests were invited to discover the latest advancements in AI portrait photography on the 200 Series. They engaged in interactive zones and experiences, in addition to a shooting booth that showcased the innovative capabilities and excellence of AI technology in capturing portraits.

Furthermore, Honor’s top management highlighted in the event its significant expansion in the region over the past year. The brand has achieved impressive growth in the Middle East, with a notable 154 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2023. The trend continued in the first half of 2024, showing a strong 90 percent revenue growth. Particularly noteworthy is its 544 percent growth in the premium segment, reflecting Honor’s strategic expansion and growing consumer preference in the region’s competitive market.

Daniel Wang, president, Honor Middle East Africa, said: “We are excited to launch the cutting-edge Honor 200 Series in the Middle East, setting new benchmarks in AI portrait photography.” He added: “Featuring the Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200, these models showcase advanced AI across camera, chipset, display, and user interface, catering to the demands of consumers in the region.”

The event welcomed Dr. Ghalib Al-Shammari, chairman of the Saudi Society for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Systems, who shared his vision on the future of AI and its transformative impact on society. He highlighted AI’s paths and trends and the potential to improve everyday life with the power of AI.

His remarks underscored the significant role of AI in shaping a more efficient and interconnected world, which aligns seamlessly with Honor’s mission to create a new intelligent world for everyone, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to innovation and enhancing user experiences through cutting-edge AI technology.

The event also featured Shaina Suchdev, COO of Studio Harcourt, who highlighted their 90-year legacy and their collaboration with Honor in developing the AI Portrait Engine. This collaboration blends Studio Harcourt’s artistic heritage with cutting-edge AI technology, promising to redefine portrait photography by delivering high-quality, distinctive portraits that reflect the studio’s signature style empowered by AI.

The event was attended by prominent figures and influencers from the region, including Mustapha Azab, celebrity portrait photographer; and Saeed Jumoh, chairman of Emirates Photography Society and general secretariat of Union Of Arab Photographers.

At the event, it was announced that Honor 200 Series won an award for “Best Portrait Phone” from Hia Magazine.

The Honor 200 Pro is available for pre-order in three colorways: Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Black, at a price of SR2,699 ($720).

Honor 200 is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black. The 12 GB+512 GB version is available at a price of SR1,999 and the 12 GB+256 GB version is available for SR1,699.