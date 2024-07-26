UAE calls for temporary international mission in post-war Gaza

ABU DHABI: The UAE has called for a temporary international mission to lay the foundation for a new governance in Gaza after the war ends.
In a statement posted by the UAE state news agency on Thursday, Reem bint Ebrahim Al-Hashimy, the country’s minister of state for international cooperation, said the mission would help establish law and order and respond to the humanitarian crisis in post-war Gaza.
The mission should be deployed at the invitation of the Palestinian government, led by “a credible and independent new prime minister” to address the needs of the Palestinian people and rebuild Gaza, Al-Hashimy said.
It would pave the way to reunite Gaza and the occupied West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority.
Al-Hashimy said that a return to the status quo before Oct. 7 would not achieve sustainable peace in Gaza, which is imperative for regional stability.
She urged the US to lead international efforts to rebuild Gaza, reach the two-state solution, and facilitate Palestinian reforms, all of which would contribute to the success of the international mission.
Israel, she said, must also do its part in following international humanitarian law.
“Gaza cannot recover if it continues to live under a blockade, or if the legitimate Palestinian Authority is not allowed to take on its responsibilities and to stop withholding its financing,” she said, highlighting the need to halt the construction of illegal Israeli settlements and end the violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Al-Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts to achieve the two-state solution.
“The outcome we endeavor to achieve extends beyond the Gaza Strip and necessitates comprehensive cooperation. Moreover, establishing peace is to everyone’s advantage on a broader scale, benefiting the entire Middle East and the global community,” she said.