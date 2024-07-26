Eclectic mix of music and esports wows crowds at AFT_r Show
Shoalin's vibrant, high-energy set immediately captivated the crowd, who were drawn in by his seamless blending of rap beats and EDM influences. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
G-Eazy's commanding stage presence and impeccable delivery kept the energy levels sky-high, maintaining the electric atmosphere that had been established earlier in the evening. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
The night concluded with an exceptional performance by Danish DJ and producer Morten, whose seamless fusion of artistry and creativity left the audience captivated and immersed in the mesmerizing glow of the fire and light displays that accompanied his set. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
RIYADH: Crowds at the “AFT_r” music event in Riyadh were treated to a series of blistering sets on Thursday, the first by DJ Shaolin, who was followed on stage by US rapper G-Eazy, leaving Danish DJ Morten to round off the evening.
This event, the fourth consecutive weekly show organized by the MDLBEAST entertainment company, continued its successful run at the Mohammed Abdo Arena.
The evening got off to a bright start with an electrifying performance by DJ Shoalin, a rising rap artist from Riyadh who has become a fixture at the AFT_r festival.
“I was born and raised right here in Riyadh, and I spent a little bit of time in China, which is where the name Shoalin comes from — they are the protectors of the temple, and I see myself as the protector of music,” the DJ told Arab News moments after taking the stage.
Shoalin’s vibrant, high-energy set immediately captivated the crowd, who were drawn in by his seamless blending of rap beats and EDM (electronic dance music) influences.
“The audience tonight was amazing — this is my third time performing at this festival, and I always have the best time here at the Mohammed Abdo theater,” Shaolin said, basking in the roar of the enthusiastic crowd.
After Shoalin’s performance, the sense of anticipation in the audience reached fever pitch as American rap sensation G-Eazy took to the stage.
The chart-topping artist delivered a dynamic, high-octane set that had the fans enraptured, dancing and singing along to every beat and melody.
G-Eazy’s commanding stage presence and impeccable delivery kept the energy levels sky-high, maintaining the electric atmosphere that had been established earlier in the evening.
The night concluded with a performance by Danish DJ and producer Morten, whose fusion of artistry and creativity left the audience captivated and immersed in the mesmerizing glow of the fire and light displays that accompanied his set.
Morten’s masterful control of the crowd and ability to craft a truly immersive musical experience were on full display, providing a fitting climax to an evening filled with diverse and engaging musical performances.
The “AFT_r” music series will continue to run weekly at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Boulevard Riyadh City until mid-August, providing a blend of music and esports entertainment for audiences in the region. The next event, scheduled for Aug. 1, will feature American rapper Don Toliver, Swedish artist Alesso, and DJ Shancoty.
Prince Abdulaziz visits Saudi athletes at Olympic Village, emphasizes historic participation
Ten athletes, seven men and three women, will be competing in four sporting codes
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and head of the delegation to the 33rd Summer Olympic Games, visited the nation’s athletes at their accommodation on Thursday.
Ten athletes, seven men and three women, will be competing in four sporting codes — athletics, equestrian, swimming and taekwondo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Addressing the athletes, Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that their first Olympic participation marks a significant step in their careers.
He was confident that they would perform well for Saudi Arabia on the world stage.
Saudi artists showcase work at 38th Jerash Festival in Jordan
Music, art, theater, traditional crafts on display by Kingdom’s Culture Ministry
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Several Saudi Arabia artists, photographers, artisans and musicians will be showcasing their work at the 38th Jerash Festival in Jordan which began on July 24 and ends Aug. 3.
The Ministry of Culture’s three agencies plan to have a variety of activities reflecting the artistic diversity of the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The Theater and Performing Arts Commission will present groups from various Saudi Arabia regions on the festival’s main stage, showcasing traditional arts including Al-Hajini, Al-Dahha, Al-Samri, Al-Khamari, and Al-Rabash.
The Heritage Commission will host a special pavilion for the “Year of the Camel 2024,” a digital photo exhibition of prominent UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saudi Arabia, and display the Kingdom’s architectural heritage through virtual reality.
The pavilion will also display traditional crafts by Saudi Arabia artisans, including palm crafts, pottery, Asiri weaving, bead making, jewelry manufacture, and woodwork.
The Music Commission will have a pavilion at the international exhibition site and will introduce Saudi Arabia’s “Turooq” initiative. This is aimed at preserving the country’s traditional music.
The commission will also have a show titled “Turooq Meets the World” at the festival’s Sound and Light Theater, featuring a fusion of music from Saudi Arabia and other nations.
The Ministry of Culture’s participation is in line with the country’s National Cultural Strategy and Vision 2030.
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief has continued to provide medical and other support for vulnerable families in Yemen, according to several reports from the Saudi Press Agency this week.
Health workers at mobile clinics provided services for 352 people in the Al-Gharza area of Hajjah governorate’s Haradh District from July 10 to 16. Medication was dispensed to 350 patients.
In addition, KSrelief sent 294 trucks, during the second quarter of this year, through the Al-Wadiah border into Yemen, carrying over 5,215 tonnes of food, dates, shelter materials and medical supplies.
The aid packages were destined for the governorates of Hadramout, Al-Jawf, Al-Mahrah, Shabwa, Abyan, Aden, Saada, Hajjah, Marib, Al-Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahij and Al-Dhalea, the SPA stated.
KSrelief distributes food and shelter in Sudan, Yemen
In Sudan’s River Nile State, families comprising 6,900 individuals received 1,200 food parcels
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief distributed food parcels and shelter bags to vulnerable families in Sudan and Yemen this week, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
In Sudan’s River Nile State, families comprising 6,900 individuals received 1,200 food parcels, while a further 1,555 people received 210 baskets in the Kassala State.
In Sudan, 340 shelter bags were distributed to displaced families in Gedaref, benefiting 1,955 individuals.
The initiatives are “part of a series of relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to assist the Sudanese people during the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” the SPA stated.
In Yemen, KSrelief gave food baskets to 278 families in Lahij, benefiting 1,946 individuals, as a part of the Kingdom’s ongoing aid project in that war-torn nation.
How AI is unlocking the creative potential of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning fashion industry
Midjourney, Luma Labs and Krea AI are just some of the programs that are transforming how fashion designers work
As with many creative industries, there are anxieties about just how involved AI ought to be in the design process
Updated 26 July 2024
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its fashion industry in recent years, emerging as a vibrant and dynamic regional hub of creativity. Now, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, more opportunities are fast emerging.
With a blend of traditional influences and modern innovation, Saudi designers have been captivating global audiences, redefining cultural norms, and showcasing the Kingdom’s rich heritage through contemporary fashion.
The establishment of the Fashion Commission in 2020 has led to the launch of showstopper events such as Riyadh Fashion Week. One particularly innovative event that took place alongside October’s fashion week was the Tasawar exhibition.
Created by social media platform Snapchat, Tasawar — or “to imagine” in Arabic — welcomed visitors to explore a virtual reality gallery showcasing the creations of five Saudi designers and allowed guests to virtually try on clothing.
Abdullah Al-Hammadi, the managing director of Snapchat in Saudi Arabia, said that the exhibition was the first of its kind in the Middle East combining technology with the world of fashion.
“In the Tasawar exhibition, visitors can visit five rooms of Saudi designers where they will learn about their stories and the use of different augmented reality technologies in each room,” Al-Hammadi told Arab News.
By adjusting the filter in a room, the theme could be altered to help immerse visitors in the worlds of the various designers and their sources of inspiration.
Among the five designers who took part in the exhibit was Mohammed Khoja, owner of the fashion brand Hindamme, who praised the exhibit’s inventive use of AI. “Tasawar by Snapchat is the best example of how AI can be used in fashion effectively,” Khoja told Arab News.
“We created a universe for Hindamme and immersed users both in the digital as well as physical space. We created a mirror where users could try on digital pieces from Hindamme as well as special filters and lenses that take users on experiential journeys.”
However, as with other creative industries, there are anxieties about how just involved AI ought to be in the design process and what its encroachment could mean for fashion brands and culture more generally.
Although Khoja believes AI can be a valuable tool for research, he says that it should not be used as a primary design tool, as it may “handicap the designer’s own authentic identity and creativity.”
“AI is primarily a search tool that predicts what you want to see,” he said. “So when you search different themes, you get a mashup of what AI creates for you.
“Suggestions from AI are interesting, but they don’t come from your emotions. That is why I think AI will never truly replace our natural creativity as designers.
“AI is great, however, when used as a tool to perform routine functions and can save us a lot of time and energy in that respect.”
Dalia Darweesh, a personal stylist and editor of List Magazine, also views AI as a useful tool for creating mood boards and looks for clients based on their body shape, saving a significant amount of time.
“When it comes to fashion brands, AI can help analyze trends and customers preferences for future products,” she told Arab News. “In some cases, fashion brands can offer virtual fittings, making online shopping a seamless experience.”
She added: “One of my favorite businesses that utilizes AI is Taffi Inc., an online platform offering personalized styling services through an AI assistant in addition to professional stylists as well.
“I dislike the idea of AI taking over the world, especially within the creative industry. Yet, if it helps in assisting and delegating tasks, then it is essential to use.”
Fashion journalist Mohammed Yousif is likewise cautious about the applications of AI in the industry. “AI can significantly help reduce the number of errors,” he told Arab News. “It also can help sustainable brands to achieve a better result from their eco-friendly and ethical systems.”
However, he added: “Regarding the creative process, I think this is where designers might lose the core of their job. It’s for the designers to come up with ideas, pick fabrics and colors. That’s what makes them different from each other and that’s simply what creates an identity for the brand.
“I also believe that creativity is a human trait. Even if AI can be creative, it won’t be as authentic and influential as humans.”
Asked whether AI could allow top fashion designers to create a lasting “digital legacy” even after their passing, Yousif was skeptical. “I don’t think programming fashion is a smart idea, because fashion breaks itself when it becomes repetitive,” he said.
“Keeping an identity is important, but I imagine if Christian Dior had done this. I don’t think we would enjoy the work of John Galliano today. Same thing goes with Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld. They both kept the founders’ style in a way that fits what’s new in fashion and at the same time allowed them to bring their own creativity.
“So why would any designer decide the future of their brand when you can never predict the future of fashion? Maybe your style won’t work later. Many of the brands we know today would’ve been forgotten if they hadn’t hired designers with a new style. Think of Gucci and Tom Ford.”
This has not stopped emerging and established fashion designers from experimenting with the technology and incorporating it into aspects of their work.
At the WWD (Women’s Wear Daily) Global Fashion Summit held in Riyadh on June 6, US fashion designer Norma Kamali said that her brand will release a full collection this October that was created with the help of AI, experimenting with how it interprets past Kamali designs.
“It’s not like a copy of Norma Kamali: It’s something new, and I can tweak it, I can play with it,” she said. “But ultimately, I do plan to live to 120, so when I have to pass on the baton, my team will be trained to be able to use it, too.”
She added: “I’m teaching it to think the way I do, to behave the way I do, to kind of use what I think about when I’m creating a collection.”
However, Kamali also has her reservations. “AI is not a creative person, and that’s something that’s hard to replace,” she said. “AI can support a creative person, can extend a creative person’s possibilities, and the creative person can use AI as a tool.”
Many designers seem to agree that AI’s greatest strength when applied to the fashion industry is its role as a research assistant. Rakan Al-Shehri, brand and design lead at Adhlal, believes one major benefit of AI is the acceleration of the creative process
“In the past, creatives often depended on platforms like Pinterest, Shutterstock, Pexels, and social media to create mood boards and visuals across different design disciplines,” he told Arab News. “With AI, you can now create highly precise visual references in the early stages of your creative process.
“For example, if I’m designing a brand identity for a fashion retailer that specializes in menswear, I want to transform the brand narrative into cohesive visual instruments for marketing campaigns, social media, websites, and more.
“With the story ready, I can simply go to Midjourney (AI generator) and write a prompt that generates numerous visual references. This allows me to gather inspiration and create a mood board in a matter of minutes instead of spending hours searching through vast visual libraries for inspiration.”
Al-Shehri said that another significant benefit “is cost efficiency.”
“As a freelance designer, external tools and stock imagery websites can be expensive and often exceed project budgets,” he said. “With AI, you have access to unlimited visual elements that are either free or fairly priced.”
One program Al-Shehri is particularly fond of is Midjourney — a generative AI that creates images from natural language descriptions similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E. “Midjourney is, in my opinion, the best AI visual-generating platform available,” he said.
“It has multiple functionalities that are easy to use. One of my favorites is the ‘/blend’ feature, which allows me to blend old visual styles with modern work to quickly generate new styles for exploration.
“I use Midjourney almost daily and highly recommend it to anyone in the creative industry.
Another generative AI that is proving popular among fashion designers is Krea.ai. “Krea builds amazing art-driven web-based tools that offer more control over the generated visuals, making it ideal for visual arts rather than commercial graphics,” said Al-Shehri. “I spend many hours experimenting with it.”
Luma Labs and its “Dream Machine,” which makes high quality, realistic videos from text and images, has also transformed the creative process.
“Luma Labs specialize in video and motion generation, and some of my favorite photographers and art directors use it extensively,” said Al-Shehri. “It’s an extremely beneficial tool for fashion photographers.”
For now, at least, fashion designers should not fear being replaced by an AI-Armani or Robo-Rabanne. Instead, says Al-Shehri, they can use these tools to streamline and accelerate their work.
“Overall, AI in its current state is an incredible tool that elevates the creative process for artists and designers,” he said.