War on Gaza

White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese border village of Kfar Hamam on July 23, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions
  • The measure, under an authority known as Deferred Enforced Departure, will allow Lebanese nationals to remain in the US for 18 months
  • “Michigan is home to many Lebanese Americans who continue to watch their families suffer,” said US Representative Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The White House will offer deportation relief and work permits to an estimated 11,500 Lebanese nationals already in the US, due to conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, US President Joe Biden said in a memo on Friday.
The measure, under an authority known as Deferred Enforced Departure, will allow Lebanese nationals to remain in the US for 18 months and could be renewed.
The announcement comes after Vice President Kamala Harris pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to help reach a Gaza ceasefire deal that would ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians, striking a tougher tone than Biden. Harris has emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee after Biden ended his campaign on Sunday.
Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a “support front” with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel’s military assault in Gaza.
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed militant group and the most powerful military and political force in Lebanon.
US Representative Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, which is home to Lebanese Americans in Detroit and elsewhere, applauded the move and estimated it would cover 11,500 people.
“Michigan is home to many Lebanese Americans who continue to watch their families suffer as Lebanon faces an unprecedented economic, political, and financial disaster,” she said in a statement.
Former President Donald Trump, a Republican seeking another term in the White House, has pledged mass deportations if reelected. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The fighting in Lebanon has killed more than 100 civilians and more than 300 Hezbollah fighters, according to a Reuters tally.
On the Israeli side, 10 Israeli civilians, a foreign agricultural worker and 20 Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Tens of thousands have been evacuated from both sides of the border.

2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike

2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike
Updated 26 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike

2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike
  • UNIFIL spokesperson: UN Resolution 1701 depends on parties’ commitment
  • Hezbollah films drones attacking Israeli military sites
Updated 26 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continued in southern Lebanon on Friday.
An Israeli airstrike targeting the outskirts of Markaba in the Marjayoun district killed two members of Hezbollah on Friday.
Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of Shebaa, and phosphorus bombs targeted the outskirts of Rachaya Al-Foukhar in the Hasbaya district.
At dawn, Israeli warplanes raided the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, targeting an empty house.
The Israeli army said in a statement that it “shelled a Hezbollah military building in the Aita Al-Shaab area.”
Hezbollah announced targeting “the technical system at the Ramya site with a guided missile, hitting it directly and destroying it.”
The party targeted “a movement of Israeli soldiers inside the Hadab Yaroun site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”
For the second consecutive day, Hezbollah used “anti-aircraft missiles, which it announced were fired at Israeli warplanes within Lebanese airspace in the south.”
In a statement, it said that “launching these missiles forced the Israeli planes to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese borders.”
Hezbollah’s military media published footage of the operation targeting “an anti-drone system at the Israeli military site of Al-Abad at the southern border using an assault drone.”
The military media also showed footage taken by “an assault drone while targeting a building used by Israeli army soldiers in the settlement of Metula.”
Israeli media reported that “sirens sounded in Dafna, She’ar Yashuv, and Kibbutz Dan in the Galilee panhandle.”
UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that “the extent of the damage cannot currently be estimated until the exchange of fire ends, but it is certain that many homes have been destroyed, tens of thousands of families have been displaced, and many civilians have been injured or killed, necessitating a cessation of violence.”
Tenenti affirmed the UN’s position that Resolution 1701 had provided more than 17 years of relative stability due to the parties’ commitment to it.
“It faces challenges in the form of a lack of practical commitment from both Israel and Lebanon to implement it fully, but it remains the most effective framework for addressing the current situation and working toward a long-term resolution of the conflict.”
The UNIFIL spokesperson stated that “the key provisions of Resolution 1701, including security, stability, support for the Lebanese army, and a long-term solution, remain in effect, and the success of Resolution 1701 depends on the parties’ commitment.”
Tenenti stressed the need to “maintain open channels of communication with all parties to de-escalate tensions and reduce the risk of misunderstandings that could lead to further conflict, which no one wants.”
The Lebanese Ministry of Health, in its cumulative report on health emergencies in light of the Israeli attack on Lebanon, clarified on Friday that “the death toll from this aggression from Oct. 8, 2023, to July 23 has risen to 490, in addition to 2,016 injured.”

Israeli troops battle Palestinian fighters in Gaza city of Khan Younis

Israeli troops battle Palestinian fighters in Gaza city of Khan Younis
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters
Israeli troops battle Palestinian fighters in Gaza city of Khan Younis

Israeli troops battle Palestinian fighters in Gaza city of Khan Younis
  • Seven small units that had been firing mortars at the troops were hit in an air strike
  • The Islamic Jihad armed wing said it fired rockets toward the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and other Israeli towns near Gaza
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops battled Palestinian fighters in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and destroyed tunnels and other infrastructure, as they sought to suppress small militant units that have continued to hit troops with mortar fire, the military said on Friday.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said troops had killed around 100 Palestinian fighters since Israeli troops began their latest operation in Khan Younis on Monday, which continued as pressure mounted for a deal to halt the fighting.
It said seven small units that had been firing mortars at the troops were hit in an air strike, while further south, in Rafah, four fighters were also killed in air strikes.
The Islamic Jihad armed wing said it fired rockets toward the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and other Israeli towns near Gaza. No casualties were reported, the Israeli ambulance service said.
The continued fighting, more than nine months since the start of Israel’s invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack, underlined the difficulty the IDF has had in eliminating fighters who have reverted to a form of guerrilla warfare in the ruins of the coastal strip.
A Telegram channel operated by the armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the two main militant groups in Gaza, said fighters had been waging fierce battles with Israeli troops east of Khan Younis with machine guns, mortars and anti-tank weapons.
Medics said at least six Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in eastern Khan Younis.

US PRESSURE
US President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, both urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a proposed ceasefire deal as soon as possible.
However there has been no clear sign of movement in talks to end the fighting and bring home some 115 Israeli and foreign hostages still being held in Gaza. Public statements from Israel and Hamas appear to indicate that serious differences remain between the two sides.
Local residents contacted by messenger app, said Israeli tanks had pushed into three towns to the east of Khan Younis, Bani Suhaila, Al-Zanna and Al-Karara and blew up several houses in some residential districts.
The military said air force jets hit around 45 targets, including tunnels and two launch pads from which rockets were fired into Beersheba in southern Israel.
Even while the fighting continued around Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, in the northern part of the enclave, Israeli tanks pushed into the Tel Al-Hawa suburb west of Gaza city, residents said.
A Hamas Telegram channel said fighters targeted an Israeli tank in Tal Al-Hawa and shot an Israeli soldier.
Medics said two Palestinians were also killed in an air strike in western Gaza city.
More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting in Gaza, according to local health authorities, who do not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants.
Israeli officials estimate that some 14,000 fighters from militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have been killed or taken prisoner, out of a force they estimated to number more than 25,000 at the start of the war.

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India
Updated 26 July 2024
Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India
  • Founded in 340, Saint Hilarion’s monastery is one of oldest in Middle East
  • UNESCO inscription processed in wake of Israel’s destruction of Palestinian heritage sites
Updated 26 July 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An ancient Christian monastery in Gaza was recognized as a World Heritage in Danger site during a UNESCO session in New Delhi on Friday.

Founded in about 340 by Saint Hilarion, the monastery is part of Tell Umm Amer, an archaeological site located in the Nuseirat refugee camp of Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah governorate.

Submitted for inscription by the Permanent Delegation of Palestine to UNESCO in 2012, its nomination was processed on an emergency basis during the World Heritage Committee’s ongoing annual session.

Ambassador Mounir Anastas, Palestine’s permanent delegate to the UN cultural agency, welcomed the inscription as giving hope to the people of Gaza in the wake of the ongoing Israeli attacks, which since October have killed at least 40,000 people and destroyed most of the Palestinian enclave’s infrastructure.

 

 

“It constitutes a message of hope to our people in Gaza who are fleeing bombing, who have no shelter, no water, no food. Nevertheless, they are committed to protect their heritage because this heritage is part of our people’s memory and history,” Anastas told Arab News on the sidelines of the UNESCO session.

The move was submitted by Belgium and sponsored by 18 other members of the World Heritage Committee, who resorted to the emergency procedure provided for in the World Heritage Convention and agreed to inscribe the Saint Hilarion monastery complex on both the World Heritage and World Heritage in Danger lists.

Under the terms of the convention, its 195 states parties — including Israel — are barred from directly or indirectly damaging the site and are committed to providing their cooperation for its protection.

“Once the site is enshrined on the World Heritage in Danger list, this means that all state parties to the convention are responsible for the protection and promotion of the site,” Mounir said.

“And this is also another strong message from the international community to our people in Gaza, saying that the international community did not forget you.”

Saint Hilarion was a native of the Gaza region and is considered the father of Palestinian monasticism. His monastery used to be an important station on the crossroads between Egypt, Palestine, Syria and Mesopotamia, and is associated with the phenomenon of monastic desert centers during the Byzantine period. It also bears testimony to Christianity in Gaza.

One of the oldest monasteries in the Middle East, the complex consists of two churches, a burial site, a baptism hall, a public cemetery, an audience hall and dining rooms.

At least 207 archaeological sites and buildings of cultural and historical significance, out of a total of 320, have been reduced to rubble or severely damaged by Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip over the past 10 months.

These include the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrios — the world’s third oldest church — the 12th century Great Omari Mosque and nearby Al-Qissariya medieval Old City market, Gaza’s ancient seaport dating to 800 B.C. and a Philistine cemetery dating to the Late Bronze period, 1550-1200 B.C.

The destruction of many of the archeological sites was detailed in South Africa’s case against Israel for the crime of genocide at the International Court. of Justice. The case argues that the mass killings and destruction of cultural heritage in Gaza demonstrate the Israeli leadership’s intent to destroy the Palestinian people and their cultural identity.

Russian warship docks in Algeria

Russian warship docks in Algeria
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Russian warship docks in Algeria

Russian warship docks in Algeria
  • Moscow and Algiers have close historic relations dating back to the Soviet era
  • The Russian navy frigate Admiral Gorshkov and a support vessel docked at the Port of Oran on Friday
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian warship armed with advanced hypersonic missiles docked at a port in Algeria on Friday for a “business call,” the navy said.
Moscow and Algiers have close historic relations dating back to the Soviet era and have maintained strong defense and military ties amid Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine.
The Russian navy frigate Admiral Gorshkov and a support vessel docked at the Port of Oran on Friday, Russia’s Northern Fleet said in a statement.
“The visit of the Russian sailors will last several days,” it said.
The crews will take part in various protocol events, replenish food and water supplies, visit local attractions and rest on shore, it added.
The Admiral Gorshkov, equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles, is currently on a long-distance voyage which has seen it cross the Atlantic and back, docking in Cuba and Venezuela.
“The ship, armed with high-precision missile weapons, is capable of delivering precise and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and land,” Russia’s defense ministry said.
The voyage is intended to “demonstrate the flag and ensure naval presence in operationally important areas of the distant ocean zone,” it added.

Israel slams UN expert over Hitler-Netanyahu comparison

Israel slams UN expert over Hitler-Netanyahu comparison
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Israel slams UN expert over Hitler-Netanyahu comparison

Israel slams UN expert over Hitler-Netanyahu comparison
  • Francesca Albanese posted a picture of Hitler being celebrated by a crowd with Nazi salutes and cheers above a shot of Netanyahu
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

GENEVA: Israel on Friday slammed a UN rights expert for “anti-Semitism” after she endorsed a social media post comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.
Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, has faced harsh criticism from Israel previously, especially after she in March accused the country of committing genocide in the war in Gaza.
On Thursday, she responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, displaying a picture of Hitler being celebrated by a crowd with Nazi salutes and cheers above a shot of Netanyahu appearing to be greeted by US congressmen this week.
“History is always watching,” Craig Mokhiber, a former UN human rights official who resigned late last October accusing the world body of failing to prevent the “genocide” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, wrote in the post.
“This is precisely what I was thinking today,” Albanese, an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022 but who does not speak on behalf of the United Nations, said in her response on Thursday.
Israel’s foreign ministry was quick to respond, slamming her on X as being “beyond redemption.”
“It is inconceivable that (Albanese) is still allowed to use the UN as a shield to spread anti-Semitism,” it said.
Israel’s mission to the UN in Geneva also chimed in.
“When a current UN ‘expert’ endorses Holocaust distortion spread by the former (UN rights office) director in New York... the system is rotten to its core,” it said.
“It’s high time to #UNseatAlbanese!“
Israel’s new ambassador in Geneva, Daniel Meron, used the same hashtag, decrying that “Francesca Albanese abuses her (UN) title to spread hatred and inflammatory rhetoric.”
Israel’s top ally the United States also weighed in.
“UN Special Rapporteur’s comparison of Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler is reprehensible and antisemitic,” US ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva Michele Taylor said on X.
“There should be no place for such dehumanizing rhetoric. Special rapporteurs should be striving to improve human rights challenges, not inflame them.”
Albanese on Friday hit back at the criticism, insisting that “the memory of the Holocaust remains intact.”
“Institutional rants and outburst of selective moral outrage will not stop the course of justice, which is finally in motion.”
The Hamas attack that started the war on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 111 are still held in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

