How climate change is exacerbating food insecurity, with dangerous consequences for import-reliant Middle East

Juan Carlos Motamayor

Addressing food security with innovation and partnerships

This picture taken on April 6, 2023 shows a view of a failed wheat field during a drought in Medjez el-Bab in northern Tunisia. (AFP)
Updated 43 sec ago
Nada Alturki 
  • UN report show nations are falling well short of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating hunger by 2030
  • FAO expert warns that climate shocks could lead to more conflict in the region over limited access to water and resources
Updated 43 sec ago
Nada Alturki 
RIYADH: Global food insecurity is far worse than previously thought. That is the conclusion of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 report published this week by a coalition of UN entities, which found that efforts to tackle undernourishment had suffered serious setbacks.

As countries across the world fall significantly short of achieving the second UN Sustainable Development Goal of “zero hunger” by 2030, the report notes that climate change is increasingly recognized as a pivotal factor exacerbating hunger and food insecurity.

As a major food importer, the Middle East and North Africa region is considered especially vulnerable to climate-induced crop failures in source nations and the resulting imposition of protectionist tariffs and fluctuations in commodity prices.

“Climate change is a driver of food insecurity for the Middle East, where both the global shock and the local shock matter,” David Laborde, director of the Agrifood Economics and Policy Division at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, told Arab News.

“Now, especially for the Middle East, I think that the global angle is important because the Middle East is importing a lot of food. Even if you don’t have a (climate) shock at home, if you don’t have a drought or flood at home — if it’s happened in Pakistan, if it’s happened in India, if it’s happened in Canada — the Middle East will feel it.”

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report has been compiled annually since 1999 by FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the UN Children’s Fund, the World Food Programme, and the World Health Organization to monitor global progress toward ending hunger. 

During a recent event at the UN headquarters in New York, the report’s authors emphasized the urgent need for creative and fair solutions to address the financial shortfall for helping those nations experiencing severe hunger and malnutrition made worse by climate change. 

In addition to climate change, the report found that factors like conflict and economic downturns are becoming increasingly frequent and severe, impacting the affordability of a healthy diet, unhealthy food environments, and inequality.




In this photo taken on July 2, 2022, Iraqi farmer Bapir Kalkani inspects his wheat farm in the Rania district near the Dukan reservoir, northwest of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah, which has been experiencing bouts of drought due to a mix of factors including lower rainfall and diversion of inflowing rivers from Iran. (AFP)

Indeed, food insecurity and malnutrition are intensifying due to persistent food price inflation, which has undermined economic progress globally. 

“There is also an indirect effect that we should not neglect — how climate shock interacts with conflict,” said Laborde.

In North Africa, for example, negative climate shocks can lead to more conflict, “either because people start to compete for natural resources, access to water, or just because you may also have some people in your area that have nothing else to do,” he said.

“There are no jobs, they cannot work on their farm, and so they can join insurgencies or other elements.”

Up to 757 million people endured hunger in 2023 — the equivalent of one in 11 worldwide and one in five in Africa.

Global prevalence of food insecurity has remained unchanged for three consecutive years, despite progress in Latin America.

There has been some improvement in the global prevalence of stunting and wasting among children under five.

In late 2021, G20 countries pledged to take $100 billion worth of unused Special Drawing Rights, held in the central banks of high-income countries and allocate them to middle- and low-income countries.

Since then, however, this pledged amount has fallen $13 billion short, with those countries with the worst economic conditions receiving less than 1 percent of this support. 




Protesters set out empty plates to protest hunger aimed at G20 finance ministers gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 25, 2024. (AP/Pool)

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that has exceeded its 20 percent pledge, alongside Australia, Canada, China, France, and Japan, while others have failed to reach 10 percent or have ceased engagement altogether.

“Saudi Arabia is a very large state in the Middle East, so what they do is important, but also they have a financial capacity that many other countries don’t,” said Laborde.

“It can be through their SDRs. It can also be through their sovereign fund because where you invest matters and how you invest matters to make the world more sustainable. So, I will say yes, prioritizing investment in low- and middle-income countries on food and security and nutrition-related programs can be important.




Saudi Arabia does produce wheat but on a limited scale. (SPA/File photo)

Although the prevalence of undernourishment in Saudi Arabia has fallen in recent years, the report shows that the rate of stunting in children has actually increased by 1.4 percent in the past 10 years.

There has also been an increase in the rates of overweight children, obesity, and anemia in women as the population continues to grow. In this sense, it is not so much a lack of food but a dearth of healthy eating habits.

“Saudi Arabia is a good example where I would say traditional hunger and the lack of food … become less and less a problem, but other forms of malnutrition become actually what is important,” said Laborde. 

In 2023, some 2.33 billion people worldwide faced moderate or severe food insecurity, and one in 11 people faced hunger, made worse by various factors such as economic decline and climate change.

The affordability of healthy diets is also a critical issue, particularly in low-income countries where more than 71 percent of the population cannot afford adequate nutrition.

In countries like Saudi Arabia where overeating is a rising issue, Laborde suggests that proper investment in nutrition and health education as well as policy adaptation may be the way to go. 

While the Kingdom continues to extend support to countries in crisis, including Palestine, Sudan, and Yemen, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, these states continue to grapple with dire conditions. Gaza in particular has suffered as a result of the war with Israel.




A shipment of food aid from Saudi Arabia is loaded on board a cargo vessel at the Jeddah Islamic Port to be delivered to Port Said in Egypt for Palestinians in Gaza. (KSrelief photo)

“Even before the beginning of the conflict, especially at the end of last year, the situation in Palestine was complicated, both in terms of agricultural system (and) density of population. There was already a problem of malnutrition,” said Laborde.

“Now, something that is true everywhere, in Sudan, in Yemen, in Palestine, when you start to add conflict and military operations, the population suffers a lot because you can actually destroy production. You destroy access to water. But people also cannot go to the grocery shop when the truck or the ship bringing food is disrupted.”

While Palestine and Sudan are the extreme cases, there are still approximately 733 million people worldwide facing hunger, marking a continuation of the high levels observed over the past three years. 

“On the ground, we work with the World Food Programme (and) with other organizations, aimed at bringing food to the people in need in Palestine,” Laborde said of FAO’s work. “Before the conflict and after, we will also be working on rebuilding things that need to be rebuilt. But without peace, there are limited things we can do.”

FAO helps food-insecure nations by bringing better seeds, animals, technologies, and irrigation solutions to develop production systems, while also working to protect livestock from pests and disease by providing veterinary services and creating incentives for countries to adopt better policies.

The report’s projections for 2030 suggest that around 582 million people will continue to suffer from chronic undernourishment, half of them in Africa. This mirrors levels observed in 2015 when the SDGs were adopted, indicating a plateau in progress.




Graphic showing progress on the United Nation's 17 sustainable development goals since the baseline of 2015. (AFP)

The report emphasizes the need to create better systems of financial distribution as per this year’s theme: “Financing to end hunger, food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition.”

“In 2022, there were a lot of headlines about global hunger, but today, this has more or less disappeared when the numbers and the people that are hungry have not disappeared,” said Laborde, referring to the detrimental impact of the war in Ukraine on world food prices.

“We have to say that we are not delivering on the promises that policymakers have made. The world today produces enough food, so it’s much more about how we distribute it, how we give access. It’s a man-made problem, and so it should be a man-made solution.”
 

 

G20 financial chiefs flag global economic ‘soft landing’, warn of risks from war

G20 financial chiefs flag global economic ‘soft landing’, warn of risks from war
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

G20 financial chiefs flag global economic ‘soft landing’, warn of risks from war

G20 financial chiefs flag global economic ‘soft landing’, warn of risks from war
  • Communique avoids mention of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, to sidestep disagreements between Russia and major Western nations
  • Communique avoids mention of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, to sidestep disagreements between Russia and major Western nations
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: G20 financial leaders said on Friday the global economy was likely heading for a “soft landing,” but warned wars and escalating conflicts could endanger this outlook, while more global cooperation could make growth stronger.
In a joint communique after a two-day meeting in Brazil, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies also committed to resist protectionism in trade and stressed the need to reduce economic inequalities.
Last month, the World Bank forecast that the global economy would avoid a third consecutive decline in growth since a major post-pandemic jump in 2021, with 2024 growth stabilising at 2.6 percent, in line with 2023, but warned that overall output would remain well below pre-pandemic levels through 2026.
“We are encouraged by the increasing likelihood of a soft landing of the global economy, although multiple challenges remain,” the communique said. “Downside risks include wars and escalating conflicts,” it said.
By avoiding explicit mention of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, diplomats have worked to sidestep the disagreements between Russia and major Western nations that derailed a consensus at the finance chiefs’ gathering in February.
To defuse the disagreement, Brazil drafted a chair statement on geopolitical issues, stressing that these matters will be addressed by G20 leaders in November.
“The G20 made a wise decision to put geopolitical issues in their place to allow the cooperation agenda to move forward,” Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told a news conference.
Haddad also hailed the group’s first-ever declaration calling for cooperation to effectively tax the world’s largest fortunes, although that separate joint statement papered over disagreements about the right forum to advance the agenda.
The G20 communique said economic activity had proved to be more resilient than expected in many parts of the world, but the recovery had been highly uneven across countries, contributing to the risk of economic divergence.

Balance of risks
The document flagged risks to the economic outlook that remain broadly balanced, with more economic cooperation, faster-than-expected disinflation and technological innovations, like the safe development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cited among upside risks.
But at the same AI tech could also turn out to be a downside risk to growth, the document said, along with economic fragmentation and persistent inflation keeping interest rates higher for longer, extreme weather events, and excessive debt.
Climate change and significant loss of biodiversity were key topics of concern, the G20 financial leaders agreed, warning that if poorer nations had to shoulder more of the cost of fighting climate change, it would make global inequality worse.
“We reiterate the understanding that the cost of inaction is greater than the cost of action,” the communique said.
The document also stepped-up language calling for a reform of the International Monetary Fund, that would give emerging and developing economies a bigger say in the lender of last resort.
The G20 communique underlined the “urgency and importance of realignment in quota shares to better reflect members’ relative positions in the world economy.” G20

UK foreign secretary urged to listen to support for recognition of Somaliland

UK foreign secretary urged to listen to support for recognition of Somaliland
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

UK foreign secretary urged to listen to support for recognition of Somaliland

UK foreign secretary urged to listen to support for recognition of Somaliland
  • David Lammy pressed by former defense secretary Gavin Williamson
  • Appeal comes after Liverpool calls on government to recognize East African state
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s former defense secretary Sir Gavin Williamson has urged Foreign Secretary David Lammy to listen to calls for the UK to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign nation, The Independent reported on Friday.
“This is an important symbolic step and I hope the foreign secretary listens to the growing cross-party voices on this matter and acts to move UK policy to recognize Somaliland, so recognizing the reality on the ground,” he said.
Lammy is being pushed to review UK foreign policy toward a potential key ally in the Red Sea conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis. The former British colony is not officially recognized by any international power despite functioning as an independent state since 1991 when it broke away from Somalia following a civil war.
Earlier this week, the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Richard Kemp said: “Liverpool council unanimously agreed a motion calling upon HMG (His Majesty’s Government) to recognize the former British Protectorate of Somaliland as an independent country free from Somalia. The Somaliland representative to the UK and local Somaliland residents were delighted.”


The Somaliland Diaspora Office wrote on X: “We deeply appreciate Liverpool City Council’s July 24, 2024 motion re-recognizing Somaliland’s independence. This milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Somaliland community in Liverpool, the UK Mission, and advocates worldwide. We congratulate all involved!”
Williamson praised Liverpool’s decision and urged Lammy to take note.
Since the UK and US were forced to intervene against Houthi terrorists from Yemen in the Gulf of Aden — one of the world’s key shipping routes — pressure has increased to rethink recognition of Somaliland. Its port of Berbera has been described as a potential base for UK and US military operations.
Ethiopia last year became the first African country to agree any form of recognition with Somaliland with a deal that gave it access to the sea. The move infuriated Somalia which claims Somaliland as part of its territory and led to mass protests.

Belgium charges three Chechens on suspicion of ‘terrorism’

Belgium charges three Chechens on suspicion of ‘terrorism’
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Belgium charges three Chechens on suspicion of ‘terrorism’

Belgium charges three Chechens on suspicion of ‘terrorism’
  • They are suspected of involvement with the Daesh group’s Khorasan offshoot in central Asia
  • Seven people, all of Chechen origin, were detained on Thursday
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

BRUSSELS: A Belgian judge on Friday charged three Chechens on suspicion of terrorism offenses, the federal prosecutor’s office said, a day after police launched country-wide raids over fears of an attack in preparation.
They are suspected of involvement with the Daesh group’s Khorasan offshoot in central Asia. Seven people, all of Chechen origin, were detained on Thursday.
Six suspects appeared before a judge on Friday, who ordered three kept in custody, charging them with offenses including “preparing a terrorist attack.”
One suspect was also charged with financing terrorism, the prosecutor’s office said.
The other three were released but the seventh suspect did not appear before the judge.
But the prosecutor’s office said in a statement that at this stage, there was no “concrete” information about “a specific purpose.”
Thursday’s police raids across Belgium were carried out in Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, Courtrai and Menin, under warrants issued by the Antwerp-based judge.
An official told AFP on Thursday there was no evidence of any link to the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony takes place on Friday under unprecedented security.
Belgian media reported the arrests came as a precautionary measure ahead of the Games.
The same sources said the action was taken in coordination with authorities in Germany, where there were raids and two arrests of individuals linked to the same Daesh group.
Belgium in 2016 was rocked by suicide bomb attacks at its airport and in its metro system that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds.
The attacks were claimed by the Daesh group.
In October last year, a gunman who said on social media he was inspired by the Daesh group shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India
Updated 26 July 2024
Follow

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India

Gaza’s ancient Christian monastery gets ‘danger listing’ at UNESCO session in India
  • Founded in 340 CE, Saint Hilarion’s monastery is one of the oldest in the Middle East
  • UNESCO inscription processed in wake of Israel’s destruction of Palestinian heritage sites
Updated 26 July 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An ancient Christian monastery in Gaza was recognized as a World Heritage in Danger site during a UNESCO session in New Delhi on Friday.
Founded around 340 CE by Saint Hilarion, the monastery is part of Tell Umm Amer, an archaeological site located in the Nuseirat refugee camp of Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah governorate.
Submitted for inscription by the Permanent Delegation of Palestine to UNESCO in 2012, its nomination was processed on an emergency basis during the World Heritage Committee’s ongoing annual session.
Ambassador Mounir Anastas, Palestine’s permanent delegate to the UN’s cultural agency, welcomed the inscription as giving hope to the people of Gaza in the wake of the ongoing Israeli attacks, which since October have killed at least 40,000 people and destroyed most of the Palestinian enclave’s infrastructure.
“It constitutes a message of hope to our people in Gaza who are fleeing bombing, who have no shelter, no water, no food. Nevertheless, they are committed to protect their heritage because this heritage is part of our people’s memory and history,” Anastas told Arab News on the sidelines of the UNESCO session.


The move was submitted by Belgium and sponsored by 18 other members of the current World Heritage Committee, who resorted to the emergency procedure provided for in the World Heritage Convention, and agreed to inscribe the Saint Hilarion monastery complex both on the World Heritage list and on the list of the World Heritage in Danger.
By the terms of the convention, its 195 states parties — including Israel — are barred from directly or indirectly damaging the site and are committed to providing their cooperation for its protection.
“Once the site is enshrined on the World Heritage in Danger list, this means that all state parties to the convention are responsible for the protection and promotion of the site,” Mounir said.
“And this is also another strong message from the international community to our people in Gaza, saying that the international community did not forget you.”
Saint Hilarion was a native of the Gaza region and is considered the father of Palestinian monasticism. His monastery used to be an important station on the crossroads between Egypt, Palestine, Syria and Mesopotamia, and is associated with the phenomenon of monastic desert centers during the Byzantine period. It also bears testimony to Christianity in Gaza.
One of the oldest monasteries in the Middle East, the complex consists of two churches, a burial site, a baptism hall, a public cemetery, an audience hall, and dining rooms.
At least 207 archaeological sites and buildings of cultural and historical significance, out of a total of 320, have been reduced to rubble or severely damaged by Israel’s deadly military onslaught and indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza Strip for the last 10 months.
These include the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrios — the world’s third oldest church — the 12th-century Great Omari Mosque and the nearby Al-Qissariya medieval Old City market, Gaza’s ancient seaport dating to 800 BCE, a Philistine cemetery dating to the Late Bronze period 1550-1200 BCE.
The destruction of many of the archaeological sites was detailed in South Africa’s case against Israel for the crime of genocide at the International Court of Justice. The case argues that the mass-scale killing and destruction of cultural heritage in Gaza demonstrates the Israeli leadership’s intent to destroy the Palestinian people and their cultural identity.

Senegalese navy intercepts 200 migrants near coast

Senegalese navy intercepts 200 migrants near coast
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Senegalese navy intercepts 200 migrants near coast

Senegalese navy intercepts 200 migrants near coast
  • The Senegalese navy on Friday detained a boat near the northern city of Saint-Louis
  • At least 25 people died on Monday when a different vessel capsized near Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

DAKAR: Senegal intercepted 200 “irregular migrants,” the army said Friday, just days after 90 people drowned off the coast of Mauritania while attempting the same crossing.
The Senegalese navy on Friday detained a boat near the northern city of Saint-Louis, the latest in a string of interventions over the last few months.
The West African country’s army last week reported the interception of a boat carrying more than 250 “irregular migrants” from a number of African countries.
At least 25 people died on Monday when a different vessel capsized near Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott, according to the Sahelian country’s state-owned news agency.
A Europe-bound boat carrying around 170 people that set off from Senegal capsized off the Mauritanian coast in early July, killing nearly 90 people.
The disaster prompted Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to urge people not to risk the Atlantic Ocean’s currents in overcrowded vessels that often are not seaworthy, and on which they do not carry sufficient drinking water.
But the route is increasingly used as authorities step up surveillance in the Mediterranean.
According to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, more than 5,000 people died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first five months of this year.
That represents the highest daily average toll since it began keeping records in 2007.

