Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty

RIYADH: Nestled in the heart of Saudi Arabia's southwestern region of Asir, Aqabat Shaar is one of the most iconic highways, celebrated for its breathtaking natural scenery and vital tourist attractions.
This mountainous area, known for its rugged terrain, used to pose significant challenges to access and mobility, which led to the creation of a road that has become indispensable to residents and visitors alike, linking the region to neighboring areas and governorates.
A mere 23 kilometers from Abha city, the road through Aqabat Shaar connects the highlands of Sarat Asir with the coastal plain of Tihama. This crucial artery not only reduces travel time, but also plays a pivotal role in bolstering tourism in the region. Furthermore, it enhances the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub by facilitating the seamless movement of trucks transporting a wide array of goods.
The construction of Aqabat Shaar began over 40 years ago, under the reign of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz. This monumental project involved cutting through solid rock, creating 11 tunnels, and erecting 32 bridges, resulting in a road approximately 14 kilometers long. The endeavor was a marvel of engineering at the time, designed to navigate the challenging topography and ensure reliable access.
The road recently underwent significant development to enhance its utility and safety. The Roads General Authority spearheaded a comprehensive maintenance project incorporating the latest international technologies and standards. This effort entailed a temporary closure of the road, which reopened last year to much acclaim.
The recent maintenance work on Aqabat Shaar focused on achieving the highest standards of quality and safety. Enhancements included the installation of modern lighting, clear road markings, informative signs, and warning vibrations. Additionally, concrete barriers were erected to improve road safety, ensuring that the road meets the increasing demands of the region’s expanding network.
Aqabat Shaar is not just a road; it is a testament to human ingenuity and determination carving a path through some of the most formidable terrain in Asir. It is a vital conduit for travel, commerce, and tourism that serves and connects communities while showcasing the natural splendor of the region.
As it evolves with ongoing developments, Aqabat Shaar remains a beacon of progress, illuminating the way forward for Asir's dynamic future.