You are here

  • Home
  • Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
1 / 3
Sevilla defeated Al-Ittihad 1-0 in the 13th hosting of the Antonio Puerta Trophy. (Supplied)
Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
2 / 3
Sevilla defeated Al-Ittihad 1-0 in the 13th hosting of the Antonio Puerta Trophy. (Supplied)
Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
3 / 3
Sevilla defeated Al-Ittihad 1-0 in the 13th hosting of the Antonio Puerta Trophy. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bg58y

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
  • La Liga club host annual match in honor of former player who died aged 22 in 2007
  • Match is latest pre-season friendly for both clubs ahead of the start of their domestic leagues in August
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: La Liga club Sevilla FC defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad 1-0 to claim the Antonio Puerta Trophy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Friday night.

Lucas Ocampos  scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after 42 minutes.

The annual friendly has been hosted by the Andalusian club since 2008 in honor of former player Antonio Puerta who died from heart disease in 2007 at the age of 22.

This was the 13th hosting of the match, which was not contested in 2015, 2018, 2020 or 2021. Sevilla now have won won the trophy 11 times.  

The match was also the latest outing for both clubs ahead of start of their respective domestic campaigns.

Al-Ittihad will play two more friendlies against Real Betis (Aug. 3) and Inter Milan (Aug. 7) before kicking off their Saudi Pro League season with a match against Al-Kholood on Aug. 24.

Sevilla will launch their La Liga campaign on Aug. 16 at Las Palmas.

Topics: Al-Ittihad Club Sevilla

Related

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
Saudi Football
‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program
  • Total support fund has increased to SR60m, representing SR10m rise from previous season
  • 70 women’s clubs to receive support across various leagues and tournaments
  • SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure continuous growth and professional development of women’s game
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program.

The announcement is part of the SAFF’s commitment to nurturing and promoting women’s football across the Kingdom.

For the 2024-25 season, the total support fund has increased to SR60 million ($15.99 million), representing a SR10 million rise from the previous season.

Building on the success of the inaugural season, the SAFF said the season’s program will extend its support to 70 women’s football clubs participating in various competitions, including the SAFF Women’s Premier League, SAFF Women’s First Division League, SAFF Women’s Second Division League, SAFF Women’s Cup, SAFF Women’s U17 Tournament and the Women’s Futsal Tournament.

As part of the enhanced program for the new season, SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure the continuous growth and professional development of women’s football.

The new criteria for women’s football clubs include sponsorship criteria requiring clubs to attract sponsors; scouting criteria mandating the appointment of an official scout by clubs; medical criteria requiring clubs to appoint a doctor and issue medical reports; fan criteria encouraging increased attendance at matches; nutrition criteria requiring clubs to appoint a nutrition specialist; technology criteria mandating the use of GPS to assess player fitness levels, and women’s futsal criteria necessitating the establishment of an organizational structure, the appointment of a head coach, and the appointment of a team manager.

Lamia Bahaian, vice president of the SAFF, said: “We’ve seen incredible progress in women’s football over the past year, and the increased support fund for this season is a clear indication of our commitment to pushing even further. Our aim is to create more opportunities for women in football and build a strong foundation for the sport in Saudi Arabia.”

She continued: “With the expansion of our program, we’re not only increasing the number of participating clubs but also enhancing the quality of the teams participating in our competitions. We’re focused on providing the necessary resources and support to help our players, coaches, and teams thrive. This season promises to be an exciting chapter for women’s football, and we’re eager to see the continued growth and success of our athletes.”

Last season, significant strides were made with the hiring of 18 Saudi coaches, and 91 percent of clubs’ head coaches now hold an A coaching license. Additionally, 24 percent of clubs have coaches with a pro license, highlighting the increasing professionalization within women’s football.

Further achievements include the establishment of U17 teams by 56 percent of clubs, providing a platform for young female footballers to develop their skills.

The SAFF said 87 professional contracts were signed with Saudi players, marking a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in the Kingdom.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Football Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

Related

Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom photos
Sport
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom
SAFF: 2024 WAFF Women’s Championship ‘will be the first of many’ tournaments held in Kingdom
Saudi Football
SAFF: 2024 WAFF Women’s Championship ‘will be the first of many’ tournaments held in Kingdom

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
  • Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco speaks to Arab News about the Antonio Puerta Trophy, his club’s links to Saudi Arabia and football’s development in the Kingdom
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: La Liga club Sevilla on Friday night take on Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the annual Antonio Puerta Trophy match, which is also part of the pre-season preparations for both teams.

Arab News spoke to Sevilla President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco about the clash with Al-Ittihad and the state of Saudi Arabian football.

Here are some of his comments.

On the idea behind the Antonio Puerta Trophy …

Antonio Puerta is one of the biggest legends of our club. He was key in the first Europa League title we won in 2006 and in the ones that followed in the subsequent months. His passing was a hard blow for the club and the fans, which is why we honour him every year with this match. We always try to invite high-level teams to offer him the best possible tribute.

On playing Al-Ittihad in the 2024 edition …

We are in the middle of the preseason preparing the team. I believe that by that day, the 26th, we will have had 20 days of training since we started on July 6. We want to continue training, implementing the game model of our new coach. We expect Sevilla fans to enjoy a good match, ensure competitiveness, and let all of us who love football start to see what Sevilla will be like in the upcoming season.

On the Saudi Pro League project …

The growth of the Saudi Pro League is very interesting. For clubs like Sevilla FC, where part of our business model is based on selling players to generate profits that allow us to make new investments, it is important to have emerging markets willing to invest. The key now is for them to maintain that level of investment, build solid structures in the clubs, professionalize all areas, and invest in formation for youth teams to allow also a technical improvement in local players.

On Sevilla’s attendance at the World Football Summit in Jeddah last December …

Our experience at this summit was very positive. Different members of our club were able to see firsthand how football is developing in Saudi Arabia, and we can expand our network of contacts in the region to continue generating alliances and synergies.

On Sevilla’s ties with Saudi Arabia …

We have had different trips to Saudi Arabia. Our head of artificial intelligence, Elías Zamora, visited to showcase the tools we have and can offer to the general football market and specifically to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, through our sporting management, we can share our extensive knowledge, our transfer policy, and our scouting policy, which has been recognized in recent years and further improved with artificial intelligence. We aim to create bonds where we can learn from them, and they can learn from Sevilla Football Club.

On exporting Sevilla’s renowned scouting methodology …

At the beginning of the 21st century, we started a scouting policy that allowed us to find players unknown to the market. These players came to Sevilla Football Club, we maximized their performance, achieved sporting successes in the form of European qualifications and national and European titles, and then we sold them, generating significant profits that we reinvested in new signings. When this practice became more common in football, we introduced a new factor: artificial intelligence. This sporting know-how can be offered to the Arab market to give them the ability, through artificial intelligence and the scouting of each club, to have an effective player acquisition and sales policy.

On Sevilla’s global relationship-building …

Sevilla Football Club is a club open to the world. Our internationalization plan aims to grow our fan base worldwide, and to do that, it is important to continue building relationships with clubs from different regions. We are also open to play as visitors against other clubs if an attractive opportunity arrives.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Ittihad Club La Liga

Related

Moussa Diaby joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa
Saudi Football
Moussa Diaby joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season

Moussa Diaby joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa

Moussa Diaby joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Moussa Diaby joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa

Moussa Diaby joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa
  • Moussa Diaby joins fellow Frenchmen Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in Jeddah
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Frenchman Moussa Diaby has joined Al-Ittihad, the club announced on Thursday.
The Jeddah team posted an announcement video with the player wearing Ittihad’s black and yellow jersey.
He will join the Tigers on a five-year contract after successfully passing a medical exam in Alicante, Spain, a club statement said.
“Hello Tigers, I am here,” Diaby announces in the video, holding a vintage rotary phone.
“I am thrilled to join Al-Ittihad and be part of a project that aims to build a strong team reflecting the club’s rich history and values. I look forward to collaborating with my new teammates to achieve victories and bring joy to our dedicated fans,” said the Frenchman.
“Diaby has an impressive track record, having played in the top leagues of France, Germany, and England, where he has showcased his talent and skill as a winger,” the statement read.
Domingos Oliveira, the CEO of Ittihad, said: “Our sports committee identified the need to strengthen the winger position with an exceptional player, and we are confident that Moussa Diaby is one of the top players who stand out globally in this role.”
The 25-year-old midfielder played 54 games for English Premier League side Aston Villa, including 25 appearances last season during their impressive fourth place finish.
In Spain, the player was welcomed by the team’s sporting director, Ramon Planes, and introduced to his new teammates and the technical and administrative staff.
He joins fellow Frenchmen Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in the west coast city.
The left-footed Diaby, a pacy and versatile player, is not known for scoring lots of goals but his attacking threat will be an advantage for the Tigers.
Ittihad had a disappointing season last year with a fifth place finish, after winning the Saudi Pro League title a year earlier.
The Jeddah side has brought in veteran French player Laurent Blanc as coach to boost their chances against the other big three clubs in the SPL: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.
Ittihad are currently in pre-season training in Spain and will play Seville on Friday.

Topics: Moussa Diaby Al-ittihad

Related

Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season
Karim Benzema welcomes Houssem Aouar to Al-Ittihad’s training camp in Alicante, Spain. (X/@ittihad_en)
Sport
Al-Ittihad sign Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar on a four-year contract

IMG signs 5-year deal to become broadcast producer of Saudi football events

IMG signs 5-year deal to become broadcast producer of Saudi football events
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

IMG signs 5-year deal to become broadcast producer of Saudi football events

IMG signs 5-year deal to become broadcast producer of Saudi football events
  • The partnership with the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Arabian Football Federation will start next season and cover Roshn Saudi League, Saudi Super Cup and King Cup matches
  • ‘The SPL is poised to deliver an unparalleled football-viewing experience to fans around the world through technology, innovation and talent,’ says SPL CEO Omar Mugharbel
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League and Saudi Arabian Football Federation have agreed a new five-year production-partnership deal with global sports, events and representation company IMG.
Beginning next season IMG will take the role of broadcast producer for the Roshn Saudi League, King Cup and Saudi Super Cup, with the aim of providing best-in-class production quality, innovation and consistency across the events.
The organizations said on Wednesday said that broadcasts in coming seasons will feature more dynamic storytelling and captivating content highlighting the excitement of the matches and celebrating the culture and passion that drive the sport.
This will enable partners to provide deeper insights and elevate the levels of engagement and entertainment, they added, to enhance the viewing experience for fans around the world and foster a deeper connection with the league.
SPL CEO Omar Mugharbel said the agreement represents a significant step forward for the league as its transformation and growth continues on and off the pitch.
“Our collaboration with IMG reflects our commitment to bringing world-class production standards to Saudi football, with the league the central host producer,” he added.
“By leveraging the expertise of IMG and maintaining strong partnerships with local and regional distributors, the SPL is poised to deliver an unparalleled football-viewing experience to fans around the world through technology, innovation and talent.”
Barney Francis, IMG’s executive vice president of studios, said: “The Saudi Pro League is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing leagues in global football, with fans around the world now tuning in to watch thrilling action between some of the game’s biggest stars.
“In today’s battle for attention, it’s critical for rights holders to take control of their narrative and innovate. We are excited to help SPL take its content offering and storytelling to the next level for viewers and broadcasters, and to provide opportunities for local broadcast and production talent to be part of the journey.”
The organizations said IMG will help the SPL and SAFF implement advanced remote-production technologies so that producers can oversee matches taking place in several cities on the same day and ensure the highest production standards are maintained regardless of location.
IMG produces content for some of the world’s biggest football leagues and other sporting events, including the English Premier League, Major League Soccer for Apple TV, CBS coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Ultimate Fighting Championship, and golf events including The Open, Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) IMG

Related

SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list
Saudi Sport
SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list
SPL outlines priorities for player acquisitions, club development before new season
Football
SPL outlines priorities for player acquisitions, club development before new season

Diogo Jota says Riyadh Esports World Cup ‘a truly amazing experience’

Diogo Jota says Riyadh Esports World Cup ‘a truly amazing experience’
Updated 22 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Diogo Jota says Riyadh Esports World Cup ‘a truly amazing experience’

Diogo Jota says Riyadh Esports World Cup ‘a truly amazing experience’
  • Liverpool and Portugal star, an avid gamer and investor, watched all the ‘Dota2 Riyadh Masters’ and ‘Counter-Strike 2’ action, and met esports players
Updated 22 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Diogo Jota, the Liverpool and Portugal footballer, who attended the Esports World Cup in Riyadh on Sunday, has declared the globe’s largest gaming festival “a truly amazing experience.”

Jota, an avid gamer and investor in multinational esports organization Galaxy Racer, watched all the action at Boulevard Riyadh City as teams contested the finals of the “Dota2 Riyadh Masters” and “Counter-Strike 2” competitions.

The eight-week Esports World Cup features a unique cross-game structure pitting the top clubs and players against one another across 22 competitions in 21 leading games.

Held within the 8,000-capacity Saudi Esports Federation Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, it runs until Aug. 25 and has a tournament prize pool of $60 million, the largest in the history of the sport.

The attacker, who has 42 caps and played for Portugal at the UEFA Euro 2024 this summer, met participating stars, including from Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons, and happily swapped gaming and esports stories.

Jota said: “Being here at the inaugural Esports World Cup is a truly amazing experience. The organization and scale behind this event are truly impressive, even more than I anticipated.

“I’ve always believed in the potential of esports, even before starting my own team, and EWC is proof that this scene is evolving rapidly. This level of investment and infrastructure is exactly what esports needs to grow and reach a wider audience.

“I’m excited to see how EWC continues to evolve and push the boundaries of competitive gaming.”

Jota, who wears the No. 20 for Liverpool, was ranked world No. 1 in FIFA 21’s Champions Leaderboard. A regular streamer on Twitch, he also won an invitational series of FIFA matches, run by the Premier League, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then a Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Jota defeated future Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.

Last year, Jota’s own esports organization, Diogo Jota Esports, was rebranded to Luna Galaxy — coming under the Galaxy Racer umbrella.

Prior to this, Diogo Jota Esports participated in the FIFAe Finals at Gamers8, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, at Boulevard Riyadh City last summer, with Daniel “DFernandes” Fernandes finishing in the top 16.

More than 1,500 players, of over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the inaugural Esports World Cup. Week three of the competition features action in the “Dota2 Riyadh Masters,” “Counter Strike 2,” and “PUBG Mobile” contests.

Topics: Diogo Jota Riyadh Esports World Cup

Related

Gaimin Gladiators celebrate ‘Dota 2 Riyadh Masters’ triumph at the Esports World Cup
Sport
Gaimin Gladiators celebrate ‘Dota 2 Riyadh Masters’ triumph at the Esports World Cup
Esports World Cup: Stage set for sensational Sunday in Riyadh
Sport
Esports World Cup: Stage set for sensational Sunday in Riyadh

Latest updates

Yusra Mardini champions Refugee Olympic Team in Paris
Yusra Mardini champions Refugee Olympic Team in Paris
’God save Dua Lipa’: festival puts Kosovo on music map
’God save Dua Lipa’: festival puts Kosovo on music map
Seven out of 10 French high speed trains to run Saturday after sabotage
Seven out of 10 French high speed trains to run Saturday after sabotage
Time magazine names Dar Tantora among ‘world’s greatest places’
Time magazine names Dar Tantora among ‘world’s greatest places’
Rahm leads by 2 after first round of LIV Golf UK
Rahm leads by 2 after first round of LIV Golf UK

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.