Saudi authorities arrest 21,103 illegals in one week

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 21,103 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
According to an official report, a total of 12,997 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 5,657 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,449 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 1,785 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 56 percent were Ethiopian, 43 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 55 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 18 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
JEDDAH: In the Kingdom’s culinary art scene, food styling, though a key ingredient, remains a niche career. However, one culinary artist is quickly making a name for herself by plating with style.
Rawan Shouman’s interest in food styling — the process of staging food to look as attractive and appealing as possible for photography or video — began during her university days, shortly before the global pandemic, when she decided to help out a photographer friend.
“With a passion for cooking and photography, styling seemed like a natural fit,” she told Arab News.
Although a cooking background is not necessary for styling, it has proven to be a bonus in Shouman’s case. “Knowing how to speak the chef’s language and the photographer’s language is essential for communication,” she said.
Shouman said that she has “always loved cooking and photography, so styling seemed convenient as it combines both.”
The result is a career that combines food styling, set and props design, and creative direction.
Shouman invested money she earned as a stylist in the specialist gear needed for photography and videography.
But with food styling relatively new in the Kingdom, she faced challenges establishing herself professionally.
“Most of us go in faking knowing what we are doing until we actually do,” she said. However, with hard work, determination, and a good portfolio, she convinced clients to work with her.
So, what exactly does a food stylist do? “We work with chefs to produce the best quality looking food, either in restaurants or on advertisement sets, where I hire a production chef on my team,” Shouman said. “With their culinary skills, and my styling tricks and vision, we develop the best-looking final products.”
Each project is different and has its own needs and budgets. A stylist’s work finishes at the end of the shoot, but Shouman also gets involved in pre and post-production.
“The creative process starts with the client’s needs, then comes idea formation and planning,” she said. “We prepare for the shoot needs from backgrounds, plates, everything. Then it is shoot day … sometimes we do trials before the shoot to perfect a method in styling.”
Shouman also looks for props that fit the project and recipes. “I keep in mind what other elements I want to add on set, so not just to provide plate options but also providing glasses, utensils, boards, and ramekins for sauces, garnishes, or ingredients,” she said.
When creating a visually appealing food setup, she considers textures, props for layering, and fabrics.
As our food industry evolves, it needs to be presented in a way that captures attention and showcases its uniqueness.
Rawan Shouman, Food stylist
She said that Santos Loo, a Los Angeles-based food stylist, “once mentioned that he thinks of textures, and I like to think in that way, too.”
In the past, the mainstream food photography standard was to aim for perfection, but now there is a trend toward a more natural aesthetic.
“Victoria Granof (the US-based food stylist) is the one who started defying these rules, and her style became more acceptable and in demand now,” Shouman added.
The Saudi stylist makes sure to stay updated with the latest trends and techniques by following artists she admires, and checking cookbooks, magazines, and websites.
“We are artists, we create trends, we don’t need to follow them, if you know what I mean,” she said.
Like a painter, her techniques and styles depend on the mood and feelings at the time of creating a plate or set. She is also an advocate for working ethically with less food waste, as well as finding and creating edible substitutes for chemicals that are usually used in styling.
Shouman is happy that creatives in the industry have the opportunity to show their talents, adding that it is necessary for the field to expand.
Food photoshoots “take place every day,” but, unfortunately, styling is not always asked for because of budgeting and a “what you see is what you get” approach, she said.
Shouman has worked with many leading figures, studios, businesses, and hotels, as well as local and international brands, including Al-Osra sugar, Wister, Rustic Grill, IKEA, Lallo Restaurant, Plan Burger, Savola, Nespresso, and Haagen-Dazs.
Shouman views food styling as an essential ingredient in Saudi Arabia’s growing culinary landscape.
“As our food industry evolves, it needs to be presented in a way that captures attention and showcases its uniqueness,” she said. “That is where food styling comes in … it helps to communicate the story behind the dish, enhancing its appeal and drawing people in.”
Asked about her future projects and plans, Shouman said: “I am always excited about the next project, meeting new people, and collaborating on creative endeavors. I am not one to follow rigid plans, I prefer to embrace new challenges and let inspiration guide my work.”
She added: “Inspiration is everywhere; you just need to be curious and open to it. I like to think in series — coming up with concepts, titles, and ideas for food photography and videography. I find inspiration in nature, movies, podcasts, and even in seemingly unrelated fields like car photoshoots or fashion shows.”
Shouman makes sure to document her ideas, even if they are not immediately applicable, believing it is a valuable practice for the creative mind.
One defining moment in her career was a project that pushed her out of her comfort zone. “I was getting started in photography and videography,” she recalled, “and my usual collaborators were unavailable. I had to rely on my skills and resourcefulness to complete the project. That experience taught me a lot about adaptability and independence.”
This anecdote highlights the career path of a food stylist — a constant pursuit of learning, growth, and creative expression.
The Embassy of Indonesia in Riyadh hosted “The Magic of Angklung” concert on Friday at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter.
The event featured a mesmerizing performance by the Muhibah Angklung team from Bandung, Indonesia, attracting more than 600 spectators from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Portugal.
The angklung, which is a traditional Indonesian musical instrument made from bamboo, was recognized by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2010 as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.
To help celebrate Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day, the Muhibah Angklung team delivered an emotional performance, playing iconic songs like “We Are the World.” The audience’s swaying hands and tears reflected the unity and peace evoked by the music.
Sugiri Suparwan, the deputy Indonesian ambassador in Riyadh, told Arab News: “It was a pleasure to have you at today’s cultural event.
“We call it angklung, (which has been) recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage since 2010.
“We are proud to share it with the world and will perform at Jeddah Season as well.
“We bring the best piece of Indonesia to Riyadh. There is so much more to experience and enjoy in Indonesia, and we hope to welcome you there soon.”
The event also served to promote Indonesian culture and tourism. After the angklung performance, the audience enjoyed traditional Indonesian culinary delights like cendol, onde-onde, and pastel, which were warmly received.
Audience members like Saudi residents Abdulaziz and Noura were captivated by the performance.
Abdulaziz said: “I will travel to Indonesia to see more of this beautiful country.” Noura praised the team’s harmonious execution of their works.
The Muhibah Angklung team’s performance in Riyadh formed part of their cultural tour across various countries, including European nations and the UAE.
Following Riyadh, they plan to continue to Jeddah, promoting angklung and spreading messages of peace and togetherness through music.
Maulana M. Syuhada, the team leader of Muhibah Angklung, told of his pride in being part of the Independence Day celebration in Riyadh and introducing angklung to the world. “We hope to continue inspiring and elevating Indonesia’s name,” he said.
Under the patronage of King Salman, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs will host the ninth conference of ministers of awqaf and Islamic affairs on Aug. 3.
In addition to ministers of awqaf and Islamic affairs, the conference will also be attended by muftis and heads of Islamic councils and associations from more than 60 countries.
The three-day conference will address the role of the ministries in promoting Islamic principles and consolidating the values of moderation.
In 10 working sessions, participants are scheduled to discuss the role of a renewed concept of religious address; how to confront extremism, fanaticism, and terrorism; and the need to immunize society against the dangers of hate speech and extremism.
They will also discuss how to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence; how to combat Islamophobia; the role of awqaf in increasing gross domestic product; and the role of endowment funds in development and investment.
Amer Abu Obeid has been the president of cargo ground handling at SAL Saudi Logistics Services since March this year. He manages and leads commercial and operational activities across all of Saudi Arabia’s 18 airports.
As the head of operations, Abu Obeid oversees the daily requirements to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in cargo handling at the airports.
His responsibilities include supervising staff, coordinating with airlines and regulatory bodies, optimizing resource allocation, and implementing technology solutions to streamline processes and maintain high standards of safety and compliance.
In addition to his operational role, Abu Obeid also serves as the head of commercial, where he is responsible for driving the company’s commercial strategy and revenue growth.
He oversees sales, customer relationships and business development, which includes identifying new business opportunities, negotiating contracts, developing pricing strategies and enhancing customer satisfaction.
He works closely with other departments to align commercial objectives with operational capabilities to ensure that the company meets its financial targets.
Abu Obeid has a background in sales and marketing and a deep understanding of the cargo and logistics industry.
Prior to joining SAL, Abu Obeid held executive positions at Saudia Airline, where he was tasked with leading the formulation and implementation of the commercial strategy to align with the company’s short, medium and long-term objectives.
His business career began more than 26 years ago in the banking industry. In 2009, he transitioned to the air cargo industry, joining Saudia Cargo as a sales director.
Demonstrating his ability to spur sales growth, he rapidly rose through the ranks, taking on roles such as regional director for Europe and global commercial executive director.
Abu Obeid holds a degree in economics from Yarmouk University in Jordan.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Faw archaeological site, southwest of Riyadh, on Saturday became the eighth location in the Kingdom to be registered on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
The area in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, at the intersection of the Empty Quarter desert and the Tuwaiq mountain range, is home to almost 12,000 archaeological remains and has a history of human habitation stretching back more than 6,000 years.
UNESCO said the site was a strategic point on the ancient trade routes of the Arabian Peninsula, but was abruptly abandoned around the fifth century.
Archaeological remains uncovered at the site range from prehistoric times to the late pre-Islamic era, testifying to the successive occupation of three different populations.
Features include paleolithic and neolithic tools, tapered structures, cairns and circular constructions, the sacred mountain of Khashm Qaryah, rock carvings, funerary cairns, an ancient water management system, and remains of the city of Qaryat Al-Faw.
UNESCO said that the area’s inhabitants were known for their artistic skills in engraving, painting, and writing, and the site features residential areas and roads that formed a bridge for trade caravans.
Prince Badr bin Farhan, culture minister and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, wrote on X that by registering the Al-Faw archaeological area on the UNESCO World Heritage List, “we have achieved a Saudi Vision 2030 goal, with the guidance of the Crown Prince.”
He added that the registration underscores the “Kingdom’s deep historical roots and its leading role in preserving global human heritage, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes the importance of national identity and heritage.”
The prince said that Saudi Arabia “understands the importance of heritage, its preservation, and educating the world about it.”
This “creates a solid foundation for the present and charts a path for the future,” he added.
Prince Badr said the commission “is committed to developing national heritage assets, increasing awareness, and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.”
Other Saudi sites on the UNESCO list are Al-Hijr (2008), At-Turaif in Diriyah (2010), Historic Jeddah (2014), Rock Art in the Hail Region (2015), Al-Ahsa Oasis (2018), Hima Cultural Area (2021), and Uruq Bani Maarid Protected Area (2023).