Aldar’s Athlon awarded UAE’S first LEED platinum certification

Aldar Properties has received the United Arab Emirates’ first LEED platinum certification for community planning and design at Athlon, the company’s active living residential project in Dubai. With sustainability positioned as a priority for the new community, this achievement places Athlon at the forefront of sustainable real estate in the UAE.
The US Green Building Council’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a rigorous data-driven rating framework to pursue global sustainable development and resilient buildings.
Athlon has been recognized by LEED for its human-centric focus, purposefully engineered to enhance social cohesion and promote sustainable living practices.
Faisal Falaknaz, group chief financial and sustainability officer, said: “We are proud that Athlon is the first community in the UAE to receive this recognition, raising the bar for the sustainable design of real estate in the region. LEED is a prestigious global standard, and we are committed to ensuring our real estate projects align with leading global practices. Driving these standards is not only a crucial component of our net-zero plan.”