FAB achieves H1 2024 group net profit of AED 8.4bn

HONOR announces official availability of HONOR 200 Series

After a hugely successful pre-order phase, global technology brand HONOR is pleased to announce the availability of the new HONOR 200 Series.

This marks the launch of two revolutionary new phones – the genre-defining HONOR 200 Pro and the artistic HONOR 200.

Both the HONOR 200 Pro and the HONOR 200 take portrait photography on smartphones to new heights, and harness the power of AI to produce stunning pro-grade photographs with exceptional results.

Through a unique collaboration with the renowned Studio Harcourt, HONOR’s expertise and cutting-edge AI capabilities allows users to capture the most incredible portrait photographs ever seen on a smartphone.

With a host of other AI-powered features, outstanding battery life, and competitive performance, the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 deliver a smartphone experience that is above any other.

Powering the HONOR 200 Pro is the industry-defining Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI Chipset, which offers incredible performance across a range of everyday tasks. From streaming media to intense gaming sessions, users will experience flagship performance with a smooth and highly responsive interface.

Knowing how important battery life is to users, the HONOR 200 Pro is equipped with a superior 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery that offers up to 61 hours of music streaming on a single charge. To further extend battery life, the HONOR 200 Pro uses AI to detect low periods of inactivity and enters a standby mode that saves precious battery life.

When the time comes to recharge, the HONOR 200 Pro can be fully recharged in 41 minutes, thanks to powerful 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge. A 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge also allows users to top up their battery at any time, ready to take on even the most demanding games and apps without running low on battery life. Featuring a zero-risk AI eye comfort display, 3840Hz risk-free PWM Dimming technology, which eliminates flickering and reduces eye fatigue, the HONOR 200 uses advanced methods to reduce screen flickering and eye strain for users. To protect the user’s sleep, the device features HONOR’s AI circadian night display, which intelligently adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match the time of day.

Adaptive Dimming also intelligently adjusts screen brightness in all lighting conditions, ensuring the most comfortable viewing experience under any circumstance.

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available for purchase in three color ways: ocean cyan, moonlight white, and black at an exciting price of SR2,699.

Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth SR816 including HONOR CHOICE watch, HONOR care+ including 12-months screen protection service for one time, 12-month back cover protection service for one time and 30-day device replacement warranty

HONOR 200 is available in moonlight white, emerald green, and black. The (12GB+512GB) version is available at a price of SR1,999 and (12GB+256GB) version is available at a price of SR1,699. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth SR499 including HONOR choice earbuds and 12-month screen protection service

for one time.

HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 are available for purchase at HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Amazon, Lulu, Noon and other stores.