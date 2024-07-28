Harris’ support for Israel ‘ironclad’ after attack on Golan Heights

You are here

War on Gaza

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 27, 2024. (AFP)
Reuters
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris condemns this horrific attack and mourns for all those killed and wounded
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for Israel’s security is “ironclad,” her national security adviser Phil Gordon said on Sunday, adding that she has been briefed and is closely monitoring a rocket attack on a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
“The Vice President has been briefed and is closely monitoring Hezbollah’s horrific attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel yesterday which killed a number of children and teenagers. She condemns this horrific attack and mourns for all those killed and wounded.
“Israel continues to face severe threats to its security, and the Vice President’s support for Israel’s security is ironclad,” Gordon said in a statement.

 

Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies

Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies
AFP
  • The district is almost surrounded by Algerian territory and has been at the heart of other battles between separatist forces and the national army over the past decade
AFP

DAKAR: A mainly Tuareg separatist coalition on Sunday claimed a major victory over Mali’s army and its Russian allies following three days of intense fighting in a district on the Algerian border.
“Our forces decisively obliterated these enemy columns on Saturday,” said a statement by Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for the CSP-DPA alliance.
“A large amount of equipment and weapons were seized or damaged,” and prisoners were taken, he added.
The statement said seven separatist fighters were killed and 12 wounded in the fighting in Tinzaouatene district.
The nation’s military leaders who seized power in a 2020 coup have made it a priority to retake all of the country from separatist and extremist forces, particularly in Kidal, a pro-independence bastion in the north.
Large-scale fighting broke out Thursday between the army and separatists in Tinzaouatene after the army announced it had retaken control of several districts.
The district is almost surrounded by Algerian territory and has been at the heart of other battles between separatist forces and the national army over the past decade.
No overall toll was available for the Malian army and its Russian allies, but the separatist spokesman shared videos with media showing several bodies lying on the ground believed to be from their side.
In some of the videos, white soldiers are visible among the prisoners.
A local official and a former worker with the UN mission in Kidal said the Malian army had retreated with at least 15 fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group killed or arrested.
Mossa Ag Inzoma, a member of the separatist movement, claimed that “dozens” of Wagner fighters and soldiers had been killed or taken prisoner.
But the army said its units on patrol in Tinzaouatene district for three days had begun rearguard action between Friday and Saturday.
The army rarely communicates its losses, and pressure from the junta along with armed groups has silenced most independent sources of information in the areas of fighting.
Separatist groups lost control of several districts in 2023 after a military offensive that saw junta forces take Kidal.
There have been several accusations of rights abuses of the civilian population by the army and Wagner forces. Malian authorities have denied the allegations.
Violence by terroriists linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh, as well as community self-defense and criminal organizations, has also rocked Mali since 2012.
A junta led by Col. Assimi Goita took power in 2020, citing the civilian government’s inability to stem the unrest, and broke the country’s traditional alliance with former colonial power France in favor of Russia.

 

Kamala Harris campaign raises $200 million in a week

US Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, July 27, 2024. (Reuters)
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, July 27, 2024. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • “In the week since we got started, @KamalaHarris has raised $200 million dollars. 66 percent of that is from new donors,” Harris’ deputy campaign manager said
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris’s election campaign said on Sunday it has raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers in the week since she became the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.
President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on Sunday last week and endorsed Harris for the Nov. 5 vote against Republican former President Donald Trump.
“In the week since we got started, @KamalaHarris has raised $200 million dollars. 66 percent of that is from new donors. We’ve signed up 170,000 new volunteers,” Harris’ deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, posted on X.
Polls over the past week, including one by Reuters/Ipsos, show Harris and Trump essentially tied, setting the stage for a close-fought campaign over the 100 days left until the election.
Trump’s campaign said in early July that it raised $331 million in the second quarter, topping the $264 million that Biden’s campaign and its Democratic allies raised in the same period. Trump’s campaign had $284.9 million in cash on hand at the end of June while the Democratic campaign had $240 million in cash on hand at the time.
Harris has secured support from a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, likely ensuring she will become the party’s nominee for president next month.
“So our vice president is the presumptive nominee. We will have the official vote on August 1,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison told MSNBC on Sunday.
Biden withdrew from the race amid questions about his age and health following a faltering debate performance against Trump in late June. Biden pledged to remain in office as president until his term ends on Jan. 20, 2025.
Harris’ takeover has reenergized a campaign that had faltered badly amid Democrats’ doubts about Biden’s chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue to govern had he won.
Polls showed that Trump had built a lead over Biden, including in battleground states, after Biden’s disastrous debate performance.
A New York Times/Siena College national poll published Thursday found Harris has narrowed what had been a sizable Trump lead while Trump had a two percentage point lead over her in a Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on July 23 showed a two point lead for Harris.
Mitch Landrieu, a campaign co-chair, said on MSNBC that Harris “had one of the best weeks that we’ve seen in politics in the last 50 years.”
“This is going to be a very close race,” he said.
Trump’s fundraising surged when he was convicted in late May on felony charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. An assassination attempt against him this month was also expected to spur campaign contributions.

In Afghanistan, Taliban ban on girls’ education leaves thousands of classrooms empty

In Afghanistan, Taliban ban on girls’ education leaves thousands of classrooms empty
  • About 1.1 million girls denied access to formal education since Taliban ban in 2021
  • Afghanistan had about 4,000 secondary and high schools for girls
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Before the Taliban suspended secondary education for girls, some of Salma’s friends had attended her school in Kabul with their older sisters. But after the ban was imposed almost three years ago, they stopped going to classes altogether.

“They didn’t want to come alone. It’s sad to lose my friends,” Salma, who is now in the fifth grade, told Arab News.

She also recalled visiting the classrooms for older girls, located on the second floor, with her friends back then — something she no longer does because the level has been empty since the ban. It reminded the 12-year-old of the future that lies ahead for her.

“It’s even more upsetting to think that we will not be able to come to our school after two years. We will graduate after grade six and then there will be no future for us after that,” she said.

Since September 2021 — a month after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan — girls have been prohibited from attending secondary school, resulting in about 1.1 million girls being denied access to formal education and leaving thousands of classrooms and buildings empty.

“Girls’ schools are active only up to the sixth grade. The rest of the classes — seventh through 12th grades — are … not being used,” an official from the Afghan Ministry of Education told Arab News. “The remaining buildings are non-functional.”

Afghanistan officially recognized about 20,000 schools as of August 2022, of which only about half had functional buildings and about 5,000 were damaged after the war, data from the education ministry showed. Meanwhile, according to official estimates, there were about 4,000 secondary and high schools for girls in the country before the education ban was put in place.

With classrooms and buildings that once housed the older girls now empty, they could instead be used to accommodate more girls in lower grades, said Najla Ahmadzai, a public school teacher in Kabul.

“Previously, we didn’t have sufficient space to admit more girl students. We had very low admission rates. Now that we have more space, we can admit more girls, especially in grades one to three,” she told Arab News, adding that the unused spaces can bring about “positive change.”

But even then, the empty classrooms previously used by girls in higher grades “makes my heart ache,” she said.

“It’s painful and unbelievable for me as a teacher and as a mother. I think about my own daughters but also about the daughters of the country. They have the right to get an education and deserve to be a part of society.”

The abandoned buildings are painful reminders of what was taken from girls like Bibi Laila, who, at 16, is among those who are not allowed to attend school.

“Instead of using the buildings to educate girls, especially older girls, they are just empty and turning into scary spaces because no one has gone there for the past three years,” Laila said.

“We have schools, we have buildings, we have teachers, books and everything. We can go to school starting tomorrow. But the (Taliban) policy is stopping me and thousands of other girls from becoming educated and achieving our dreams and hopes.”

Neither appeals at home nor international pressure on the Taliban administration have helped to lift the ban, which authorities have repeatedly said was an “internal matter.” The ban was later extended to universities also, with more than 100,000 female students blocked from completing their degrees.

“If we don’t go back to school we are becoming illiterate,” Laila said. “We are very sad but we can’t do anything. I think people in the country and the world are forgetting us.”

US’s Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to ‘respect democratic process’ in vote

US’s Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to ‘respect democratic process’ in vote
AFP
  • Washington is keen, as is Caracas, for an easing of punitive measures against Venezuela’s critical but severely weakened oil sector at a time of great pressure on crude prices with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East
AFP

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for all parties in Venezuela to “respect the democratic process” in an election on Sunday, speaking less than an hour before polls open.
“The Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation. The international community is going to be watching this very closely. We urge all parties to honor their commitments and to respect the democratic process,” Blinken told reporters in Japan.
Venezuelans will vote between continuity in President Nicolas Maduro or change in rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia amid high tension following the incumbent’s threat of a “bloodbath” if he loses, which polls suggest is likely.
Maduro, who is seeking a third six-year term at the helm of the once wealthy South American petro-state, is accused of locking up critics and harassing the opposition in a climate of rising authoritarianism.
Blinken said the election is a “pivotal event at a pivotal time given the severe political, economic and humanitarian crises the country faces.”
Washington is keen, as is Caracas, for an easing of punitive measures against Venezuela’s critical but severely weakened oil sector at a time of great pressure on crude prices with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Venezuela has also been a major source of migration pressure on the southern US border, a situation experts say will only worsen in the event of a post-election political crisis.
The United States has insisted that the lifting of sanctions depends on a fair vote.

Bangladesh students vow to resume protests unless leaders freed

Bangladesh students vow to resume protests unless leaders freed
AFP
  • Hasina has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition
AFP

DHAKA:A Bangladeshi student group has vowed to resume protests that sparked a lethal police crackdown and nationwide unrest unless several of their leaders are released from custody on Sunday.
Last week’s violence killed at least 205 people, according to an AFP count of police and hospital data, in one of the biggest upheavals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure.
Army patrols and a nationwide curfew remain in place more than a week after they were imposed, and a police dragnet has scooped up thousands of protesters including at least half a dozen student leaders.
Members of Students Against Discrimination, whose campaign against civil service job quotas precipitated the unrest, said they would end their weeklong protest moratorium.
The group’s chief Nahid Islam and others “should be freed and the cases against them must be withdrawn,” Abdul Hannan Masud told reporters in an online briefing late Saturday.
Masud, who did not disclose his location because he was in hiding from authorities, also demanded “visible actions” be taken against government ministers and police officers responsible for the deaths of protesters.
“Otherwise, Students Against Discrimination will be forced to launch tough protests” from Monday, he said.
Islam and two other senior members of the protest group were on Friday forcibly discharged from hospital in the capital Dhaka and taken away by a group of plainclothes detectives.
Earlier in the week Islam told AFP he was being treated at the hospital for injuries police inflicted on him during an earlier round of detention and said he was in fear for his life.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters Friday that the trio were taken into custody for their own safety but did not confirm if they had been formally arrested.
Police told AFP on Sunday that detectives had taken two others into custody, while a Students Against Discrimination activist told AFP that a third had been taken on Sunday morning.
At least 9,000 people have been arrested nationwide since the unrest began according to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh’s largest daily newspaper.
While a curfew imposed last weekend remains in force, it has been progressively eased through the week, in a sign of the Hasina government’s confidence that order was gradually being restored.
Bangladesh’s mobile Internet network was restored in the afternoon, 11 days after a nationwide blackout imposed at the height of the unrest.
Fixed line broadband connections had already been restored on Tuesday but the vast majority of Bangladesh’s 141 million Internet users rely on their mobile devices to connect with the world, according to the national telecoms regulator.
One small street rally held in Dhaka on Sunday to demand Hasina’s resignation was quickly dispersed by police.
Protests began this month over the reintroduction of a quota scheme reserving more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.
With around 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures, the move deeply upset graduates facing an acute employment crisis.
Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists to the ruling Awami League.
The Supreme Court cut the number of reserved jobs last week but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap the quotas entirely.
Hasina has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.
Protests had remained largely peaceful until attacks by police and pro-government student groups on demonstrators last week.

