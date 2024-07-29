You are here

  • Home
  • Lyles targets Olympic medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status

Lyles targets Olympic medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status

Lyles targets Olympic medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status
Noah Lyles, right, of the US, poses for photos while traveling along the Seine River in Paris during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmkc5

Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Lyles targets Olympic medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status

Lyles targets Olympic medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status
  • Lyles winning a treble gold (100, 200 and 4x100m relay) at last year’s world championships in Budapest led to World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe dubbing the 27-year old American as an ‘absolute rock star’
  • The cameras will again be on Lyles in Paris as he seeks to improve on his Tokyo Games showing, where he came away with a bronze in the 200m
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Noah Lyles will look to banish his Tokyo demons when he takes to the Olympic track in Paris in his continuing bid to fill the void left by Usain Bolt.

Lyles took a major step toward that dream by winning treble gold (100, 200 and 4x100m relay) at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

It led to World Athletics president Sebastian Coe dubbing Lyles, whose contract renewal with Adidas this season was described as the biggest since Bolt’s with Puma, an “absolute rock star.”

Dread-locked rapper more than rock star, the 27-year-old American’s efforts in the Hungarian capital were captured in Netflix’s docuseries entitled “Sprint.”

It firmly shone the spotlight on the self-assured Lyles, who looks more than ready to bring track back into the wider public consciousness and whose brashness was clear for all to hear in a litany of quotable soundbites.

“You have to have the mindset of an icon,” Lyles said of being a top sprinter in “Sprint.”

“I’m a true believer in that the moment isn’t bigger than me, the moment was made for me.”

While many pundits insist that such an outlook is hardly rare for elite athletes, there is no doubt his brazen approach rubs many other people up the wrong way, not least legions of NBA basketball players — and their fans — after Lyles had questioned their claim to be real “world champions.”

Either way, the cameras will again be on Lyles in Paris as he seeks to improve on his Tokyo Games showing, where he came away with a bronze in the 200m.

“That bronze still burns a hole in my chest,” Lyles said last weekend after winning the 100m in a personal best of 9.81 seconds into a slight headwind at the London Diamond League.

“I will be carrying it around during Paris just to remind me that this is not the color we are coming back with.”

His victory in London, however, left Lyles in buoyant mood, and in no fear of Jamaican Kishane Thompson, the fastest man of the year after his 9.77sec in Kingston last month.

“I beat everyone that I touch,” he said. “I don’t see why the Jamaicans are any different. This is what I pray for, this is what I live for and I back myself up, don’t I?“

Lyles, who suffered from chronic asthma as a child, added: “I know exactly where I am ahead of Paris.

“The more eyes on me, the better I perform, or at least that’s what my therapist says. When the TV cameras are on me and people are there, I am not losing.”

The American is still hoping to complete an audacious bid for medals in four events in Paris, adding the 4x400m relay to his repertoire.

He ruffled feathers in the world indoors in Glasgow in March when, after claiming 60m silver behind teammate Christian Coleman, he was selected for the 4x400m relay squad that also won silver.

It was a callup that left the US federation accused of favoritism.

“Let’s just say a lot of people in the US were very, very, very upset that I ran the 4x400 and to that I would say, ‘run faster, push me out!’,” Lyles said.

Bolt retired from the sport in 2017 having won 11 world and eight Olympic golds.

Lyles, whose Budapest sprint double was the first since Bolt’s at the Beijing worlds in 2015, said: “Usain Bolt has done it and him saying to me that he sees what I am doing and he respects it, it is amazing.

“I am the guy who wants to move past being track-famous. I want people to see me on the track, but in GQ and my docu-series, and realize I’m a cool guy too.

“Medals are the first step because then people pay attention to you.

“Then you can go into different directions: fashion, music. You can start collaborating with other people, artists and the world.”

Lyles needs to continue his fine form into the Paris Olympics — the ultimate global championships for the American spectator — simply because to continue garnering attention, he needs to keep winning medals.

That was the go-to strength and allure of Bolt: His ability to dominate and win multiple gold medals at global championships.

Paris podiums beckon for Lyles.
 

Topics: Noah Lyles

Related

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
Sport
Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Sport
A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
Updated 51 min 58 sec ago
AP
Follow

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
  • The US had a strong Sunday on Day 2 of the Games
  • Leon Marchand lived up to the huge expectations at his home Olympics with a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke
Updated 51 min 58 sec ago
AP

PARIS: On the first sunny day of the Paris Olympics, the stars from the US shined bright.

Simone Biles and LeBron James dazzled, so did the US women’s soccer team. Torri Huske grabbed some of the spotlight, and Haley Batten made a name for herself by earning a silver medal in mountain biking for the best finish ever by an American rider.

Although it was French swimmer Leon Marchand who received the most boisterous cheers in crushing the field to win gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, the US had a strong Sunday on Day 2 of the Games.

Gold medalist France's Leon Marchand celebrates after the men's 400m individual medley swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 28, 2024. (AFP)

Simone shines

Biles made her Olympic return three years after pulling out of multiple finals at the Tokyo Games to protect her safety, which prompted an international discussion about mental health, by powering through discomfort she felt in her calf to lead the US women’s gymnastics team into the finals.

Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles went 1-2-3 in the all-around during early qualifying, though Chiles will miss the all-around final due to rules that limit countries to entering two athletes per competition.

There’s a chance Chiles will make the floor exercise final should she finish in the top eight. Lee is practically a lock for the beam and bars finals, with 2020 floor exercise champion Jade Carey in good position to join Biles in the vault final.

But all eyes were on Biles, who briefly scared an entire nation when she left the after her floor exercise and received medical attention. She had tweaked her calf in warmup, but US coach Cecile Landi said it was a minor injury.

She performed in front of a star-studded crowd that included Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Snoop Dogg, Anna Wintour and Lady Gaga, who wrote on social media of Biles: “She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!”

LeBron James leads Team USA

Two of the most experienced Olympians on the US men’s basketball team, James and Kevin Durant, began the squad’s bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal with a near-flawless performance.

Durant made his first eight shots and scored 23 points, James added 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the US rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia in the Olympic opener for both teams.

Lebron James of the US scores a basket during the Group C Olympics basketball preliminary game against Serbia  at the Lille, Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneve-d'Ascq, France, on July 28, 2024. (Reuters) 

James and Durant were a combined 18 for 22 from the field — 8 of 9 for Durant, 9 of 13 for James — as the US had no trouble with the reigning World Cup silver medalists.

Jrue Holiday scored 15, Devin Booker had 12 and Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry each added 11 for the US

Pool party

Huske knocked off world-record holder Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 100 butterfly, using a strong finish to get her hands to the wall just ahead of her teammate in a 1-2 finish for the US

The favorite went out with her usual strategy: start fast and try to hold on. It worked at the US trials, where she set her world record of 55.18 last month, and she was under record pace at the turn.

But Huske chased her down in the race that really mattered. The winner touched in 55.59 — about the length of a finger ahead of Walsh’s time of 55.63.

When Huske saw the “1” beside her name on the scoreboard, she reached across the lane rope to give Walsh and hug while breaking down in tears.

Marchand, meanwhile, lived up to the huge expectations at his home Olympics with a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke. He was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50.

Marchand claimed that mark at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, erasing a record held by Michael Phelps for 15 years.

And, in an upset, Italian swimmer Nicolo Martinenghi shocked record-holder Adam Peaty in the 100 breaststroke.

Peaty, the gold medalist in both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, had taken a long layoff to deal with mental health issues. Upon his return, he worked his way back up to speed and entered the final as the top qualifier but settled for silver as his quest for a third consecutive gold was ended.

US soccer wins

Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals to lead the US past Germany 4-1 and put the team in good position to advance out of its group at the Olympics.

Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also scored for the Americans, who defeated Zambia 3-0 in the opener but won’t know their fate in the knockout round for sure until after the final Group B matches on Wednesday.

The Americans play Australia in Marseille to conclude group play.

Mountain biker medals

Batten broke a rule but still came home with America’s best ever mountain biking finish when she won silver.

Batten was fined by the Olympic mountain bike judges for violating a rule on the final lap of her race. She was jockeying for second place when she went through a lane dedicated for taking on food and drink or stopping for mechanical problems.

After the judges reviewed the footage, they decided Batten had done neither and broke one of the rules of the race. She was fined 500 Swiss francs, or about $565, for “failure to respect the instructions of the race organization or commissaires,” though the judges apparently decided that the infraction was not serious enough to warrant a disqualification.

Batten finished ninth three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his first round match Tennis Men's Singles against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the Paris 2024 Olympics on  July 28, 2024. (REUTERS)

Tennis veterans win

Rafael Nadal was unsure he could even play men’s singles Sunday the day before his match, but turned up at Roland Garros and beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.

The victory set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic.

It will be the 60th meeting between this pair of greats, more than any other two men have played against each other in the sport’s Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, leads the head-to-head series 30-29, and his 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal’s 22.

Andy Murray’s tennis career, meanwhile, was extended for at least one more match when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win. Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9.

The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.

The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds — from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.


 

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Sport
A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Palestinian Olympic swimmer hopes for sporting chance
Sport
Palestinian Olympic swimmer hopes for sporting chance

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Updated 29 July 2024
AP
Follow

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Updated 29 July 2024
AP

PARIS: The 2024 Olympics are underway. Australia led the medal standings after the second day of competition, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Sunday, July 28
ARCHERY
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: South Korea
Silver: China
Bronze: Mexico
CANOE SLALOM
WOMEN’S KAYAK SINGLE
Gold: Jessica Fox, Australia
Silver: Klaudia Zwolinska, Poland
Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Britain

Jessica Fox of Australia gestures after winning the gold in the women's single at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in  Whitewater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 28, 2024. (Reuters)


CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Gold: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, France
Silver: Haley Batten, United States
Bronze: Jenny Rissveds, Sweden
FENCING
MEN’S EPEE INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Koki Kano, Japan
Silver: Yannick Borel, France
Bronze: Mohamed Elsayed, Egypt
WOMEN’S FOIL INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Lee Kiefer, United States
Silver: Lauren Scruggs, United States
Bronze: Eleanor Harvey, Canada
JUDO
WOMEN’S 52KG
Gold: Diyora Keldiyorova, Uzbekistan
Silver: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo
Bronze: Larissa Pimenta, Brazil and Amandine Buchard, France

Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's Judo 52kg final by defeating Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo. (REUTERS)

MEN’S 66KG
Gold: Hifumi Abe, Japan
Silver: Willian Lima, Brazil
Bronze: Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Kazakhstan and Denis Vieru, Moldova
SHOOTING
MEN’S 10M AIR PISTOL
Gold: Xie Yu, China
Silver: Federico Nilo Maldini, Italy
Bronze: Paolo Monna, Italy
SKATEBOARDING
WOMEN’S STREET
Gold: Coco Yoshizawa, Japan
Silver: Liz Akama, Japan
Bronze: Rayssa Leal, Brazil
SWIMMING
MEN’S 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Gold: Léon Marchand, France
Silver: Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan
Bronze: Carson Foster, United States

Leon Marchand of France celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Olympic record in the Men's Swimming 400m Individual Medley Final at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, on July 28, 2024. (REUTERS)

MEN’S 100M BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy
Silver: Adam Peaty, Britain and Nic Fink, United States
WOMEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY
Gold: Torri Huske, United States
Silver: Gretchen Walsh, United States
Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China
WOMEN’S 10M AIR PISTOL
Gold: Oh Ye-jin, South Korea
Silver: Kim Ye-ji, South Korea
Bronze: Manu Bhaker, India
 

Saturday, July 27
CYCLING
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL
Gold: Remco Evenepoel, Belgium
Silver: Filippo Ganna, Italy
Bronze: Wout van Aert, Belgium
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL
Gold: Grace Brown, Australia
Silver: Anna Henderson, Britain
Bronze: Chloe Dygert, United States
DIVING
WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, China
Silver: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, United States
Bronze: Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, Britain
FENCING
WOMEN’S EPEE INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Vivian Kong, Hong Kong
Silver: Auriane Mallo-Breton, France
Bronze: Eszter Muhari, Hungary
MEN’S SABER INDIVIDUAL
Bronze: Luigi Samele, Italy
JUDO
WOMEN 48KG
Gold: Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan
Silver: Baasankhuu Bavuudori, Mongolia
Bronze: Shirine Boukli, France, and Tara Babulfath, Sweden
MEN 60KG
Gold: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan
Silver: Luka Mkheidze, France
Bronze: Ryuju Nagayama, Japan and Francisco Garrigos, Spain
RUGBY SEVENS
Gold: France
Silver: Fiji
Bronze: South Africa
SHOOTING
10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM
Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, China
Silver: Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun, South Korea
Bronze: Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev, Kazakhstan
SWIMMING
MEN’S 400M FREESTYLE
Gold: Lukas Maertens, Germany
Silver: Elijah Winnington, Australia
Bronze: Kim Woo-min, South Korea
MEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Italy
WOMEN’S 400M FREESTYLE
Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Silver: Summer McIntosh, Canada
Bronze: Katie Ledecky, United States
WOMEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Australia
Silver: United States
Bronze: China
 

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss
Sport
First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss
Tunisian fencer wins first Arab 2024 Olympics medal with silver in sabre final
Sport
Tunisian fencer wins first Arab 2024 Olympics medal with silver in sabre final

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK
Updated 29 July 2024
AP
Follow

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK
  • Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club
  • The 29-year-old Spanish is one seven LIV players in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris
Updated 29 July 2024
AP

ROCESTER, England: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey.
Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club, a stroke ahead of Hatton (69), season points leader Joaquin-Niemann (65) and defending champion Cameron-Smith (69).
“Finally got one done,” said Rahm, who has fought a foot problem this season. “You never want to get those feelings to go on for too long, and to get over the hump feels great incredible. It’s been a fantastic week and a fantastic year, and just relieved that it happened. … Feels like I got a lot of weight off my shoulders on that one.”
On the par-4 18th, Hatton hit a 75-foot putt to 5 feet and missed the par try to hand Rahm his first victory since the 2023 Masters. Rahm and Hatton led Legion XIII to the team title.
“Obviously, you always want to win,” Rahm said. “Selfishly, you always want to get that done. But you don’t want to see a teammate and a good friend missing a putt for that to happen for me. It’s a bit of an unusual situation that I don’t think any of us are used to.”
Rahm is one seven LIV players in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris. The 29-year-old Spanish star joined LIV in December.
Hatton, the Nashville winner in June, played in the group behind Rahm.
“Still pretty raw for me as an individual,” Hatton said. “It’s kind of hard to put that to one the side. Golf is generally an individual sport.”
 

Topics: LIV Golf Jon Rahm

Related

Ogletree leads LIV Golf UK as Smash and Legion share team lead
Golf
Ogletree leads LIV Golf UK as Smash and Legion share team lead
Jon Rahm hoping to ride Spanish momentum to end drought
Golf
Jon Rahm hoping to ride Spanish momentum to end drought

Underweight George Russell disqualified after Belgian Grand Prix win, Lewis Hamilton takes victory

Underweight George Russell disqualified after Belgian Grand Prix win, Lewis Hamilton takes victory
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Underweight George Russell disqualified after Belgian Grand Prix win, Lewis Hamilton takes victory

Underweight George Russell disqualified after Belgian Grand Prix win, Lewis Hamilton takes victory
  • Russell’s car was initially weighed at 798kg, which is exactly on the minimum weight limit for car and driver combined
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Lewis Hamilton emerged as the winner of a dramatic Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after Mercedes teammate George Russell, who took the chequered flag, was disqualified when his car was found to be underweight following the race.
It is the second win of the season for the seven-time world champion following his success at Silverstone earlier this month and the 105th of his Formula One career.
It was also the third Mercedes victory in the last four races following a poor run of results in the last two years although they initially thought they had wrapped up a compelling one-two.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was elevated to second with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc moving up from fourth to third.
The 26-year-old Russell, who started sixth on the grid, produced a stunning performance on the track, the only driver to opt for a one-stop policy that saw him nursing his second set of tires for 34 of the 44 laps.
He was able to hold off Hamilton and the flying McLaren of Piastri, who finished third, to claim what he thought was his third grand prix victory.
His joy, however, was short-lived as a technical report released after the race said Russell’s car had been found to be 1.5kg below the minimum weight limit for car and driver combined.
“Car 63 is disqualified from the race classification,” the stewards announced in a statement.
“All other drivers move up in the classification,” they added.
Russell’s car was initially weighed at 798kg, which is exactly on the minimum weight limit for car and driver combined.
But stewards found it had not been fully drained of fuel and when it was weighed again it registered 796.5kg.
“Heartbreaking,” Russell said on social media.
“We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race.
“We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first.
“There will be more to come,” he added.
Leclerc, who started on pole position, crossed the line in fourth ahead of three-time world champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Lando Norris in the second McLaren and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.
They were followed by Sergio Perez, who started second, in the second Red Bull, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.
After Saturday’s deluge, the race began in bright, warm and dry conditions.
Leclerc enjoyed a smooth start from pole as Hamilton beat Perez to take second into La Source, where they battled wheel to wheel.
Norris had a poor start and ran through a gravel trap, falling to seventh behind Russell and Sainz as the early order settled while Verstappen gained two places to rise to ninth, having started 11th due to a 10-place penalty for taking an additional new engine.
Hamilton’s pace took him within reach of Leclerc on lap three when, using Drag Reduction System (DRS), he swept into the lead on the Kemmel Straight.
He stayed there and by lap five led Leclerc by a second ahead of Perez, Piastri and Russell with Sainz sixth, the only top 10 driver on hard tires, ahead of Norris and Verstappen.
Russell and Verstappen came in after 10 laps, both switching from mediums to hards and re-joining in 13th and 14th respectively before Hamilton, Perez and Piastri pitted one lap later.
Norris finally pitted on lap 16, rejoining eighth behind Verstappen with whom he battled until the end of the race.
With all of the other contenders pitting a second time, Russell became the fifth race leader and opted to stay out on the one-stop strategy.
Hamilton closed but instead of waving his teammate through, Russell was given the all-clear to race him, a potentially dangerous strategy from Mercedes as Piastri quickly closed on them.
With five laps to go, Hamilton was two seconds behind Russell and Piastri 5.4 adrift, the top three setting up a grandstand finish that saw Piastri close up to within two seconds while the Mercedes men tussled to the flag.
“We had such a disaster on Friday when the car was nowhere,” said Hamilton.
“We made some changes and it was difficult to know in the wet yesterday, but the car was fantastic.”
Verstappen still leads the championship race with 277 points, 78 clear of Norris. Red Bull top the constructors’ championship 42 points ahead of McLaren.
Formula One now heads into a summer break with the next race in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix on August 25.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Belgium Belgian Grand Prix

Related

Late-night gamer Verstappen eyes redemption at Belgian Grand Prix
Motorsport
Late-night gamer Verstappen eyes redemption at Belgian Grand Prix
Penalized Max Verstappen tops qualifying, Charles Leclerc takes Belgium pole
Motorsport
Penalized Max Verstappen tops qualifying, Charles Leclerc takes Belgium pole

Designs for King Salman Stadium and sports facilities announced

King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities will be located in the north of Riyadh, on King Salman Road.
King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities will be located in the north of Riyadh, on King Salman Road.
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Designs for King Salman Stadium and sports facilities announced

King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities will be located in the north of Riyadh, on King Salman Road.
  • The stadium, which will be the headquarters of the Saudi national football team and host major sporting events, will be located in the north of Riyadh
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The designs for King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities have been unveiled, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The stadium, which will be the headquarters of the Saudi national football team and host major sporting events and activities, will be located in the north of Riyadh, on King Salman Road next to King Abdulaziz Park.

It will be close to vital sites in the capital such as King Khalid International Airport and will be connected to Riyadh Train Station and main roads, making it readily accessible, SPA said.

The design of the stadium, scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2029, was selected from among several designs submitted by 6 specialized international companies. The design meets FIFA requirements and standards of sustainability and architectural excellence.

The main stadium will have green walls and roofs and an area exceeding 96,500 square meters. The stadium design was inspired by local urbanism and achieves the requirements of environmental sustainability and green buildings, SPA added.

The stadium and its sports facilities cover an area of ​​more than 660,000 square meters, including a range of facilities for practicing various sports activities.

It will house a number of shopping centers and recreational places that will be available to all age groups throughout the day, making it an attractive destination for visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The capacity of the main stadium will be 92,000 seats and it will include a royal box that accommodates 150 seats, 120 hospitality suites, 300 seats for important people, and 2,200 VIP seats.

The stadium will have sustainable cooling systems for the fans’ seats and the stadium floor, internal gardens, and a walking path on the roof of the stadium with a view of King Abdulaziz Park.

Topics: King Salman Stadium Riyadh

Related

PIF’s New Murabba Development Co. unveils design of new multi-use stadium
Business & Economy
PIF’s New Murabba Development Co. unveils design of new multi-use stadium

Latest updates

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again
Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again
Oil prices rise on fears of wider Middle East conflict after rocket strike in Golan Heights
Oil prices rise on fears of wider Middle East conflict after rocket strike in Golan Heights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.