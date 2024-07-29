You are here

  UK welcomes Lebanese government's call for cessation of violence
UK welcomes Lebanese government's call for cessation of violence

UK welcomes Lebanese government’s call for cessation of violence
Photos of the children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a football field, are displayed at a roundabout as people light candles in their memories, at the village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP)
Reuters
AFP
UK welcomes Lebanese government’s call for cessation of violence

UK welcomes Lebanese government’s call for cessation of violence
Reuters AFP
LONDON: Britain welcomes the Lebanese government’s call for a cessation of all violence after an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights blamed on Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Britain’s foreign minister said following a call with Lebanon’s prime minister.
“I spoke to (Lebanon’s) Prime Minister @Najib_Mikati today to express my concern at escalating tension and welcomed the Government of Lebanon’s statement urging for cessation of all violence,” David Lammy wrote on X on Monday.
“We both agreed that widening of conflict in the region is in nobody’s interest.”

A flurry of diplomatic activity is underway to contain an expected Israeli response against Hezbollah, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said.
On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had vowed to “hit the enemy hard” after rocket fire from Lebanon killed 12 minors, raisings fears the war in Gaza could spread.
Israel has accused Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement of firing a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket, but the Iran-backed group — which has regularly targeted Israeli military positions — said it had “no connection” to the incident.
Bou Habib said the United States, France and others were trying to contain the escalation, in an interview late Sunday with local broadcaster Al-Jadeed.
“Israel will escalate in a limited way and Hezbollah will respond in a limited way... These are the assurances we’ve received,” Bou Habib said.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had also said that “talks are ongoing with international, European and Arab sides to protect Lebanon and ward off dangers,” in a statement Sunday.
The rocket fire in Majdal Shams, whose population is Arabic-speaking Druze, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return early from the United States.
On Sunday, the White House said the deadly rocket fire was “conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah.”

War on Gaza Israel Lebanon UK Hezbollah

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 
  • Authorities received intelligence about a pair planning to smuggle drugs hidden in a cargo vehicle
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Anti-Narcotics Department foiled two significant drug smuggling rings, seizing 600,000 narcotic pills and arresting 12 suspects in a series of coordinated operations, news agency Petra reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, AND officials intercepted 400,000 pills two smugglers were trying to transport into Jordan, intending to re-export them to a neighboring country. Both individuals were arrested.

In a separate incident, authorities received intelligence about a pair planning to smuggle drugs hidden in a cargo vehicle. Detailed surveillance led to their capture in Zarqa Governorate, where 200,000 pills were found in a concealed compartment. The suspects were detained as they approached a border crossing, marking another major success in the fight against drug trafficking.

The spokesperson also said a strategic crackdown in the central Badia region targeted high-profile suspects and drug networks. Supported by a special unit, AND agents detained four individuals, two of whom were classified as highly dangerous, and seized various narcotics, including pills, hashish and cocaine.

In other operations AND officers raided two adjacent houses in Balqa Governorate, identified as distribution centers for illegal drugs. The raid resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of 12,000 pills.

In Tafilah Governorate, a notorious drug dealer was arrested after a well-planned raid, leading to the seizure of 2,000 pills and six hashish tablets.

Similarly, in Mafraq Governorate, AND agents captured another dealer, uncovering seven hashish tablets and a stash of narcotic pills.

Jordan

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election
  • Tunisian President Kais Saied is widely expected to seek another five-year term
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

TUNIS: The Tunisian Independent High Authority for Elections announced that candidates for the Oct. 6 presidential election can begin submitting their documents on Monday.

The submission period will remain open until August 6, news agency TAP reported.

Candidates or their authorized representatives must submit documents in person at the authority headquarters in Tunis between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Each submission must include a notarization confirming the authenticity of the signatures, validated by the relevant authorities.

For those representing political parties, the authority requires that the candidacy declaration bears the signature of the party’s legal representative, as well as their contact details.

Candidates must submit a list of their endorsers in paper and electronic formats, including comprehensive details of each endorser. The paper version must include the signatures of the endorsers and be notarized if the endorsers are elected council members or presidents.

The detailed requirements are intended to ensure a transparent and fair process leading up to the presidential election in October.

Tunisian President Kais Saied is widely expected to seek another five-year term. Elected in 2019, Saied, a former constitutional law professor and anti-establishment candidate, promised to combat corruption.

In 2021 he took full control of the country by dismissing the elected parliament and ruling by decree, a move the opposition condemned as a coup. He then supervised the drafting of a new constitution, which was approved by referendum in 2022. This new constitution established a presidential system and weakened the powers of parliament.

Saied’s consolidation of power has exacerbated Tunisia’s long-standing economic woes. Unemployment is at 15 percent, and about 4 million of the country’s 12 million people live in poverty.

A crackdown on dissent has led to the prosecution of more than 60 journalists, lawyers and political opponents, according to the National Union of Tunisian Journalists.

Tunisia

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
  • The organization will offer lottery games along with others designed to cater to players’ interests and financial preferences
  • Those who violated the law would face severe penalties
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A license to operate the first authorized lottery in the UAE has been granted by the country’s gaming regulatory authority.
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is a commercial gaming operator specializing in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content.
Operating under the banner “UAE Lottery,” the organization will offer lottery games along with others designed to cater to players’ interests and financial preferences, according Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The Game LLC, a subsidiary of Momentum, has a portfolio that includes mobile game development and publishing, virtual reality experiences, iGaming, esports management and content platform services.
The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority said a framework was in place to ensure a well-regulated commercial gaming sector based on transparency, accountability, consumer protection and respect the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.
It emphasized it was illegal to engage, conduct or facilitate commercial gaming activities in the UAE without approval and those who violated the law would face severe penalties.

UAE gaming lottery

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh approved a new law allowing public employees to take up a second job outside official working hours provided it does not affect their productivity and commitment to their official work, Petra News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Khasawneh said his government decided on the law after an in-depth study on allowing public sector employees to work outside official working hours and “according to very transparent controls.”

He said that allowing public sector employees to have a second job “is an exchange of benefits and expertise,” and noted that there are public sector employees who have “the qualifications, experience and expertise to provide an academic addition if available or wish to lecture at universities or in a sector such as the information technology sector.”

Jordan

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack
  • Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut
  • Turkiye-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also canceled flights
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters

BEIRUT: Flights at Beirut airport have been canceled or delayed with Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) saying disruptions to its schedule were related to insurance risks, as tensions escalate between Israel and armed political group Hezbollah.
Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut by the group’s carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Lufthansa up to and including July 30 “in an abundance of caution.”
A rocket strike that killed 12 teenagers and children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday has added to concerns that Israel and the Iran-backed group could engage in a full-scale war.
Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday authorized the government to respond to the strike. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts.
Beirut airport’s flight information board and flight tracking website Flightradar24 show Turkish Airlines also canceled two flights overnight on Sunday.
Turkiye-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also canceled flights scheduled to land in Beirut on Monday, Flightradar24 shows.
The airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport is Lebanon’s only airport. It has been targeted in the country’s civil war, and previous fighting with Israel, including in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
On Sunday, MEA said it had delayed the departure of some flights set to land in Beirut overnight. Additional delays to flights landing on Monday were then announced due to “technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations,” MEA said.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have increased cross-border exchanges of fire since the Gaza war began. The conflict has disrupted flights and shipping across the region, including during reciprocal drone and missile attacks between Israel and Iran in April.
Lufthansa has already suspended night-time flights to and from Beirut for July due to “current developments” in the Middle East.

War on Gaza Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah Israel

