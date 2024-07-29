HONOR 200 reimagines smartphone portrait photography

The HONOR 200 Series was crafted to elevate portrait photography, and sets a new bar for what users will come to expect from their smartphones.

Through a revolutionary combination of hardware and intelligent software, the HONOR 200 Series excels in a variety of challenging scenarios that are usually difficult to photograph correctly.

Equipped with various groundbreaking AI-powered features, the HONOR 200 Series makes it easier than ever for users to capture every unfolding moment in their lives, ensuring that every detail no matter how small, is forever remembered.

At the heart of the HONOR 200 Series is the 50MP triple studio-level AI portrait camera. A 50MP portrait main camera, 50MP portrait telephoto camera, and 50MP portrait selfie camera work together to capture incredible detail across a variety of angles and scenes.

The HONOR 200 Series brings a unique collaboration with Studio Harcourt to breathe new life into portrait photography. Mostly known for incredibly detailed portraits, Studio Harcourt lent its expertise to HONOR to craft three distinct portrait modes, based on Studio Harcourt’s own iconic photography style.

Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Color, and Harcourt Classic offer three very distinct portrait modes to allow users to unleash their creative side and elevate their portrait photographs to breathtaking new heights.

These three styles use sophisticated vignette and shadow processing to mimic Studio Harcourt’s unmistakeable look and feel in every portrait photo, making each image appear as if it was taken in a studio.

Nighttime photography continues to pose a challenge to most smartphone cameras, mostly due to poor lighting conditions that introduce a lot of blur or noise to an image.

The HONOR 200 series tackles this problem through its AI-enhanced night mode, which captures detailed photos even with challenging lighting conditions.

By intelligently analyzing the subject background and lighting conditions, in addition to the AI algorithm and large sensors, the HONOR 200 Series can produce stunning bokeh effects to capture the perfect nighttime photo, ensuring that the subject is captured perfectly in the spirit of the moment.

The unique AI Stereo-based Bokeh Algorithm on the HONOR 200 Series helps to produce a stunning bokeh effect that is as iconic as one produced by a professional camera.

It uses the main and ultra-wide lenses for each frame to correctly make background adjustments depending on the distance to the subject, ensuring that no details or edges are excessively blurred or sharpened.

With both hardware and software working together to capture stunning photographs every time, the HONOR 200 Series sets itself apart as the master of portrait photography.

Through the iconic pairing of HONOR’s AI-powered imaging technology and Studio Harcourt’s timeless expertise, the HONOR 200 Series delivers an unmatched level of confidence to users who want to capture their most important and memorable moments as they unfold.

HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 are available for purchase at HONOR online store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Amazon, Lulu, Noon and other stores.