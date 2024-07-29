Emirates Biotech launches operations

You are here

From left: Dr. Shadi Jabari, Marc Verbruggen, Shaikh Suhail Ali Saeed Rashed Al-Maktoum, and Hasan Hadi Saad Khalaf at Emirates Biotech headquarters in Dubai, UAE. (Supplied)
29 July 2024
Arab News
29 July 2024
Arab News
SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment and Global Biopolymers Industries have joined forces to establish a new venture to transform the PLA bioplastics industry. 

The company, Emirates Biotech, will spearhead the production and marketing of PLA biopolymers across the Middle East, Africa, and India, offering a sustainable and circular solution to replace traditional fossil fuel-based plastics.

Shaikh Suhail Ali Saeed Rashed Al-Maktoum and Dr. Shadi Jabari, on behalf of SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment, and Theodorus Everwijn, on behalf of Global Biopolymers Industries, signed the partnership agreement. 

Emirates Biotech, formerly known as Gulf Biopolymers Industries, will have its headquarters in Dubai and is planning to build a PLA production facility in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Maktoum said: “Our participation in Emirates Biotech underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainability in the UAE and beyond. By investing in PLA bioplastics, we are taking a proactive step toward building a more eco-conscious society for generations to come, aligning with the UAE’s vision outlined in the Green Agenda 2030.”

“PLA biopolymers are one of the key innovations to lower society’s carbon footprint and combat global plastic pollution,” said Everwijn. 

“By joining forces with SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment we will be able to accelerate this transition and reinforce the position of the UAE as a leading country towards a more sustainable society.”

Verbruggen has been appointed CEO of Emirates Biotech. He has over 10 years’ experience in the PLA bioplastics industry, with expertise in turning startups into global providers of bio-based polymer solutions. 

He said: “The transition to bioplastics is not just a choice. If one wants to reduce the plastic impact on landfills and oceans, it’s a necessity.”

Emirates Biotech will start commercial operations in early 2025 and intends to start construction of its first PLA production plant in the UAE before 2026.

29 July 2024
Arab News
29 July 2024
Arab News

The HONOR 200 Series was crafted to elevate portrait photography, and sets a new bar for what users will come to expect from their smartphones. 

Through a revolutionary combination of hardware and intelligent software, the HONOR 200 Series excels in a variety of challenging scenarios that are usually difficult to photograph correctly. 

Equipped with various groundbreaking AI-powered features, the HONOR 200 Series makes it easier than ever for users to capture every unfolding moment in their lives, ensuring that every detail no matter how small, is forever remembered.

At the heart of the HONOR 200 Series is the 50MP triple studio-level AI portrait camera. A 50MP portrait main camera, 50MP portrait telephoto camera, and 50MP portrait selfie camera work together to capture incredible detail across a variety of angles and scenes. 

The HONOR 200 Series brings a unique collaboration with Studio Harcourt to breathe new life into portrait photography. Mostly known for incredibly detailed portraits, Studio Harcourt lent its expertise to HONOR to craft three distinct portrait modes, based on Studio Harcourt’s own iconic photography style. 

Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Color, and Harcourt Classic offer three very distinct portrait modes to allow users to unleash their creative side and elevate their portrait photographs to breathtaking new heights. 

These three styles use sophisticated vignette and shadow processing to mimic Studio Harcourt’s unmistakeable look and feel in every portrait photo, making each image appear as if it was taken in a studio.

Nighttime photography continues to pose a challenge to most smartphone cameras, mostly due to poor lighting conditions that introduce a lot of blur or noise to an image. 

The HONOR 200 series tackles this problem through its AI-enhanced night mode, which captures detailed photos even with challenging lighting conditions. 

By intelligently analyzing the subject background and lighting conditions, in addition to the AI algorithm and large sensors, the HONOR 200 Series can produce stunning bokeh effects to capture the perfect nighttime photo, ensuring that the subject is captured perfectly in the spirit of the moment.

The unique AI Stereo-based Bokeh Algorithm on the HONOR 200 Series helps to produce a stunning bokeh effect that is as iconic as one produced by a professional camera. 

It uses the main and ultra-wide lenses for each frame to correctly make background adjustments depending on the distance to the subject, ensuring that no details or edges are excessively blurred or sharpened. 

With both hardware and software working together to capture stunning photographs every time, the HONOR 200 Series sets itself apart as the master of portrait photography. 

Through the iconic pairing of HONOR’s AI-powered imaging technology and Studio Harcourt’s timeless expertise, the HONOR 200 Series delivers an unmatched level of confidence to users who want to capture their most important and memorable moments as they unfold.

HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 are available for purchase at HONOR online store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Amazon, Lulu, Noon and other stores.

Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam (left) with Ajay Goyal, group vice president, Oracle Communications.
28 July 2024
Arab News
Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam (left) with Ajay Goyal, group vice president, Oracle Communications.
28 July 2024
Arab News

Salam, a leading Saudi telecom provider, has awarded Oracle a managed services agreement to support its ongoing digital transformation. The collaboration will help Salam expedite operational excellence and enhance the experience it provides customers. These efforts will also further Salam’s contributions to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 mission, which includes making Saudi Arabia a more connected and digitized nation.
Oracle Communications Consulting will provide critical support and guidance for managed IT operations, performance management, and service quality improvement. Using an Information and Communication Technology-focused approach, Oracle will help Salam increase operational efficiencies, proactively identify and address potential issues, and enable seamless service delivery to its end customers.
“Oracle’s technologies and managed services are accelerating our time to market for 5G,” said Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam. “As a Saudi-born company, Salam is at a digital transformation milestone in its journey. Our focus is on contributing to the advancement of KSA’s ICT sector by enhancing our managed services among many other strategic initiatives. This will enable us to better serve the unique demands of our broad and growing customer base and be future-proof starting today.”
Salam recently implemented components of Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization and Oracle Unified Operations, plus Oracle Sales CRM, to replace its legacy systems with a modular pre-integrated stack. This integration helps avoid the costly and time-consuming process of complex integrations with a high level of customization. With Oracle,
Salam can launch, orchestrate, and monetize new offerings as the market demands. Future phases will take advantage of other Oracle Communications solutions to fast-track new digital services, such as 5G-enabled streaming, AR/VR gaming, and IoT-connected devices.
“Our close collaboration with Salam will help to diversify the company’s revenue streams and strengthen its reputation as an innovator in the Middle East,” said Ajay Goyal, group vice president, Oracle Communications.
“In the fast-changing telco landscape, a cohesive managed services approach to systems, processes, and integrations is critical to the delivery of profitable services and, ultimately, a superior customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting Salam’s business transformation goals by providing exemplary operational service, and product and network expertise.”

 

28 July 2024
Arab News
28 July 2024
Arab News

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced that it has signed a collective labor agreement with the Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union.
The agreement settles a longstanding dispute over pilot employment terms and allowances, marking an amicable resolution between the two parties.
The agreement was signed by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh, and Captain Essa Albinali, president of GAPTU, in the presence of representatives from both sides.
Goh said: “This agreement sets the terms and conditions for current pilots’ allowances and establishes a foundation for future pilot employment in line with the provisions of the Bahraini Labour Law. It is the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration between the executive management and the union, with a focus on achieving sustainable success for the company.”
Albinali expressed his gratitude to the executive management of Gulf Air for the positive outcome of the negotiations.
He said: “I extend my appreciation to all pilots for their continuous support of the union’s efforts and their dedication in the workplace. Congratulations to the pilots and the Gulf Air family on this achievement, which comes as a result of the cooperation and understanding between all concerned parties. This will empower the improvement of the work environment and will motivate pilots to even greater professional excellence.”

 

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of FAB
28 July 2024
Arab News
Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of FAB
28 July 2024
Arab News

First Abu Dhabi Bank has delivered record results for the first half of 2024, with a net profit
of AED8.4 billion, revenue of AED15.7 billion (+16 percent year over year) underlining the bank’s consistent growth trajectory, while profit before tax grew 15 percent year over year to AED10.0 billion. Q2 ‘24 net profit was AED4.3 billion, and operating income was AED7.8 billion (+14 percent year over year).

FAB is reaffirming its position as a leading force in the MENA banking sector, with the group delivering another strong set of results in the second quarter and first half of 2024.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of FAB

Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive officer of FAB, said: “FAB is reaffirming its position as a leading force in the MENA banking sector, with the group delivering another strong set of results in the second quarter and first half of 2024.

Group net profit and revenue both reached new highs, at AED 8.4 billion and AED 15.7 billion, respectively.”

 

Aldar Properties. (Twitter @Aldar)
28 July 2024
Arab News
Aldar Properties. (Twitter @Aldar)
28 July 2024
Arab News

Aldar Properties has received the United Arab Emirates’ first LEED platinum certification for community planning and design at Athlon, the company’s active living residential project in Dubai. With sustainability positioned as a priority for the new community, this achievement places Athlon at the forefront of sustainable real estate in the UAE.
The US Green Building Council’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a rigorous data-driven rating framework to pursue global sustainable development and resilient buildings.
Athlon has been recognized by LEED for its human-centric focus, purposefully engineered to enhance social cohesion and promote sustainable living practices.
Faisal Falaknaz, group chief financial and sustainability officer, said: “We are proud that Athlon is the first community in the UAE to receive this recognition, raising the bar for the sustainable design of real estate in the region. LEED is a prestigious global standard, and we are committed to ensuring our real estate projects align with leading global practices. Driving these standards is not only a crucial component of our net-zero plan.”

 

 

 

