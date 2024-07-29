Emirates Biotech launches operations

SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment and Global Biopolymers Industries have joined forces to establish a new venture to transform the PLA bioplastics industry.

The company, Emirates Biotech, will spearhead the production and marketing of PLA biopolymers across the Middle East, Africa, and India, offering a sustainable and circular solution to replace traditional fossil fuel-based plastics.

Shaikh Suhail Ali Saeed Rashed Al-Maktoum and Dr. Shadi Jabari, on behalf of SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment, and Theodorus Everwijn, on behalf of Global Biopolymers Industries, signed the partnership agreement.

Emirates Biotech, formerly known as Gulf Biopolymers Industries, will have its headquarters in Dubai and is planning to build a PLA production facility in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Maktoum said: “Our participation in Emirates Biotech underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainability in the UAE and beyond. By investing in PLA bioplastics, we are taking a proactive step toward building a more eco-conscious society for generations to come, aligning with the UAE’s vision outlined in the Green Agenda 2030.”

“PLA biopolymers are one of the key innovations to lower society’s carbon footprint and combat global plastic pollution,” said Everwijn.

“By joining forces with SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment we will be able to accelerate this transition and reinforce the position of the UAE as a leading country towards a more sustainable society.”

Verbruggen has been appointed CEO of Emirates Biotech. He has over 10 years’ experience in the PLA bioplastics industry, with expertise in turning startups into global providers of bio-based polymer solutions.

He said: “The transition to bioplastics is not just a choice. If one wants to reduce the plastic impact on landfills and oceans, it’s a necessity.”

Emirates Biotech will start commercial operations in early 2025 and intends to start construction of its first PLA production plant in the UAE before 2026.