You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis shutter UN human rights agency in Sanaa

Houthis shutter UN human rights agency in Sanaa

The Houthi militia has asked a UN human rights agency in Sanaa to close its office. (File/AFP)
The Houthi militia has asked a UN human rights agency in Sanaa to close its office. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m9xgh

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Houthis shutter UN human rights agency in Sanaa

The Houthi militia has asked a UN human rights agency in Sanaa to close its office. (File/AFP)
  • “The office will be closed down by Thursday. The Houthis intend to shut offices of foreign organizations that do not produce help or money”: Yemeni human rights minister
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia has asked a UN human rights agency in Sanaa to close its office.

The move comes amid an escalating crackdown on UN agencies and international organizations, according to a Yemeni government minister and local media.

Yemeni Human Rights Minister Ahmed Arman told Arab News on Tuesday that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights office in Sanaa received a letter from Houthi Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Monday asking that the office be closed within three days. No explanation for the request was given.

“The office will be closed down by Thursday. The Houthis intend to shut offices of foreign organizations that do not produce help or money, such as those for human rights, capacity-building and development groups,” Arman said.

In May, the Houthis began surprise attacks on UN agencies, Western missions, and human rights and assistance groups in the regions they control. They have abducted more than 70 Yemenis working for such organizations, including nine women.

The Houthis have accused Yemenis working with international organizations of using humanitarian efforts as a cover for espionage activities on behalf of the US and Israel, of employing agents for both countries and undermining the country’s agricultural, health, and educational sectors.

Arman connected recent Houthi raids and arrests to efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid by placing loyalists in foreign organizations and silencing dissidents and human rights campaigners.

“This is the continuation of the Houthis’ deliberate agenda of restricting freedoms and rights. They will keep just the offices of organizations that help them, such as the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and anything else related to aid,” he added.

Arab News asked the UN to comment on the closure of the office in Sanaa but no response has yet been received.

At the same time, the Houthis have reiterated their threats to target tankers transporting oil from Yemen if the government attempts to restart exports.

In a statement carried by the official Houthi news agency, the Houthi Supreme Economic Committee denied on Monday reaching an agreement with the Yemeni government to resume exports from oil terminals in the southern Hadramout and Shabwa provinces.

Rumors also circulated that the Yemeni government had enabled Yemenia Airways, the country’s main carrier, to boost flights from Houthi-held Sanaa in return for the militia stopping attacks on oil installations.

In late 2022, the Houthis launched drone attacks on oil terminals in Hadramout and Shabwa, effectively halting shipments and depriving the Yemeni government of a key source of income.

Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, told a gathering of local government officials in Al-Mukalla on Monday that the Yemeni government had lost 70 percent of its revenue as a result of Houthi attacks on oil facilities, hampering its ability to pay salaries or provide vital funds for services such as electricity.

He said the Houthis had stopped purchasing gas from the government-controlled Marib in order to impoverish the Yemeni government and weaken the presidential council.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Monday that its troops had destroyed a drone in a Houthi-held territory. The news comes as international marine agencies have reported no Houthi strikes on ships in the last 10 days, indicating a prolonged calm in the anti-ship campaign.

Since November, the Houthis have fired hundreds of ballistic missiles, drones and drone boats at international commercial and naval ships in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean in what the militia claims is an attempt to pressure Israel to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Sanaa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Related

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Middle-East
Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Boat with 45 refugees capsizes off Yemen’s coast, UNHCR says
Middle-East
Boat with 45 refugees capsizes off Yemen’s coast, UNHCR says

Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks

Displaced Sudanese men look on as they carry sacks through a flooded street near the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall.
Displaced Sudanese men look on as they carry sacks through a flooded street near the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall.
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks

Displaced Sudanese men look on as they carry sacks through a flooded street near the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall.
  • Sudan has asked for a meeting with US officials to prepare for the peace negotiations, the statement said
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Sudan’s government has conditionally accepted an invitation to attend US-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sudan has asked for a meeting with US officials to prepare for the peace negotiations, the statement added.
More than 10 million people have been displaced by fighting between Sudan’s national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted in April 2023, in what the United Nations says is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Sudan conflict

Related

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
Middle-East
Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
Saudi envoy to Arab League meets with Sudan’s representative in Cairo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to Arab League meets with Sudan’s representative in Cairo

Syria holds ceremony for youths killed in annexed Golan

Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024.
Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024.
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Syria holds ceremony for youths killed in annexed Golan

Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024.
  • “We came to show our solidarity with our people, the families of the martyrs in Majdal Shams... These children are our children,” said resident Jawdat Talia
  • Earlier on Tuesday, Druze residents of the annexed Golan Heights distanced themselves from Israeli threats to retaliate against Hezbollah for the deadly strike
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
AFP

QUNEITRA: Damascus held a condolence ceremony on Tuesday in Quneitra city for 12 children killed in the nearby Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in a strike that Israel has blamed on Syria’s ally Hezbollah.
Dozens of Syrians wearing traditional white Druze caps attended the event, in a tent outside a government building in Quneitra city — just a few hundred meters from the annexed Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967.
“We came to show our solidarity with our people, the families of the martyrs in Majdal Shams... These children are our children,” said resident Jawdat Talia.
Israel said Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement fired a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket on the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams, but the Tehran-backed group said it had “no connection” to the incident.
Earlier on Tuesday, Druze residents of the annexed Golan Heights distanced themselves from Israeli threats to retaliate against Hezbollah for the deadly strike.
Most of Majdal Shams’s 11,000 or so residents still identify as Syrian more than half a century after Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.
While the Druze of Israel are officially considered Israeli citizens, the vast majority of those in the Golan have refused to take Israeli nationality.
“From here, just a few meters away from the border strip, we offer our deepest condolences to our people inside the occupied territories,” lawmaker Walid Darwish told AFP.
Syrian forces regained full control of Quneitra province in 2018, which had mostly been held by rebel factions since 2013.
The province includes part of the Golan Heights, which is mostly Israeli-occupied, with the two countries still officially at war.
The Druze, who follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam, are an Arabic-speaking community present in Israel, Lebanon and Syria, including the Golan.
The heartland of Syria’s Druze minority is Sweida province, which borders Quneitra and has experienced anti-government demonstrations for nearly a year.
Damascus has turned a blind eye to tens of thousands of Druze men refusing to undertake compulsory military service.
The vast majority of them have not taken up arms against Damascus.
On Monday, during a visit to Majdal Shams, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would deliver a “severe response” to the deadly strike.
On Sunday, Lebanon’s top diplomat said a flurry of diplomatic activity was underway to contain an expected Israeli response against Hezbollah after the attack.

Topics: War on Gaza Syria Golan Heights Israel

Related

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Middle-East
US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Middle-East
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI

Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI

Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrated the 25th anniversary of HM King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne of His Glorious Ancestors, with Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal highlighting his country’s many achievements during his monarch’s reign and the Kingdom’s close ties with Japan.

The celebration was attended by Digital Minister KONO Taro, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, SAITO Ken, and Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, HOSAKA Yasushi, as well as other top officials and business leaders.

“As we mark the 68th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, our bilateral ties are stronger than ever,” Ambassador Bouhlal said.

“The recent visit to Japan by the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his productive meeting with (Foreign Minister) Yoko KAMIKAWA, demonstrated our shared commitment to further strengthening our historic relations, which are grounded in the deep friendship between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family.”

“The Memorandum of Cooperation for an enhanced partnership signed during this visit of the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs will solidify our future collaboration across a broad range of fields. In this document, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to peace and the international order based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ambassador Bouhlal also expressed his appreciation and satisfaction with Japan’s decision to send a METI representative to Japan’s Embassy in Rabat, stating that it would enhance economic ties between the two countries and pointing out that over the past five years, the number of Japanese companies operating in Morocco has more than doubled.

“Morocco has emerged as Africa’s leading automotive manufacturer, significantly supported by Japanese companies,” Ambassador Bouhlal added. “As a result, Morocco is now the 10th largest car manufacturer globally, with export sales last year reaching $14 billion.”

Morocco has already produced Africa’s and the Arab world’s first hydrogen-fueled car and currently employs over 20,000 people in its aerospace industry, working with companies such as Boeing, Airbus and Pilatus. The country also has a significant pharmaceutical industry and produces 70 percent of its domestic needs.

“My country generates today over 38 percent of its electricity from renewable sources with a goal to reach 52 percent by 2030,” the Ambassador said, adding that a major deal has been sealed with the United Kingdom for a project that will supply the UK with solar-produced electricity through a 4,000 km underwater cable.

He also noted that Morocco has the largest port in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea, and the Dakhla Atlantic Port, to be commissioned in 2029, will become an important maritime hub on the Atlantic coastline with a capacity of 35 million tons per year. In addition, the Morocco-Nigeria Pipeline project will supply gas from Nigeria to 13 African countries and Europe.

“The issue of food security in Africa, which Japan understands very well, is one of the top priorities of our country,” Ambassador Bouhlal continued. “As such, Morocco, a major global producer and exporter of fertilizers, has established fertilizer production facilities in Ethiopia and Nigeria.”

“Morocco’s various initiatives across Africa reflect a steadfast vision of South-South cooperation. The Atlantic Initiative, launched by His Majesty, aims to ensure free access to the Atlantic Ocean for Sahel countries, promoting economic integration, stability, peace, prosperity, and human development. These are some of our achievements 1 wanted to share with you.”

Ambassador Bouhlal also reminded the audience that Morocco will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 and he congratulated Japan for its achievements at the Paris Olympic Games.

In response, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hosaka congratulated Morocco and King Mohammed VI for their successes.

“On this auspicious occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations on behalf of the Government of Japan, to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco.”

“Morocco has been a long-standing friend and important partner for Japan in the Middle East and African region, since its independence in 1956. I am very pleased that our two countries have developed excellent relations through exchanges at various levels in both public and private sectors, based on the traditional friendship between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family.”

Hosaka recalled the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation for Enhanced Partnership, as well as the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum, held in Tokyo this Month, that has strengthened Japan’s relations with Morocco and the Arab world.

“We will continue to vigorously promote bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields through high-level reciprocal exchanges,” Hosaka added. “In recent years, economic relations between the two countries have become increasingly closer. Currently, there are more than 70 Japanese companies operating in Morocco.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to make every effort to improve the business and investment environment in Morocco, including the establishment of the Bilateral Business Environment Improvement Committee. I hope that every business participant here today will share the attractiveness of Morocco.”

“I would like to wish good health and happiness for Ambassador Bouhlal, all the members of the Embassy of Morocco in Japan, and all the distinguished guests here today.”

Topics: Morocco Japan

Related

US-Japan security talks focus on bolstering military cooperation amid rising China threat
World
US-Japan security talks focus on bolstering military cooperation amid rising China threat
Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI
Middle-East
Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI

Iran’s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament

Iran’s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran’s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament

Iran’s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
  • Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Khamenei for the last 35 years
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn before parliament on Tuesday as the Islamic republic’s ninth president at a ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries.
Pezeshkian won a runoff race against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili on July 5 to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
Tuesday’s ceremony came two days after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian and gave the 69-year-old heart surgeon presidential powers.
“I as the president, in front of the Holy Qur'an and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country,” Pezeshkian said at the ceremony which was broadcast live on state TV.
Pezeshkian, who is expected to unveil his government within two weeks, had secured more than 16 million votes during the runoff, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.
Iran’s presidential election took place against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the Gaza war began in early October, disputes with Western powers over Iran’s nuclear program and domestic discontent over the state of the sanctions-hit economy.
Tuesday’s ceremony was attended by senior officials from several countries including Armenia, Tajikistan, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Cuba and Brazil.
European Union envoy Enrique Mora was also present.
Regional Iran-backed allies were also in attendance, namely Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the head of the Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement was represented by the group’s deputy secretary general Naim Qassem while the Yemen’s Houthis sent spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam.
Haniyeh and Nakhalah, whose groups have been fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, met with Khamenei and Pezeshkian.
“Supporting the cause of the oppressed Palestinian nation will continue with strength, and no factor can disrupt our will in this direction,” said Pezeshkian in a Monday statement.
Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony came amid concerns of war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah following a rocket attack from Lebanon Saturday on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
Israel has accused Hezbollah of responsibility for the attack that killed 12 children but the Iran-backed Lebanese group has denied any involvement.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave a speech lambasting what he called Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza.
Some Iranians present in parliament chanted: “Death to Israel, Death to America.”
Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution, and hailed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Khamenei for the last 35 years.
On Monday, Pezeshkian warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying such an act would have “heavy consequences.”
Since his election, Iran’s new president has reaffirmed support for the so-called “axis of resistance,” Tehran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, that support Hamas against arch-foe Israel.
Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran’s reformist camp allowed to stand in Iran’s presidential election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.
During his campaign, the former health minister, had vowed to try and revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which collapsed in 2018 after the United States unilaterally withdrew from agreement.
The deal had given Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activity.
Pezeshkian has recently called for “constructive relations” with European countries, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of renewed US sanctions.

Topics: Iran

Related

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
Middle-East
Egypt’s foreign minister attends inauguration of Iran’s president
Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian attends a Muharram mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran July 12, 2024. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Iran’s new president warns Israel against attacking Lebanon

Egypt’s foreign minister attends inauguration of Iran’s president

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
Updated 30 July 2024
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt’s foreign minister attends inauguration of Iran’s president

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sends congratulations on Pezeshkian’s victory 
Updated 30 July 2024
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attended the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s new president, on Tuesday at the parliament building in Tehran.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had earlier congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential elections, which, he said, “reflects the confidence of the Iranian people in his ability to serve his country and steer it toward prosperity and development.”

El-Sisi wished the new leader success in his duties and expressed his appreciation of good relations between the people of Egypt and Iran.

Egypt mourned the deaths in May of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Egypt’s presidency said in a statement: “It is with deep grief and sorrow that Egypt mourns the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their aides, on May 19 in a tragic helicopter crash.”

Topics: Egypt Iran

Related

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian attends a Muharram mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran July 12, 2024. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Iran’s new president warns Israel against attacking Lebanon
Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Latest updates

Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks
Displaced Sudanese men look on as they carry sacks through a flooded street near the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall.
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Syria holds ceremony for youths killed in annexed Golan
Elderly members of the Druze community gather in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Majdal Shams, on July 30, 2024.
Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI
Moroccan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 25th anniversary Throne Day of King Mohammed VI
Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges
Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.