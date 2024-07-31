Ex-BBC news presenter Huw Edwards pleads guilty to indecent child pictures charges

You are here

Edwards, 62, was the BBC’s highest paid journalist and top news anchor until he quit in April. (REUTERS/File)
  • The Welsh journalist pleaded guilty to all three counts
  • Sentence to be indicated on Sept. 16
LONDON: Former BBC TV news presenter Huw Edwards, a household name in Britain, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of making indecent pictures of children.
Edwards, 62, who was the BBC’s highest paid journalist and top news anchor until he quit in April, had arrived at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing sunglasses through a throng of photographers and camera crews.
After confirming his identity, he was asked if he wished to indicate a plea to the three charges, which relate to three different categories of indecent images. Edwards said: “Guilty.”
Judge Paul Goldspring said Edwards would be sentenced on Sept. 16.
During the 25-minute hearing, prosecutor Ian Hope said the 41 still or moving images had been sent to Edwards by an adult male on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021.
Hope added that seven of the 41 images were of the most serious kind and that two of that seven were pornographic videos of a child possibly aged seven and nine years old.
Edwards’ lawyer Philip Evans emphasized that the charges to which his client had indicated guilty pleas related only to images that were sent to him via WhatsApp.
“There is no suggestion in this case that Mr.Edwards has in any way made, in the traditional sense of the word, any images in any physical way or created any images of any sort,” Evans said.
Edwards, who announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in 2022 and led coverage of elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics, has not been on TV screens for a year and the court appearance was his first in public since then.
He quit in April on medical advice after newspaper allegations last year that he had paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

LONDON: Google has been accused of election interference by top Republican figures after its autocomplete feature allegedly omitted former US president and current candidate Donald Trump from some results.

Since Sunday evening, several X users posted photos showing that typing “assassination attempt on” into Google’s search engine only yielded autocomplete results for former President Ronald Reagan, Bob Marley, and others, omitting the July 14 attempt on Trump’s life.

Influential conservative critics, including Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk, who recently endorsed the Republican candidate, criticized Google for imposing a “search ban” and attempting to “gaslight” the American people.

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump,” Musk posted. “Election interference?”

“Probably just a coincidence that Alphabet (Google) employees were the top donors to Biden,” he sarcastically wrote in another X post.

Google said on Monday that the issue was due to “anomalies” causing autocomplete not to work as intended.

They explained the error affected searches about the names of several past presidents and the current vice president, not just Trump.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the company did not take “manual action” on the autocomplete predictions, adding the system has “protections against autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring.”

The news came amid growing concerns over big tech’s potential to influence the upcoming election, especially as deepfakes and other artificial intelligence-generated content proliferate, increasing the potential for misinformation to spread.

LONDON: An Iraqi Kurdistan court sentenced Syrian journalist Sulaiman Ahmed to three years in prison on espionage charges on Monday.

Ahmed was accused of involvement in “secret and illegal activities for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK),” a Kurdish rebel group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, and Turkiye.

According to his lawyer, Luqman Ahmed, who is not related to the journalist, the case was politically motivated, describing the decision as “merely a means to retaliate against the journalist.”

He criticized the legal process as “very unfair,” stating that the court had no evidence for the conviction and that Ahmed was sentenced solely due to alleged membership in the Democratic Unity Party, the PKK’s Syrian branch.

He added that the lawyers were only allowed to attend the trial after pressure from the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq and foreign consulates.

Ahmed denied all charges and plans to file an appeal, his lawyer confirmed.

Ahmed, who works for the PKK-affiliated media outlet Roj News, was arrested in October after re-entering Kurdistan following a family visit to Syria.

The Security Directorate in Duhok Governorate, responsible for border security, accused him of conducting “secret and illegal” work for the PKK.

The case has drawn international criticism, with the Committee to Protect Journalists calling on Kurdistan Region authorities to “immediately and unconditionally” release Ahmed and drop all charges against him.

LONDON: NEOM Media Industries Sector has partnered with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority to enhance the Kingdom’s media landscape.

The collaboration aims to produce local content and cultivate talent, boosting the nation’s media production capabilities and digital transformation efforts.

“This initiative is pivotal in accelerating our ascent to regional and global prominence,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM.

“We anticipate that this strategic partnership will catalyze innovation, spur economic growth and strengthen cultural foundations, thereby advancing our vision of significantly contributing to the evolution of the global media landscape.”

As part of the long-term collaboration, SBA will establish an ongoing operational presence within the NEOM Media Hub, leveraging its infrastructure, technology services, financial production incentives, and regulatory support.

This strategic move is set to attract regional and international productions to NEOM, the companies said in a joint statement.

SBA and NEOM Industry Learning are also co-developing training programs across the entire creative industries value chain, with 80 trainees expected to graduate by 2025.

These programs will offer on-set, hands-on experience through TV production placements, fostering a new generation of media professionals in Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership with NEOM embodies every aspect of this vision,” said Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of SBA.

“With its cutting-edge infrastructure and commitment to investing in local talents, NEOM aligns with SBA’s goal to produce authentic Saudi content with global visibility, and (aims) to enrich local expertise.”

The partnership has already borne fruit with the production of the local reality TV series “Unbreakable,” which is preparing for its second season.

The companies said the project was part of a pipeline of six productions spanning various genres and formats, underlining the commitment to making NEOM a central hub for media excellence.

RABAT, Morocco: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned three journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliation for critical reporting.
Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Soulaimane Raissouni were among 2,278 people who received pardons this week, according to Morocco’s Ministry of Justice. The pardons were announced as Morocco celebrated Throne Day, marking the anniversary of when Mohammed VI ascended to the throne.
For more than four years, the journalists have been emblematic of Morocco’s aggressive efforts to stifle criticism from news media and human rights activists. Civil liberties advocates, the European Parliament and the US State Department at various points condemned their prosecutions as politically motivated.
The three Moroccan journalists were known for critical reporting and remarks on the kingdom’s government and its policies.
Bouachrine, an outspoken opinion columnist and one-time editor of the independent newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2018 after being found guilty of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape.
Raissouni, also a former editor of Akhbar Al-Youm, was sentenced to five years on charges that included sexual assault in 2021.
Radi, an investigative reporter and activist, was sentenced to six years in 2021 on charges of espionage and sexual assault.
Organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders harshly condemned the prosecutions as politically motivated.
“Sex crimes charges have become another tool for authorities to punish journalists,” the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Middle East and North Africa program wrote in 2021.
The cases were among those thrust into the spotlight when Amnesty International and the Paris-based journalism consortium Forbidden Stories published leaked documents suggesting the three journalists were among people spied on by Moroccan officials using malware installed on their smartphones. Authorities vigorously denied doing that.
The journalists’ supporters applauded their release but highlighted how they believed the journalists were imprisoned after unfair processes.
“Congratulations. Awaiting the others — and democracy,” human rights activist Fouad Abdelmoumni wrote on Facebook.

 

TUNIS: A Tunisian appeals court commuted the prison sentence of a TV broadcaster from one year to eight months on Friday, his lawyer told AFP.
Borhen Bssais was initially handed a 12-month sentence under a decree punishing “spreading false information” and “defaming others or damaging their reputation.”
“The Court of Appeal in the capital Tunis decided to reduce Bssais’s sentence from 12 months to eight,” his lawyer, Nizar Ayed, said.
Bssais was arrested on May 11 and charged with “attacking President Kais Saied through radio broadcasts and statements between 2019 and 2022.”
Tunisia’s Decree 54, the law under which Bssais was convicted, was enacted by Saied in 2022 to combat “false news.”
But critics have said it has been used to stifle political dissent as the country prepares for a presidential election set for October 6.
Over the past 18 months, more than 60 critical voices have been prosecuted under the decree, according to the National Union of Tunisian Journalists.
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said on Friday she found it “alarming and distressing to witness the drastic rollback of the human rights progress that Tunisia had made since the 2011 revolution.”
“The institution of justice has been brought to heel, while arrests and arbitrary prosecutions are multiplying,” she said in a statement after a four-day visit to the country.
 

 

