  Hezbollah confirms that top commander was killed in Israeli strike in Beirut
Hezbollah confirms that top commander was killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

Residents clear the rubble in a football field facing the building that was hit a day earlier in an Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on July 31, 2024. (AFP)
AP
  Hezbollah's announcement comes after an overnight strike in Tehran that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Hamas and Iran blamed on Israel
BEIRUT: The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has confirmed that Israel killed a top commander after a rare strike in Beirut on Tuesday.
The Iran-backed group said earlier that Fouad Shukur was in the building during the attack, and they were searching for him in the rubble to determine his fate.
Hezbollah’s announcement comes after an overnight strike in Tehran that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Hamas and Iran blamed on Israel.
Israel said late Tuesday it had killed Shukur, who it said was behind the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths. The United States also blames Shukur for staging and planning a bombing of a Marine Corps barrack in Lebanon in 1983 that killed 241 American service members.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least five civilians — two children and three women — died in the strike in a busy neighborhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations.
Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire since Oct. 8, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel and sparked the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
On Tuesday, Israeli carried out a rare strike on Beirut, which it said killed a top Hezbollah commander who was allegedly behind a weekend rocket attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
Hezbollah didn’t immediately confirm the commander’s death. The strike came amid escalating hostilities with the Lebanese militant group. An Israeli official said the target was Shukur whom the US blames for planning and launching the deadly 1983 Marine bombing in the Lebanese capital.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the details of the strike with the media. Shukur is also suspected in other strikes that killed Israeli civilians.
Though Hezbollah issued a rare denial of involvement in the rocket attack Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams, Israel is holding the militant group responsible. “Hezbollah crossed a red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday’s strike.
The two sides have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that was unlikely to escalate into full-on war.
Lebanon’s public health ministry said Tuesday’s strike wounded 74 people, some of them seriously. The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. Bahman Hospital near the site of the blast called for blood donations.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the strike was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.
“The Israeli enemy has committed a great stupid act in size, timing and circumstances by targeting an entirely civilian area,” Hezbollah official Ali Ammar told Al-Manar TV. “The Israeli enemy will pay a price for this sooner or later.”
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli attack, saying it hit a few meters from one of the largest hospitals in the capital.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security adviser and other officials.
The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik — a crowded urban neighborhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations but which is also full of small shops and apartment buildings — damaged several buildings.
It was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit, a Hezbollah official said. A Lebanese military intelligence official said they had no information when asked by The Associated Press whether a senior Hezbollah security official had escaped the airstrike.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.
The strike hit an apartment building near to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building and severely damaging one next to it. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.
A forklift was in the middle of the street, reaching to the top floors of the destroyed building, while utility crews removed fallen power lines. Crowds gathered to inspect the damage and check on their families. Some of them chanted in support of Hezbollah.
Paramedics could be seen carrying several wounded people out of the damaged buildings.
A resident of the suburb whose home is about 200 meters (yards) away said that dust from the explosion “covered everything,” and that the glass in his son’s apartment was broken.
“Then people went down on the streets,” he said. “Everyone has family. They went to check on them. It was a lot of destruction.” He spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern about his security at a tense moment.
Hassan Noureddine said he was riding his motorcycle near the building when he heard the sound of two explosions. “It looked like a strike from a drone and not a jet,” Noureddine told the AP near the site of the attack.
Despite fears of escalation and a strike in recent days, Noureddine said that he and other people he knows in the area are not fazed and that their spirits are high.
Talal Hatoum, a local official with the Shiite Amal Movement, Hezbollah’s key political ally in Lebanon, said Tuesday’s attack marked a shift in the rules of engagement in the conflict because it caused a significant number of civilian casualties.
The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.
Israel had been expected to retaliate for the strike in Majdal Shams, but diplomats had said in recent days that they expected the response to stay within the boundaries of the ongoing low-level conflict between Hezbollah and Israel without provoking all-out war.
Many of them had not expected that Israel would hit Beirut, which might elicit a strike by Hezbollah on a major population center in Israel.
The United Nations’ special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement that she was “deeply concerned” by the strike and called for “calm to prevail.”
US Vice President Kamala Harris said Israel “has the right to defend itself against the terrorist organization,” referring to Hezbollah, but added, “We still must work on a diplomatic solution to end these attacks, and we will continue to do that work.”

Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for revenge attacks

Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for revenge attacks
Reuters
  • Netanyahu said Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran’s proxies over the past few days
  • “Citizens of Israel, challenging days lie ahead”
JERUSALEM: Israel will respond forcefully to any attack on it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and of a senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut.
Netanyahu said Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran’s proxies over the past few days, including Hamas and Hezbollah. But he did not mention Haniyeh’s killing, which has drawn threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.
“Citizens of Israel, challenging days lie ahead. Since the strike in Beirut there are threats sounding from all directions. We are prepared for any scenario and we will stand united and determined against any threat. Israel will exact a heavy price for any aggression against us from any arena,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
Israel’s military announced late on Tuesday it had killed Fuad Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah’s most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Shukr was an adviser to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to Hezbollah sources and to Israeli officials.
Iran-backed Hezbollah confirmed his death on Wednesday, hours after the Palestinian armed group Hamas announced its leader, Haniyeh, had been assassinated in Teheran.
Although the Tehran attack was widely assumed to have been carried out by Israel, Netanyahu’s government made no claim of responsibility and said it would make no comment on Haniyeh’s killing.

US not expecting surge in attacks on troops in Iraq, Syria, defense secretary says

US not expecting surge in attacks on troops in Iraq, Syria, defense secretary says
Reuters
  • The United States on Tuesday carried out a strike in Iraq that US officials described as self-defense
  • “I think, quite frankly, I don’t see a return to where we were several months ago, not yet,” Austin said
WASHINGTON: Despite a spike in tensions in the Middle East, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday he did not currently expect Iran-backed militias to step up attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, as they have in the past.
The United States on Tuesday carried out a strike in Iraq that US officials described as self-defense, one of a series of high-profile attacks in the region over the past day that also included an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was also assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday morning.
“I think, quite frankly, I don’t see a return to where we were several months ago, not yet,” Austin told reporters as he departed the Philippines.
Between Oct. 7 and February, US troops were attacked over 160 times in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones, prompting the United States to mount several retaliatory attacks.
The deadliest attack was in late January, when an Iranian-made drone killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens more in Jordan.
Since then, there had been a lull in attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria. But last week, multiple rockets were launched toward Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base housing US-led forces, US and Iraqi sources said. US officials said none had hit the base, and no damage or casualties were reported.
“The safety and protection of our troops is really, really important to me. That’s why, you know, you saw us take some measures to protect ourselves here,” Austin added.
Asked if the recent attacks on US forces were connected to rising tensions between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel, Austin said: “I think it’s all connected.”
Haniyeh’s assassination drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza could be turning into a wider Middle East war.
Although the attack was widely assumed to have been carried out by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said merely that Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran’s proxies over the past few days.
Asked about the killing, Austin said he had heard the reports but did not have any information to provide.

UN chief calls strikes on Beirut and Tehran 'dangerous escalation'

UN chief calls strikes on Beirut and Tehran 'dangerous escalation'
AFP
  "Efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza" and "the release of all Israeli hostages," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced strikes on Beirut and Tehran as a “dangerous escalation,” after Israel targeted a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas said its political chief was killed in Iran.
“The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Tehran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza” and “the release of all Israeli hostages,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Houthis vow to aid Iranian retaliation against Israel for killing of Hamas leader in Tehran

Houthis vow to aid Iranian retaliation against Israel for killing of Hamas leader in Tehran
Saeed Al-Batati
  • Mahdi Al-Mashat, president of the Yemeni militia’s Supreme Political Council, expresses support for Iranian regime and its proxies in region
  • Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh killed on Wednesday by suspected Israeli air strike hours after attending swearing-in ceremony for Iran’s new president
AL-MUKALLA: The Houthi militia in Yemen pledged on Wednesday to participate in an anticipated Iranian reprisal attack on Israel, following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
Mahdi Al-Mashat, president of the militia’s Supreme Political Council, reiterated support for Iran, Hamas and other Iran-backed groups in the region as he ordered a three-day period of mourning and the lowering of flags after Haniyeh was killed by a suspected Israeli air strike, hours after attending the swearing-in ceremony for Iran’s new president.
The official Houthi news agency reported that Al-Mashat “reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Hamas and the resistance axis, emphasizing that the Zionist and American enemies must bear responsibility for the escalating conflict and targeted assassinations of resistance leaders.”
Since November, the Houthis have been targeting vessels in international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and other waters off the coast of Yemen with missiles, armed drones and drone boats. They say that are doing so in support of the Palestinian people, in an attempt to force Israel to halt its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthi attacks have also extended to a direct assault on Israel. On July 19, an explosives-laden drone launched by the militia hit a residential area in Tel Aviv, killing one person and injuring at least 10. Israeli authorities responded by attacking the sea port and oil-storage facilities in the Houthi-held Yemeni city of Hodeidah, killing six people and injuring at least 80, according to the militia.
Hamed Asem, the deputy governor of Sanaa province, said during an interview with Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV that the militia would join in reprisal attacks by regime in Tehran and its proxy groups in the region in retaliation for the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.
“Iran, us and the rest of the axis of resistance will all respond with deadly force,” he said.
In a message posted on social media network X, Houthi leader Mohammed Al-Houthi condemned the killing of the Hamas political leader as “a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” but did not say whether the militia would assist Iran in any retaliation against Israel.
Israel has yet to claim responsibility for the assassination. But Yemeni experts believed that by targeting Haniyeh deep within Iranian territory, Israeli authorities intended to send a message to Tehran and its proxies that it can and will kill their leaders if they continue to attack Israel.
“Iran and proxies plunged the region in turmoil with total impunity because the international community has been reluctant to take strong action to hold them accountable,” Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a nonresident fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C., told Arab News.
“With recent assassinations, Israel has established its deterrence. It will go directly after top leaders if Iran and its proxies continue to target Israel.
“The Houthis have been the most reckless of Iran’s proxies, as evidenced by their attacks in the Red Sea. Given their past actions, it’s certainly possible they could attempt another attack against Israel.”
Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Wednesday morning that it destroyed three remotely operated boats in the Red Sea with which the Houthis intended to attack international shipping.
The US and the UK have carried out military strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah and other provinces in Yemen held by the militia, targeting missile and drone launchers, storage facilities and military locations in an effort to weaken the militia and halt the attacks on shipping.

GCC, ASEAN officials discuss strengthening tie

GCC, ASEAN officials discuss strengthening tie
Arab News
  Parties speak of coordination to achieve mutually desired goals 
RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Al-Budaiwi has said that the GCC and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are committed to strengthening cooperation and coordination to achieve mutually desired goals.

Al-Budaiwi made his remarks during a visit to the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta, where he was received by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Al-Budaiwi said that his visit was part of GCC countries’ efforts to build close relations with other countries and blocs, and to enhance cooperation between the GCC and ASEAN, based on shared interests and deep historic ties.

The two officials spoke of the need to implement decisions reached by the GCC and ASEAN at the Riyadh Summit, which was held on Oct. 20, 2023, and discussed topics of common interest, including upcoming meetings, particularly the second summit between the bodies which is to be hosted by Malaysia in 2025.

The latest developments in the regional and international arenas were also discussed. These included the situation in the Gaza Strip, with the two officials stressing the need of an immediate ceasefire to help resolve the crisis in accordance with relevant international resolutions.
 

