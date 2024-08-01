Silicon Central Mall launches mental health awareness campaign

You are here

This month, Silicon Central Mall is excited to introduce open minds, a psychiatric, counseling, and neuroscience center located within the mall. (Supplied)
Silicon Central Mall, Dubai’s leading shopping and lifestyle destination, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive mental health awareness campaign as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. This pioneering campaign aims to promote mental well-being, reduce the stigma associated with mental illnesses, and foster a supportive community environment.

Silicon Mall is the first mall in the UAE to launch this initiative. By advocating for mental wellbeing, the mall seeks to improve individual morale and productivity, while also creating a positive community impact. Educating the public about mental health issues reduces stigma, encourages open conversation, and fosters a supportive environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking help.

Shirazul Khan, Silicon Central Mall Manager, said: “Promoting mental awareness is crucial for a person’s well-being, which, in turn, boosts their morale and productivity. This campaign provides the necessary resources, support, and education to lead to healthier communities. We are dedicated to making a lasting impact through our CSR initiatives.”

Ongoing Activities and Collaborations

As part of the campaign, Silicon Central Mall has partnered with renowned mental health advocates, including Fakeeh University Hospital and Life Medical Centre. These partnerships bring expert guidance and support to the campaign’s activities, such as, educational workshops and seminars: providing valuable information and insights on various mental health topics; awareness campaigns: spreading awareness about mental health issues through various channels; support groups and counseling: offering support and counseling sessions for those in need; and physical fitness and wellness programs: promoting overall wellbeing through fitness and wellness activities.

This month, Silicon Central Mall is excited to introduce open minds, a psychiatric, counseling, and neuroscience center located within the mall. 

This new addition ensures that customers have easy access to professional mental health services in a convenient and accessible location.

“We are proud to be the first mall to initiate this type of CSR initiative. Our goal is to create a supportive community that prioritizes mental health and well-being,” added Khan.

