Hala Taxi, Silicon Central announce collaboration

Omoda and Jaecoo held a grand launch in Riyadh

Omoda and Jaecoo held a grand brand launch event on July 29 at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh.

The event attracted over 250 renowned local media and industry key opinion leaders (KOL) and received significant attention from the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Energy.

Several high ranking government officials were also present to witness the launch.

The event commenced with a dazzling light show, and digital hologram host made a surprise appearance to host the live event.

This innovative approach not only provided a stunning visual and auditory experience for the audience but also showcased Omoda and Jaecoo’s commitment to future technology and fashion trends.

Omoda and Jaecoo target new generation lifestyle enthusiasts and urban elites, respectively. The former aims to explore new avenues in the smart and electric vehicle era, while the latter, with its fearless spirit of exploration, strives to break boundaries in the global off-road vehicle market.

In the Omoda series, the C5, with its "Art in Motion" design philosophy, embodies a unique and stylish crossover SUV style.

Its exterior design combines a diamond-cut geometric matrix grille, dynamic and powerful waistline, 18-inch dual-color blade wheels, and the signature coupe SUV fastback silhouette, exuding a futuristic technological feel.

In terms of safety, the C5's body is made of 78 percent ultra-high-strength steel and comes standard with advanced intelligent driving assistance systems, providing world-class safety and comfort for passengers.

The Jaecoo J7, equipped with the ARDIS all-terrain intelligent system, exemplifies the Jaecoo series' "From Classic to Beyond Classic" concept.

This system endows the J7 with excellent passability on various complex terrains such as sand, mud, and off-road, ensuring Saudi users can enjoy an ultimate driving experience in any travel scenario.

In terms of power, the J7 is equipped with a 1.6TGDI engine with a peak torque of 290N·m, paired with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, providing an excellent driving experience. All J7 models are built to extremely high safety standards, featuring an innovative energy-absorbing cage body design, over 80 percent high-strength steel, and leading ADAS systems, collectively constructing a "Beyond Classic" safety system and intelligent protection.

Omoda and Jaecoo CEO Shawn Xu delivered a strategic speech at the launch event, sharing the brand's remarkable achievements in the global market.

In just over a year since its establishment, Omoda and Jaecoo has achieved cumulative global sales exceeding 260,000 units, with export sales in the first half of 2024 seeing a 54 percent year-on-year increase.

This achievement not only confirms the brand's status as one of the fastest-growing automotive brands globally but also demonstrates its strong competitiveness in the global automotive market.

Behind these achievements is Omoda and Jaecoo's relentless pursuit of deep market penetration and product innovation.

In the future, Omoda and Jaecoo will continue to deepen their presence in the Saudi market, positioning it as a crucial hub for rapid advancement in the Middle East and the global market.

As a personalized new energy vehicle brand, Omoda and Jaecoo will focus on the new energy field, offering models with various power options, including BEV, PHEV, and ICE, to meet diverse consumer needs.

Omoda and Jaecoo's global strategy extends beyond the Middle East. In Europe, the brand is expanding rapidly.

From the launch event in Spain this February, the establishment of the first factory in Barcelona, to the market layout in Poland and Italy, Omoda and Jaecoo are not only expanding their sales and service network and supply chain system rapidly but also demonstrating their service capabilities and system construction ability in the global automotive industry.

Additionally, the "Go Paris" tour event held during the centennial sports event in Paris further highlighted the brand's charm and determination to expand in the European market.

Looking globally, Omoda and Jaecoo view the European market as a testing ground for the survival of technology and products and as a key area for building an international brand.

According to the "2030 Strategy" plan, the brand aims to enter over 60 countries and regions worldwide, establish more than 3,000 global sales and service networks, and lead the automotive industry trend through continuous technological innovation and product upgrades, providing global consumers with safer, greener, and smarter travel experiences.