Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Haniyeh begin

TEHRAN: Funeral processions in Iran began on Thursday for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an air strike in Tehran blamed on arch-foe Israel.
Mourning crowds carrying posters of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags gathered at Tehran University in the city center, according to an AFP correspondent.
Haniyeh’s death was announced on Wednesday by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, who said he and his bodyguard were killed in a strike on their accommodation in the Iranian capital at 2:00 am (2230 GMT).
It came just hours after Israel targeted and killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a retaliatory strike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, sending fears of a wider regional war soaring.
Israel declined to comment on the Tehran strike.
Khamenei, who has the final say in Iran’s political affairs, said after Haniyeh’s death that it was “our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic republic of Iran.”
The Hamas leader was in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.
The Iranian president said on Wednesday that “the Zionists (Israel) will soon see the consequences of their cowardly and terrorist act.”
Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk also vowed retaliation, saying: “The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered.”
The international community, however, called for de-escalation and a focus on securing a ceasefire in Gaza.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the strikes in Tehran and Beirut represented a “dangerous escalation.”
All efforts, he said, should be “leading to a ceasefire” in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said Wednesday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still the “imperative.”
From the early hours of Wednesday, crowds took to the streets in cities across Iran to condemn Haniyeh’s killing, with hundreds gathering in Tehran’s Palestine Square to chant “Death to Israel, Death to America.”
The Islamic republic has not yet published any information on the exact location of the strike.
While Iran has blamed the attack on its arch-foe, Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh’s death. It did, however, claim the killing of Shukr, whom it blamed for a deadly weekend rocket strike on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
The Israeli military said it “eliminated” Hezbollah’s top commander in the strike, and a source close to the group said Wednesday that they had found his body in the rubble. Iran’s IRNA news agency said Iranian military adviser Milad Bidi also died.
The killings come with regional tensions already inflamed by the war in Gaza, a conflict that has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
Hamas has for months been indirectly negotiating a truce and hostage-prisoner exchange deal with Israel, with Egypt, Qatar and the United States facilitating the talks.
Analysts told AFP that Haniyeh was a moderating influence within the Islamist group, and that while he would be replaced, the dynamics within Hamas could change.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack that ignited war in Gaza.
That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,445 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The prime minister of key ceasefire broker Qatar said Haniyeh’s killing had thrown the whole mediation process into doubt.
ATHENS: Southern Israel’s Sde Teiman detention facility was rocked by protests on Monday when dozens of protestors — including several far-right members of the Knesset — clashed with military police.
The protestors, waving Israeli flags and chanting “shame,” were condemning the arrest and detention of nine Israel Defense Forces reservists accused of subjecting a detained Palestinian man to abuse so severe it resulted in his hospitalization.
As domestic political tensions continue to rise and the war in Gaza shows no sign of stopping, many are wondering whether the widely reported torture of Palestinians in Israeli custody will only deepen the political rift in Israel.
The protest at Sde Teiman was expected, especially given the rhetoric of Israeli lawmakers regarding the treatment of detained Palestinians. Israel’s far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir took to X on Monday to post: “Take your hands off our reservists!”
Some Israeli politicians’ brazen endorsement of torture is even more shocking. When asked by a fellow member of the Knesset whether there was any justification for sodomizing a detainee, Likud Party MK Hanoch Mildwidsky shouted: “Yes! If he is a Nukhba (Hamas militant), everything is legitimate to do!”
Bezalel Smotrich, the minister of finance, also condemned the arrests on X, demanding the release of the reservists — whom he called “IDF heroes” — and calling for those who ordered their arrest to be sacked.
Videos posted on social media also showed far-right parliamentarian Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionist Party and Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu of Otzma Yehudit entering the detention facility at Sde Teiman.
The Sde Teiman protest escalated after protestors realized the detained reservists were being held at the Beit Lid military base north of Tel Aviv, where they attempted to break into the detention center to release the soldiers.
Several members of the reservists’ unit also joined in the protest in full military uniform, though their faces were covered.
Allegations of the torture of Palestinian detainees by Israeli forces have been mounting for years — even more so since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.
The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a report on Wednesday alleging the death of at least 53 Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody since the war began, as well as the use of waterboarding, electrocution, and sleep deprivation.
Thousands of Palestinians have been detained in Gaza, West Bank & Israel in violation of international human rights & humanitarian law - finds @UNHumanRights report.
Hostages held in Gaza must be released. All Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel must be released.
The Israel Prison Service has denied all of the allegations, claiming that Israeli prisons do not violate the rights of prisoners.
The OHCHR report added that more than 9,400 Palestinians had been detained in Israel from October to the end of June, many of whom had not been granted access to a lawyer.
Since Oct. 7, thousands of Palestinians — including medics, patients, residents and captured fighters — have been taken from Gaza to Israel, “usually shackled and blindfolded,” the OHCHR report said.
INNUMBERS
• 53 Palestinian detainees believed to have died in Israeli custody since Oct.7.
• 9,400 Palestinians detained in Israel from October to the end of June.
Source: OHCHR
Thousands more have been detained in the West Bank and Israel. “They have generally been held in secret, without being given a reason for their detention, access to a lawyer or effective judicial review,” OHCHR added.
Testimonies for the report suggested that Israel had subjected prisoners to “a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees,” UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement accompanying the report.
Many released Palestinians reported treatment “including severe beatings, electrocution, being forced to remain in stress positions for prolonged periods, or waterboarding.” The report said detainees had been subjected to blackmail, “being burnt with cigarettes, and given hallucinogenic pills.”
It said there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that since Oct. 7, Israel and Palestinian armed groups had “committed gross violations and abuses … of the rights to life, liberty and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment.”
These included the use of “rape and other forms of sexual violence,” warning the abuses may amount to war crimes. Besides calling for the abuses to cease, the OHCHR urged all parties to “immediately end all forms of arbitrary detention, including the holding of hostages.”
A summary of the report referred to a “staggering” number of detainees — including men, women, children, journalists and human rights defenders.
“Detainees said they were held in cage-like facilities, stripped naked for prolonged periods, wearing only diapers. Their testimonies told of prolonged blindfolding, deprivation of food, sleep and water,” the summary said.
Some detainees said that “their hands were tied and they were suspended from the ceiling,” while “some women and men also spoke of sexual and gender-based violence.”
According to the Prisoners Club, a Palestinian rights watchdog, around 9,600 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails, including hundreds under administrative detention where they can be kept for long periods without charge.
Not all Israelis have defended the alleged actions of the arrested reservists, nor do they support the use of torture and the violation of the human rights of Palestinian detainees.
Years of incitement, dehumanisation, impunity and total disdain for the rule of law have led us to this point
“Are you in favor of rape? Is this part of Judaism?” Israeli human rights activist Yariv Oppenheimer replied to Belal Smotrich’s post on X.
Israeli writer Hen Mazzig condemned the protests, during which he said members of the media were verbally and physically assaulted.
“Israel’s investigation (of the reservists) must be allowed to proceed. This protest and the politicians encouraging it do NOTHING to help Israel. It only gives more material for those who hate us,” he posted on X on Monday.
Reporters were spat on, pushed, and called names trying to report on the riot at Sde Teiman prison.
Israel's investigation must be allowed to proceed. This protest and the politicians encouraging it do NOTHING to help Israel. It only gives more material for those who hate us. pic.twitter.com/g7TTcP0Wjk
Only a handful of Israeli government officials have condemned the protests and the storming of the detention facility, chief among them Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.
“Even when angry, the laws apply to everyone — do not break into IDF bases and do not violate the laws of the State of Israel,” Gallant posted on X.
“I call on the Israeli Police to act immediately against the violators of the law and on all elected officials to refrain from irresponsible statements that drag the IDF into the political arena,” he said in a separate post.
In a statement on Monday, Herzi Halevi, chief of the general staff of the IDF, stated that the break-ins at IDF bases were “extremely serious and against the law.”
However, despite these condemnations, Israeli security forces at the IDF military bases were reportedly apathetic towards the protestors, and there have been no reported detentions or arrests of those involved.
The day after the protests saw a boisterous meeting in the Knesset after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the mob that broke into IDF bases.
Despite attempts by right-wing activists and lawmakers alike to have the arrested reservists released, eight of the original 10 reservists had their detentions extended this morning and will remain in custody until Sunday, according to the IDF.
The suspects may face charges of aggravated sodomy, assault, and conduct unbecoming of a soldier, among other charges.
Hezbollah leader’s body found in rubble following airstrike
Lebanon urges international community to act to halt further escalation
Updated 31 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Hezbollah civil defense teams on Wednesday found the body of senior commander Fouad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike the previous night in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The militant group had confirmed Shukr’s presence in the targeted building earlier in the day after a blackout that lasted throughout Tuesday night.
Conflicting reports emerged regarding the fate of the prominent Hezbollah leader. Security information shared at the site of the attack suggested that Shukr was the main target of the airstrike.
Diplomatic communications with Lebanon intensified in the wake of Shukr’s death. Political observers linked the scale of the response to the attack with the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief, in Tehran early on Wednesday.
Relief and civil defense teams continued to remove debris from the upper floors of the Beirut residential building, which partially collapsed after it was struck by three missiles fired by the Israeli combat drone.
Journalists and photographers were not allowed near the site, which was cordoned off by Hezbollah members. Debris was cleared from the surrounding streets, and roads were reopened.
At least four other people are though to have died in the attack: Wasila Baydoun from the southern town of Chehabiyeh; and Hanan Hakim and her two children, Sarah, 6, and Hassan Fadlallah,10, from the southern town of Aainata.
Most of those injured in the blast were discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, with a few remaining under medical care.
In its morning statement, Hezbollah said that “civil defense teams have been diligently working to remove the debris since the incident occurred, but progress is slow due to the condition of the destroyed floors. We are still awaiting the outcome of this operation concerning the fate of the esteemed leader and other citizens at this location, so that the necessary action can be taken.”
The Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs was widely condemned by Lebanese politicians and parties, with demands for “urgent international, regional, and UN action to stop the Israeli killing machine.”
A ministerial delegation visited the site after an extraordinary Cabinet session chaired by Najib Mikati, the caretaker prime minister, who strongly condemned the attack, warning that “matters will escalate for the worse if the enemy continues with its recklessness and murderous, criminal insanity, and if the concerned countries and the international community do not quickly intervene to curb this dangerous escalation.”
Mikati also condemned the killing of Haniyeh, describing it as a “serious threat that could expand the circle of global concern in the region.”
Ziad Makary, the caretaker information minister, said that the Lebanese Cabinet “remains in open session to monitor any developments.”
He added that the prime minister’s office is making “vigorous diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace transparently and unequivocally.”
Makary added: “It is natural for everyone to fear the possibility of war.”
Separately, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix; UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert; and the UNIFIL Commander, Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, discussed with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib “ways to contain the escalation to prevent the expansion of the war.”
Meanwhile, the attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs sparked concern and confusion among travelers at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.
Travel and tourism companies said that many scheduled trips to Lebanon next week had been canceled.
The head of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents, Jan Aboud, said that a week ago Lebanon was receiving around 14,000 passenger arrivals daily, with at least 85 flights per day. However, yesterday the number of passenger arrivals dropped to 9,500.
Children suffer as skin disease runs rampant in Gaza tent camps
Doctors wrestling with over 103,000 cases of lice, scabies and 65,000 cases of rashes
Updated 31 July 2024
AP
GAZA STRIP: A steady stream of miserable children and worried parents flowed into the dermatology office at Nasser Hospital in central Gaza.
A toddler with a blue hair bow sobbed as her mother showed how the red and white spots covering her face have spread to her neck and chest.
Another woman lifted her little boy’s clothes to reveal the rashes on his back, butt, thighs and stomach. On his wrists, he had open sores from scratching. A father stood his daughter on the desk so the doctor could examine the lesions on her calves.
Skin diseases are running rampant in Gaza, health officials say. The cause, they say, is the appalling conditions in overcrowded tent camps housing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes, along with the summer heat and the collapse of sanitation that has left pools of open sewage amid 10 months of Israel’s bombardment and offensives in the territory.
Doctors are wrestling with more than 103,000 cases of lice and scabies and 65,000 cases of skin rashes, according to the World Health Organization.
In Gaza’s population of some 2.3 million, more than 1 million cases of acute respiratory infections have been recorded since the war began, along with more than half a million of acute diarrhea and more than 100,000 cases of jaundice, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
Cleanliness is impossible in the ramshackle tents, basically wood frames hung with blankets or plastic sheets, crammed side by side over wide stretches, Palestinians say.
“There’s no shampoo, no soap,” said Munira Al-Nahhal, living in a tent in the dunes outside the southern city of Khan Younis. “The water is dirty. Everything is sand and insects and garbage.”
Her family’s tent was crammed with her grandchildren, many of whom had rashes. One little boy stood scratching the red patches on his belly. “One child gets it, and it spreads to all of them,” Al-Nahhal said.
Palestinians in the camp said clean water was almost impossible to get. Some wash their children in salt water from the nearby Mediterranean. People have to wear the same clothes day after day until they’re able to wash them, then they wear them again immediately. Flies are everywhere. Children play in garbage-strewn sand.
“First it was spots on her face. Then it spread to her stomach and arms, all over her forehead. And it hurts. It itches. And there’s no treatment. Or if there is we can’t afford it,” said Shaima Marshoud, sitting next to her little daughter in a cinder block structure they’d settled in among the tents.
More than 1.8 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes. The vast majority are now crowded into a 50-square-kilometer area of dunes and fields on the coast with almost no sewage system and little water.
The distribution of humanitarian supplies, including soap, shampoo and medicines, has slowed to a trickle, UN officials say, because Israeli military operations and general lawlessness in Gaza make it too dangerous for relief trucks to move.
“The solid waste management system has collapsed,” said Chitose Noguchi, the deputy special representative of the UN Development Program.
The UNDP said Gaza’s two pre-war landfills were unreachable amid the fighting and it had set up 10 temporary sites. But Noguchi said there were more than 140 informal dumping sites that have cropped up. Some of them are giant pools of human waste and garbage.
Killing of Hamas political leader points to diverging paths for Israel, US, on ceasefire
The US remains focused on a ceasefire in the 9-month-old Israeli war in Gaza “as the best way to bring the temperature down everywhere,” Blinken said
“I just don’t see how a ceasefire is feasible right now with the assassination of the person you would have been negotiating with,” said Vali Nasr, a former US diplomat
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
WASHINGTON: Israel’s suspected killing of Hamas’ political leader in the heart of Tehran, coming after a week in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahupromised US lawmakers he would continue his war against Hamas until “total victory,” points to an Israeli leader ever more openly at odds with Biden administration efforts to calm the region through diplomacy.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on an Asia trip, was left to tell reporters there that Americans had not been aware of or involved in the attack on Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, whose roles included overseeing Hamas’ side in US-led mediation to bring a ceasefire and release of hostages in the Gaza war.
The US remains focused on a ceasefire in the 9-month-old Israeli war in Gaza “as the best way to bring the temperature down everywhere,” Blinken said after Haniyeh’s killing.
The targeting, and timing, of the overnight strike may have all but destroyed US hopes for now.
“I just don’t see how a ceasefire is feasible right now with the assassination of the person you would have been negotiating with,” said Vali Nasr, a former US diplomat now at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.
If the expected cycles of retaliation and counter-retaliation ahead start unspooling as feared, Haniyeh’s killing could mark the end of Biden administration’s hopes of restraining escalatory actions as Israel targets what Netanyahu calls Iran’s “axis of terror,” in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.
And with the US political campaign entering its final months, it will be more difficult for the Biden administration to break away — if it wants to — from an ally it is bound to through historical, security, economic and political ties.
The killing of Haniyeh, and another suspected Israeli strike on a senior Hezbollah leader in the Lebanese capital of Beirut hours earlier, came on the heels of Netanyahu’s return home from a nearly weeklong trip to the US, his first foreign trip of the war.
The Biden administration had said it hoped to use the visit to overcome some of the remaining obstacles in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and to free Israeli, American and other foreign hostages held by Hamas and other militants.
President Joe Biden has been Israel’s most vital backer in the war, keeping up shipments of arms and other military aid while defending Israel against any international action over the deaths of more than 39,000 Palestinians in the Israeli offensive.
But Biden has also put his political weight behind efforts to secure the ceasefire and hostage release, including publicly declaring that the two sides had both agreed to a framework and urging them to seal the deal.
Netanyahu told a joint meeting of Congress during his visit that Israel was determined to win nothing less than “total victory” against Hamas. Asked directly by journalists on the point later, he said that Israel hoped for a ceasefire soon and was working for one.
Following the visit, Biden administration officials dodged questions about reports that Israel’s far-right government had newly raised additional conditions for any ceasefire deals.
Haniyeh had been openly living in Doha, Qatar, for the months since the Oct. 7 attack. But he wasn’t attacked until he was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s president. Nasr said Iran will see it as a direct Israeli attack on its sovereignty, and respond.
“If you wanted to have a ceasefire, if Haniyeh was in your sights, you might have said, ‘I’ll kill him in a few months. Not now,” said Nasr, who said it suggested overt undermining of ceasefire negotiations by Netanyahu.
Netanyahu’s far-right government says Israel is fighting in Gaza to destroy Iran-allied Hamas as a military and governing power there. Israel warns that it is also prepared to expand its fight further to include an offensive in Lebanon, if necessary to stop what have been near-daily exchanges of rocket fire between Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel.
Hezbollah is by far the most powerful of the Iran-allied groups in the Middle East. Analysts and diplomats warn of any such expansion of hostilities touching off uncontrollable conflicts throughout the region that would draw in the United States as Israel’s ally. The US, France and others have urged Israel and Iran and its allies to resolve tensions through negotiations.
In a letter to foreign diplomats made public Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel “is not interested in all-out war,” but that the only way to avoid it would be to implement a 2006 UN resolution calling for a demilitarized zone along Israel’s border with Lebanon and an end of hostilities with Hezbollah.
US national security adviser John Kirby, who earlier this week called fears of major escalation from the killing of the Hezbollah official in Beirut “exaggerated,” told reporters that the news of the more momentous strike on the Hamas leader in Tehran “doesn’t help ... with the temperature going down in the region. We’re obviously concerned.”
At the same time, Kirby said, “We also haven’t seen any indication...that this process has been completely torpedoed. We still believe that this is a worthy endeavor...and a deal can be had.” The US had a team in the region Wednesday for negotiations, he said.
“We don’t want to see an escalation. And everything we’ve been doing since the 7th of October has been trying to manage that risk,” he said.
Queen Rania of Jordan opens new radiation oncology facility in Amman
Expansion will allow the department to increase its capacity from 260 to about 400 patients a month
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
AMMAN: Queen Rania of Jordan officially opened a new radiation oncology building at the King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman on Wednesday.
The new facility, which has 2,700 square meters of space and is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, will allow the radiation oncology department to increase the number of patients it treats each month from 260 to about 400, the Jordan News Agency reported.
During her visit to the center, the queen toured key departments, including Jordan’s first neurosurgery suite, which has successfully carried out more than 300 operations since it opened in 2019. She also saw the pediatrics department, which provides care for about 90 percent of the all pediatric cancer patients in the country.
“Over the past 25 years, the King Hussein Cancer Center has become a cornerstone of cancer care in the region, serving more than 70,000 patients,” said Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center.
Each year, the center, which covers an area of 108,700 square meters, handles 7,000 new patients, 14,000 admissions and 250,000 outpatient visits, officials said, and provides essential radiotherapy services required by about 60 percent of the patients it treats.
Its key facilities include the country’s first public umbilical cord blood bank, specialized intensive-care units, diagnostic and therapeutic radiology departments, a cellular therapy and applied genomics department, and a bone marrow-transplant program.
Other dignitaries who joined the queen at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday included several other members of the royal family and Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh.