War on Gaza

Hamas calls for 'day of rage' for group leader's burial

Hamas calls for ‘day of rage’ for group leader’s burial
A convoy carrying the body of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh moves in Doha on Aug. 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Hamas calls for ‘day of rage’ for group leader’s burial

Hamas calls for ‘day of rage’ for group leader’s burial
  • Hamas in a statement on Thursday encouraged an outpouring of public anger following Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran
  • “Let roaring anger marches start from every mosque” following Friday prayers
DOHA: Palestinian militant group Hamas called for a “day of furious rage” on Friday, coinciding with the burial of its slain leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar.
Hamas in a statement on Thursday encouraged an outpouring of public anger following Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel, as well as to protest the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
“Let roaring anger marches start from every mosque” following Friday prayers, the group said.
Haniyeh, who resided in exile in Qatar with other members of Hamas’s political leadership, is to be buried in the Gulf state on Friday after a public funeral held Thursday in the Iranian capital.
Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed Wednesday in a pre-dawn strike on their accommodation in Tehran, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, in an attack that has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict.
Hamas called on “the masses of our revolutionary people in the occupied West Bank” to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza, “affirming our commitment to our land and national rights, and confronting the (Israeli) occupation’s plans.”
Crowds of mourners gathered in Tehran on Thursday during funeral events for the Hamas leader, with the Islamic republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers.
The killing has prompted protests in Amman, where thousands of Jordanians gathered on Wednesday outside the Israeli embassy.
Demonstrations were also held in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and in Tunisia’s and Morocco’s capitals.

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation

Israel PM says in ‘very high level of defensive and offensive’ preparation
Updated 3 sec ago
“Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive,” Netanyahu said
“Those who attack us, we will attack in return“

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was prepared for any “aggression” against it following threats of retaliation for the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.
“Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive. We will make any act of aggression against us pay a very high price,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
“Those who attack us, we will attack in return.”
His comments came as Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Thursday that the Lebanese armed group was bound to respond to Israel’s killing of its top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in a strike on Tuesday in a Beirut suburb.
On Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a strike in Tehran, which Iran and Hamas have blamed on Israel. Israel has declined to comment on his killing.
“You do not know what red lines you crossed,” Nasrallah said addressing Israel during a speech broadcast at Shukr’s funeral.
“The enemy, and those who are behind the enemy, must await our inevitable response.”

Hezbollah leader says group will respond to Israel’s killing of top commander

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
Hezbollah leader says group will respond to Israel’s killing of top commander

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, during the funeral of Fuad Shukr.
Updated 30 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: The leader of powerful Lebanese group Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, vowed on Thursday to respond to Israel’s killing of the group’s most senior military commander in a strike on the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs this week.
Nasrallah, speaking at the funeral of the slain commander Fuad Shukr, said unnamed countries had asked Hezbollah not to retaliate, but he said the group was exploring a “real, studied” response.

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8
Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8
  • The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from Beirut through Aug. 12
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa Group has canceled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through Aug. 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.
“The reason for this is the current development in the region,” the spokesperson added.
The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.
A number of airlines have canceled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources

Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources
Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources

Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources
  • Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination
  • Iranian officials to meet regional allies to discuss retaliation
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran’s regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen on Thursday to discuss potential retaliation against Israel after the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran, five sources told Reuters.
The region faces a risk of widened conflict between Israel, Iran and its proxies after Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran on Wednesday and the killing of Hezbollah’s senior commander on Tuesday in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Representatives of Iran’s Palestinian allies Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as well as Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthi movement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iraqi resistance groups will attend the meeting in Tehran, said the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
“Iran and the resistance members will conduct a thorough assessment after the meeting in Tehran to find the best and most effective way to retaliate against the Zionist regime (Israel),” said a senior Iranian official, with direct knowledge of the meeting.
Another Iranian official said Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards will attend.
“How Iran and the resistance front will respond is currently being reviewed ... This will certainly happen and the Zionist regime (Israel) will undoubtedly regret it,” General Mohammad Baqeri, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, told state TV on Thursday.
Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out the strike that killed Haniyeh hours after he attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran on Wednesday.
But Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza was turning into an all-out war in the Middle East.
Israeli air force chief Tomer Bar, speaking at a military graduation ceremony in Israel late on Wednesday, warned Israel will act against anyone planning to harm its citizens.
“We are also strongly prepared in defense. Hundreds of aerial defense soldiers, along with air control personnel, are stationed across the country with the best systems, ready to carry out their mission,” said Bar.
Haniyeh and the leader of the Islamic Jihad, Ziad Al-Nakhala, as well as senior representatives of Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthi movement and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, attended the inauguration ceremony for Iran’s new president in Tehran on Tuesday. Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassim and lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah were in Iran for the inauguration and have remained there for the funeral and meeting, sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking said.
’Major repercussions'
Hamas’ armed wing has said in a statement Haniyeh’s killing would “take the battle to new dimensions and have major repercussions.” Vowing to retaliate, Iran said the US bore responsibility because of its support for Israel.
“Iran asked key commanders of the Iraqi resistance groups to travel to Tehran on Wednesday to attend an urgent meeting to discuss retaliation against recent Israeli strikes, including in Lebanon and Iran and the US strike in Iraq,” said an Iraqi militia local commander.
Another militia source said the resistance group commanders left to attend Haniyeh’s funeral and also to attend a “top urgent meeting” to decide the following steps to retaliate against Israel and the United States.
Iranians turned out to mourn Haniyeh on Thursday, a day after he was assassinated.
“All fronts of the resistance will take revenge for Haniyeh’s blood,” Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.
The Iran-backed Axis of Resistance includes Hamas — the Palestinian group that ignited the war in Gaza by attacking Israel on Oct. 7- Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis and various Shiite armed groups in Iraq and Syria. .
On April 13, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel in what it said was retaliation for Israel’s suspected deadly strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, but almost all were shot down.
“Iran’s response to the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh will be stronger than before,” former senior Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari told state TV.

US strikes Iraqi militia to thwart drone attack on Israel: Report

US strikes Iraqi militia to thwart drone attack on Israel: Report
US strikes Iraqi militia to thwart drone attack on Israel: Report

US strikes Iraqi militia to thwart drone attack on Israel: Report
  • Operation against Hashd ash-Shabi the first such strike on Iraqi soil in 6 months
  • Houthi operative killed, Iranian Quds Force drone expert injured
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

London: The US military struck Iraqi militants on Tuesday, with intelligence sources suggesting the group was about to conduct a drone attack on Israel, The Times reported.

It was the first such airstrike conducted by American forces in the region for six months.

The organization targeted in the raid, Hashd ash-Shabi, is suspected of being behind several recent attacks on US personnel in Iraq.

Five people are reported to have been killed, including a suspected member of the Yemeni Houthis, who have also been engaged in drone operations against Israel and US forces since the start of the war on Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

A drone specialist from the Iranian Quds Force, Ahmed Reza Afshari, was wounded in the attack.

