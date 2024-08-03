You are here

  • Home
  • VFS Global introduces Japan visa services for UAE residents

VFS Global introduces Japan visa services for UAE residents

VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre recently opened in Dubai. (Supplied )
VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre recently opened in Dubai. (Supplied )
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vh4r

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

VFS Global introduces Japan visa services for UAE residents

VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre recently opened in Dubai. (Supplied )
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

VFS Global’s Japan visa application centers will accept document submission for short-term and long-term visas to Japan, by prior appointment.
Appointments will be available online at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/are/en/jpn/  at no charge.
 Speaking at the inauguration, Imanishi Jun, consul general of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the opening of the VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre here in Dubai. The government of Japan has set a target to increase the number of foreign visitors to Japan to 60 million by 2030. In recent years, partly due to the depreciation of the yen, the number of visitors to Japan has continued to increase, with more than 3 million foreigners visiting Japan each month since March this year.




It gives me great pleasure to announce the opening of the VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre here in Dubai, says Imanishi Jun, Consul General of Japan to Dubai and Northern Emirates

 “The urgent task is to respond to the ever-increasing number of visa applications. The Consulate General of Japan in Dubai has therefore decided to partner with VFS Global. With the opening of the Japan Visa Application Centre, VFS Global and the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai will work closely together on visas to encourage more people to visit Japan.
 “We hope that those wishing to travel to Japan will benefit from more convenient and faster visa services and that this center will serve as a base for promoting people-to-people exchanges between Japan, the UAE and Dubai and further develop bilateral relations between our two countries.”
 Monaz Bilimoria, regional head, VFS Global, said: “VFS Global shares a long-standing relationship with the Government of Japan since 2010 and we are excited to expand our partnership further. These centers will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for travel to Japan, one of the most popular destinations in the world. We are confident that these visa application centers will enhance customer experience by making the visa application process even more smooth and seamless, thereby helping us better serve travelers better.” 

Topics: VFS Global

Related

Photo/Facebook
Corporate News
King’s College Hospital London improves EHR performance, security with Oracle Cloud
24 Fintech to host govt officials, global finance leaders
Corporate News
24 Fintech to host govt officials, global finance leaders

King’s College Hospital London improves EHR performance, security with Oracle Cloud

Photo/Facebook
Photo/Facebook
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

King’s College Hospital London improves EHR performance, security with Oracle Cloud

Photo/Facebook
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

King’s College Hospital London, in Dubai, has become one of the first UAE-based health systems to migrate its Oracle Health Electronic Health Record to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. With OCI, KCH Dubai is improving the security, performance, and usability of the EHR resulting in a better experience for its patients and providers.
KCH Dubai is now providing more than 1,000 concurrent users across its facilities with access to more efficient workflows and improved system performance. Moving to the cloud has also provided the hospital network with the scalable foundation it needs to simplify integrations and meet its goal of innovating in critical areas such as population health.
Following its rapid migration to OCI, KCH Dubai is seeing positive results across the hospital including cutting the time it takes to access patient information by 50 percent, a 20 percent reduction in reviewing each patient’s medical chart, and a 25 percent overall reduction in time spent in the EHR due to faster screen loads and transaction response times.
The overall increased speed and responsiveness of the system is helping to streamline processes so clinicians can complete tasks more quickly and free up more time to spend with patients. The performance gains also enable more comprehensive and real-time updates to the patient record, which strengthens communication and care coordination across all caregivers to enhance patient care. 

Topics: King’s College Hospital London

Hala Taxi, Silicon Central announce collaboration

Hala Taxi, Silicon Central announce collaboration
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Hala Taxi, Silicon Central announce collaboration

Hala Taxi, Silicon Central announce collaboration
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

Silicon Central, the premier shopping destination in Dubai, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Hala Taxi, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction. This partnership introduces a special offer of 25 percent off on the first three rides using the Careem app to and from Silicon Central, providing customers with a more convenient and efficient transportation option.

This partnership addresses existing transportation challenges.  Silicon Central has been experiencing significant issues due to taxi shortages, which have led to extended wait times for customers. 

The collaboration with Hala Taxi is intended to effectively manage these challenges and ensure a seamless experience for all visitors. By leveraging Hala’s extensive network and reliable service, Silicon Central aims to enhance customer satisfaction and provide a hassle-free shopping experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager Line  Investments - Dubai & Northern Emirates, said: “We are excited to partner with Hala Taxi to address the transportation challenges faced by our customers. This collaboration not only improves accessibility to Silicon Central but also enhances the overall shopping experience by making it more convenient and efficient for our visitors.”

Silicon Central Mall launches mental health awareness campaign

Silicon Central Mall launches mental health awareness campaign
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Silicon Central Mall launches mental health awareness campaign

Silicon Central Mall launches mental health awareness campaign
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News

Silicon Central Mall, Dubai’s leading shopping and lifestyle destination, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive mental health awareness campaign as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. This pioneering campaign aims to promote mental well-being, reduce the stigma associated with mental illnesses, and foster a supportive community environment.

Silicon Mall is the first mall in the UAE to launch this initiative. By advocating for mental wellbeing, the mall seeks to improve individual morale and productivity, while also creating a positive community impact. Educating the public about mental health issues reduces stigma, encourages open conversation, and fosters a supportive environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking help.

Shirazul Khan, Silicon Central Mall Manager, said: “Promoting mental awareness is crucial for a person’s well-being, which, in turn, boosts their morale and productivity. This campaign provides the necessary resources, support, and education to lead to healthier communities. We are dedicated to making a lasting impact through our CSR initiatives.”

Ongoing Activities and Collaborations

As part of the campaign, Silicon Central Mall has partnered with renowned mental health advocates, including Fakeeh University Hospital and Life Medical Centre. These partnerships bring expert guidance and support to the campaign’s activities, such as, educational workshops and seminars: providing valuable information and insights on various mental health topics; awareness campaigns: spreading awareness about mental health issues through various channels; support groups and counseling: offering support and counseling sessions for those in need; and physical fitness and wellness programs: promoting overall wellbeing through fitness and wellness activities.

This month, Silicon Central Mall is excited to introduce open minds, a psychiatric, counseling, and neuroscience center located within the mall. 

This new addition ensures that customers have easy access to professional mental health services in a convenient and accessible location.

“We are proud to be the first mall to initiate this type of CSR initiative. Our goal is to create a supportive community that prioritizes mental health and well-being,” added Khan.

Amadeus, Vistara, conclude promotion with travel partners in Oman

As part of the promotion, six top-performing travel partners were rewarded with attractive prizes. (Supplied)
As part of the promotion, six top-performing travel partners were rewarded with attractive prizes. (Supplied)
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Amadeus, Vistara, conclude promotion with travel partners in Oman

As part of the promotion, six top-performing travel partners were rewarded with attractive prizes. (Supplied)
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, in association with Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, successfully collaborated for a joint promotion to support the travel industry during the typically slow period last Ramadan which boosted travel bookings, saw an overwhelming positive response from travel partners and resulted in healthy flight loads and increased incremental segments.
As part of the promotion, six top-performing travel partners were rewarded with attractive prizes including Apple Watches, Lenovo Tablets, Premium Economy and Economy tickets on Vistara, and shopping vouchers.
The incentive was designed to motivate and appreciate the hard work of the travel agencies during this period.
Amadeus, along with Vistara, expressed deep gratitude to their travel partners for their unwavering support. This gesture was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the travel partners, who reaffirmed their commitment to a long term partnership with both companies.
The collaboration with travel partners has not only bolstered travel bookings has also strengthened relationships with key industry players.
The positive feedback from travel partners underscores the success of the promotion. Among the top-performing travel agencies were Akbar Travels Middle East, Alhashar Travels, Bahwan Tourism LLC, Khimji’s House of Travel, Satguru Travel and Tourism Services and Zahara Travel & Service Bureau LLC.
These agencies demonstrated exceptional sales performance, contributing significantly to the promotion’s success.
 
 
 

 

Related

Photo: (Twitter @krohnegroup)
Corporate News
KROHNE delivers customer service excellence across the ME
The achievement reflects SAB's dedication to fostering local development and supporting Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainable growth
Corporate News
SAB becomes first bank in KSA to receive local content certificate

KROHNE delivers customer service excellence across the ME

Photo: (Twitter @krohnegroup)
Photo: (Twitter @krohnegroup)
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KROHNE delivers customer service excellence across the ME

Photo: (Twitter @krohnegroup)
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce an expansion of its service team across the Middle East region.
Recent new hires have been made to bolster the high standards of service and expertise the 100-year-old company’s discerning client base expect whilst continuing to deliver best-in-class measurement solutions across industries.

KROHNE is always looking to enhance customer service and solution delivery as our competitive advantage, as it complements our superior quality cross-industry portfolio, says Jay Gadhavi
General manager, KROHNE Solutions

This development provides customers investing in market-leading measurement technology across energy, water, chemical, marine or any number of industrial process applications assurances that the lifetime of their KROHNE equipment will be enhanced, wastage reduced and precise measurement uptime increased overall.
As part of an ongoing assessment and upgradation process KROHNE has undertaken internally, the team will now have a hybrid workforce spanning UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq. Operating under increasingly stringent Service Level Agreements to ensure continued service excellence and accountability, the ultimate goal is to provide peace of mind for a growing roster of clients across the region.
“KROHNE is always looking to enhance customer service and solution delivery as our competitive advantage, as it complements our superior quality cross-industry portfolio.
“We continuously evolve our offering to exceed customer expectations and have boosted our in-house capabilities across the Middle East region. We are committed to the Middle East, further deepening our relationships with key industrial players looking for expertise and partnership in critical situations,” said Jay Gadhavi, general manager, KROHNE Solutions Middle East and Africa.

 

Topics: KROHNE

Related

The achievement reflects SAB's dedication to fostering local development and supporting Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainable growth
Corporate News
SAB becomes first bank in KSA to receive local content certificate

Latest updates

VFS Global introduces Japan visa services for UAE residents
VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre recently opened in Dubai. (Supplied )
King’s College Hospital London improves EHR performance, security with Oracle Cloud
Photo/Facebook
Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030
Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030
Thousands of Moroccans protest after Hamas leader’s killing
Thousands of Moroccans protest after Hamas leader’s killing
What We Are Reading Today: Cambodia’s Curse
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.