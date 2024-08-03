VFS Global introduces Japan visa services for UAE residents

VFS Global’s Japan visa application centers will accept document submission for short-term and long-term visas to Japan, by prior appointment.

Appointments will be available online at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/are/en/jpn/ at no charge.

Speaking at the inauguration, Imanishi Jun, consul general of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the opening of the VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre here in Dubai. The government of Japan has set a target to increase the number of foreign visitors to Japan to 60 million by 2030. In recent years, partly due to the depreciation of the yen, the number of visitors to Japan has continued to increase, with more than 3 million foreigners visiting Japan each month since March this year.







“The urgent task is to respond to the ever-increasing number of visa applications. The Consulate General of Japan in Dubai has therefore decided to partner with VFS Global. With the opening of the Japan Visa Application Centre, VFS Global and the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai will work closely together on visas to encourage more people to visit Japan.

“We hope that those wishing to travel to Japan will benefit from more convenient and faster visa services and that this center will serve as a base for promoting people-to-people exchanges between Japan, the UAE and Dubai and further develop bilateral relations between our two countries.”

Monaz Bilimoria, regional head, VFS Global, said: “VFS Global shares a long-standing relationship with the Government of Japan since 2010 and we are excited to expand our partnership further. These centers will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for travel to Japan, one of the most popular destinations in the world. We are confident that these visa application centers will enhance customer experience by making the visa application process even more smooth and seamless, thereby helping us better serve travelers better.”