Saudi AI Olympiad finalists chosen for Oxford scholars program

RIYADH: Almost 300 Saudi students have been selected to take part in Oxford University’s prestigious Scholars Programme, reported Saudi Press Agency.
In April, the group reached the finals of the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence, an initiative spearheaded by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. It aims to develop data and AI expertise, especially among young talent, in line with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The event is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), with sponsorship from the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom).
The Olympiad took place over several months, starting with 260,000 students which was whittled down to 298 for the final stage. Gold medals were awarded to 10 students aged between 14 and 18.
The Oxford Scholars Programme will provide the group with a chance to enhance their skills in programming and AI and offers access to education at one of the world’s leading universities.
Participants will receive a certificate from the British Accreditation Council which could bolster their chances of gaining academic recommendations for future admission to Oxford University.