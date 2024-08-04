You are here

Saudi AI Olympiad finalists chosen for Oxford scholars program

Saudi AI Olympiad finalists chosen for Oxford scholars program
The Olympiad took place over several months, starting with 260,000 students which was whittled down to 298 for the final stage. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi AI Olympiad finalists chosen for Oxford scholars program

Saudi AI Olympiad finalists chosen for Oxford scholars program
  • Program will provide a chance to enhance skills in programming, AI
  • Participants will receive a certificate from the British Accreditation Council
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Almost 300 Saudi students have been selected to take part in Oxford University’s prestigious Scholars Programme, reported Saudi Press Agency.

In April, the group reached the finals of the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence, an initiative spearheaded by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. It aims to develop data and AI expertise, especially among young talent, in line with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The event is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), with sponsorship from the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom).

The Olympiad took place over several months, starting with 260,000 students which was whittled down to 298 for the final stage. Gold medals were awarded to 10 students aged between 14 and 18.

The Oxford Scholars Programme will provide the group with a chance to enhance their skills in programming and AI and offers access to education at one of the world’s leading universities.

Participants will receive a certificate from the British Accreditation Council which could bolster their chances of gaining academic recommendations for future admission to Oxford University.
 

Topics: National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence

Festival for Asian communities dazzles audiences in Jeddah

Festival for Asian communities dazzles audiences in Jeddah
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Festival for Asian communities dazzles audiences in Jeddah

Festival for Asian communities dazzles audiences in Jeddah
  • Spectacular celebration of rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Equestrian Club hosted the Asian Communities Festival over the weekend, featuring special participation from Pakistani and Indonesian communities, as part of Jeddah Season 2024.

The event was a spectacular celebration of the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of these countries, creating an atmosphere of joy and interaction among the audience.

Artistic groups from Pakistan and Indonesia took turns to perform on stage traditional dances and melodies, donning traditional costumes while using musical instruments to add ambience and delight the audience.

The festival also included a children’s corner, featuring games and interactive activities that combined entertainment with education. Additionally, a food corner offered traditional dishes from the participating countries, giving visitors the opportunity to taste different flavors from around the world.

Jeddah Season 2024 aims to promote cultural exchange and dialogue through the Asian Communities Festival, highlighting the role of culture in uniting people.

The festival also seeks to support tourism in Jeddah, presenting it as an attractive destination for visitors of various nationalities.

Jeddah Season 2024 will continue to offer diverse cultural performances in the coming weeks, with artistic groups from other Asian countries participating.

These performances will open new horizons for cultural exploration and provide a unique experience, combining the rich heritage of Asian countries with the enthusiasm of the audiences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia JEDDAH SEASON

Project Masam clears 670 Houthi mines in Yemen

Project Masam clears 670 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Project Masam clears 670 Houthi mines in Yemen

Project Masam clears 670 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said a total of 453,968 mines had been cleared since its inception in 2018
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam removed 670 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The total included five anti-personnel mines, 47 anti-tank mines, 570 unexploded ordnances and 21 explosive devices, according to a recent report.

Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said a total of 453,968 mines had been cleared since its inception in 2018.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately and posed a threat to civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

Project Masam trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate safe movement for civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Masam Project

South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh

South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh
Updated 04 August 2024
Lama Alhamawi
South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh

South Korean Embassy hosts K-pop World Festival round in Riyadh
  • Saudi event winners get chance to compete in Changwon finals
Updated 04 August 2024
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Team Everlast, a group of three female dancers, have advanced to the finals of the K-pop World Festival after their performance at the Warehouse in Jax district on Saturday.

The South Korean Embassy in partnership with the Saudi Entertainment Academy hosted the first finals of the festival.  

“I think this is a very meaningful and significant event for both countries,” Choi Byung-hyuk, South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.”The K-pop World Festival is on Oct. 13 and will be held in Korea and more than 80 countries will participate in that event.

“Unfortunately for now, talented young Saudi men and women didn’t get a chance to participate there,” he said. 

“That is why we planned this event to select the talented young men and women who want to participate in the Korean K-pop festival,” Choi said. 

The K-pop World Festival is held annually in Changwon, South Korea, and welcomes performers from all around the world including Kuwait, Singapore, the US, Spain, Ireland, Canada and Cuba.

This is the first time the Kingdom will be participating in the festival. The competition held on Saturday was the final round where 10 competitors who made it through the primary rounds performed for the chance to represent Saudi Arabia in the K-pop World Festival in Changwon. 

“I think this a big step forward for the bright future of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030,” the ambassador said. 

“We try to contribute to Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the first chapter is vibrant society.”  

Before the performers took to the stage to show off their singing and dancing talent the ambassador of Korea delivered a speech where he highlighted the strong cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

“South Korea and Saudi Arabia have a very special and friendly relationship for the past 62 years and are important countries for each other. 

“Korea is making many efforts, not only diplomatic and economic, but also in cultural exchange and tourism,” he said. 

After the ambassador’s speech, K-pop guest singer Jenn took to the stage to perform a song. 

The Warehouse in Jax was full, with many people standing on the sides and corners of the room to cheer on the performers. 

The event was hosted by Saudi comedian and MC Khalid Khalifa. 

Besides Team Everlast, other winners included solo performers Selwa, Leana, Eman and Harin Kim

At the conclusion of the event the Warehouse announced that it plans to introduce a new K-pop night at the venue.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea K-pop

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 

Saudi police thwart attempts to smuggle over 82,000 tablets of prescribed medicine in Asir, Jazan 
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi border guards in Asir and Jazan foiled attempts to smuggle more than 82,000 prescription tablets and arrested the violators, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday. 
In Asir, authorities arrested a Yemeni national for smuggling 49,500 tablets of prescribed medical tablets this week.
Legal procedures were taken against the violator, SPA said, adding that the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities.
Another drug bust was reported in Jazan, where security forces arrested two Ethiopians for attempting to smuggle 33,157 tablets of prescribed medicine. The violators were also arrested and the tablets were confiscated.  
Security authorities have reiterated their call for the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.
Individuals with information may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] for information, which would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs police

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately
  • Saudi foreign ministry has reiterated its call for all Saudi nationals to avoid traveling to Lebanon
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign ministry urged its citizens on Sunday to leave Lebanon ‘immediately’ as regional tensions recently surged.

In a statement, the ministry has reiterated its call for all Saudi nationals to avoid traveling to Lebanon.

It said the Kingdom's embassy in Lebanon was closely monitoring the developments in the southern region of the country.

Travellers were forced to wait in long lines at Beirut airport on Sunday, some after cutting summer holidays short, as airlines cancelled flights amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Saudi calls echo those from the US, UK and France who have also warned their nationals to leave the country as soon as possible.

Several airlines including Lufthansa and Air France delayed or suspended flights to Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Saudi Arabia

