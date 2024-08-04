Japanese cautioned to avoid non-essential travel to Israel

You are here

War on Gaza

File photo of an airplane at Tokyo Airport. (ANJ)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News Japan
  • Overseas Japanese Nationals Safety Division said attacks between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah persist
TOKYO: The Japanese Foreign Ministry has cautioned citizens planning to travel or stay in Israel to refrain from non-essential travel especially to the Northern region.

It warned those staying there they should be aware of the potential risks, including the possibility of flight disruptions and the need to evacuate to a safe area if an unforeseen incident occurs.

The warning, issued by the Overseas Japanese Nationals Safety Division, said attacks between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah persist in the northern Israeli border area.

On July 27, an attack was carried out on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which is under Israeli occupation, resulting in numerous civilian casualties. The Israeli government’s security cabinet meeting held on the 28th authorized Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Galant to decide on a response, potentially escalating the situation further.

“As of July 29, flights to and from Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion) Airport generally operate normally, but we cannot rule out the possibility that flight schedules may change depending on future developments. Therefore, if you wish to leave Israel (return home temporarily), please check the latest operating status of scheduled commercial flights before considering your departure.”

The Ministry also strongly advised those traveling to inform others of their itinerary and contact information. It also recommends submitting a residence notification to the local diplomatic mission, confirming their emergency contact information.

The Ministry has issued stricter warnings elsewhere, raising the level for Lebanon to 3, which advises against all travel, and for Syria to 4, which urges all Japanese to evacuate the country immediately. However, Japan has kept Israel at level 2, except in the border areas.

The Foreign Ministry also warned its citizens to be extra cautious and ensure safety in the Middle East, describing  the situation there as being “volatile and could quickly deteriorate, as evidenced by the recent assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.”

The Foreign Ministry’s advice is not mandatory, but official Japanese organizations, travel and insurance agencies and businesses follow it strictly.

 

UK PM warns of consequences after far-right violence targets mosques, asylum-seeker hotel

UK PM warns of consequences after far-right violence targets mosques, asylum-seeker hotel
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP
Follow

UK PM warns of consequences after far-right violence targets mosques, asylum-seeker hotel

UK PM warns of consequences after far-right violence targets mosques, asylum-seeker hotel
  • Far-right agitators have sought to take advantage of last week’s stabbing attack by tapping into concerns about the scale of immigration
  • The violence began after false rumors spread online that the suspect in the dance class stabbing attack was a Muslim and an immigrant
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP

ROTHERHAM: UK leader Keir Starmer warned far-right protesters on Sunday they would “regret” participating in England’s worst rioting in 13 years, as disturbances linked to the murder of three children earlier this week flared across the country for a fifth day.
Masked anti-immigration demonstrators smashed several windows at a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers in Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Unrest related to misinformation about the mass stabbing last Monday in the northwestern English seaside town of Southport has impacted multiple towns and cities, with anti-immigration demonstrators clashing with police.
The violence is posing an early major challenge for Starmer, who was elected only a month ago after leading Labour to a landslide win over the Conservatives.
“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves,” Starmer said in a TV address.
He added that there was “no justification” for what he called “far-right thuggery” and promised to bring the perpetrators “to justice.”
Footage aired on the BBC showed rioters forcing their way into a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. They also pushed a burning bin into the building. It was not clear whether asylum seekers were inside.
In the northeastern English city of Middlesbrough, hundreds of protesters squared up to riot police carrying shields. Some threw bricks, cans and pots at officers.
The fresh disturbances came after more than 90 people were arrested on Saturday following skirmishes at far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland.
Rioters threw bricks, bottles and flares at police — injuring several officers — looted and burnt shops, while demonstrators shouted anti-Islamic slurs as they clashed with counter-protesters.
The violence is the worst England has seen since the summer of 2011, when widespread rioting took place following the police killing of a mixed-race man in north London.
“We’re now seeing it (trouble) flooding across major cities and towns,” said Tiffany Lynch of the Police Federation of England and Wales.
Riots first flared in Southport on Tuesday night following Monday’s frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in the northwest coastal city, before spreading up and down England.
They were fueled by false rumors on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of killing a six, seven, and nine-year-old, and injuring another 10 people.
Police have blamed the violence on supporters and associated organizations of the English Defense League, an anti-Islam organization founded 15 years ago whose supporters have been linked to football hooliganism.
Agitators have targeted at least two mosques, and the UK interior ministry announced Sunday it was offering new emergency security to the Islamic places of worship.
The rallies have been advertised on far-right social media channels under the banner “Enough is enough.”
Participants have waved English and British flags while chanting slogans like “Stop the boats” — a reference to irregular migrants traveling to Britain from France.
Anti-fascist demonstrators have held counter-rallies in many cities, including Leeds where they shouted, “Nazi scum off our streets,” as the far-right protesters chanted, “You’re not English any more.”
Not all the gatherings have turned violent. A peaceful one in Aldershot, southern England, on Sunday saw participants hold placards that read “Stop the invasion” and “We’re not far right, we’re just right.”
“People are fed up with being told you should be ashamed if you’re white and working class but I’m proud white working class,” 41-year-old Karina, who did not give her surname, told AFP in Nottingham on Saturday.
Commentators have suggested that the demonstrators may feel emboldened by the political ascendancy of anti-immigration elements in British politics.
At last month’s election, the Reform UK party led by Brexit cheerleader Nigel Farage captured 14 percent of the vote — one of the largest vote shares for a far-right British party.
Carla Denyer, co-leader of the left-wing Green party, said the unrest should be “a wake-up call to all politicians who have actively promoted or given in” to anti-immigration rhetoric.

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused “gangs of thugs” of “hijacking” the nation’s grief to “sow hatred”
Updated 04 August 2024
AP

LONDON: Police in the north of England town of Rotherham were struggling to hold back a mob of far-right activists Sunday who were seeking to break into a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers, as the latest bout of rioting following a stabbing rampage at a dance class last week that left three girls dead and several wounded showed few signs of abating.
Footage from Sky News showed a line of police officers with shields facing a barrage of missiles as they sought to prevent the rioters from entering the Holiday Inn Express hotel. A small fire was also visible while windows in the hotel were smashed.
More demonstrations are expected to take place around the country, with many counter-demonstrators also set to make their presence felt.
On Saturday, far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters across the U.K., with violent scenes playing out in locations across the U.K., from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, to Liverpool in the northwest of England and Bristol in the west. Further arrests are likely as police scour CCTV, social media and body-worn camera footage.
In just one incident on Saturday, Merseyside Police said about 300 people were involved in violent disorder in Liverpool, which saw a community facility set on fire. The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year to provide support for one of the most deprived communities in the country, suffered severe damage to the ground floor. Police said rioters tried to prevent firefighters from accessing the fire, throwing a missile at the fire engine and breaking the rear window of the cab.
Police have also warned that widespread security measures, with thousands of officers deployed, mean that other crimes may not be investigated fully.
“We’re seeing officers that are being pulled from day-to-day policing," Tiffany Lynch from the Police Federation of England and Wales told the BBC. “But while that’s happening, the communities that are out there that are having incidents against them — victims of crime — unfortunately, their crimes are not being investigated.”
The violence erupted earlier this week, ostensibly in protest of Monday’s stabbing attack in Southport. A 17-year-old male has been arrested.
False rumors spread online that the young man was a Muslim and an immigrant, fueling anger among far-right supporters,. Suspects under 18 are usually not named in the U.K., but Judge Andrew Menary ordered Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to Rwandan parents, to be identified, in part to stop the spread of misinformation. Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder, and 10 counts of attempted murder.
Police said many of the actions are being organized online by shadowy far-right groups, who are mobilizing support online with phrases like “enough is enough,” “save our kids” and “stop the boats.” They are tapping into concerns about the scale of immigration in the country, in particular the tens of thousands of migrants arriving in small boats from France across the English Channel.
Calls for protests have come from a diffuse group of social media accounts, but a key player in amplifying them is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a longtime far-right agitator who uses the name Tommy Robinson. He led the English Defense League, which Merseyside Police has linked to the violent protest in Southport on Tuesday, a day after the stabbing attack.
The group first appeared around 2009, leading a series of protests against what it described as militant Islam that often devolved into violence. Yaxley-Lennon was banned from Twitter in 2018 but allowed back after it was bought by Elon Musk and rebranded as X. He has more than 800,000 followers.
The group’s membership and impact declined after a few years, and Yaxley-Lennon, 41, has faced myriad legal issues. He has been jailed for assault, contempt of court and mortgage fraud and currently faces an arrest warrant after leaving the U.K. last week before a scheduled hearing in contempt-of-court proceedings against him.
Nigel Farage, who was elected to parliament in July for the first time as leader of Reform U.K., has also been blamed by many for encouraging — indirectly — the anti-immigration sentiment that has been evident over the past few days. While condemning the violence, he has criticized the government for blaming it on “a few far-right thugs” and saying “the far right is a reaction to fear … shared by tens of millions of people.”
Far-right demonstrators have held several violent gatherings since the stabbing attack, clashing with police Tuesday outside a mosque in Southport — near the scene of the stabbing — and hurling beer cans, bottles and flares near the prime minister’s office in London the next day. Many in Southport have expressed their anger at the organized acts of violence in the wake of the tragedy.
Britain’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, has blamed the violence on “far-right hatred” and vowed to end the mayhem. He said police across the U.K. would be given more resources to stop “a breakdown in law and order on our streets.”
Policing minister Diana Johnson told the BBC that there is “no need” to bring in the army to help police in their efforts to confront the violence.
“The police have made it very clear that they have all the resources they need at the moment," she said.

Bangladesh imposes indefinite curfew, cuts off internet as fresh protests roil Dhaka

Bangladesh imposes indefinite curfew, cuts off internet as fresh protests roil Dhaka
Updated 04 August 2024
Follow

Bangladesh imposes indefinite curfew, cuts off internet as fresh protests roil Dhaka

Bangladesh imposes indefinite curfew, cuts off internet as fresh protests roil Dhaka
  • More than 50 people killed, scores injured in new round of clashes
  • Student leaders are calling on peers to gather in Dhaka on Monday
Updated 04 August 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Bangladesh military was deployed to the streets to impose an indefinite nationwide curfew on Sunday as protesters clashed with authorities amid a new wave of demonstrations demanding the prime minister’s resignation, which comes weeks after a deadly crackdown.

Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday and Sunday, as student leaders launched a nationwide civil disobedience campaign to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The fresh protests came after earlier demonstrations in July, which began with students calling for an end to a quota system for government jobs, escalated into violence.

Those nationwide campus rallies were attacked by pro-government groups, leading to clashes with security forces, a week-long communications blackout, a curfew, and more than 200 deaths.

After demonstrators returned to the streets in what appeared to be the biggest numbers yet, Bangladesh’s Interior Ministry said an indefinite nationwide curfew would start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while internet services were again shut down.  

More than 50 people were killed and scores were injured in the new round of clashes, according to the country’s leading Bengali-language Prothom Alo newspaper, as police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse the tens of thousands of protesters.

Students Against Discrimination, one of the main groups behind the initial protests, has called on “students from all over the country to travel to Dhaka” on Monday.

“The time has come to make the final signature of this student citizen uprising. Come to Dhaka to be a part of history,” Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the group, said in a statement issued after the curfew was announced.

“Students will create a new Bangladesh.”

While the Supreme Court eventually scrapped most of the quota to open civil service positions to candidates based on merit, the government’s response to the demonstrations last month and the arrest of thousands of people have turned the student-led protests into a public movement, with more groups joining in the last few days, including teachers and TV stars.

“The current situation is best described as a massive popular uprising. It enjoys support from the whole nation, except a few beneficiaries of the regime,” Salimullah Khan, political analyst and professor at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, told Arab News.

“Repressive measures are solely responsible for these mass murders and crimes against humanity. The true conclusion is in the immediate exit of the regime. Dithering will only cost more lives.”

The protests have become a major challenge for Hasina, who returned to power for a fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by her main opponents, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

“The BNP resolutely supports the students’ demands and pledges and stands by them unwaveringly,” Mohammed Nawshad Zamir, BNP international secretary, told Arab News.

“Therefore, we must persist in our street demonstrations until the illegitimate regime of Sheikh Hasina is ousted and a national government of consensus is established.”

Hasina’s party, the ruling Awami League, said the student-led movement has been “politicized.”

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, an Awami League parliamentarian, told Arab News: “It’s a conspiracy to destroy the country. With the current situation, it has been proved now.

“Our law enforcers are still showing maximum tolerance to the protesters. But they have to understand, it doesn’t mean we are weak.”

Yet efforts to suppress the civil movement in Bangladesh, which included “random and disproportionate use of force by the law-enforcing agencies,” were at a scale “never seen before,” said Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, executive director at Transparency International Bangladesh.

“It’s quite ominous. Unfortunately, we see there is no way out of this situation or light at the end of the tunnel because the use of force to manage the crisis continues,” he told Arab News.

“Authorities ignored the power of the students’ movement, and on the other hand, authorities considered themselves invincible … They failed to realize that the students’ movement is invincible here in the history of Bangladesh.”

Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, says Zelensky

Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, says Zelensky
Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, says Zelensky

Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, says Zelensky
  • President Zelensky announces use of US-made fighter planes
  • Ukraine has long waited for higher-capability jets
  • Kyiv hopes they will change war, Russia vows to shoot them down
Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian pilots have started flying F-16s for operations within the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, confirming the long-awaited arrival of the US-made fighter jets more than 29 months since Russia’s invasion.
The Ukrainian leader announced the use of F-16s, which Kyiv has long lobbied for, as he met military pilots at an air base flanked by two of the jets with two more flying overhead.
“F-16s are in Ukraine. We did it. I am proud of our guys who are mastering these jets and have already started using them for our country,” Zelensky said at a location that authorities asked Reuters not to disclose for security reasons.
The arrival of the jets is a milestone for Ukraine after many months of waiting, though it remains unclear how many are available and how much of an impact they will have in enhancing air defenses and on the battlefield.
Russia has been targeting bases that may house them and vowed to shoot them down so they will not impact the war.
Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-16s had been on Ukraine’s wish list for a long time because of their destructive power and global availability. They are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.
Talking to reporters on the tarmac of an airfield, Zelensky said Ukraine still did not have enough pilots trained to use the F-16s or enough of the jets themselves.
“The positive thing is that we are expecting additional F-16s ... many guys are now training,” he said.
It was important, he said, that Kyiv’s allies found ways to expand training programs and opportunities for both Ukrainian pilots and engineering teams.
‘NEW AVIATION STANDARD’
Ukraine has previously relied on an aging fleet of Soviet-era warplanes that are outgunned by Russia’s more advanced and far more numerous fleet.
Russia has used that edge to conduct regular long-range missile strikes on targets across Ukraine and also to pound Ukrainian front line positions with thousands of guided bombs, supporting its forces that are slowly advancing in the east.
“This is the new stage of development of the air force of Ukraine’s armed forces,” Zelensky said.
“We did a lot for Ukrainian forces to transition to a new aviation standard, the Western combat aviation,” he added, citing hundreds of meetings and unrelenting diplomacy to obtain the F-16s.
“We often heard ‘it is impossible’ as an answer but we still made our ambition, our defensive need, possible,” he said.
It remains unclear what missiles the jets are equipped with. A longer range of missile would allow them to have a greater battlefield impact, military analysts say.
Zelensky said he also hoped to lobby allied neighboring countries to help intercept Russian missiles being launched at Ukraine through conversations at the Ukraine-NATO Council platform.
“This is another tool, and I want to try it, so that NATO countries can talk to Ukraine about the possibility of a small coalition of neighboring countries shooting down enemy missiles,” he said.
“I think this decision is probably difficult for our partners, they are always afraid of excessive escalation but we are fighting that.”

Philippines, Germany commit to finalizing defense deal amid tensions in South China Sea

Philippines, Germany commit to finalizing defense deal amid tensions in South China Sea
Updated 04 August 2024
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippines, Germany commit to finalizing defense deal amid tensions in South China Sea

Philippines, Germany commit to finalizing defense deal amid tensions in South China Sea
  • Boris Pistorius’ visit to the Philippines was the first by a German defense minister
  • Manila, Berlin are deepening ties days after US announced defense aid boost
Updated 04 August 2024
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines and Germany committed on Sunday to finalizing a defense cooperation agreement this year, saying they strongly opposed expansive claims in the South China Sea amid continued tensions with Beijing in the disputed waters.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was in Manila to meet with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Jr. to enhance ties between their countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

They agreed to establish long-term relations between their armed forces to expand training and bilateral exchanges, explore opportunities to expand armaments partnerships and engage in joint projects.

In a joint statement, the ministers said they “strongly opposed any unilateral attempt to advance expansive claims, especially through force or coercion,” alluding to recent incidents in the South China Sea.  

The Philippines and China have overlapping claims in the strategic waters along with a few other countries, but maritime confrontations between China Coast Guard ships and Philippine vessels have increased in recent months.

In June, Manila said the China Coast Guard rammed and boarded Philippine naval vessels during their resupply mission on the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the contested waters that has become a central flashpoint between the two countries.

“There is only one cause of conflict in the South China Sea … It is China’s illegal and unilateral attempt to appropriate most, if not all, of the South China Sea as their internal waters,” Teodoro said during a press conference.

“The Philippines is not provoking China. We do not seek war, yet we are mandated not only by our constitution but as an obligation to our countrymen to protect whatever areas, whether be jurisdiction or rights, that rightfully belong to the exclusive benefit of Filipinos.”

Manila and Berlin took measures to deepen their military ties just days after the US announced $500 million in military funding to modernize the Philippine army, an ongoing effort that will also see Manila “looking to engage Germany as a possible supplier,” Teodoro said.  

“These are in the command and control, anti-access aerial denial, maritime domain, aerial domain and in higher technologically capable equipment,” he added.

Pistorius, whose visit on Sunday was the first such trip by a German defense minister, underscored his country’s support for the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, which said that Beijing’s claims had no legal basis.

The decision, which was based on the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea, was rejected by China.

“This ruling remains valid without any exceptions. It is our obligation to strengthen the maritime order, and we are living up to it,” Pistorius said, adding that countries must contribute to de-escalation efforts by keeping “all channels of communication open,” including with China.

“It is important that we support and protect the rules-based international order in what we’re doing here. Our commitments and engagements here are not directed against anybody but instead, we’re focusing on maintaining the rules-based international order, securing freedom of navigation and protecting trade routes.”

For Manila, stronger defense ties with Germany are “important as a symbol of the Philippines’ growing security network” at the global level, said retired US Air Force Col. Raymond Powell, a director at Sealight, a project based in Stanford University that focuses on maritime transparency.

“It carries fewer material benefits than its relationships with established Indo-Pacific powers like the US, Japan and France, but it is important (in) showing the Philippines as an integral member of a strong global community with significant economic resources and military capabilities,” Powell told Arab News.

Aaron Jed Rabena, a senior lecturer at the Asian Center of the University of the Philippines, said strengthening relations with Germany was a strategic move for Manila.

“This is part of the Philippines’ strategy to broaden its web of security partners and get as much defense and political support from them as possible,” he told Arab News.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Germany will soon take part in military exercises and even talk of a VFA (visiting forces agreement) with the Philippines.”

