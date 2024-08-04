Japanese cautioned to avoid non-essential travel to Israel

TOKYO: The Japanese Foreign Ministry has cautioned citizens planning to travel or stay in Israel to refrain from non-essential travel especially to the Northern region.
It warned those staying there they should be aware of the potential risks, including the possibility of flight disruptions and the need to evacuate to a safe area if an unforeseen incident occurs.
The warning, issued by the Overseas Japanese Nationals Safety Division, said attacks between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah persist in the northern Israeli border area.
On July 27, an attack was carried out on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which is under Israeli occupation, resulting in numerous civilian casualties. The Israeli government’s security cabinet meeting held on the 28th authorized Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Galant to decide on a response, potentially escalating the situation further.
“As of July 29, flights to and from Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion) Airport generally operate normally, but we cannot rule out the possibility that flight schedules may change depending on future developments. Therefore, if you wish to leave Israel (return home temporarily), please check the latest operating status of scheduled commercial flights before considering your departure.”
The Ministry also strongly advised those traveling to inform others of their itinerary and contact information. It also recommends submitting a residence notification to the local diplomatic mission, confirming their emergency contact information.
The Ministry has issued stricter warnings elsewhere, raising the level for Lebanon to 3, which advises against all travel, and for Syria to 4, which urges all Japanese to evacuate the country immediately. However, Japan has kept Israel at level 2, except in the border areas.
The Foreign Ministry also warned its citizens to be extra cautious and ensure safety in the Middle East, describing the situation there as being “volatile and could quickly deteriorate, as evidenced by the recent assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.”
The Foreign Ministry’s advice is not mandatory, but official Japanese organizations, travel and insurance agencies and businesses follow it strictly.