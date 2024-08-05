You are here

Houthis deny ailing judge's appeal to travel for treatment

Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from outspoken legal activist Abdul Wahab Qatran to fly overseas for medical treatment. (Supplied)
Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from outspoken legal activist Abdul Wahab Qatran to fly overseas for medical treatment. (Supplied)
Updated 05 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Houthis deny ailing judge's appeal to travel for treatment

Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from outspoken legal activist Abdul Wahab Qatran to fly overseas for treatment.
  • Abdul Wahab Qatran urgently neeeds medical attention for blood pressure, skin, and eye ailment, his son tells Arab News
Updated 05 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from Abdul Wahab Qatran, an outspoken legal activist freed from jail, to fly overseas for medical treatment. 

Mohammed, Qatran’s son, told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis denied his father’s plea to fly to Egypt to seek medical treatment for ailments developed while in prison.

The Houthis freed Judge Qatran from jail in June after six months in a security and intelligence facility on allegations of distributing false information about their militia and its commanders, inciting the people against them, and accusing Houthis leaders of corruption.

Mohammed said that his father is in urgent need of medical attention for blood pressure, skin, and eye problems.

Following his release, Qatran accused the Houthis of forcefully detaining him at Sanaa’s Security and Intelligence Prison, plundering his house, papers, and gadgets, and denying him medical care, clean water, and sufficient food, circumstances that caused him to suffer skin ailments.

In a post on his new Facebook page this week, Qatran said that a doctor in Sanaa informed him that he is most likely suffering from scabies after experiencing extreme itching and red patches on his skin after washing in dark and rusty waters in the Houthi detention facility.

“After half a year in their cells, my possessions were robbed and rights were taken, just this Facebook profile was left, and I had scabies!” Qatran said on Facebook. 

Qatran’s post drew hundreds of responses from Yemenis who sympathized with him, wished him a swift recovery, and urged the Houthis to enable him to seek better treatment abroad.

Qatran also posted on Sunday a 14-page report of Houthis investigators accused him of more than 40 charges, including asking the public to revolt against the militia, accusing Houthis of enrichment and corruption, expressing sympathy with Yemeni activists abused by the Houthis, sharing Facebook posts of Houthi critics, criticizing the Houthis for attacking ships in the Red Sea, praying for late former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and expressing support. 

Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack

Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack

Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
  • Tehran said on Monday that “no one has the right to doubt Iran’s legal right to punish the Zionist regime” for Haniyeh’s killing
  • Israel has killed more than 39,623 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry
Updated 24 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Diplomatic pressure mounted Monday to avert an escalation between Iran and Israel following high-profile killings that have sent regional tensions soaring.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Sunday that his country was “determined to stand against” Iran and its allied armed groups “on all fronts.”
As its war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza nears the 11th month, Israel has been bracing for retaliation from the Tehran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” for the killing of two senior figures.
Palestinian armed group Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.
The killing came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shuk.
Tehran said on Monday that “no one has the right to doubt Iran’s legal right to punish the Zionist regime” for Haniyeh’s killing.
United States President Joe Biden, whose country has sent extra warships and fighter jets to the region in support of Israel, held crisis talks on Monday with his national security team.
The head of the US military command covering the Middle East, General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel and met Israel’s military chief Lt. General Herzi Halevi for a security assessment, an Israeli military statement said.
Iraqi sources said a base hosting US troops in Iraq came under rocket fire on Monday, after an American strike on July 30 killed four pro-Iran Iraqi fighters.
“Rockets were launched at Ain Assad base” in Anbar province, said a military source, while a commander in a pro-Iran armed group told AFP that at least “two rockets targeted” the base, without saying who had carried out the attack.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all sides in the Middle East to avoid “escalation,” his spokesman said.
US news site Axios earlier reported that Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 nations that any attack by Iran and Hezbollah could happen as early as Monday.

A European diplomat in Tel Aviv said “a coordinated response” from Iran and its proxies was expected but de-escalation efforts persisted.
“We’re telling them they have to stop playing with fire, because the risk of flare-ups is higher than at any time since October 7,” he said, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak on the issue.
The Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation is to meet on Wednesday at the request of “Palestine and Iran,” to discuss developments in the region, an OIC official said.
Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said his country is “preparing for any scenario both offensively and defensively.”
In the northern port city of Haifa, shop owner Yehuda Levi, 45, told AFP that Israelis are used to conflict, but facing a multi-pronged attack “is a little tricky.”
“It’s difficult, but we believe we’re a strong country. We’re going to win this war.”
Turkiye on Monday joined multiple nations calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.
Numerous airlines have suspended flights to the country or limited them to daylight hours.
Germany’s Lufthansa, which has already suspended flights to the region including Tel Aviv, said its planes would avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace until at least Wednesday.
Royal Jordanian Airlines said it would be operating three flights this week to transport nationals out of Beirut.

The United Nations’ rights chief Volker Turk called on “all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation.”
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a joint statement Monday “agreed to make every effort to avoid a regional escalation.” Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group of countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron also appealed for “restraint” in the Middle East, during conversations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel, has already drawn in Iran-backed militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
In Tel Aviv on Monday thousands of Israelis gathered to mark the fifth birthday of child hostage Ariel Bibas, and to call for the liberation of him and his family.
Netanyahu repeatedly promises to bring the hostages home but is facing a growing chorus of skeptics who worry he’s not interested in a ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas, which US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators have for months been trying to reach.
“The hostages have no time and it seems like some people in Israel, including the prime minister, are taking their time,” said Gil Dickman, whose cousin Carmel Gat is among the captives.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,623 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
As the region braced for further escalation, Hezbollah and Israel kept up their near-daily exchanges of fire.
The Lebanese health ministry said three people were killed Monday in Israeli strikes on the country’s south. Israel’s military said it had struck militants operating a drone in the Mais Al-Jabal area.
Hezbollah later said two fighters had been killed, one from Mais Al-Jabal.
Tehran has said it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets.
Far from the Lebanese border, the Israeli military said around 15 rockets had crossed from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel on Monday, with medics reporting one injury.
 

 

US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq, officials say

US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq, officials say
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq, officials say

US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq, officials say
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Several US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday, three US officials told Reuters, as concerns in the region mounted following last week’s killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the suspected rocket attack took place at Al Asad air base in Iraq. They said they were citing initial information which could change.
“Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment,” one of the officials added.
Two Katyusha rockets on Monday were fired at the base in western Iraq, security sources said. One security source said the rockets fell inside the base.
Last week the US carried out a strike in Iraq against individuals US officials said were militants getting ready to launch drones and posed a threat to US and coalition forces.
The US is bracing for Iran to make good on its vow to respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran — one in a series of killings of senior figures in the Palestinian militant group as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages.
The Pentagon has said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

 

Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur

Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
AFP
Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan's Darfur

Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
PORT SUDAN: Air strikes hit the Zamzam camp for displaced people in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region, two organizations said Monday, days after an assessment found that “famine is ongoing” at the camp.

“Zamzam camp in Sudan was shelled for the 1st time on Sunday night,” medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) wrote on social media platform X.

It warned that “since the warring parties have already hit hospitals 10 times & do not spare civilians, there is a clear risk of bloodshed if it is hit again.”

The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced, an independent Sudanese aid group, said the army used fighter jets to hit the camp.

It said the strikes “injured four children and destroyed 20 homes.”

Aid group Plan International had previously estimated that the camp population had swollen to half a million people due to fighting in the nearby city of El-Fasher, which is under siege by paramilitaries.

Fighting in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and the country now faces the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to the United Nations.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including deliberately targeting civilians and blocking humanitarian aid.

A UN-backed assessment last week found that fighting has led to famine in Zamzam camp, with warnings that Sudan within months could see starvation exceeding that in Ethiopia in the 1980s.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) review, which is used by UN agencies, found that “famine is ongoing in July 2024 in Zamzam camp.”

“The main drivers of famine in Zamzam camp are conflict and lack of humanitarian access,” it said.

With the country plunged into what the UN called “one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory,” the vast majority of relief operations have been suspended due to the violence.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Monday that he hopes to seek arrest warrants soon for some of those responsible for the “nightmare” experienced by the population of Darfur.

Palestinians say woman dies of wounds sustained in Israeli detention

Palestinians say woman dies of wounds sustained in Israeli detention
Updated 41 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Palestinians say woman dies of wounds sustained in Israeli detention

Palestinians say woman dies of wounds sustained in Israeli detention
Updated 41 min 41 sec ago
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian woman died on Monday of wounds inflicted while she was held by Israeli forces two months ago, authorities in the occupied West Bank said.

“Former prisoner Wafaa Jarrar, 50, from Jenin... died Monday morning in Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin as a result of a very serious injury she sustained during her arrest,” the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said.

Approached by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the matter.

Jarrar, the wife of a leading Hamas figure in Jenin, was arrested on May 21 and subsequently placed in administrative detention, which allows for detention without charge for an extended period.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a watchdog and advocacy group, Jarrar was released nine days after her arrest, despite being under administrative detention.

Following her release, she was taken to hospital where she remained unconscious until her death Monday morning.

Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the Prisoners’ Club, told AFP Jarrar “died and her story was buried with her, as we don’t know exactly how she was wounded” while in detention.

The Commission and the Club both said in an obituary statement that Israel had committed a “crime” against Jarrar that led to the amputation of her legs above the knees in a hospital in the Israeli city of Afula.

The Prisoners’ Club said its lawyer had requested that Israeli authorities return her amputated legs and send her medical reports, but had not received a response.

It alleged that one of her legs had been amputated without the consent of her family.

Wafaa Jarrar was married to Hamas figure Abdul Jabbar Jarrar, who has also been under administrative detention for more than six months.

Since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

At least 604 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on official Palestinian figures.

At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

Thousands of Palestinians have been detained in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations human rights office said late last month.

They have mostly been held in secret and in some cases subjected to treatment that may amount to torture, the OHCHR said in a report.

Israel’s military has said its detention conditions are in line with international law.

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria
Updated 51 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria
  • Since last year, Jordan’s army has conducted several pre-emptive airstrikes inside Syria that Jordanian officials say targeted militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities, in a bid to stem a rise in cross-border incursions
Updated 51 min 52 sec ago
AMMAN: Jordan said it had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country from Syria on Monday, according to the state news agency Petra.
Quoting a military source, Petra said several smugglers were injured in clashes with security forces before retreating back into Syrian territory. The amount of the seized drugs was not disclosed.
War-ravaged Syria has become the region’s main site for the mass production of the addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant known as captagon, with Jordan a key transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states, Western anti-narcotics officials say.
Jordanian officials, like their Western allies, say that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and pro-Iranian militias who control much of southern Syria are behind a surge in the multi-billion-dollar drugs and weapons trade. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.
Since last year, Jordan’s army has conducted several pre-emptive airstrikes inside Syria that Jordanian officials say targeted militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities, in a bid to stem a rise in cross-border incursions.

 

