Arab League chief, Turkish foreign minister discuss Gaza crisis caused by Israeli aggression

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has warned against the region being dragged into a spiral of escalating violence in light of the grave risks posed by current Israeli actions.
He expressed his concerns when he received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Gamal Roshdy, spokesman for the secretary-general, said that the meeting included an in-depth discussion of the regional situation.
They also explored ways to advance relations between the league and Turkiye in political, economic and other matters during the next phase.
The meeting included an exchange of views on important regional and international issues, most notably the developments of the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The secretary-general emphasized the need for the international community to protect the Palestinian people, especially the residents of Gaza, who are suffering daily under the Israeli onslaught.
He called for an immediate ceasefire, urgent aid provision, and a reliable path toward implementing the two-state solution.
The secretary-general expressed his appreciation for Turkiye’s principled and decisive positions in international forums in their support of the Palestinians.
The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Sudan.