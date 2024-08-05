You are here

War on Gaza

Arab League chief, Turkish foreign minister discuss Gaza crisis caused by Israeli aggression

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. (X/@arableague_gs)
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Updated 24 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Secretary-general praises Ankara's principled support of the Palestinian cause

Arab League chief, Turkish foreign minister discuss Gaza crisis caused by Israeli aggression
  • Secretary-general praises Ankara’s principled support of the Palestinian cause
Updated 24 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has warned against the region being dragged into a spiral of escalating violence in light of the grave risks posed by current Israeli actions.

He expressed his concerns when he received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Gamal Roshdy, spokesman for the secretary-general, said that the meeting included an in-depth discussion of the regional situation.

They also explored ways to advance relations between the league and Turkiye in political, economic and other matters during the next phase.




Gamal Roshdy, spokesman for the secretary-general, said that the meeting included an in-depth discussion of the regional situation. (X/@arableague_gs)

The meeting included an exchange of views on important regional and international issues, most notably the developments of the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The secretary-general emphasized the need for the international community to protect the Palestinian people, especially the residents of Gaza, who are suffering daily under the Israeli onslaught. 

He called for an immediate ceasefire, urgent aid provision, and a reliable path toward implementing the two-state solution.

The secretary-general expressed his appreciation for Turkiye’s principled and decisive positions in international forums in their support of the Palestinians.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Sudan.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Turkey Turkiye Gaza Hamas Arab League

Houthis deny ailing judge’s appeal to travel for treatment

Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from outspoken legal activist Abdul Wahab Qatran to fly overseas for treatment.
Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from outspoken legal activist Abdul Wahab Qatran to fly overseas for treatment.
Updated 05 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Houthis deny ailing judge's appeal to travel for treatment

Abdul Wahab Qatran urgently neeeds medical attention for blood pressure, skin, and eye ailment, his son tells Arab News
  • Abdul Wahab Qatran urgently neeeds medical attention for blood pressure, skin, and eye ailment, his son tells Arab News
Updated 05 August 2024
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia has turned down an appeal from Abdul Wahab Qatran, an outspoken legal activist freed from jail, to fly overseas for medical treatment. 

Mohammed, Qatran’s son, told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis denied his father’s plea to fly to Egypt to seek medical treatment for ailments developed while in prison.

The Houthis freed Judge Qatran from jail in June after six months in a security and intelligence facility on allegations of distributing false information about their militia and its commanders, inciting the people against them, and accusing Houthis leaders of corruption.

Mohammed said that his father is in urgent need of medical attention for blood pressure, skin, and eye problems.

Following his release, Qatran accused the Houthis of forcefully detaining him at Sanaa’s Security and Intelligence Prison, plundering his house, papers, and gadgets, and denying him medical care, clean water, and sufficient food, circumstances that caused him to suffer skin ailments.

In a post on his new Facebook page this week, Qatran said that a doctor in Sanaa informed him that he is most likely suffering from scabies after experiencing extreme itching and red patches on his skin after washing in dark and rusty waters in the Houthi detention facility.

“After half a year in their cells, my possessions were robbed and rights were taken, just this Facebook profile was left, and I had scabies!” Qatran said on Facebook. 

Qatran’s post drew hundreds of responses from Yemenis who sympathized with him, wished him a swift recovery, and urged the Houthis to enable him to seek better treatment abroad.

Qatran also posted on Sunday a 14-page report of Houthis investigators accused him of more than 40 charges, including asking the public to revolt against the militia, accusing Houthis of enrichment and corruption, expressing sympathy with Yemeni activists abused by the Houthis, sharing Facebook posts of Houthi critics, criticizing the Houthis for attacking ships in the Red Sea, praying for late former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and expressing support. 

Topics: Houthis Yemen judge Abdul Wahab Qatran

Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension

Jordan has requested all airlines landing at its airports carry 45 minutes of reserve fuel. (@RoyalJordanian)
Jordan has requested all airlines landing at its airports carry 45 minutes of reserve fuel. (@RoyalJordanian)
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension

Jordan has requested all airlines landing at its airports carry 45 minutes of reserve fuel.
  • Some airlines are already avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon
  • “The 45 minutes would be intended to provide enough additional fuel for an aircraft to leave Jordanian airspace and land elsewhere,” NOTAM official said
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Jordan has requested all airlines landing at its airports carry 45 minutes of reserve fuel, in what experts see as a precautionary measure in case of an attack by Iran against Israel.
Some airlines are already avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week.
The NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots, was issued on Sunday by Jordanian authorities, asking all airlines to carry the reserve fuel for “operational reasons.” It is effective until 2200 GMT on Tuesday.
In a bulletin, OPSGROUP, a membership-based organization that shares flight risk information, said the move was ahead of the anticipated closure of Jordanian airspace, a cautionary move in case of an attack on Israel by Iran.
“The Jordan NOTAM is relevant because in the April aerial attack on Israel, Jordan was the first country to close their airspace by NOTAM, well ahead of even Israel, Iran, or Iraq,” Mark Zee, OPSGROUP’s Chief Executive, told Reuters.
“The 45 minutes would be intended to provide enough additional fuel for an aircraft to leave Jordanian airspace and land elsewhere,” he added.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan Iran Israel

Turkiye to submit bid to join South Africa’s ICJ genocide case against Israel on Wednesday, minister says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrives to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrives to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt.
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
Turkiye to submit bid to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel on Wednesday, minister says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrives to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt.
  • Turkiye had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its assault on Gaza
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Turkiye would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday.
Turkiye had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its assault on Gaza, and that it would submit a bid after the necessary legal preparations.
Fidan was speaking at a news conference in Cairo.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye South Africa Israel International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Israel returns 80 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, keeps up military pressure

A man removes bodies from a container after they were taken and later released by Israel, ahead of a mass funeral at a cemetery.
A man removes bodies from a container after they were taken and later released by Israel, ahead of a mass funeral at a cemetery.
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
Israel returns 80 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, keeps up military pressure

A man removes bodies from a container after they were taken and later released by Israel, ahead of a mass funeral at a cemetery.
  • Official said it was unclear whether the bodies had been dug up from cemeteries by the Israeli army, or whether they were “detainees who had been tortured and killed”
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

CAIRO/GAZA: Israel returned the bodies of more than 80 Palestinians killed in its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 18 more people on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.
Yamen Abu Suleiman, the director of the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said it was unclear whether the bodies had been dug up from cemeteries by the army during the ground offensive, or whether they were “detainees who had been tortured and killed.”
“The occupation provided us with no information about the names, or ages, or anything. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity,” Abu Suleiman said.
The bodies will be screened and examined in an attempt to determine the causes of death and in an attempt to identify them. They will later be buried in a mass grave at a cemetery near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
The 84 bodies arrived in more than 15 bags, each containing several bodies, Abu Suleiman added.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the return of the bodies. In the past, Israel has said it returned bodies after checks they were not Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
No ceasefire deal
In Jerusalem, the Israeli Hostages Families Forum asked why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would allow the handover of Palestinian bodies without a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
“Why are bodies being returned outside the framework of a comprehensive deal? Such an agreement could bring back living hostages for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial,” they said in a statement.
In southeast Khan Younis, residents said Israeli aerial and tank shelling continued overnight, including in areas for which Israel had issued evacuation orders, saying militants had been waging attacks from there.
An Israeli air strike killed eight Palestinians in a vehicle on the road near Khan Younis on Monday, medics said.
The Israeli military said on Monday it had killed Abdel-Fattah Al-Zriei, whom it said was involved in the weapons manufacturing department in Hamas. The strike took place on Sunday, it added.
Palestinian health officials said Zriei, who was deputy minister of the economy in the Gaza Strip, was “assassinated” in an Israeli strike on his house in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, that also killed his mother.
According to Israeli tallies, 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on southern Israel and 250 taken hostage.
At least 39,550 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.
Palestinian health officials say most of the fatalities have been civilians. Israel, which has lost around 330 soldiers in Gaza, says around a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestinian

First vessel hit by Yemen’s Houthis in two weeks arrives in Djibouti, manager says

Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the US strikes on Yemen.
Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the US strikes on Yemen.
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
First vessel hit by Yemen's Houthis in two weeks arrives in Djibouti, manager says

Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the US strikes on Yemen.
  • The attack is the first since an apparent lull following Israel’s attack on Hodeidah, which occurred a day after a drone launched by the group hit Tel Aviv
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: A container vessel that was hit by the Houthis off Yemen on Saturday in the first such attack in two weeks, has arrived safely in Djibouti and the strike caused no injuries or water ingress, its Greek manager said on Monday.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday that they targeted the Liberia-flagged MV Groton in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles, claiming their first attack on shipping lanes since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike in Hodeidah port on July 20.
The MV Groton was hit by a missile 60 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen, while en route from Dubai to Jeddah, Conbulk Shipmanagement Corporation said in a statement. After the strike, it was diverted to Djibouti where it arrived on Sunday, the company said.
“No injuries nor pollution have been reported and there is no water ingress caused by the hit,” the company said, adding that the safety of the crew was a top priority.
“Full evaluation of the damage will be made ... followed by the necessary repairs.”
Following the strike, fire broke out in the cargo holds that were hit and in containers on the main deck, the company said. The blaze was extinguished by the crew.
The attack is the first since an apparent lull following Israel’s attack on Hodeidah, which occurred a day after a drone launched by the Iranian-backed group hit Israeli economic hub Tel Aviv.
The Houthis have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.
The attacks have drawn US and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Houthis Yemen Djibouti

