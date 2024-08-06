You are here

Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan's Darfur

A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP
PORT SUDAN: Air strikes hit the Zamzam camp for displaced people in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region, two organizations said Monday, days after an assessment found that “famine is ongoing” at the camp.

“Zamzam camp in Sudan was shelled for the 1st time on Sunday night,” medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) wrote on social media platform X.

It warned that “since the warring parties have already hit hospitals 10 times & do not spare civilians, there is a clear risk of bloodshed if it is hit again.”

The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced, an independent Sudanese aid group, said the army used fighter jets to hit the camp.

It said the strikes “injured four children and destroyed 20 homes.”

Aid group Plan International had previously estimated that the camp population had swollen to half a million people due to fighting in the nearby city of El-Fasher, which is under siege by paramilitaries.

Fighting in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and the country now faces the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to the United Nations.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including deliberately targeting civilians and blocking humanitarian aid.

A UN-backed assessment last week found that fighting has led to famine in Zamzam camp, with warnings that Sudan within months could see starvation exceeding that in Ethiopia in the 1980s.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) review, which is used by UN agencies, found that “famine is ongoing in July 2024 in Zamzam camp.”

“The main drivers of famine in Zamzam camp are conflict and lack of humanitarian access,” it said.

With the country plunged into what the UN called “one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory,” the vast majority of relief operations have been suspended due to the violence.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Monday that he hopes to seek arrest warrants soon for some of those responsible for the “nightmare” experienced by the population of Darfur.

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian woman died on Monday of wounds inflicted while she was held by Israeli forces two months ago, authorities in the occupied West Bank said.

“Former prisoner Wafaa Jarrar, 50, from Jenin... died Monday morning in Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin as a result of a very serious injury she sustained during her arrest,” the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said.

Approached by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the matter.

Jarrar, the wife of a leading Hamas figure in Jenin, was arrested on May 21 and subsequently placed in administrative detention, which allows for detention without charge for an extended period.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a watchdog and advocacy group, Jarrar was released nine days after her arrest, despite being under administrative detention.

Following her release, she was taken to hospital where she remained unconscious until her death Monday morning.

Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the Prisoners’ Club, told AFP Jarrar “died and her story was buried with her, as we don’t know exactly how she was wounded” while in detention.

The Commission and the Club both said in an obituary statement that Israel had committed a “crime” against Jarrar that led to the amputation of her legs above the knees in a hospital in the Israeli city of Afula.

The Prisoners’ Club said its lawyer had requested that Israeli authorities return her amputated legs and send her medical reports, but had not received a response.

It alleged that one of her legs had been amputated without the consent of her family.

Wafaa Jarrar was married to Hamas figure Abdul Jabbar Jarrar, who has also been under administrative detention for more than six months.

Since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

At least 604 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on official Palestinian figures.

At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

Thousands of Palestinians have been detained in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations human rights office said late last month.

They have mostly been held in secret and in some cases subjected to treatment that may amount to torture, the OHCHR said in a report.

Israel’s military has said its detention conditions are in line with international law.

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
  • Since last year, Jordan’s army has conducted several pre-emptive airstrikes inside Syria that Jordanian officials say targeted militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities, in a bid to stem a rise in cross-border incursions
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan said it had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country from Syria on Monday, according to the state news agency Petra.
Quoting a military source, Petra said several smugglers were injured in clashes with security forces before retreating back into Syrian territory. The amount of the seized drugs was not disclosed.
War-ravaged Syria has become the region’s main site for the mass production of the addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant known as captagon, with Jordan a key transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states, Western anti-narcotics officials say.
Jordanian officials, like their Western allies, say that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and pro-Iranian militias who control much of southern Syria are behind a surge in the multi-billion-dollar drugs and weapons trade. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.
Since last year, Jordan’s army has conducted several pre-emptive airstrikes inside Syria that Jordanian officials say targeted militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities, in a bid to stem a rise in cross-border incursions.

 

ICC prosecutor urges world to ‘stem the bleeding’ in Sudan before region spins out of control

ICC prosecutor urges world to ‘stem the bleeding’ in Sudan before region spins out of control
Updated 42 min ago
  • Karim Khan warns this part of Africa is ‘reaching a tipping point, in which a Pandora's box of ethnic, racial, religious, sectarian (and) commercial interests will be unleashed’
  • Since the war in Sudan began in April 2023, 19,000 people have been killed, more than 10m are displaced internally, and more than 2m have fled to other countries
Updated 42 min ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Violence in Sudan has continued to escalate in the past six months, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said on Monday, with reports of rapes, crimes against children and persecution on a massive scale. 

“Terror has become a common currency,” Karim Khan told a meeting of the UN Security Council, “and the terror is not felt by the people with guns but by people who are running, very often with nothing on their feet, hungry.”

War between rival military factions has been raging in Sudan for more than a year. Since it began in April 2023, about 19,000 people have been killed. More than 10 million are displaced within the country and more than 2 million have fled to neighboring countries as refugees, making it the largest displacement crisis in the world.

The country is on the brink of famine as a severe food crisis looms, with many families reportedly already often going days without food.

Khan said the ICC is prioritizing investigations into allegations of crimes against, and affecting, children, and gender crimes. These “profound human rights abuses, mass violations of personal dignity” continue to be fueled by the “provision of arms, financial support from various sectors, and political triangulations that lead to inaction by the international community,” he added.

His comments came during the latest semi-annual briefing to the Security Council on the court’s Darfur-related activities. Almost 20 years after the council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC, arrest warrants issued by the court against former president Omar Al-Bashir, former ministers Ahmad Mohammed Harun and Abdel Raheem Mohammed Hussein, and the former commander-in-chief of the Justice and Equality Movement, Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain, remain outstanding.

Khan said that such failures to execute arrest warrants for indicted individuals have contributed to several unwelcome consequences, including “the climate of impunity and the outbreak of violence that commenced in April (2023), and that continues today, (in which) belligerents think they can get away with murder and rape; the feeling that the bandwidth of the (Security) Council, the bandwidth of states, is too limited, it’s too preoccupied with other epicenters of conflict, hot wars in other parts of the world; that we’ve lost sight of the plight of the people of Darfur, we have somehow forgotten our responsibilities under the UN Charter; (and) the feeling that Darfur or Sudan is a law-free zone in which people can act with abandon, based upon their worst proclivities, their worst base instincts, the politics of hate and power, the opportunities to profit.”

He called on council members to “back in substance” the call for justice.

In comments directed toward both of the warring factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, as well as “those who are funding them, supplying them with weapons, giving orders, gaining certain advantages,” Khan said his office is investigating and “using our resources as effectively as we can to make sure that the events since April of last year are subjected to the principle of international humanitarian law and the imperative that every human life must be seen to have equal value.”

He said that after “a great deal of difficulty,” Sudanese authorities are finally cooperating with ICC investigators who have been able to enter Port Sudan, collect evidence and engage with Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country’s de facto leader.

“But one swallow does not a summer make,” Khan added as he underscored the need for “continuous, deepening cooperation with the Sudanese Armed Forces, with Gen. Al-Burhan and his government moving forward.”

He said that “one concrete way in which that commitment to accountability, and this lack of tolerance for impunity, can be evidenced is by properly enforcing court orders,” including the arrest of former minister Harun and delivering him to the court.

However, Khan said that the most recent significant efforts to engage with the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces have so far proved to be fruitless.

Meanwhile, he said, ICC investigators have visited neighboring Chad several times and collected “very valuable testimonial evidence” from displaced Sudanese citizens living there as refugees.

They have met representatives of Sudanese civil society in Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Europe, he added, “to get and preserve their accounts and their stories, to analyze it and to piece it together, to see what crimes, if any, it shows and who is responsible for the hell on earth that is being unleashed so stubbornly, so persistently against the people of Darfur.”

Khan said his office has used technological tools to gather and piece together various forms of evidence from phones, videos and audio recordings, and that this is “proving to be extremely critical to pierce the veil of impunity.”

The collective efforts by investigators, analysts, lawyers and members of civil society have resulted in significant progress being made, he added, and he expressed hope that he will soon be able to announce that arrest warrants have been requested for individuals believed to be most responsible for the crimes in the country.

Meanwhile, Khan sounded a broader alarm over what he described as “a trapezium of chaos in that part of the continent.”

He continued: “If one draws a line from the Mediterranean of Libya, down to the Red Sea of Sudan, and then draws a line to Sub-Saharan Africa, and then all the way to the Atlantic, with Boko Haram causing instability, chaos and suffering in Nigeria, and then back to Sudan, (we) see the map and the countries that risk being unsettled or destabilized by this concentration of chaos and suffering.”

He warned the members of the Security Council that in addition to the concerns about the rights of the people of Darfur, “we’re reaching a tipping point in which a Pandora’s box of ethnic, racial, religious, sectarian (and) commercial interests will be unleashed.”

He added that “they will no longer be susceptible to the political powers of the great states of the world, or even of this council. It requires some real action now to stem the bleeding … in Sudan.”

Sudan’s government denies famine exists in Zamzam camp in Darfur

Sudan’s government denies famine exists in Zamzam camp in Darfur
Updated 05 August 2024
AP
Reuters
Updated 05 August 2024
AP Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan has denied the existence of famine in North Darfur’s Zamzam camp for internally displaced people.

In a statement, Sudan’s Federal Humanitarian Aid Commission said talk about famine in the camp was inaccurate and conditions were “not consistent” with those that must be met to declare famine.

On Sunday, an aid group said that malnourished children at the camp were at risk of dying, because it was forced to ration treatment due to a blockade imposed by a notorious paramilitary group

Doctors Without Borders said the Rapid Support Forces, which have besieged El-Fasher city as part of its war against the Sudanese military, have blocked three trucks carrying lifesaving medical supplies, including therapeutic food, for the city and the nearby Zamzam camp where famine was confirmed last week.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and the RSF developed into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, before spreading across the northeastern African country. Darfur saw some of the worst and most devastating bouts of fighting in the war.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and pushed many into starvation. It created the world’s largest displacement crisis with more than 10 million people forced to flee their homes since April 2023, according to the UN migration agency. Over 2 million of those fled to neighboring countries.

International experts on the Famine Review Committee confirmed Thursday that starvation at Zamzam camp, where up to 600,000 people shelter, has grown into full famine.

International experts use set criteria to confirm the existence of famines. A famine is declared in an area when one in five people or households severely lack food and face starvation and destitution that would ultimately lead to critical levels of acute malnutrition and death.

In Zamzam camp, which has swelled with the arrival of new displaced people, many children are in critical condition, Doctors Without Borders said, adding that the malnutrition ward at its field hospital in the camp is overcrowded with a 126 percent bed occupancy rate.

The group said RSF fighters have blocked the trucks in the town of Kabkabiya for over a month, adding that it was forced to limit the number of children receiving therapeutic food in the overcrowded camp as its stock of medicine covers only two weeks.

“Deliberately obstructing or delaying humanitarian cargo is putting the lives of thousands of children at-risk as they are cut-off from receiving life-saving treatment,” it said on social media platform X.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The RSF has imposed a siege on El-Fasher in its monthslong attempt to take it from the military and its allied rebel groups. The city, the provincial capital of North Darfur, is the last stronghold for the military in the war-torn Darfur region.

Putin ally holds talks in Iran as Middle East teeters on brink of wider war

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Russian Security Council's Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2024.
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters
Putin ally holds talks in Iran as Middle East teeters on brink of wider war

  • Shoigu is scheduled “to meet with the president, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the head of the General Staff,” according to Zvezda TV
Updated 05 August 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian leaders including the president and top security officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the killing of a Hamas leader.
Russia has condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Iran last week and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could tip the Middle East into a wider regional war.
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s security council, was shown by Russia’s Zvezda television station meeting Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander who serves as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.
Shoigu, who was Russia’s defense minister before being moved to the security council in May, will also meet President Masoud Pezeshkian, Zvezda said.
“In Tehran, the secretary of the Russian Security Council is scheduled to meet with the president, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the head of the General Staff,” according to Zvezda TV.
Though Putin has yet to comment in public on the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, senior Russian officials have said that those behind the killing of Haniyeh were seeking to scuttle any hope of peace in the Middle East and to draw the US into military action.
Iran has blamed Israel and said it will “punish” it; Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility. Iran backs Hamas, which is at war with Israel in Gaza, and also the Lebanese group Hezbollah whose senior military commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut last week.
Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran since the start of its war with Ukraine and has said it is preparing to sign a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with the Islamic State.
Reuters reported in February that Iran had provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. The US said in June that Russia appeared to be deepening its defense cooperation with Iran and had received hundreds of one-way attack drones that it was using to strike Ukraine, something Moscow denies.
Russia said last Friday it joined Iran in condemning the assassination of the Hamas leader and pointing out “the extremely dangerous consequences of such actions.”
Washington said it did not have any expectation that Russia would play a productive role in de-escalating tensions in the region.
“We haven’t seen them play a productive role in this conflict since Oct. 7. They have, for the most part, been absent. Certainly we’ve seen them do nothing to urge any party to take de-escalatory steps,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.
The US did not know why exactly Shoigu’s trip took place now, Miller said, but said one possibility might have been to further Moscow’s relationship with Tehran to seek support for its invasion of Ukraine.
“Certainly we have seen that with the security relationship between Iran and Russia before,” he added.

