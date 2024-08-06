You are here

French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue

French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue
Attendees take part in a computer security competition called the "Breizh CTF" event in Rennes, western France, on April 1, 2022.(File/AFP)
AFP
French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue

French police probe ransomware attack on Olympic venue
  • Franceinfo radio said the attackers had demanded payment of a ransom within 48 hours
AFP
PARIS: French cybercrime police are investigating a ransomware attack against the Grand Palais exhibition hall in Paris where Olympic events including fencing and Taekwondo are being held, Paris prosecutors said on Tuesday.
They said cyber criminals had targeted the institution’s central computer system, but the incident had not caused any disruption to Olympic events taking place in the iconic glass-roofed exhibition hall in the center of the French capital.
The computer system at the venue also handles data for 40 mainly small museums with which it is affiliated, the prosecutors said in an email.
Franceinfo radio said the attackers had demanded payment of a ransom within 48 hours, threatening to post online the financial data they had obtained if they did not receive the unspecified sum of money.

Bangladesh students ramp up pressure to dissolve parliament

Bangladesh students ramp up pressure to dissolve parliament
Reuters
Bangladesh students ramp up pressure to dissolve parliament

Bangladesh students ramp up pressure to dissolve parliament
  • Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned, fled following a violent uprising, she is reportedly in India 
  • About 300 people were killed and thousands injured in clashes that have ripped through the country
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s protesting student leaders demanded on Tuesday that parliament be dissolved and warned of a “strict program” if their deadline was not met, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled following a violent uprising.

Nahid Islam, one of the key organizers of the movement against Hasina, said in a video on Facebook with two other student leaders that parliament should be dissolved by 3 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Tuesday and asked “revolutionary students to be ready” if that did not happen.

Bangladesh’s army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was due to meet student leaders at 0600 GMT to discuss the formation of an interim government that is expected to hold elections soon after it takes over.

It was not immediately clear if the meeting had taken place and if the students’ deadline to dissolve parliament came after the meeting.

Zaman had announced Hasina’s resignation on Monday that followed days of protests led by students since last month against quotas in government jobs that morphed into a broad campaign seeking Hasina’s ouster.

About 300 people were killed and thousands injured in clashes that ripped through the country, some of the worst violence in Bangladesh since its 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, some normalcy returned to the capital Dhaka, although traffic was lighter than usual and few schools reopened with thin attendance after closing down in mid-July after the protests.

The student leaders said they want Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government and a spokesperson for Yunus said he has agreed to their demand.

“Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted,” Islam had said in a video message earlier, adding, “We wouldn’t accept any army-supported or army-led government.”

Yunus, 84, and his Grameen Bank won the 2006 Nobel Peace prize for work to lift millions out of poverty by granting tiny loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh but he was indicted by a court in June on charges of embezzlement

that he denied.

He told Indian broadcaster Times Now in a recorded interview that Monday marked the “second liberation day” for Bangladesh after its 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

But he said Bangladeshis were angry with neighbor India for allowing Hasina to land there after fleeing Dhaka.

“India is our best friend...people are angry at India because you are supporting the person who destroyed our lives,” Yunus said.

Hasina landed at a military airfield at Hindon near Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka, two Indian government officials told Reuters, adding that India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her there. They did not elaborate on her stay or plans.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addressed a closed door all-party meeting on Tuesday morning about the crisis in Bangladesh and he was due to speak in parliament later in the day.
 

6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: govt

6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: govt
AFP
6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: govt

6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: govt
AFP

LONDON: The UK government said on Tuesday that 6,000 specialist police officers were ready to deal with far-right rioting that broke out following the murder of three children, triggering a week of violence.
On Monday, six people were arrested and several police officers injured when they were attacked by rioters hurling bricks and fireworks in Plymouth, southern England.
Officers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, were attacked as rioters attempted to set fire to a shop owned by a foreign national.
Police said a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted during the disorder and that they are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.
Meanwhile, a group of men who gathered in Birmingham, central England, to counter a rumored far-right demonstration, forced a Sky News reporter off air shouting: “Free Palestine.” She was then followed by a man in a balaclava holding a knife.
Another reporter said he was chased by members of the group “with what looked like a weapon,” while police said there had also been incidents of criminal damage to a pub and a car.
The unrest broke out last Tuesday after three children were killed in a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.
Riots have since flared up in several cities and towns, leading to hundreds of arrests.
Justice minister Heidi Alexander told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday that the government had freed up an extra 500 prison places and drafted in 6,000 specialist police officers to deal with the ongoing violence.
“We will make sure that anyone who is given a custodial sentence as a result of the riots and disorder, there will be a prison place waiting for them,” she said.
Mobs threw bricks and flares, attacked police, burnt and looted shops, smashed the windows of cars and homes and targeted at least two hotels housing asylum seekers in a number of cities at the weekend.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday convened and emergency meeting of ministers and police chiefs to discuss the unrest.
The government will “ramp up criminal justice” to ensure that “sanctions are swift,” Starmer told the media after Monday’s meeting.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 378 people had so far been arrested and that others would be “brought to justice.”
Clashes broke out in Southport on Wednesday, the day after three young girls were killed and five more children critically injured during the knife attack there.
False rumors initially spread on social media saying the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker.
The suspect was later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales. UK media reported that his parents are from Rwanda, which has very few Muslims.
That has not stopped mosques from being targeted by rioters.
The government has offered new emergency security to Islamic places of worship.
In Burnley, northwest England, a hate crime investigation was underway after gravestones in a Muslim section of a cemetery were vandalized with grey paint.
“What type of evil individual(s) would undertake such outrageous actions, in a sacrosanct place of reflection, where loved ones are buried, solely intended to provoke racial tensions?,” local councillor Afrasiab Anwar said.
The prime minister warned rioters on Sunday that they would “regret” participating in England’s worst disorder in 13 years.
Interior minister Yvette Cooper told the BBC on Monday that “there will be a reckoning.”
Cooper also said that social media put a “rocket booster” under the violence.
Starmer stressed that “criminal law applies online as well as offline.”
On Tuesday, Alexander criticized Elon Musk, owner of X, after he claimed “civil war” in the UK was “inevitable.”
“I think it is deeply irresponsible. I think everyone should be appealing for calm,” she said.
Police have blamed the violence on people associated with the now-defunct English Defense League, a far-right Islamophobic organization founded 15 years ago, whose supporters have been linked to football hooliganism.
The rallies have been advertised on far-right social media channels under the banner “Enough is enough.”

75 migrants rescued off Greece

75 migrants rescued off Greece
AFP
75 migrants rescued off Greece

75 migrants rescued off Greece
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek coastguard on Tuesday said it had rescued 75 migrants in an area where one of the Mediterranean's worst migrant shipwrecks occurred last year.
They were on board a sailboat southwest of the Peloponnese coastal town of Pylos and will be taken to the port of Kalamata, the coastguard said, without mentioning the nationalities or port of origin.
In June 2023, a rusty and overloaded trawler sailing out of Tobruk in Libya believed to be carrying more than 750 people sank southwest of Pylos.
There were 104 survivors, but more than 600 people are considered to have perished.
Dozens of survivors have filed a criminal complaint against the Greek coastguard, alleging that they took hours to respond despite warnings from EU border agency Frontex and the NGO Alarm Phone.

Bangladesh awaits interim government, may include Nobel laureate Yunus

Bangladesh awaits interim government, may include Nobel laureate Yunus
Reuters
Bangladesh awaits interim government, may include Nobel laureate Yunus

Bangladesh awaits interim government, may include Nobel laureate Yunus
  • Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled country on Monday following violent uprising against her
  • Yunus, 84, and his Grameen Bank won 2006 Nobel Peace prize for work to lift millions out of poverty in rural Bangladesh 
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s army chief will meet student protest leaders on Tuesday as the country awaits the formation of a new government a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled following a violent uprising against her.

Traffic was lighter than usual in Dhaka and schools reopened with thin attendance after closing down in mid-July as the anti-quota protests spiralled. About 300 people were killed and thousands injured in violence that ripped through the country.

Garment factories, which supply apparel to some of world’s top brands and are a mainstay of the economy, will remain closed on Tuesday and plans to reopen will be announced later, the main garment manufacturers association said.

Student leaders, who spearheaded a movement against job quotas that turned into a call for Hasina to resign, said early on Tuesday that they want a new interim government with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as its chief adviser.

“Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted,” Nahid Islam, one of the key organizers of the student movement, said in a video on Facebook with three other organizers. “We wouldn’t accept any army-supported or army-led government.”

“We have also had discussions with Muhammad Yunus and he has agreed to take on this responsibility at our invitation,” Islam added.

Yunus, 84, and his Grameen Bank won the 2006 Nobel Peace prize for work to lift millions out of poverty by granting tiny loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh but he was indicted by a court in June on charges of embezzlement that he denied.

Reports said Yunus is currently in Paris and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. He told Indian broadcaster Times Now in a recorded interview that Monday marked the “second liberation day” for Bangladesh after its 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

But he said Bangladeshis were angry with neighbor India for allowing Hasina to land there after fleeing Dhaka.

“India is our best friend...people are angry at India because you are supporting the person who destroyed our lives,” Yunus said.

Hasina landed at a military airfield at Hindon near Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka, two Indian government officials told Reuters, adding that India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her there. They did not elaborate on her stay or plans.

India’s foreign minister was due to address an all-party meeting on Tuesday morning about the crisis in Bangladesh, Indian news agency ANI reported.

FRESH ELECTIONS PLANNED

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman plans to meet the protest organizers at 12 noon local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the army said in a statement, a day after Zaman announced Hasina’s resignation in a televised address and said an interim government would be formed.

Jubilant crowds stormed unopposed into the opulent grounds of Hasina’s residence after she fled, carrying out looted furniture and TVs. One man balanced a red velvet, gilt-edged chair on his head. Another held an armful of vases.

Zaman said he had held talks with leaders of major political parties — excluding Hasina’s long-ruling Awami League — to discuss the way ahead and was due to hold talks with the president, Mohammed Shahabuddin.

An interim government will hold elections as soon as possible after consulting all parties and stakeholders, President Shahabuddin said in a televised address late on Monday.

He also said that it was “unanimously decided” to immediately release the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and Hasina’s nemesis, Begum Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in a graft case in 2018 but moved to a hospital a year later as her health deteriorated. She has denied the charges against her.

A BNP spokesperson said on Monday that Zia, 78, was in hospital and “will clear all charges legally and come out soon.”

Hasina, 76, had ruled since winning a decades-long power struggle with Zia in 2009.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that Hasina was taken to a “safe house” after her arrival at Hindon and she was likely to travel to the United Kingdom. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh

Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh
AP
Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh

Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh
AP

DHAKA: A key organizer of Bangladesh’s student protests said Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was their choice as head of an interim government a day after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned.
The country’s figurehead president and the military chief said Monday that an interim government would be formed soon.
Nahid Islam, the organizer, in a video post in social media said the student protest leaders have already talked with Yunus, who consented to take over considering the present situation of the country.
Yunus, who called Hasina’s resignation the country’s “second liberation day,” faced a number of corruption accusations and was put on trial during the former prime minister’s rule. He received the Nobel in 2006 after he pioneered microlending, and he said the corruption charges against him were motivated by vengeance.
Islam said the student protesters would announce more names for the government, and it would be a difficult challenge for the current leadership to ignore their choices.
Hasina resigned and fled the country Monday after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule. Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.
Her departure threatened to create even more instability in the densely populated South Asian nation that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment to corruption to climate change. Amid security concerns, the main airport in Dhaka, the capital, suspended operations.
Violence just before and after her resignation left at least 109 people dead and hundreds of others injured, according to media reports, which could not be independently confirmed. More than a dozen were reportedly killed when protesters set fire to a hotel owned by a leader in Hasina’s party in the southwestern town of Jashore. More violence at Savar, just outside Dhaka, at least 25 people died, the reports said. Another 10 people died in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood.
The military chief, Gen. Waker-uz-Zamam said he was temporarily taking control of the country, and soldiers tried to stem the growing unrest. Mohammed Shahabuddin, the country’s figurehead president, announced late Monday after meeting with Waker-uz-Zamam and opposition politicians that Parliament would be dissolved and a national government would be formed as soon as possible, leading to fresh elections.
Speaking after the embattled leader was seen in television footage boarding a military helicopter with her sister, Waker-uz-Zaman sought to reassure a jittery nation that order would be restored. Experts, though, warned the road ahead would be long.
The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tuesday urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a “transitional moment on our democratic path.”
“It would defeat the spirit of the revolution that toppled the illegitimate and autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina if people decide to take the law into their own hands without due process,” Tarique Rahman, the party’s acting chairman, wrote on the social media platform X.
In a statement Monday, the United Nation’s human rights chief, Volker Türk, said the transition of power in Bangladesh must be “in line with the country’s international obligations” and “inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis.”
Hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets waving flags and cheering to celebrate Hasina’s resignation. But some celebrations soon turned violent, with protesters attacking symbols of her government and party, ransacking and setting fires in several buildings.
“This is not just the end of the tyrant Sheikh Hasina, with this we put an end to the mafia state that she has created,” declared Sairaj Salekin, a student protester, on the streets of Dhaka.
Protests began peacefully last month as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs that they said favored those with connections to the prime minister’s Awami League party. But amid a deadly crackdown, the demonstrations morphed into an unprecedented challenge to Hasina, highlighting the extent of economic distress in Bangladesh, where exports have fallen and foreign exchange reserves are running low.
Waker-uz-Zaman promised that the military would investigate a crackdown that had left nearly 300 people dead since mid-July, some of the country’s worst bloodshed since the 1971 war of independence, and which had fueled outrage against the government. Nearly 100 people, including 14 police officers, were killed Sunday, according to the country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo. At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks.
“Keep faith in the military. We will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said.
The military wields significant political influence in Bangladesh, which has faced more than 20 coups or coup attempts since independence in 1971. But it was not clear if Hasina’s resignation or the military chief’s calls for calm would be enough to end the turmoil.
Throughout the day, people continued to pour into and out of Hasina’s official residence, where they set fires, carried out furniture and pulled raw fish from the refrigerators. They also massed outside the parliament building, where a banner reading “justice” was hung.
Crowds also ransacked Hasina’s family’s ancestral home-turned-museum where her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman — the country’s first president and independence leader — was assassinated. They torched major offices of the ruling party and two pro-government TV stations, forcing both to go off air.
Hasina, meanwhile, landed at a military airfield near New Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka and met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Indian Express newspaper reported. The report said Hasina was taken to a safe house and is likely to travel to the United Kingdom.
The 76-year-old was elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January vote that was boycotted by her main opponents. Thousands of opposition members were jailed before the polls, and the US and the UK denounced the result as not credible, though the government defended it.
Hasina had cultivated ties with powerful countries, including both neighboring India and China. But relations with United States and other Western nations have been strained over lost civic freedoms in the predominantly Muslim nation of 170 million people.
Her political opponents have previously accused her of growing increasingly autocratic and have blamed the unrest on that authoritarian streak. In total, she served more than 20 years, longer than any other female head of government.
Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, told the BBC that he doubted his mother would make a political comeback, as she has in the past, saying she was “so disappointed after all her hard work.”

