War on Gaza

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran 'obliged to respond' to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address, at a memorial ceremony to mark one week since the killing of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in this screenshot taken from a video obtained on Aug. 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
AFP
Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings

Nasrallah says Hezbollah, Iran ‘obliged to respond’ to Israel after Haniyeh, Shukr killings
  • Iran “finds itself obliged to respond, and the enemy is waiting in a great state of dread,” Hassan Nasrallah said
  • “Israel’s waiting for a week is part of the punishment, part of the response, part of the battle“
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters AFP
BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s chief said Tuesday his group and Iran were “obliged to respond” to Israel “whatever the consequences” after the killings last week of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The twin killings have sent Middle East tensions skyrocketing, amid fears of a regional conflict and all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been trading daily cross-border fire since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
Iran “finds itself obliged to respond, and the enemy is waiting in a great state of dread,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address, adding his group was also “obliged to respond.”
Hezbollah will retaliate “alone or in the context of a unified response from all the axis” of Iran-backed groups in the region, “whatever the consequences,” he added.
An Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Shukr last Tuesday.
Early Wednesday, Hamas’s political chief Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran blamed on Israel, which has not commented directly on the killing.
“Our response is coming,” Nasrallah said in an address to mark a week since Shukr’s killing, adding it would be “strong and effective.”
“Israel’s waiting for a week is part of the punishment, part of the response, part of the battle,” he said, adding: “It is Israel who chose escalation... and who attacked Iran.”

Topics: War on Gaza Fuad Shukr Hezbollah Israel Hassan Nasrallah

Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids

Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids

Palestinian officials say 12 dead in Israel West Bank raids
  • Five people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Aqaba town in Tubas district
  • At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, 617 Palestinains have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

JENIN, Palestine: Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed 12 people in three separate raids in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of abating.
Five people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Aqaba town in Tubas district when Israeli forces carried out early-morning raids, the health ministry in Ramallah said.
The Israeli army said three people were killed and two arrested in another raid in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin.
The army added that its aircraft struck “armed terrorist cells” in the Jenin area, but did not give details on casualties.
The Palestinian Red Crescent had earlier reported deaths and injuries “due to the occupation’s shelling of two vehicles in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.”
Aqaba residents said Israeli troops arrived at dawn and surrounded the house of Amid Ghanam, leading to clashes between troops and young Palestinians.
Ghanam and two others were killed in the clashes, while another teenager was killed near a hospital, Tubas governor Ahmed Assad told AFP.
“The army entered and surrounded the house as snipers took positions on nearby rooftops and shot anyone who moved,” he said.
The teenager was shot when the troops “entered the area of the hospital,” Assad said.
Aqaba mayor Abdel Razzaq Abu Arra said the teenager “was killed in cold blood.”
“This Zionist crime is a systematic crime that the Israelis carry out on a daily basis,” he added.
Since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, tensions have soared in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.
At least 617 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian official figures.
At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, police said they killed a Palestinian after he attacked a border police officer with a screwdriver at a checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
Police officers immediately “neutralized the terrorist with gunfire, and he was subsequently pronounced dead,” the force said in statement.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine West Bank

Ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protesters storm Israeli army base

Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist
Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
AFP
Ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protesters storm Israeli army base

Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist
  • Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up
  • Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border sap resources and fuel resentment of those who do not have to serve
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against compulsory military service for their community broke into an army base near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the military said in a statement.
“Over the past few hours, dozens of protesters attempted to break into the Tel Hashomer base during protests that took place outside of the base,” a military statement said.
The demonstrators “managed to infiltrate the Adjutant Corps Monument adjacent to the base fence” before being cleared out by police, it said.
Tel Hashomer, located east of Tel Aviv, is the largest base for newly enlisted army recruits in Israel.
The Israeli military said it “condemns this violent behavior and insists that the protesters be brought to justice.”
“The enlistment of ultra-orthodox citizens is an operational necessity and is being conducted in accordance with the law,” and the military is “determined” to press ahead with it, the statement added
Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up while Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border sap resources and fuel resentment of those who do not have to serve.
The call-ups follow a ruling in June by Israel’s top court that exemptions from mandatory service for ultra-Orthodox men were discriminatory and that the state must draft them.
Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13 percent of Israel’s 10 million population, had not been subject to the draft.
Members of the largely insular community, where young men of recruitment age typically study in Jewish seminaries, have taken to the streets to protest conscription, leading to clashes with police in Jerusalem.
Ultra-Orthodox men had already clashed with police outside Tal Hashomer on Monday before being dispersed or physically carried away.
In July, one leading ultra-Orthodox rabbi, Dov Lando, urged Yeshiva students to ignore the summons orders, writing in the Yated Neeman daily that it was “war” against religious Jews.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel ultra-Orthodox Jews

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes

Lebanon security source says six Hezbollah fighters dead in Israel strikes
  • Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy raid on a house in the town of Mayfadun,” killed five people, while another Israeli strike in the Adaysseh area killed one person
  • The dead in both locations were “Hezbollah fighters”
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

BERIUT: A Lebanese security source said six Hezbollah fighters were killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday, with the group claiming attacks on northern Israel and low-flying Israeli warplanes breaking the sound barrier over Beirut.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Tensions have soared in the past week as Iran and its allies vowed revenge for the killing, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy raid on a house in the town of Mayfadun,” near the southern city of Nabatiyeh, killed five people, while another Israeli strike in the Adaysseh area killed one person.
The dead in both locations were “Hezbollah fighters,” a security source told AFP, requesting anonymity because the matter is sensitive.
Hezbollah announced five fighters had been killed, without specifying where they died.
The Israeli military said its air force “struck a Hezbollah military structure” in the Nabatiyeh area that was being used “to advance terror attacks” against Israel.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli positions on Tuesday, including one with “explosive-laden drones” targeting a barracks north of the coastal town of Acre.
The Israeli military said “a number of hostile UAVs (drones) were identified crossing from Lebanon,” adding that “several civilians were injured to the south of Nahariya,” near Acre.
It later said an initial inquiry indicated that one of its interceptor missiles “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians,” adding that “the incident is under review.”
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said paramedics were treating “a 30-year-old male in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman in mild to moderate condition with shrapnel injuries.”
Hezbollah said the drone attack was in response to an air strike on the southern village of Ebba on Monday that, according to the Israeli military, targeted a commander in the group’s elite Radwan Force.
Low-flying Israeli military aircraft broke the sound barrier over Beirut Tuesday ahead of a speech by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s National News Agency, a security source and AFP journalists said.
Nasrallah was making a televised address a week after the killing of Shukr, whom Israel has described as the group’s “most senior military commander” and Nasrallah’s “right-hand man.”
The cross-border violence since October has killed some 556 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
Diplomatic efforts have gone into overdrive seeking to avert a regional conflagration and full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, who last went to war in the summer of 2006.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Lebanon Israel

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
  • “Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan’s Nile state
  • The impact is expected to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

KHARTOUM: Heavy rains have triggered building collapses that have killed nine people in northern Sudan, as the country reels from almost 16 months of fighting between rival security forces, a medic told AFP Tuesday.
“Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan’s Nile state, some 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) north of Khartoum.
“Many injured people continue to arrive at the hospital,” the source added.
Each year in August, peak flow on the Nile is accompanied by heavy rains, destroying homes, wrecking infrastructure and claiming lives, both directly and indirectly through water-borne diseases.
The impact is expected to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones.
“Heavy rains caused most of the houses to collapse and all the shops in the market collapsed,” a witness in Abu Hamad told AFP by telephone.
Last week, a flash flood caused the deaths of five people in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast.
Aid groups have repeatedly warned that humanitarian access, already hampered by the war, will be made near-impossible in some areas as the rainy season hits.
Sudan faces what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, as fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shows no sign of abating.
Some 10.5 million people have been forced from their homes, while the main battlegrounds teeter on the brink of all-out famine.
The war has already pushed the nearly half a million residents of the Zamzam camp outside the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher into famine, a UN-backed assessment said last week.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum heavy rain

Israeli sonic booms rattle Lebanese capital after Hezbollah launches drones

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday. (@Rulaelhalabi)
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday. (@Rulaelhalabi)
Updated 49 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
Israeli sonic booms rattle Lebanese capital after Hezbollah launches drones

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday. (@Rulaelhalabi)
  • Booms were loudest heard in Beirut in years
  • Israeli warplanes flew low over Lebanese capital, witnesses said they could see aircraft with naked eye
Updated 49 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes swooped low over the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, setting off a series of sonic booms that rattled windows across the city minutes before the head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah was set to give an address.
The loud booms sent residents rushing to open their windows to prevent the glass from shattering, or standing on their balconies to get a glimpse of the planes flying over. There was no comment from the Israeli military.
In the capital’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, members and supporters of the Lebanese armed group had gathered to watch a televised speech by its leader to mark the one-week anniversary of Israel’s killing of a senior military commander.
As he began, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the sonic booms were intended to provoke those gathered for the memorial.
The strike that killed commander Fuad Shukr was the second time Israel had struck the southern suburbs in 10 months of hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli military that are taking place in parallel with the Gaza war.
Hezbollah earlier on Tuesday said it launched a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre in northern Israel and also attacked an Israeli military vehicle in another location.
The Israeli military said a number of hostile drones were identified crossing from Lebanon and one was intercepted.
Israeli medical officials said seven people were evacuated to hospital, to the south of the coastal city of Nahariya, one in critical condition.
The Israeli military said an initial investigation indicated the injuries were caused by an interceptor that “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians.” It said the incident was still under review.
Reuters journalists saw one impact site near a bus stop on a main road outside Nahariya.
The Israeli military said in a statement sirens sounded around Acre, but that turned out to be a false alarm. It said its air force struck two Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon.
Fears are rising that the Middle East could tip into full-blown war following vows by Hezbollah to avenge Shukr’s killing, and by Iran to respond to the assassination in Tehran last week of the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A Hezbollah source told Reuters that “the response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr has not yet come.”
Earlier on Tuesday, four Hezbollah fighters were killed in a strike on a home in the Lebanese town of Mayfadoun, nearly 30 km (19 miles) north of the border, medics and a security source said.

Topics: War on Gaza Beirut Israel

