High hopes in Bangladesh as Nobel-winning economist takes charge

Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024.
Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
High hopes in Bangladesh as Nobel-winning economist takes charge

Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
  • Muhammad Yunus heads interim government after a student-led uprising ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina
  • Among members of his Cabinet are top Bangladeshi technocrats and leaders of the student movement
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Jubilant and hopeful, Bangladeshis welcomed on Friday their new interim government headed by the Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus and manned by renowned lawyers, academics and leaders of the student movement that has ousted the previous regime.

The new administration took the oath of office at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and fled to neighboring India after weeks of nationwide demonstrations and a deadly crackdown on protesters.

“The brutal, autocratic regime is gone,” Yunus said in a televised address after he was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin along with more than a dozen members of his caretaker government.

He pledged that “democracy, justice, human rights, and full freedom of fearless expression will be enjoyed by all, regardless of party affiliation.”

The 84-year-old economics professor will lead the country as “chief adviser” and the titles of his Cabinet members advisers too, not ministers.

They include Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, top leaders of Students Against Discrimination, a group that led the protests that toppled Hasina, and civil servants such as former Attorney General A.F. Hassan Ariff, former Foreign Secretary Touhid Hossain, and Salehuddin Ahmed — economist and a former governor of the country’s central bank.

There are also Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an international award-winning environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a public intellectual, writer and professor of law at Dhaka University.

As the new administration took office, Bangladeshis were enthusiastic about the nominations and hopeful for their country’s future.

“After our total anarchy and a very serious uprising that we experienced very recently, this is a new dynamic,” Gautam Barua, an academic and researcher, told Arab News.

“I’m very hopeful, very, very much hopeful about this interim government … I think they will bring about a beautiful change.”

He was glad to see that famous lawyers and economists would be at the helm.

“This Cabinet, I think, has the finest of the fine of the country … They are globally recognized, and they are domestically, nationally, recognized,” Barua said.

“The country’s present economy needs a notch … It has gone down quite drastically in the last government’s regime. So, I believe they can notch it up. They can turn the wheel of the economy.”

There was also pride in having a government full of celebrity intellectuals and technocrats.

“I think they can bring us a positive change,” said Mahfuz Kaiser, a student in Dhaka. “Dr. Yunus is a very famous person. He’s a Nobel laureate. First Nobel winner in Bangladesh.”

An economics professor, Yunus is a social entrepreneur and banker who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his pioneering microfinance work that helped alleviate poverty in Bangladesh and has been widely adopted around the world.

“He’s going to help us to build this nation again,” said Jannatul Ferdous Mawa, who is pursuing a degree in media studies and participated in the recent protests.

“I think whatever is happening right now, it’s good for us because we are learning something. From this protest, we learned one thing: that if we are together, we can build this nation again.”

Political transition in Bangladesh, ending 15 years of Hasina’s rule, comes after nationwide protests that began in early July against a quota system for government jobs, which was widely criticized for favoring those with connections to the ruling party.

The demonstrations soon turned violent as security forces clashed with demonstrators, leaving at least 300 people dead.

After the deadly clashes and a week-long communications blackout, the Supreme Court eventually scrapped most of the quotas, but the ruling was followed by a crackdown on protesters.

The arrests of 11,000 participants of the rallies, mostly students, triggered new demonstrations last week, culminating in a civil disobedience movement that on Monday forced Hasina to resign.

A day later, the president dissolved the parliament, clearing the way for the interim administration, which now will preside over new elections.

“There are lots of expectations from this government because this government is headed by the Nobel laureate Prof. Dr. Yunus. I think everyone is looking forward to his work, to his progress, to his visions. He used to say that there are three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon. So, I think he will work on these three issues,” Dr. Rawnak Khan, who teaches anthropology at Dhaka University, told Arab News.

“Our institutional infrastructure, the whole situation — we need to build it up. The government needs to ensure transparency, accountability. My expectation of this government is very high. Not only mine; I think everyone’s because it is headed by Prof. Yunus and it depends on his ability to navigate the complex political landscape of Bangladesh.”

DHAKA: Jubilant and hopeful, Bangladeshis welcomed on Friday their new interim government headed by the Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus and manned by renowned lawyers, academics and leaders of the student movement that has ousted the previous regime.
The new administration took the oath of office at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and fled to neighboring India after weeks of nationwide demonstrations and a deadly crackdown on protesters.
“The brutal, autocratic regime is gone,” Yunus said in a televised address after he was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin along with more than a dozen members of his caretaker government.
He pledged that “democracy, justice, human rights, and full freedom of fearless expression will be enjoyed by all, regardless of party affiliation.”
The 84-year-old economics professor will lead the country as “chief adviser” and the titles of his Cabinet members advisers too, not ministers.
They include Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, top leaders of Students Against Discrimination, a group that led the protests that toppled Hasina, and civil servants such as former attorney general A.F. Hassan Ariff, former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain, and Salehuddin Ahmed — economist and a former governor of the country’s central bank.
There are also Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an international award-winning environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a public intellectual, writer and professor of law at Dhaka University.
As the new administration took office, Bangladeshis were enthusiastic about the nominations and hopeful for their country’s future.
“After our total anarchy and a very serious uprising that we experienced very recently, this is a new dynamic,” Gautam Barua, an academic and researcher, told Arab News.
“I’m very hopeful, very, very much hopeful about this interim government ... I think they will bring about a beautiful change.”
He was glad to see that famous lawyers and economists would be at the helm.
“This cabinet, I think, has the finest of the fine of the country ... they are globally recognized, and they are domestically, nationally, recognized,” Barua said.
“The country’s present economy needs a notch ... It has gone down quite drastically in the last government’s regime. So, I believe they can notch it up. They can turn the wheel of the economy.”
There was also pride in having a government full of celebrity intellectuals and technocrats.
“I think they can bring us a positive change,” said Mahfuz Kaiser, a student in Dhaka. “Dr. Yunus is a very famous person. He’s a Nobel laureate. First Nobel winner in Bangladesh.”
An economics professor, Yunus is a social entrepreneur and banker who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his pioneering microfinance work that helped alleviate poverty in Bangladesh and has been widely adopted around the world.
“He’s going to help us to build this nation again,” said Jannatul Ferdous Mawa, who is pursuing a degree in media studies and participated in the recent protests.
“I think whatever is happening right now, it’s good for us because we are learning something. From this protest, we learned one thing: that if we are together, we can build this nation again.”
Political transition in Bangladesh, ending 15 years of Hasina’s rule, comes after nationwide protests that began in early July against a quota system for government jobs, which was widely criticized for favoring those with connections to the ruling party.
The demonstrations soon turned violent as security forces clashed with demonstrators, leaving at least 300 people dead.
After the deadly clashes and a week-long communications blackout, the Supreme Court eventually scrapped most of the quotas, but the ruling was followed by a crackdown on protesters.
The arrests of 11,000 participants of the rallies, mostly students, triggered new demonstrations last week, which culminated in a civil disobedience movement, which on Monday forced Hasina to resign.
A day later, the president dissolved the parliament, clearing the way for the interim administration, which now will preside over new elections.
“There are lots of expectations from this government because this government is headed by the Nobel laureate Prof. Dr. Yunus. I think everyone is looking forward to his work, to his progress, to his visions. He used to say that there are three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon. So, I think he will work on these three issues,” Dr. Rawnak Khan, who teaches anthropology at Dhaka University, told Arab News.
“Our institutional infrastructure, the whole situation, we need to build it up. The government needs to ensure transparency, accountability. My expectation of this government is very high. Not only mine, I think everyone’s, because it is headed by Prof. Yunus and it depends on his ability to navigate the complex political landscape of Bangladesh.”

As police strike, Bangladesh students cop traffic duty

As police strike, Bangladesh students cop traffic duty
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

As police strike, Bangladesh students cop traffic duty

As police strike, Bangladesh students cop traffic duty
  • Traffic control is a humdrum job at the best of times and many of Dhaka’s usual wardens are known for a casual indifference to aggressive drivers
  • But nearly all are stopping on command and heeding polite but firm directions to fasten their seatbelts, a minor traffic infraction previously ignored
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladeshi students battled police for control of the streets and won, but if their country is to embark on a new journey, someone has to clear the road ahead.
Gridlock is a fact of life in the capital Dhaka, a megacity of 20 million which relies on a corps of police wardens to clear long snarls of cars and pedal rickshaws through intersections.
With officers on strike after the resignation of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, the students who forced her ouster have stepped up to do the job themselves.
“Our country can’t remain in a standstill,” Nasrin Akter Koly, 21, told AFP.
“We clashed with the police, that’s why the police are not on duty,” she added. “So instead of the police, our people must do the work.”
Traffic control is a humdrum job at the best of times and many of Dhaka’s usual wardens are known for a casual indifference to aggressive drivers zooming by out of turn.
But Koly and her classmates have brought a new enthusiasm to the vocation as they wave through cars at one of the downtown business district’s busiest crossroads.
Drivers are in turn treating the volunteers with respect.
Nearly all are stopping on command and heeding polite but firm directions to fasten their seatbelts — the kind of minor traffic infraction that would have previously been ignored.
“After a revolution, every country faces some difficulties,” said Nahid Kalam Nabil, 22, while directing traffic alongside Koly.
“The students are handling the situation now, and they will keep the country safe,” he added.
More than 450 people were killed during weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces before Hasina quit and fled to India on Monday.
Protests had been largely peaceful until police attempted to violently disperse them, setting in motion the chain of events that led to the end of Hasina’s iron-fisted 15-year tenure.
Dozens of police officers were killed in the unrest, according to police and hospital figures given to AFP.
After her departure, vandalism and arson attacks hit roughly 450 of the country’s 600 police stations, according to the force.
Police unions declared a national strike on Tuesday “until the security” of officers was assured, and a new police chief apologized for the conduct of officers under his sacked predecessor.
Unrest has since subsided, thanks in part to students volunteering for neighborhood watch patrols and guarding houses of worship for minority religions, which were subjected to isolated looting attacks.
“They are safeguarding the houses at night, they are safeguarding the mosques, temples and churches,” Nabil said.
“They are teaching the people law and order. They are designing the country in a new way.”
Many police officers began returning to work Friday with soldiers — held in high esteem for not intervening on Hasina’s side during the unrest — standing guard.
Farida Akhter, a member of the interim government tasked with steering democratic reforms, told AFP that restoring law and order was the “first priority” of the new dispensation.
The sudden collapse of Hasina’s administration left a gaping vacuum in political administration, with many civil servants staying home waiting for the dust to settle.
The city government in Dhaka has also laid low, prompting other student volunteers to take on its duties.
“With this students’ protest, we have made a fascist regime fall,” 20-year-old Samanjar Chowdhury Mrittika told AFP while wielding a broom to sweep up garbage from a downtown sidewalk.
“The country is not in a good condition,” she added. “Someone must take responsibility.”

Britain imposes fresh sanctions on Belarus over human rights violations

Britain imposes fresh sanctions on Belarus over human rights violations
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Britain imposes fresh sanctions on Belarus over human rights violations

Britain imposes fresh sanctions on Belarus over human rights violations
  • The British government said the coordinated action with international partners marked the fourth anniversary of the “deeply flawed” 2020 presidential elections in Belarus
  • Most independent observers believe President Alexander Lukashenko lost that election
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain announced a new package of sanctions against Belarus on Friday, saying four individuals and three entities had been targeted over human rights violations and the ongoing facilitation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The British government said the coordinated action with international partners marked the fourth anniversary of the “deeply flawed” 2020 presidential elections in Belarus.
Most independent observers believe President Alexander Lukashenko lost that election. He hung on to power by imprisoning thousands to crush months of street protests with the help of his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Commanding officers of four Belarusian penal colonies in which political prisoners have been detained were among those sanctioned on Friday.
“Four years on from the brutal scenes we witnessed in Belarus, Lukashenko’s relentless crackdown on civil society has shown no signs of abating,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.
“We stand with the people of Belarus and their pursuit of freedom and democracy and call on the regime to release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally.”
The three entities sanctioned included two machine tool manufacturers who have exported goods to Russia for use in the Russian military industrial sector, and one business affiliated with the Belarusian government which has done business in the defense sector.
Britain also announced 2.5 million pounds ($3 million) of funding to support Belarusian human rights and civil society causes.

Topics: belarus Alexander Lukashenko Britain sanctions human rights violation

UK king criticized for staying silent

UK king criticized for staying silent
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

UK king criticized for staying silent

UK king criticized for staying silent
  • “I am surprised that the king as head of state hasn’t come out more forcefully, given that it’s a perilous moment for the United Kingdom,” said historian and royal commentator Ed Owens
  • According to constitutional law expert Craig Prescott “the monarchy does not comment on current political events“
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III has faced criticism for remaining silent on the near-daily riots seen since early last week following a deadly knife attack that killed three children.
While the monarch and his wife Camilla conveyed their condolences to the families of the three girls killed in the mass stabbing on July 29, Buckingham Palace has not commented on the riots which ensued.
“I am surprised that the king as head of state hasn’t come out more forcefully, given that it’s a perilous moment for the United Kingdom,” said historian and royal commentator Ed Owens.
However, according to constitutional law expert Craig Prescott “the monarchy does not comment on current political events.”
“Once the riots have subsided, you might expect members of the royal family to visit places affected and perhaps to see them more in multicultural settings,” Prescott said in a post on X.
“If the king speaks out about this, then what about the next big issue, and the one after that.”
Charles’s silence is in keeping with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who remained similarly quiet during the last wave of riots which shook England in 2011.
It is typically explained by the expectation that British monarchs avoid commenting on anything deemed political.
Owens argued Charles, who has gradually resumed public duties after a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, may not have publicly reacted due to two main reasons.
On the one hand, he may have been “advised by his government that it would be unwise at this stage of intervene directly.”
On the other, the monarch might himself have deemed the issue too “combustible.”
“To court controversy can lead to the alienation of certain sections of the British public,” Owens told AFP.
Officials have blamed the riots, which have seen mosques and immigration-linked sites targeted, on far-right elements and “thugs.”
They are accused of trying to use the stabbing tragedy and growing mainstream right-wing concern over immigration levels to further their extreme cause.
Owens noted the monarch has previously celebrated the benefits of legal migration as well as multiculturalism.
But his current silence is also “characteristic of a deeper silence on this very specific topic of illegal migration,” which remains politically divisive, he added.
Another complicating factor is that many involved in the riots are “people that pretend that they wrap themselves in the (British) flags and call themselves patriots,” Owens said.
“Some of these individuals would be the natural supporters of the (royal) institution.”
However, that could merit the monarch “taking a stand and saying, ‘not in our name, this isn’t the kind of behavior we expect of anybody in this country,’” Owens argued.
Part of the surprise in some quarters at Charles’s silence could stem from the sovereign having been vocal on social issues and topics like climate change over the years.
Since becoming king he is seen as having presented himself as more accessible than his predecessors, including by opening up about his health.
As heir, he visited areas affected by riots in north London in 2011.
Meanwhile, Charles reportedly expressed private concerns in June 2022 over the then-government’s plan to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, calling the proposals “appalling.”
But for Graham Smith, head of Republic, a pressure group which campaigns for an elected UK head of state to replace the monarch, the lack of a response to the riots “goes further than Charles.”
“It is about the institution being a failure because it provides for someone who isn’t able to speak really,” he told AFP.
Charles, who is currently on the monarch’s annual summer holiday in Scotland, has like his mother in 2011 requested daily updates about the situation, according to royal sources reported by British media.
“The fact that that has been made public is important, because what the monarchy is trying to show is that he’s not an uninterested party, that he is taking an active interest in this,” Owens said.
However, Smith is unimpressed by that argument.
“We’re told that the monarchy unites the country, and I don’t think that’s the case. They can’t even speak up when the country is facing far-right riots,” he said.
“There’s no value in a billionaire sitting in his holiday home being updated about what’s happening. I mean, it’s easy to be updated — switch the TV on.”


Britain’s King Charles III has faced criticism for remaining silent on the near-daily riots seen since early last week following a deadly knife attack that killed three children. (Reuters/File)

Topics: King Charles UK riots knife attack London

France urges Kosovo to stop 'actions' irking Serbs

France urges Kosovo to stop 'actions' irking Serbs
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

France urges Kosovo to stop 'actions' irking Serbs

France urges Kosovo to stop 'actions' irking Serbs
  • France firmly condemns the multiplication of unilateral actions from the Kosovo authorities in the north of the country that are affecting the daily life of the Serb community
  • France calls on the Kosovo authorities to refrain from any new unilateral action
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: France on Friday urged the Kosovo authorities to end "unilateral actions" that could contribute to increasing tensions with Serbs.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called for the opening of a flashpoint bridge, prompting protests, and authorities this week raided post offices long used by residents who maintain funds in Serbia.
"France firmly condemns the multiplication of unilateral actions from the Kosovo authorities in the north of the country that are affecting the daily life of the Serb community," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"These actions endanger efforts to normalise relations with Serbia that are a prerequisite for the realisation of the European prospects of both countries," it said.
"France calls on the Kosovo authorities to refrain from any new unilateral action, which would again contribute to the escalation of tensions," the ministry added.
A NATO bombing campaign in 1999 brought self-rule to Albanian-majority Kosovo from Serbia after a war that left 13,000 dead.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move never acknowledged by Serbia.
Serbia-Kosovo tensions have simmered for months following the introduction of a rule this year that made the euro the only legal currency in Kosovo and effectively outlawed use of the Serbian dinar.
The United States on Wednesday said it was "concerned by continuing uncoordinated decisions by the leadership of Kosovo".
The NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR warned a day earlier it would intervene if Kosovo sought to reopen the bridge separating communities in the divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, the scene of frequent clashes.

Topics: France Kosovo Serbs

