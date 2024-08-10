You are here

  • Home
  • Kingdom arrests 20,471 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 20,471 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 20,471 illegals in one week
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nsp4q

Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom arrests 20,471 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 20,471 illegals in one week
  • A total of 12,972 people were arrested for violations of residency laws
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 20,471 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 12,972 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,812 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,687 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,050 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Ethiopian, 36 percent Yemeni, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 61 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 20 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Interior (MOI)

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures

SDAIA concludes training programs for datathon winners in US, UK

SDAIA concludes training programs for datathon winners in US, UK
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

SDAIA concludes training programs for datathon winners in US, UK

SDAIA concludes training programs for datathon winners in US, UK
  • Winners received training at Draper University in California, London Business School
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority said on Saturday that it had successfully concluded specialized training programs in the US and UK for the top-two-ranked teams of the Open Data Datathon.

The datathon was held in October last year in Riyadh.

The initiative aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of those excelling in data and artificial intelligence, equipping them with expertise from leading international institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first-place team, Traffix AI, received a grant of SR250,000 ($66,600) for participating in the Hero Training Program at Draper University in California.

During the program, the team gained essential skills for launching successful business ventures, developed innovative ideas, and networked with experts and entrepreneurs.

Their project, which predicted damage and error rates in vehicle accidents using data such as images and damage locations, earned them chance to compete at the datathon.

The system aims to improve the identification of liability in traffic accidents and reduce congestion.

The second-placed team, Team 2030, received a grant of SR150,000 for attending the Data Science for Competitive Advantage training program at London Business School.

This program focused on advancing their projects in data and AI, identifying challenges, and discovering data science-based solutions.

Their project developed a system that used driver image data to detect early signs of fatigue, such as eye closure, providing alerts to prevent driving while drowsy and enhancing road safety.

The datathon brought together more than 200 contestants from countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, Egypt, Palestine, Bangladesh, Syria, Algeria and Nigeria. The event featured workshops and mentorship sessions with local and international experts to help participants develop solutions using open data.

The initiative is part of SDAIA’s broader efforts to build national capabilities in data and AI, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The authority aims to empower young Saudi talent to excel in these fields, enabling them to compete globally and lead in the technologies of the present and future.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA)

Related

SDAIA launches data protection awareness campaign
Saudi Arabia
SDAIA launches data protection awareness campaign
SDAIA prepares infrastructure at entry points to ease Umrah visitors procedures
Saudi Arabia
SDAIA prepares infrastructure at entry points to ease Umrah visitors procedures

Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures

Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures

Saudi artist breathing new life into metal waste with innovative sculptures
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Majed Al-Zahrani, a visionary artist from Baha, has breathed new life into discarded metal, transforming it into captivating sculptures and paintings.

With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creativity, Al-Zahrani has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of art, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Using nothing more than simple tools, the young artist has crafted intricate metal sculptures that defy their humble origins. Al-Zahrani’s creations, from towering trees to delicate deer, are a testament to his skill and imagination.

Al-Zahrani said that his artistic journey began in 2013 when he started experimenting with scrap metal. Over the years, he has developed a mobile workshop equipped with tools he has designed and built himself.

His commitment to recycling and sustainability is evident in his choice of materials, as he repurposes construction waste to create stunning works of art, SPA reported.

The artist said that he hopes to inspire young people to explore their creativity and contribute to environmental conservation through recycling.

By transforming discarded metal into valuable art pieces, Al-Zahrani has not only found personal fulfillment but also demonstrated the potential of upcycling as a viable economic and artistic pursuit.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut
Lifestyle
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut

Two falcons fetch big bucks at Riyadh auction

Two falcons fetch big bucks at Riyadh auction
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Two falcons fetch big bucks at Riyadh auction

Two falcons fetch big bucks at Riyadh auction
  • Enthusiasts bid SR170,000 on Polish falcons as event promotes falconry heritage
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The first auction night of this year’s International Falcon Breeders Auction on Friday saw a large crowd of falcon enthusiasts gather to witness the auction of two exceptional falcons.

The event, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, is being held at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, and will continue until Aug. 24.

It features more than 35 elite falcon production farms from 16 countries showcasing their prized birds for sale, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A Falco cherrug, known locally as a Hur, from the Polish Fire Falcons farm, commanded a bid of SR65,000 ($17,320), followed by another falcon from the same farm that sold for SR105,000, bringing the total for the evening to SR170,000.

Twelve auction nights will be held throughout the event. Competitions and auctions are streamed live on TV channels and the club’s social media platforms.

The club announces the falcons on offer before each auction night, SPA reported.

With a history of exceeding SR18 million in sales over the past three years, the auction introduces new international breeding farms and fosters collaboration among producers and investors.

The event provides a valuable networking opportunity for falconers and breeders from around the world. It aligns with the Saudi Falcons Club’s commitment to preserving falconry heritage and promoting the Kingdom as a global center for the sport.

It also aligns with the club’s vision to lead in falconry development, innovation, breeding and care. The event contributes to the cultural and economic landscape while raising awareness about environmental conservation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut
Lifestyle
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut

Gamethon challenge to boost financial literacy

Gamethon challenge to boost financial literacy
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Gamethon challenge to boost financial literacy

Gamethon challenge to boost financial literacy
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank is organizing a game design challenge to create titles aimed at raising financial awareness and promoting savings.

The Gamethon event will take place at Riyadh Boulevard from Aug. 21-23, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

It will bring together innovators, developers, designers and programmers to build games focused on financial literacy, savings and financial planning.

With a prize pool of SR100,000 ($26,600), the event aims to increase knowledge, expand networks, foster cooperation and align with the Kingdom’s efforts to support the promising growth sector. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut
Lifestyle
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut
Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike

Saudi Arabia condemns Gaza school strike
  • The Kingdom called for an end to the “genocide” taking place in Gaza
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has condemned Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people that killed around 100 people on Saturday.

In a foreign ministry statement, the Kingdom called for an end to the “genocide” taking place in Gaza where Israeli violations to the international humanitarian law are bringing an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster.”

Saudi Arabia has also denounced the international community’s failure to hold Israel accountable for its violations.

An independent UN-appointed expert accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its Gaza war after the strike.
“Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one safe zone at the time,” Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in Palestinian territories, said on social media platform X.

Israel claimed that around 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants were operating from the school.

Saturday’s attack brings to at least 14 the number of schools struck in Gaza since July 6.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Related

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 90
Middle-East
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills 90
Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’
Middle-East
Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

Latest updates

Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say
Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say
Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment: lawyer
Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment: lawyer
Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
Jordan’s foreign minister says we will not be a battlefield for any party
Jordan’s foreign minister says we will not be a battlefield for any party
US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge
US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.