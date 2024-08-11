You are here

  • Home
  • Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval
New Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is greeted as he arrives for the swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, on July 30, 2024. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jdntx

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval
  • Abbas Araghchi has been nominated as Iran’s new foreign minister
  • Mohsen Paknezhad has been nominated as oil minister
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian presented his cabinet to parliament on Sunday, notably including a woman and a Western-friendly diplomat as the country’s foreign minister.
Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the names of the 19-member cabinet presented by the president during an assembly session broadcast live on state television.
For the post of foreign minister, Pezeshkian has named Abbas Araghchi, a 61-year-old career diplomat who has led nuclear negotiations since 2013.
Known for his openness to the West, he played a pivotal role in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that was torpedoed three years later by the United States’ decision to withdraw from it.
Pezeshkian has also nominated one woman, Farzaneh Sadegh, who would become only the second Iranian woman to hold a ministerial post since the Islamic republic was established in 1979.
The 48-year-old is set to head the ministry of roads and urban development.
The reformist president has named as his future interior minister General Eskandar Momeni, a 60-year-old police commander and former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
General Aziz Nasirzadeh, a former commander of the Iranian Air Force and deputy chief of staff of the armed forces since 2021, is set to take the helm of the defense ministry.
The president has chosen as his future oil minister Mohsen Paknezhad, a 58-year-old executive director with a long career in the country’s energy industry.
Parliament is set to begin reviewing candidates on Monday and submit them to a vote by lawmakers starting Saturday.
In late July, Pezeshkian had announced that he would “consult and coordinate” with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state, to present the final list of ministers.
In Iran, the vote of confidence is performed by each minister individually, rather than the government as a whole.
On Saturday, the president kept in his position the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, who has held the post since 2021.
Eslami was placed on a sanctions list by the United States and the European Union in 2008, when he was deputy defense minister.
Pezeshkian, who took office in late July, had advocated during the election campaign to open Iran up to the world, vowing to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and ease sanctions on the Islamic republic.
But the president has limited powers, and is tasked with implementing state policies outlined by Ayatollah Khamenei, 85, who has held the post since 1989.

Topics: Iran

Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire

Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire

Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s chancellor has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that he should conclude a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, a German government spokesperson said on Sunday.
Many military objectives in the fight against Hamas have been achieved while civilian casualties and human suffering in Gaza are enormous, Olaf Scholz told Netanyahu, according to a German government statement.
“An end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step toward a regional de-escalation,” the spokesperson said.

Topics: Germany War on Gaza

Israel broadens evacuation orders after deadly Gaza school strike

Israel broadens evacuation orders after deadly Gaza school strike
Updated 11 August 2024
AP
Follow

Israel broadens evacuation orders after deadly Gaza school strike

Israel broadens evacuation orders after deadly Gaza school strike
  • Palestinians say nowhere in the besieged territory feels safe
  • Hundreds of families carrying their belongings in their arms left their homes and shelters
Updated 11 August 2024
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza early Sunday after a deadly airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the north killed at least 80 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Israel said it targeted a militant command post, killing at least 19 fighters.
Israel has repeatedly ordered mass evacuations as its troops have returned to heavily destroyed areas where they had previously battled Palestinian militants. The vast majority of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people have been displaced by the 10-month old war, often multiple times.
Hundreds of thousands have crammed into squalid tent camps with few public services or sought shelter in schools like the one struck on Saturday. Palestinians say nowhere in the besieged territory feels safe.
The latest evacuation orders apply to areas in Khan Younis, including part of an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone from which the military said rockets had been fired. Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of hiding among civilians and launching attacks from residential areas.
Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, suffered widespread destruction during an air and ground offensive earlier this year. Tens of thousands fled again last week after an earlier evacuation order.
Hundreds of families carrying their belongings in their arms left their homes and shelters early Sunday, seeking elusive refuge.
“We don’t know where to go,” said Amal Abu Yahia, a mother of three, who had returned to Khan Younis in June to shelter in their severely damaged home. “This is my fourth displacement,” said the 42-year-old widow, whose husband was killed when an Israeli airstrike hit their neighbors’ house in March.
She said they went to Muwasi, a sprawling tent camp along the coast, but could not find any space.
Ramadan Issa, a father of five in his 50s, fled Khan Younis with 17 members of his extended family, joining hundreds of people walking toward central Gaza early Sunday.
“Every time we settle in one place and build tents for women and children, the occupation comes and bombs the area,” he said, referring to Israel. “This situation is unbearable.”
Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the 10-month-old war is approaching 40,000, without saying how many were fighters. Aid groups have struggled to address the staggering humanitarian crisis in the territory, while international experts have warned of famine.
The war began when Hamas-led militants burst through Israel’s defenses on Oct. 7 and rampaged through farming communities and army bases near the border, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting around 250 people.
The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to mediate a ceasefire and the return of the roughly 110 remaining hostages, around a third of whom Israeli authorities believe to be deceased. The conflict has meanwhile threatened to trigger a regional war, as Israel has traded fire with Iran and its militant allies across the region.
The strike on Saturday hit a mosque inside a school in Gaza City where thousands of people were sheltering. The Gaza Health Ministry said 80 people were killed and around 50 wounded. The Israeli military disputed the toll, saying it had killed 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants in a precise strike.
Gaza City and the rest of the north have been surrounded by Israeli forces and largely cut off from the world since late last year, and it was not possible to independently confirm details of the strike.
The UN human rights office says Israel has carried out “systematic attacks on schools,” which have served as shelters since the start of the war, with at least 21 hit since July 4, leaving hundreds dead, including women and children.
European leaders condemned the strike, while the US said it was concerned about the reports of civilian casualties. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to reporters traveling with her in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, said: “Yet again, far too many civilians have been killed.”
“We need a hostage deal and we need a ceasefire,” she said. “The deal needs to get done and it needs to get done now.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Update Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say video
Middle-East
Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say
US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge
World
US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge

Iran condemns ‘barbaric’ Israeli strike on Gaza school

Iran condemns ‘barbaric’ Israeli strike on Gaza school
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran condemns ‘barbaric’ Israeli strike on Gaza school

Iran condemns ‘barbaric’ Israeli strike on Gaza school
  • Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran condemned a “barbaric” Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza housing displaced Palestinians that left dozens dead on Saturday, calling it a “war crime.”
The attack showed once again that Israel “does not respect any of the rules and regulations of international law and moral and human principles,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
He said the strike was “a clear example of the simultaneous perpetration of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity” by Israel.
Kanani called for “firm action by Muslim and freedom-loving countries around the world to support the Palestinian nation and its legitimate struggles and resistance against the occupation.”
The civil defense agency in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said 93 people were killed in the strike.
Israel’s military accused Hamas militants of using the building as a command center.
AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Tehran has hailed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel but denied any involvement.
Tensions between Iran and Israel have soared since the killing on July 31 of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran, which blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Iran

Related

Update Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say video
Middle-East
Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say
Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt
Middle-East
Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack
  • Ten months of cross-border violence has killed some 562 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to the AFP tally
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanon’s Iran-back Hezbollah group said it launched on Saturday explosive-laden drones at a north Israel army base following the killing of a Hamas commander in south Lebanon a day earlier.
Hezbollah fighters launched “squadrons of explosive-laden drones” at the Michve Alon base near the Galilee town of Safed “in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the city of Sidon” on Friday, the group said in a statement.
Hezbollah’s media office said it was “the first time” the group had targeted that base.
On Friday, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the south Lebanon city of Sidon killed a Hamas commander, the Palestinian militant group and the Israeli military said.
Hamas said in a statement that Samer Al-Hajj was killed “in a Zionist strike in the city of Sidon.”
The Israeli military said that its aircraft struck the Sidon area and “eliminated” Hajj, whom it identified as “a senior commander” for Hamas in Lebanon.
It was the first strike of its kind in Sidon since Hamas launched its October 7 attack on Israel, triggering war in Gaza and prompting its Lebanese ally Hezbollah to begin trading near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army in a bid to tie down its troops.
Ten months of cross-border violence has killed some 562 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to the AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Lebanon

Related

Update Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say video
Middle-East
Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defense officials say
Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt
Middle-East
Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war: Egypt

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
  • Experts have said presidential hopefuls faced significant constraints in their bid to challenge Saied
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

TUNIS: The Tunisian election board announced Saturday that three candidates including incumbent President Kais Saied had been cleared to run in upcoming elections.
Saied, 66, was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in office in elections to be held on October 6.
Farouk Bouasker, president of the High Independent Authority for Elections (ISIE), told a news conference that 14 other presidential hopefuls were barred from the race after "not collecting enough endorsements".
Apart from Saied, the two other candidates on the ballot are former lawmakers Zouhair Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel, who heads a little-known party.
Maghzaoui has come out in support of Saied's power grab.
Experts have said presidential hopefuls faced significant constraints in their bid to challenge Saied, who has faced accusations of an "authoritarian drift" and a "rollback" on freedoms from rights groups and critics.
To be listed on the ballot, candidates are required to present a list of signatures from 10,000 registered voters, with at least 500 voter signatures per constituency -- "an enormous number" according to political analyst Amine Kharrat -- or secure endorsements from lawmakers or local officials.
ISIE also required a clean criminal record.
Several would-be contenders complained of obstacles in obtaining their criminal records as well as the necessary endorsement forms.
Numerous potential candidates are behind bars, many of them over accusations of "conspiracy against the state".
As part of Saied's consolidation of power, Tunisia's constitution was rewritten in 2022 to create a presidential regime whose parliament has extremely limited powers.
More than 20 of Saied's opponents have been detained in a flurry of arrests that began in February 2023.
ayj-fka/ami/dcp

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia’s Katoussi wins Taekwondo welterweight gold
Sport
Tunisia’s Katoussi wins Taekwondo welterweight gold
UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president
Middle-East
UN experts urge fair trial for Tunisia’s former truth commission president

Latest updates

Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
Germany’s Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears 720 Houthi mines in Yemen
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to acquire minority stake in auction house Sotheby’s
Lindsay Lohan reveals ‘Freaky Friday 2’ title at Disney fan event
Lindsay Lohan reveals ‘Freaky Friday 2’ title at Disney fan event

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.